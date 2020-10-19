24kGoldn
24kGoldn And Iann Dior Get Their First No. 1 Song On The Hot 100 With 'Mood'

2020 hasn’t been a year of prolonged chart domination. For the most part, there has been a different song on top of the charts pretty much every week. Now, on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart, there is yet another new leader. This time, it’s 24kGoldn’s Iann Dior-featuring hit “Mood,” which tops the October 24-dated chart. This is the first No. 1 song for both artists

24kGoldn shared a reaction to the news, writing on Twitter, “ain’t no higher than this. thank you to everyone who ever listened, this is just the start.” He also posted a reaction video on Instagram, in which he excitedly says, “I’m only 19 years old, I’m not even 20 years old and we’re on top of the world, No. 1 on the Billboard charts. I did not think this sh*t was gonna happen this fast, if I’m being 100 percent honest with y’all. But I’m grateful as f*ck. I knew we could do it, and it was just a matter of time, yo.”

Elsewhere on the chart, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” jumps back up to No. 4 from No. 6, which puts it back in the top 5 and extends its record for the most weeks spent in the top 5. In other chart news, Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours is back in the top 10 for the first time in a long time.

