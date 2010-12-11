Reviewing ‘Pony Excess’ and ranking ESPN’s ’30 for 30′ documentaries

It seems hard to believe, but by my count, Thaddeus D. Matula’s “Pony Express” will be the 30th and final film in ESPN’s ambitious “30 for 30” documentary franchise when it airs on Saturday (Dec. 11) night.
Bill Simmons has already announced — via ESPN Chat, naturally — that “30 for 30” will continue in some form, not as a regular series, but as a brand attached to certain documentaries that match the franchise spirit. [Perhaps that will include Alex Gibney’s film about Steve Bartman and scapegoats in sports, which was delayed and ultimately bumped out of the “30 for 30” rotation.]
Maybe “30 for 30” hasn’t *quite* lived up to what I hoped its potential might be when I got the first four screeners in the mail last year. But maybe my expectations were raised too high? A slew of corporately produced, anonymously directed installments near the homestretch seemed foreign to the objectives of a series that also employed names like Barry Levinson, Ron Shelton, Steve James, Albert Maysles and Barbara Kopple. And then one of the series’ biggest names — Oscar nominee John Singleton — deposited the series’ one *true* stinker, a love letter to Marion Jones that canonized a marginally repentant cheater.
In the balance, though, this was a pretty great thing ESPN did, yielding a high volume of well-made, discussion-worthy sports documentaries into a marketplace that definitely had an appetite for such things.
Part of me wishes that “30 for 30” could have wrapped up with “The Greatest That Never Was,” closing on a peak. “Pony Excess” is middle-of-the-road stuff. But as with the rest of the the middle-of-the-road “30 for 30” films, it’s still worth watching.
Click through for a brief review of “Pony Excess” and then my rankings for the “30 for 30” documentaries…
As delivered by Matula, “Pony Excess” is a sort of Franken-doc splicing together bits of “The U” and “The Best That Never Was,” with hints of several other “30 for 30” docs mixed in.
Like “The U,” it’s a story of a football program that exploded in the ’80s with a flashiness that paralleled the flashiness of its home city (“Dallas” star Patrick Duffy even narrates). And like “The U,” it’s a story of a football program gone astray. And like “The U,” it’s ultimately a somewhat forgiving story of an underdog program that threatened The Big Dogs and thus received attention and punishment — NCAA’s Death Penalty — that went beyond what the infractions deserved.
Like “The Best That Never Was,” it’s a portrait of the lure of Big Time College Football in the ’80s, specifically of unscrupulous boosters and recruiters and the “student”-athletes who benefited and suffered from their “Win At Any Cost” ethos.
I happen to prefer personal stories over institutional stories and while “The Best That Never Was” was ultimately a very human and personal story, “Pony Excess,” like “The U,” is completely institutional. Matula trots out an impressive array of talking heads close to the program at the time, including stars like Eric Dickerson and Craig James, plus a number of boosters and coaches. Everybody is coy and giggly about how that was a Wild Wild West period where cars and money were being thrown around like crazy, if you were waiting for anybody to say, “Yeah, I was getting $50,000 a year” or “Sure, I gave Dickerson a TransAm,” nobody wants to be that candid and the documentary suffers.
The documentary also suffers from a dully linear approach to the story, which jams a lot of facts and interesting information into 100 minutes, but never quite finds an angle. Every once in a while, Matula makes a point that sounds provocative and worth pursuing, but he’s on to the next thing in no time. Personally, I’d have preferred to see an “All the President’s Men”-type story about how the proliferation of newspaper/TV media in Dallas at that particular moment left SMU in the crosshairs for a wave of hungry journalists. And if the thesis of the doc was *actually* that SMU got punished out of proportion for doing what everybody else was doing, I’d sure have loved to leave SMU for a while to focus on other infractions at other schools and maybe to get a single NCAA official as a talking head. [A commenter notes that Dan Beebe *was* interviewed in the film. My inability to remember him or to have even noted his presence in my notes probably means he had mighty substantial stuff to say.] Really, I would have loved many things more than this strictly chronological approach with a grafted-on happy ending featuring June Jones as SMU savior.
And yet? “Pony Excess” is completely engaging and I learned things about the SMU scandal that I didn’t know, so I’m perfectly happy that ESPN gave somebody room to tell the story, even if they did it in the most straight-forward way possible.
Now, because I’ve got a few minutes, let’s run through the full list of “30 for 30” films…
Three Films I Missed: “No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson” (my DVD took a trip to Chicago before I could watch… eventually I will see this one… Steve James is an excellent documentarian…), “The 16th Man” (Yeah, I saw “Invictus”…) and “The Birth of Big Air” (my DVD vanished into… um… Big Air?).
