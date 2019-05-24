After months of rumors, speculation, and announcement’s AEW’s first PPV, Double or Nothing, is happening on Sunday. This is the first of three (that we know of so far) live events (along with CEOxAEW in June and Fight For The Fallen in July) that the company is putting on this summer, and they’ll have a TV show on TNT and ITV this fall. We’re finally getting to see the wrestling part of All Elite Wrestling!
Everything You Need To Know Going Into AEW Double Or Nothing
Emily Pratt 05.24.19 41 mins ago
