Here Are The Taylor Swift Songs That Have Gone To No. 1

Taylor Swift’s latest re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), has shown off the singer’s dominance. The album is on track to secure the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. This has led fans to travel down the rabbit hole of Swift’s past charting performance.

On Monday, October 23, the platform revealed Swift earned her tenth No. 1 single, which tied her with icons Stevie Wonder and Janet Jackson. So, which of Swift’s catchy tunes has topped the charts? Here are Swift’s hit songs that have gone to No. 1.

According to the chart data, Swift’s longest-running No. 1 is 2022’s “Anti-Hero,” which remained in the slot for eight weeks. For seven weeks, 2014’s “Blank Space” held the coveted spot, whereas her single from the same year, “Shake It Off,” charted at No .1 for four weeks.

Her 2012 song “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and 2017 single “Look What You Made Me Do” held the No. 1 spot for three weeks. In a shocking turn of events, Swift’s 2019 song “Cruel Summer” secured the No. 1 spot for two weeks this year. Swift’s remaining No. 1 hits include 2014’s “Bad Blood” featuring Kendrick Lamar, 2020’s “Willow” and “Cardigan,” and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Verison),” all of which charted atop the charts for one week.

Last month, Swift and her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff rushed to social media after learning their 2019 song “Cruel Summer” hit No. 1. “A song from five f*cking years age… yeah,” yelled Antonoff. “Our favorite song from ‘Lover.’ The song that we said was the best song, but we said, ‘This was our secret best song.’ That’s what we thought.”

Swift added, “We just wanted to say thank you so much for making ‘Cruel Summer’ a Hot 100 No. 1. and it’s not even the summer anymore.”

“It really means the world,” said Antonoff.

“We love you guys,” shouted Swift.