27) “Marion Jones: Press Pause” – We get it, John Singleton. You love Marion Jones. Ick. This awful short film left me feeling truly unclean. Some of the “30 for 30” films were unfocused. Some were excessively conventional. Some were disappointing. This is the only one that I’d say was really BAD. That’s a pretty good track record.
26) “Jordan Rides the Bus” – This was my most anticipated doc in the whole series and my biggest disappointment. How could the director of “Bull Durham” have made a film that says so little about the minor league baseball experience and how it changed and was changed by the 20th Century’s most popular athlete?
25) “Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?” – Probably the least focused of all of the “30 for 30” docs. Director Mike Tollin had access to a dozen great stories and gave two or three minutes to each. The film is entertaining, but only because the subject matter is entertaining.
24) “Guru of Go” – Conventional and meandering. But not awful, just no better in 45 minutes than the inevitable LMU tribute clip packages ESPN runs every April at NCAA Tournament time. The footage of Hank Gathers collapsing slays me every time.
23) “Without Bias” – Kirk Fraser made his Len Bias film as a feature. Then, without finding distribution, he gutted it to 50 minutes for ESPN. You can feel every painful cut weakening and negating the story, which gets to its conclusion and proves a thesis that somehow got edited out of the movie. But if you already know the story, it works decently…
22) “The Legend of Jimmy the Greek” – The voiceover is bad, very bad. But the story of Jimmy the Greek is a good one and it’s solidly told. The *worst* thing that can be said about this one is that it’s a conventional ESPN doc of the old breed.
21) “Run Ricky Run” – As portraits of athletic eccentrics go, this one is nicely open-minded, but not particularly revelatory. Confession: I’d completely forgotten I watched this one and threw it into my DVD player and I was 20 minutes in before realizing there was a reason it all felt familiar. Not a great sign.
20) “The House of Steinbrenner” – There’s something unseemly about Barbara Kopple, whose “Harlan County USA” is one of the greatest Stand Up For The Little Man films in all of cinema history, taking such pleasure in Standing Up For The Big Man. The Yankees are not and were not underdogs, so attempting to wring sympathy for the overdogs is a white-washed mess. There’s no directorial stamp or voice here at all, a huge disappointment from Kopple (whose literal voice is heard asking a few banal, ass-kissy questions). Yup. That sure is a nice, expensive new ballpark (except where it isn’t). In the balance, it’s still probably a better movie than “Four Days in October,” but this Red Sox fan isn’t ashamed to admit he plays favorites.
19) “Four Days in October” – Ranked this high 100 percent because I’m a devoted Red Sox fan and the footage from 2004 invariably makes me tear up. As a documentary, this MLB-produced clip-fast is made without an iota of inspiration or artistry.
18) “One Night in Vegas” – Some of the interviews are interesting and passionate, but the attempts to link Tupac and Mike Tyson thematically are strained, however appropriate they may be. This film needed more time and more effort to justify what it tried to sell.
17) “Unmatched” – The contemporary access to Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova is terrific. The filming, editing and soundtrack choices, though, make this much more of a Lifetime Original Documentary than a ESPN doc. Two of the greatest tennis players ever and most of the movie is the two of them sitting in the kitchen? Bah. The driving footage, with piano backing, is hilarious.
16) “Tim Richmond: To the Limit” – This NASCAR-sponsored film was by-the-numbers and probably insufficiently inquisitive, but it fulfilled a basic and desired service: Tell me a story I don’t know and keep me interested throughout. Somebody needs to make a scripted biopic starring Danny McBride as Tim Richmond.
15) “Straight Outta LA” – Lots of quirky, eclectic interview subjects spice up a somewhat dully told version of the great story linking the Raiders to Los Angeles to West Coast hip hop. Ice Cube is a fine storyteller on camera and in his writing and rapping, but he’s not much of a filmmaker or documentarian.
14) “Fernando Nation” – Most of the history — both the history of Latino relations in LA and of Fernando Valenzuela’s rise to fame — is familiar, if you happen to be a baseball fan or to have read your James Ellroy, but the tale is solidly told, with insightful talking heads and, of course, Fernando’s participation. The story is told abruptly — “Fernando Nation” was a late addition to the franchise — but timely. I wish it had played the timeliness card a bit more heavily.
13) “The Pony Excess” – See above.
