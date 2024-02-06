Then, she unveiled the tracklist last night (February 5). ( As Stereogum notes , it appears the tracklist was leaked on TikTok a few days ago.) So, what collaborators did she invite into the fold this time?

It’s been a tremendous past few days for Swifties. At the 2024 Grammy Awards this weekend, Taylor Swift added some more Grammys to her trophy case, bumping her career total up to 14. Most notably, though, she shocked the world by announcing a new album, The Tortured Poets Department .

Who Is Featured On Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department Tracklist?

The album starts with “Fortnight,” which features Post Malone. Later on in the tracklist is “Florida!!!,” which features Florence + The Machine. Those are the only two credited features on the tracklist. Presumably, though, Swift worked with regular collaborator Jack Antonoff on the album, and perhaps also The National’s Aaron Dessner, who has entered the Swift-iverse over the past few years.

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department Tracklist

1. “Fortnight” Feat. Post Malone

2. “The Tortured Poets Department”

3. “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”

4. “Down Bad”

5. “So Long, London”

6. “But Daddy I Love Him”

7. “Fresh Out The Slammer”

8. “Florida!!!” Feat. Florence + The Machine

9. “Guilty As Sin?”

10. “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?”

11. “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”

12. “LOML”

13. “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart”

14. “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

15. “The Alchemy”

16. “Clara Bow”

17. “The Manuscript” (bonus track)

The Tortured Poets Department is out 4/19 via Republic Records. Find more information here.