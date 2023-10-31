Will Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Go No. 1?

Last week, Taylor Swift dropped her re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), and fans immediately started playing it on repeat, so much so that Swift broke her own Spotify record for becoming the most-streamed artist in a single day.

Oh, and this version is suspected to have outsold Swift’s original from 2014. According to Hits Daily Double, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is set to have between 1.45 and 1.55 million units between sales and streams in its first week — which should instantly secure it a No. 1 spot on the next Billboard 200 chart.

The original 1989 only had 1.29 million. Right now, Swift’s current biggest week for an album was with Midnights in October 2022, which debuted with 1.59 million units, according to the publication. However, if her new re-recording aims any higher than the initial projection, she very well could beat her own record.

This would also mark Swift’s sixth record to gain over a million in the first week.

As for if any of the songs will make it on the Billboard Hot 100, right now, Swift’s 2019 Lover song, “Cruel Summer,” is spending its second week at the top. Next week, fans will be able to find out if any of the re-recorded songs or vault tracks make it to any spot in the Top 10.

It’s worth noting that Swift has yet to release a new music video tied to this re-recorded era either, which could very well give any song the boost it needs this week.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out now via Republic Records. Find more information here.