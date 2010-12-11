’30 for 30′ – ‘Pony Excess’: A Dallas soap opera

ESPN’s “30 for 30” documentary series officially came to an end tonight with “Pony Excess,” a look at the scandal-plagued SMU football team of the ’80s. Bill Simmons has said the concept will continue in some form – likely as a series of occasional “30 for 30 Presents” documentaries, which would include Alex Gibney’s film on Steve Bartman, which got bumped from the series proper for scheduling reasons – and I think that’s a very good thing. Though the films didn’t all live up to the image I built up in my head after that initial press tour press conference a year and a half ago, many of them did, a bunch of others were strong if not revolutionary, and only a few were out-and-out frustrating.
(I also realized that, in addition to deliberately skipping the 2004 Red Sox film due to a lack of masochism, I also never saw “Birth of Big Air” or “To the Limit: The Tim Richmond Story” because the rest of my life got in the way in those particular weeks. I’ll have to dig out those DVDs at some point.)
Earlier today, Fienberg offered up his own review of “Pony Excess,” along with a ranking of the 27 films he saw. I’m having a hard enough time doing my overall best of 2010 lists (which will almost certainly include this series) to do even more ranking work. But I will say that there was a definite top tier of “30 for 30” films, in which I’d place (in no particular order) “The Two Escobars,” “No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson,” “Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. the New York Knicks,” “The Band That Wouldn’t Die,” “Muhammad and Larry” and “The Best That Never Was.” That’d be followed closely by a tier that includes “Into the Wind,” “Once Brothers,” “June 17, 1994” and one or two others.
As for “Pony Excess,” I liked but didn’t love it, in part because it came so close on the heels of the similar but more personal (and therefore more powerful) “The Best That Never Was,” and in part because it felt like Thaddeus D. Matula had to spend so much time telling the story that he couldn’t make room for an interesting way of how he was going to tell that story. (If it was a fiction film, we might say it got too bogged down in plot.) Even so, like so many other films of the series, it told me a story that I (as a non-colllege football fan) knew little to nothing about, and if the telling wasn’t very exciting, the story itself made up for it at times. (I still have enough newspaper ink running through my veins that, like Dan, I was most intrigued by the section about how the Dallas newspaper war led to SMU being investigated in a way that more geographically-remote Texas programs weren’t.)
So what did everybody else think of the series’ final film? And looking back, what were your favorites?
I liked this one, but you’re right about there being too much story there (the player perspectives, the boosters, the politics, the Dallas media, etc). Still fun, though.
It’s probably been mentioned a ton of other places, but it’s interesting that ESPN chose to air this after the Heisman presentation, considering what’s going on with Cam Newton. My guess is that they always planned on airing this after the Trophy presentation, and thought it would be a bigger story to switch dates after the Newton story broke, but still odd.
Bill Simmons talked about this on the 30 for 30 Podcast. It was scheduled to air behind the presentation all along, and they considered it good luck that the Cam Newton and Reggie Bush stories broke out over the last few months.
I thought it was great. I’m glad to see that SMU is getting back on the map in football. I hope they are invited and join the Mountain West Conference.
Why would they want to be in the mwc? They play in a better conference
The MWC is far superior to Conference USA. even though TCU, Utah and BYU are leaving in the next few years the MWC is getting Boise St., Hawaii, Nevada and Fresno St to balance out those losses. I actually think SMU would be a fine addition.
p.s. I’m a San Diego St. fan (Go Aztecs basketball!)
I liked this one better than the U. It seemed more focused and packed in a lot of information. I’ve lived in Dallas for 6 years, so maybe I’m biased because it’s a local story with a LOT of recognizable figures commenting on it. But it’s still a story I’d never really heard. My only disappointment is I want to know where Sherwood Blount is now. And how come they hinted at Dickerson taking money, but not James? Is it because he’s an ESPN employee? Sherwood Blount was the agent for Craig James when he went on to the NFL.
Blount lives in north Dallas. I only know this because I went to high school with his son
I cant watch “without Bias” and not tear up. His story and the way it was presented is too emotional and watching how good he was and what he could have been kills me on a daily basis.
I think I liked the U much more. This one was pretty informative, but like most stories about corrupt systems it seems like exposure of the corruption is really acoverup of how widespread, so SMU becomes a martyr for business as usual. Yeah, it probably cleaned up recruiting violations at that time but the real story still can’t or won’t be told due to the fact that all the elements in the scandal, the players, the coaches, the boosters, the college admin and even the media all participated to some degree in the fraud.
But this was going on at most (as they quoted in the documentary) “football factories”, now they call them BCS schools.
Even when I was a sports crazy hero worshipping youth in the 60s and 70s, I knew this faux amateur scholar-athlete stuff was bull, the spotlight put on these kids was phenomenal and they were raking tons of bucks for their institutions. They should get paid for being collegiate gladiators….
I was familiar with the story, so I was looking for information that was new to me. Most interesting, I found, was how the newspaper war fueled the investigation into the program.
I felt there were far too many talking heads. I found it difficult to keep track of who was a booster, a newspaper man, a radio guy, etc. I think Matula could have tightened that up a bit. I would have liked to have seen more about what guys on the team from ’79-’82 were getting. Would have been nice to see Dickerson and James say what they got paid. Oh, well.
