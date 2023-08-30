For those who might have missed it, Scooter Braun has been in the news, with reports of many of his famous clients including Ariana Grande, Carly Rae Jepsen, and more leaving his management company. While it hasn’t fully been confirmed, it hasn’t stopped those who dislike Braun to poke fun at the rumors.

Taylor Swift, who is re-recording her albums after Braun purchased her original masters from her former label, hasn’t spoken about it. However, it doesn’t mean her closest collaborators, like Jack Antonoff, have to be quiet. Antonoff recently posted a meme to his Instagram Story of the one where the Sims woman is so distracted on her computer that she doesn’t realize her baby is on fire.

“Not now, sweetie, mommy is trying to figure out why Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Idina Menzel just fired Scooter Braun as their manager,” the caption reads.

Right below it, he leaves a purchase link to the new Bleachers live album. Fans were instantly laughing over Antonoff’s story.

“Jack taking a break from his honeymoon to stir the pot,” one person wrote.

“Taylor gonna call him up to delete this in …. hahaha,” another added.

Others made jokes about the fact that Antonoff and Swift’s groupchat must be having a blast right now. Check out his story post below.