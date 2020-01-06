Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Sets Another Chart Record, But This One Isn’t Good

It’s early January, meaning everybody is in the time frame where it’s understandable if they still have a Christmas tree and other seasonal decorations up in their homes. One thing that people didn’t let stick around for longer than it should this holiday season, though, is Christmas music.

Just a week ago, four holiday tunes (three of which were at least 55 years old) occupied the top four spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the most notable of which was Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Now, though, after the song’s historic run of renewed success, it has set a new record, but not for a good reason: Carey’s classic is now the only song in the history of the Hot 100 to go from No. 1 one week to off the chart completely the next week.

That’s right: Post Malone’s “Circles” has returned to No. 1, and while “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was on top last week, it isn’t on the chart at all this week (on the chart dated January 11).

Carey’s song hung on for just long enough to give her an impressive and historic (for good reasons) achievement, though: She recently became the first artist to have a No. 1 song on the Hot 100 in four separate decades.