Maybe the best part was the closing montage displaying all of the other programs, many of them blue bloods, that have been on probation since SMU’s death penalty. Maybe this film wasn’t the proper place, but the closing montage points out the utter hypocrisy of the NCAA’s amateurism rules. I find it morally reprehensible that schools collectively take in hundreds of millions of dollars through the exploitation of young people. Those amateurism rules were written in other times and are antiquated. That closing montage symbolizes how impossible it is to even try to field a major college football team and compete at a high level without breaking those rules.
Alan – My feeling for all the 30for30s has been that they inevitably fell into the sports trap of believing their own clippings, ie, taking too seriously the idea that This Event Defined An Era. Pony was a prime example: from JFK to SMU with a quick stop at the Cowboys? That’s not just oversimplifying – perhaps that’s meant to illustrate an arrogance of the SMU program, but it comes across as incredible myopia and arrogance of the storyteller (the Escobar story was the same – death of soccer player in a street fight is the karmic price of a nation’s narco wars?). And that leads directly to my primary complaint: when the filmmakers couldn’t make narrative stick with historical record (or original reporting, which was essentially absent from the series), they brought on whatever media person could speak in the most cliches the loudest to ‘tell the story’ for them – with SMU it was Bayless and that horrible radio guy, both of whom were given the role of History’s Narrator without even an establishing reason for them being there other than they lived in Dallas at the time in the “sports world.” I came away from the series thinking that if you took every episode and simply editted out every single moment when an ESPN employee was on camera, it would have been twice as good.
Liked the film. I had no idea about the abysmal depths SMU reached upon receiving the “death penalty.” Nevertheless, I did not appreciate how Matula wanted to create an aura of sympathy from the audience. SMU did it to themselves. They deserve everything they got. When you make your money umbrella as big as they did and extend it out to anyone and everyone, someone will come forward. The film reaffirms how the citizens of Texas collective, and insane, passion for football has caused them to do illegal things.
-Finally, I really liked how the film implicated all the other programs who have made transgressions and how it isn’t the boosters or the coaches who are punished but the schools and the fans.
– “The Best that never was” would have had a sharper irony if placed directly after Newton’s Heisman acceptance, but the irony was still there with “Pony Exce$$.”
– I personally liked “The U” more than this film. Those teams revolutionized the showcasing of college football that previously had been a very clear-cut and businessman approach.
Birth of Big Air is actually the only one I saw, as it was re-airing some Saturday morning while I was cleaning. And while I have no interest in BMX, X Games, or Hoffman, I still really enjoyed the doc. I’m actually looking forward to seeing some of the rest of 30 for 30 replayed on the off-main channels on future mornings.
I enjoyed this one…I was also very all about the Miami one. I wish people would stop saying, “oh good job ESPN showing this right after Newton’s Heisman.” That was total conincidence…unless ESPN paid Cecil Newton 250K for his kid to go to Auburn…again more likely cowinkydink than anything else.
As for the program, my wife watched the tail end with me and not being a huge sports girls even she was floored by the whole “death penalty” thing. We spent a couple days even talking about it and college athletes getting paid. So if anything you can be critical of how it doesn’t do this or that but it sure makes that whole pay to play question worth reconsidering…not saying they should be paid but not saying they shouldn’t but looking at what SMU had going on it sure makes you think more about it from both side.
I liked the Pony Express film. I also thought it was odd that Dickerson and James were the only ones who didn’t get a payment at SMU??? Really?
SMU was singled out because they bought their top 10 team and the other schools were jelous. If SMU had been a tradional power like Texas or even Ohio State they wouldn’t have had the death penalty.
College football is like a clicky school club and there are small violations going on all the time. But SMU’s violations were so large it had to be punished. I think there should be jail time for people who corrupt a program.
I hate myself for missing this one… and I can not find when it is going to air again. Does anyone have a clue if ESPN has a set day they repeat the show?
It airs again tonight on one of their other networks. Unlike some of the other ones, The Worldwide Leader is re-airing this pretty frequently over the coming days. You ought to be able to catch it.
Thank you… I finally located on ESPNU for tonight.
Hmm. I missed, sadly, most of the 30 for 30 series, though I look forward to seeing them on DVD.
That said, I found Pony Excess interesting, since I had little knowledge of the events before, beyond “SMU got the death penalty”.
Also, I really enjoyed “Unmatched”. The Evert/Narvatalova rivalry is the greatest individual rivalry in the history of sports, and Chris being thanked by Martina for supporting her being gay was a huge tearjerker, and a reflection on just how brave those women both were, as being gay or being okay with someone else being gay was just not acceptable when they were in their primes.
“Once Brothers” was just incredibly sad. Vlade did a good job, but even knowing what happened to Dragic going in, that was tough to watch. If I hadn’t known about it, I don’t think I could have held myself together.
I liked the story. I think that Mattula fell a little too much in love with his flash cuts, but I did love the techniques with the headlines, especially during the newspaper section. And, great interviews to camera, directly. The characters of the story, telling it 20+ years down the line, were great. Even Skip!
As for the series, I watched the first few and then bounced in and out. ‘Escobars’ was by far my favorite. The USFL and ‘one day’ were my least, perhaps because of Trump and OJ.
Love these 3030s
As a big fan of HBO’s Real Sports while at the same time not a sports fan at all, I was intrigued by your reviews of the initial spate of 30 for 30’s but never got around to watching any of them. I will have to check my tivo and see if I can catch some this time and maybe even some repeats of the older ones.