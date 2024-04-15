All the evidence was there, but Laroi has finally publicly commented on the matter.

Are The Kid Laroi & Tate McRae Dating?

During his The First Time Tour show at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday, April 14, Laroi told the crowd, “I need everybody in here to sing this as loud as they can because my girlfriend is here tonight, and I don’t want to look lame.” The fan-recorded video panned over to the side of the stage, where a smiley McRae stood.

The Kid LAROI officially announced he's dating Tate McRae during Dublin show. pic.twitter.com/EHwRvsrCny — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2024

In case anybody needed further proof that Laroi was referencing McRae, she posted a video to her Instagram Story from her side-stage vantage point. Her video showed Laroi performing “Without You” and his audience dutifully singing along loudly.

PAIS!!!! Tate McRae acompanhou o show de seu namorado The Kid LAROI hoje na Irlanda. 🥺 Tate via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/JNNe9TDWdN — Tate McRae Brasil (@TateMcRaeBR) April 14, 2024

The European leg of Laroi’s The First Time Tour will continue until April 27. Clearly, opener Sam Tompkins is not his only special guest. The North American leg is due to begin on May 18 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

