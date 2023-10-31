Today (October 31), in celebration of Halloween, many procrastinating music lovers are putting together last-minute looks of their favorite entertainers. One of the most searched costume ideas is for “Sweeter Than Fiction” singer Taylor Swift. Some Swifties will head out to the local AMC movie theatres to catch the ticket special of Swfit’s The Era Tour concert film. A Boston-based die-hard supporter is offering an alternative plan for the evening.

CBS News local affiliate station WBZ reporters stopped by to peek at the Taylor Swift fan’s viral Halloween display. Outside of the Beacon Hill brownstone, the resident crafted several spooky easter eggs, including tombstones for each of the musician’s exes for the public to laugh at.

Although the accent pieces, such as the golden snake to symbolize Swift’s 2017 Reputation album and cascading blond wigs hanging overhead, the grave markers took the cake. Swift’s rumored ex-boyfriends, Joe Jonas, Calvin Harris, and Jake Gyllenhaal slants, can be found in the fan’s romantic graveyard. Just for safe measures, the fan crafted a mark for Swift’s current boo, Travis Kelce.

The couple is currently on good terms based on how quickly their romance has sprouted, but just in case things go sour, the fans left a message on the tombstone that read, “Will I be your endgame?” There’s no bad blood from the fan, of course, just cautious optimism.