Drake and 21 Savage have been entertaining fans across the country with their It’s All A Blur Tour. Throughout the stops along the way, the two rappers have also hosted special celebrity guests, including Bad Bunny and other performers.

At the recent Los Angeles stop, SZA dropped by to watch the show — but she kept her presence undercover in a hilarious disguise. She would later share the photos on social media, as she wore a baseball cap, a hoodie, a pair of glasses, and a fake mustache.

“Lost in the bit or is the bit lost in me,” SZA captioned a selfie of the outfit on her Instagram story.

SZA attended Drake’s concert in LA the other night wearing … an interesting disguise 💀 pic.twitter.com/17UPavHfVe — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) August 14, 2023

It’s also no surprise that she decided to catch the show, as she and Drake have been longtime friends. The Canadian rapper was also supposed to appear on SZA’s recent album, although the collab didn’t work out this time.

Back in 2020, Drake also used a 21 Savage song to reveal that he and SZA used to date over a decade earlier.

“In this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol,” SZA responded at the time. “I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace. I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago.”

Check out SZA’s disguise at Drake and 21 Savage’s tour above.