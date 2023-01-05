Miley Cyrus
Getty Image
Pop

What Has Miley Cyrus Said About Her New Album?

Today is a great day for Miley Cyrus fans because the star just announced her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation. Following up the 2020 LP Plastic Hearts, the album has been teased for a while through a countdown clock and mysterious posters with messages like, “I can take myself dancing,” and, “I can love me better than you can.”

She shared an artistic trailer for the album, full of red lipstick, spoken-word poetry, and big California vibes. A press release says the album was recorded in Los Angeles with producers Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson. It serves as the singer’s love letter to LA, and it very much appears to be so.

The first single, “Flowers,” is set to drop on January 13, which is, coincidentally or not, her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. The line “I can love me better than you can,” which appeared on the posters, will likely be the song’s hook. So maybe the date is not a coincidence.

Around a year ago, the “Wrecking Ball” singer posted photos on Instagram with her Bangerz collaborator, Mike Will Made It, and Rae Sremmurd, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Bibi Bourelly, which stirred up conversation about a new record.

