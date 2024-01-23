Who Is Performing At The 2024 Super Bowl?

February 11 is a day both sports and music fans have marked on their calendars, as that’s when Super Bowl LVIII is set to go down. There are still a couple NFL playoff match-ups left to determine who will make it to the big game, but what we do know right now is what musical artists are involved in the proceedings.
Aside from the Halftime Show, there are also a handful of pre-game performances, so let’s take a look at who’s doing what.
Who Is Performing The 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show?
This is the question with probably the most obvious answer, as we’ve known for months now that Usher will have the honor of doing the Halftime Show at this year’s Super Bowl. As many probably expected, it appears Usher’s performance will be one that looks back at his storied career, as he indicated in a recent teaser video.
Who Is Performing The 2024 Super Bowl National Anthem?
Before the players take the field, there will be three pre-game performances, it was announced on January 18. As for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” that’ll be sung by Reba McEntire.
Who Is Performing “America The Beautiful” At The 2024 Super Bowl?
Post Malone has been tapped to deliver a rendition of “America The Beautiful.”
Who Is Performing “Lift Every Voice And Sing” At The 2024 Super Bowl?
Actor/singer Andra Day will have the honor of singing “Lift Every Voice And Sing” at this year’s Super Bowl.