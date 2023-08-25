Will Justin Bieber Remix SZA’s ‘Snooze?’

With each release of singer SZA’s music videos, the Grammy Award-winner finds a way to hide Easter eggs of what she has lined up. The notable guest cameos within her new video for smash single “Snooze,” off her sophomore album, SOS, has fans speculating what the future holds.

The NSFW behind-the-scenes teaser for the mini-film, shared on August 13, didn’t do the final product justice. Power Book II star Woody McClain, Beef‘s Young Mazino, entertainer Benny Blanco, and pop star Justin Bieber all make on-screen appearances at different points of the visual. However, Bieber’s spot has sparked rumors that he and SZA have something in the works.

Justin Bieber in the music video for “Snooze” by SZA. pic.twitter.com/1dFiQmU7BR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 25, 2023

According to Variety, that something more is an extended official remix to “Snooze.” Bieber and his wife Hailey (Baldwin) Bieber were spotted in March enjoying SZA’s SOS Tour stop in Los Angeles. So, the idea that Bieber and SZA are working on music together isn’t as farfetched as it may seem.

SZA’s sophomore album, SOS, was released in December 2022 and quickly rose to the top of the charts. Should a “Snooze” remix be shared with Justin Bieber, it could appear on the deluxe version of the project that has long since been teased.