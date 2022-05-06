It appears that it’ll be a little a couple of years at least until the world receives a brand new album from Taylor Swift. That’s because the singer is focused on re-recording all the albums she released prior to 2019’s Lover following a controversial and failed attempt to obtain the masters for her first six albums. So far, she’s released new versions of 2008’s Fearless and 2012’s Red, with both debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart. Taylor is now preparing to share a re-recorded version of her 2014 album 1989. She furthers the campaign for that by sharing a fresh take of “This Love.”

The track, which sits in the back half of 1989, is one that Taylor used to discuss the many cycles of a relationship. She initially premiered the new version of the song in a trailer for the upcoming movie, The Summer I Turned Pretty. “Thank you [Jenny Han] for debuting my version of This Love in the trailer for [The Summer I Turned Pretty],” Taylor said in a post about her song appearing in the trailer. “I’ve always been so proud of this song and I’m very [pleading face emojis] about this turn of events,” she added before noting that the song would arrive on May 6.

The new version of “This Love” is not the first single that Taylor has shared from 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Back in September, she released a fresh version of “Wildest Dreams” after the song gained some popularity on TikTok. She initially previewed the recorded through a trailer for Spirit Untamed.

You can listen to the new version of “This Love” in the video above.