12) “Into the Wind” – Simple. Conventional. Effective. It loses a lot, though, if you already know Terry Fox’s story, which has been told in more depth in a number of different forums.
11) “Little Big Men” – If not for the AWFUL narration, this one might have ranked even higher. The idea of looking at a team of Little League Champions three decades later is simple, but instantly powerful as we see the lives of people who achieved every dream at the age of 12 and then had to go right on living.
10) “Silly Little Game” – The “30 for 30” series told a lot of different stories, but you had very few instances of filmmakers playing with the format and experimenting with storytelling. Did I love the reenactments in this fantasy baseball effort? No. But I did love that directors Adam Kurland and Lucas Jansen took the risk that few of their colleagues took.
9) “The U” – If you’ve seen Billy Corben’s “Cocaine Cowboys,” you’ll recognize a similar cake-and-eating-it-too approach to the Miami Hurricanes football program. Sure, the Canes were utterly out of control, a gang of lawless outlaws, but they were talented, larger-than-life outlaws, American Outlaws. So on one hand, it’s a cautionary tale, but on two other hands, it’s all about hero-making. Still? A whole lot of fun to watch.
8) “Once Brothers” – Either slightly too long or slightly too short, “Once Brothers” is still educational and entertaining in equal measure.
7) “King’s Ransom” – You’ve just gotta have an angle. Peter Berg knew that making a doc about Wayne Gretzky would be too difficult, but that making a doc about Gretzky’s move to Los Angeles might be just focused enough. It’s a revelatory story about the nature of contemporary sports though the prism of one trade and the regret on Gretzky’s face today makes the whole thing worthwhile.
6) “June 17, 1994” – I’m not sure Brett Morgen’s doc really makes its case regarding the importance of the title date in sports history, but its fly-on-the-wall, channel-surfing aesthetic is one of the most franchise’s most innovative and most successful.
5) “Muhammad and Larry” – The sad counterpoint to the Oscar-winning “When We Were Kings,” “Muhammad and Larry” showed what decades of being the Greatest of All Time did to Muhammad Ali and what decades of being underappreciated have done to Larry Holmes. The story is told in revelatory Maysles style and the result is heartbreaking.
4) “Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks” – Saw this one at the end of a long day of ponderous Sundance offerings and was amazed and pleased with how FUN it was. “Winning Time” is probably the most purely entertaining film of the “30 for 30” series.
3) “The Best That Never Was” – Marcus Dupree’s story is a good one and even if the film might go a little long, Jonathan Hock got so much access to footage and candid interview subjects that it remains captivating. Along the way, he also does a good job of neatly yoking Dupree’s life into the life of Philadelphia, Mississippi. That elevates the whole story.
2) “The Two Escobars” – A *fantastic* story told with confidence. You have football, drugs and murder. You have an amazing wealth of footage. And even if you knew one story — The 1994 World Cup part of the tale, of example — the detail was so well rendered that surely there were other things you didn’t know. This was a favorite for many “30 for 30” viewers and even if I might slightly prefer the elegant intimacy of “The Band that Wouldn’t Die,” I wouldn’t begrudge this taking the top spot.
1) “The Band that Wouldn’t Die” – It’s odd, but nobody ever mentions this as their “30 for 30” favorite, but to me, this is everything the “30 for 30” franchise aspired to: Get an acclaimed filmmaker with a personal story to tell, a personal story that uses a tiny, largely unknown narrative to illuminate a far larger story that touches on both sports and on something far bigger than sports. And unlikely many of the later films that meandered to feature length and beyond, Barry Levinson did it all in 50 minutes. And also unlike many of the other films, you never miss for a second that this is A Barry Levinson Film. It has voice and authorial intent. I dig that.
Your Turn! Which were your favorites?
You say they didn’t interview an NCAA official. Did you watch the film? How about Dan Beebe. The lead investigator in the case and current President of the Big 12?
Aswipay -I always love a good “Did you watch the film?” slam. Yes I did. Apparently I spaced out on what was apparently not an especially illuminating talking head…
-Daniel
The Band that Wouldn’t Die was my favorite too. It meant even more since I’m from around that area and my family was Baltimore Colts fan who told me about this story, but this was the first time I understood what it actually meant.
OK, now could you add a sentence telling me WHAT THIS FILM IS ABOUT, because I still have no idea. Something happened at SMU, and there was some punishment. And that’s all I know.
DonBoy – There is no one “This is what the documentary is about” sentence, but you can’t get a sense of what the documentary is about from the two paragraphs that link it to the other two docs in the series and say how it’s like those two docs?
