Earlier this year, Taylor Swift returned with a new version of her sophomore album, Fearless — her third project in less than 12 months, following Folklore and Evermore. It eventually topped the albums chart and gave the singer her third No. 1 album in under a year, making her the first woman in music history to achieve such a feat. Swift also tied Madonna for the second-most No. 1 albums in a career for a female artist, behind Barbra Streisand’s 11. Now, more than six months later, it’s made its way back to the top of the Billboard 200.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) earned its second nonconsecutive week at No. 1 thanks to 152,000 album units sold for the October 16-dated Billboard 200 chart. That number is comprised of 146,000 pure albums and 6,000 streaming equivalent album units. The album’s return to No. 1 is due to the sale of signed CDs that were available only on Swift’s website as well as the release of a vinyl LP version.

Of the 146,000 album sales the project received this week, CD sales made up 77,000 while vinyl LP sales made up 67,000, which amounts to the fourth-largest week for a vinyl album since MRC Data began tracking music sales in 1991. It comes behind Swift’s Evermore at No. 1, Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour at No. 2, and Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever at No. 3.

