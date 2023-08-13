Up to this point, SZA has treated fans to a handful of videos from her chart-topping album, SOS, including “Kill Bill,” “Shirt,” “I Hate You,” and bonus track “PSA,” However, the forthcoming cinematic short film for her record, “Snooze” is promising to be the most steamy to date.

In an NSFW behind-the-scenes clip shared on her official Instagram page, SZA put on a glorious display of her favorite asset: her purse-like derrière. As SZA sensually dances for her robot lover, she shows her bootylicious backside.

SZA loves to gush about her enhanced, hefty bottom. During an interview with Sylvia Obell for Elle, she said, “I treat my butt like a purse. It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it because it works all by itself. I always wanted a really fat ass with less gym time. I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, ‘No, I need some more ass.'”

SZA hasn’t shared when fans should expect the video for “Snooze” to drop, but based on the second clip uploaded to her profile, she also has another one for an unreleased track on the way.