-Daniel
I got some sense of it yes, but I still prefer a clear statement; I ended up with a head full of “just tell me”. I seriously thought it was either an editing error or possibly a belief that the story is so well-known that it doesn’t need describing. But if you meant it to be that way, it’s your blog so I defer.
DonBoy – Nah, I just preferred to do it obliquely, since I wasn’t planning on spending *too* much time on the doc. The one sentence: In 1987, the NCAA made SMU the first and only football program to receive the death penalty, shutting the football program down after repeated NCAA recruiting and massive in-program violations. This is the story of what went down.
-Daniel
I think I would have liked the Levinson one better if it had aired after some of the awful ones. It was second in the run, if I remember right, and I still had very lofty expectations for the series.
I wasn’t as familiar with the Terry Fox story and that one got to me. “Once Brothers” did a great job of humanizing a war most people never really understood.
I was most looking forward to the Bartman one. Oh well, as Cubs fans know, there’s always next year.
I had not realized that ‘Without Bias’ was cut down from feature length. Why couldn’t ESPN have aired the complete film? They gave two hours to other subjects. This really doesn’t make sense given how influential that event was and how painful it still is. I don’t understand ESPN half the time.
I believe there was a 96 minute version of the film that played a couple festivals. Here’s what I don’t know: If it was *literally* the exact same film with 40 minutes added back in or if it was an entirely different edit and therefore a “different” film. I also don’t know what the difference in licensing would have been for ESPN to acquire the full film, versus a “different” cut of it. I don’t know, for example, if Fraser wanted the ability to still sell the feature for distribution if the opportunity presented itself?
There could have been many reasons, at least in theory, why “Without Bias” aired on ESPN in the way it did…
Thanks for the insight. It’s more complicated than I realized.
I think you grossly underrated Run Ricky Run. The film gave the viewer an intimate look at one of the most bizaree closed off athletes of our time. It not only showed the driving forces behind his strange off the field behavior, the film also served to humanize a man who for some time was stereotyped in the press as a lazy pot head who wasted his God given talent. I found this doc fascinating, and would put it in my top 3.
I really enjoyed Run Ricky Run as well. Considering all of his exploits happened in the current media landscape, I was fascinated to find out a completely different side to the story and to the man. Very interesting film.
I thought Once Brothers was one of the most powerful and heartfelt docs I have ever seen. If only for that one alone, the 30 for 30 series was a success. Surprised it didn’t make your top 3 or 4. Great list otherwise.
I would have rated Once Brothers higher — thought that was one of the best docs I had ever seen and tied several stories together very well. It was right there with Two Escobers and the Dupree Story as the best story told, although I thought the U and Reggie Miller were the most entertaining.
I’d enjoy “The Band That Wouldn’t Die” a whole lot more if it had been even in it’s storytelling. The city of Baltimore had as much, if not more, fault in the Colts leaving as Robert Irsay did. The brush Robert was painted with was far too villainous. If someone is preparing to declare eminent domain over your property are you supposed to just sit there and let it happen? Sorry, but that’s way too big a factor to gloss over.
TheJoshBaker – What do those things have to do with the fans in the city and the band that played for the team? “Objectivity” isn’t a requirement of a documentary and Levinson’s subjects are people personally impacted and who have personal opinions. The story is theirs, not one of Robert Irsay and eminent domain…
Really looking forward to “Pony Excess.” I became a diehard college football fan at the turn of the century, and to this day the “downfall of SMU football” still seems to be one of those legendary tales of bombastic 80s disregard in college football. Should be an interesting watch, and it helps that its going to air directly after the Heisman ceremony, which I’ll be watching despite the painfully obvious outcome.
TimB – “Pony Excess” is even more relevant given the… um… “character” of the guy who’s going to win the Heisman in near-unanimous fashion. If you don’t know the story, you’ll definitely find it interesting…
-Daniel
I remember the death penalty and all, but the whole thing made me dizzy by the end. And really, what credible film would rely so much on the “UN”credible Skip Bayless if it wants to be taken seriously. If I lived in Dallas I’d have been enamored with all the detail here, but watching a smug Eric Dickerson deny telling you what you already knew and Craig James being trotted out as a centerpiece of the story without ever revealing if he was even “accused” of anything, left me out of buying into the “journalistic” aspect of this. Also, why no mention that when Ron Meyer went to New England he took Craig James with him?
