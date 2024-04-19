Will Taylor Swift Be At Coachella 2024 Weekend 2?

With weekend two of Coachella kicking off today, this year’s lineup of artists will be returning to treat a mostly-new batch of fans to all their favorite songs. However, it’s not the same festival if the headliners don’t have any surprises in store. Last week, the three main acts, Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, and Tyler The Creator, brought out several special guests to perform with them, raising questions if they’ll be changing the people and the setlists up.

Given Del Rey is close with Taylor Swift, there has specifically been speculation online that she very well could bring the pop star out for her festival debut. In case you happened to miss it, Swift dropped her new album The Tortured Poets Department and she was even spotted around at the Coachella crowds last week.

Here’s why fans think she could be returning.