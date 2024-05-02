When Will Dua Lipa’s New Album Radical Optimism Be On Spotify?

Radical Optimism is due out Friday, May 3, which means the album should be available to stream on Spotify (and all DSPs) beginning at 9 p.m. PST on Thursday, May 2, and and midnight EST on May 3. Lipa has released “Houdini,” “Training Season,” and “Illusion” as singles ahead of the album’s release. All three singles debuted within the top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100.

“A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term ‘Radical Optimism,'” Lipa said in a press release upon the album’s announcement. “It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life. It struck me — the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm. At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”

Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tracklist

1. “End Of An Era”

2. “Houdini”

3. “Training Season”

4. “These Walls”

5. “Whatcha Doing”

6. “French Exit”

7. “Illusion”

8. “Falling Forever”

9. “Anything For Love”

10. “Maria”

11. “Happy For You”