At long last, Ariana Grande‘s new musical era is finally upon us. Today (December 27), the singer took to social media to tease her upcoming seventh album.

On Instagram, Grande shared a carousel of photos and video clips, signaling the beginning of a new era. In the carousel are pictures of Grande in studio sessions with collaborators, a muted video of her mother, Joan, dancing to what may be new music, a lip kit from her R.E.M. beauty collection, featuring a picture of her own lips, and a handwritten note reading “see you next year.”

At the end of the carousel is a video featuring Grande laying on a couch, with a collaborator asking her how she feels. The person then notes that at the time of shooting the clip, that it’s “almost the last day of this album.”

Grande responds, saying, “I’m so tired. But so happy and grateful. I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons.”

On her story, Grande reposted pictures from fans who had received a package of the R.E.M. lip kit, as well as the handwritten note. She also shared a screenshot of a FaceTime session with a friend, captioned “the two moods of the album.”

You can see the carousel above.