I thought “The Band That Wouldn’t Die” was good, and had some amazing footage (Future home of the Jacksonville Colts!), a story of extreme, almost unreasonable passion, interviewees making you feel that fire, the depths of their love, coming through in spades. It’s quite funny, but the things I felt held it back were occasionally it seemed that it got a little too backpatting (if you will), too self-congratulatory in the bar sequences, and I was somewhat irked by the fact that they glossed over the fact that Baltimore regained a team…by stealing someone else’s; Triumph tinged by the exact same sadness I’m supposed to feel for re:Baltimore, totally brushed off re:Cleveland.
“June 17, 1994” was my favorite, and I agree, the actual events weren’t inordinately important, but the format is so breathlessly mesmerizing. Incidentally, “No Crossover” is damn close, and is absolutely stunning.
My top 10, incidentally:
1-June 17, 1994
2-No Crossover
3-Muhammad & Larry
4-The Two Escobars
5-The U
6-Run Ricky Run [an amazingly fair, open doc]
7-Winning Time [too short, but operatic]
8-Silly Little Game [the reenactments charmed me]
9-The Legend of Jimmy the Greek [the atmosphere of tragic malaise well overcame any issues with the narrator]
10-The Best That Never Was [a little overlong, I think, but still an absoutely incredible tale]
Interesting write up, I feel like you gave a pretty good over view of the documentary… but… I also feel like you didn’t give this a real chance from the beginning.
Before I explain my thoughts I just want to point out that obviously this is my opinion just how this piece your wrote is your. With that said, I actually was able to screen this film as well and I think you may have tuned out or over looked a lot of the info that was given in this.
Granted like you said there is a lot of information to be absorbed from this but at the same time thats what separates something like this from the U. Sure it’s about a team that was out of control with illegal recruitment’s and thats what the U was about, but the U doc just glorified that the whole time. This “Pony Excess” documentary run way deeper then that and I felt it actually came out more like an actual investigative thriller.
To say that no one really admits to anything is false. They have more then a few players admitting to being given cars or cash, they also speak candidly about other schools offering them different things such as houses and briefcases of money. There is a SMU booster that was one of the “naughty 9” that ultimately led to the reasons for a lot of their problems that also admitted to different violations that were going on, he even does it in what seems to be an uncomfortable manner to the point that the director was able to pull something out of him that he did not want to talk about. They were also able to get the Asst Coach at the time to admit to all sorts of propositions they were making to both players they got and didn’t get, hell he even admits to the fact that SMU finished paying off the infamous Gold Trans AM that Eric Dickerson was allegedly given by Texas A&M at first as an incentive for him to attend there. I won’t go into more detail about what else is said but that alone gives you proof that no one said anything in this doc.
As for the other aspects, Dan Beebe was definitely represented in this doc clearly and he explained a lot of the problems that were going on and what led them to chase after SMU so much. The old footage alone to this doc supported this thing completely! Even if they werent able to get these guys to talk, there was so much old footage that supported and provided so much insight to this story that I don’t think this would have been nearly as good without it. One of the best on investigative reports ever done and not known about happens in the middle of this story and ultimately leads to the Death Penalty, that report alone is worth watching this whole doc for.
To say they could have stayed on a certain topic a little more is easy to say and understandable… but like I said, there is so much more to this story then just some simple pin the tail on the donkey. You learn along the way that the mastermind behind a lot of these violations was not simply a rogue booster but actually a high ranking official in Texas’s government at the time. There is so much to this story that I could probably write a whole essay on it after watching it (which I feel like I have already, I apologize for this long rebuttal)but I won’t go into that much more detail.
The thing I like most, is that the end it with not only showing SMU is kind of getting back to a decent D1 school but that they wrap it up showing even after this Death Penalty, nothing has changed with schools cheating to this day, its just the NCAA are too afraid to drop the A-bomb on a school again. Be sure to pay attention to the first 10 seconds of this doc, they found great footage from whats gotta be the 1920’s or 30’s were a group of gentlemen clearly state they want to see to it that they want to see to it that their university gets whatever resources they need in order to compete. THAT’S A FANTASTIC PIECE OF FOOTAGE and it sums it all up right there. If you are looking for what the direction or idea is that I think they wanted you to take away from this, its that cheating has been going on probably since the beginning of college sports and even after something as severe as the death penalty, its still going on. So nothing was learned at the cost of a small private school.
With that said, this isn’t my favorite of the 30 but it is definitely in my top 3.
LA_Sportfan – Do any of the athlete talking heads say what THEY got from SMU? I know there’s a lot of people talking about what was offered to them and what was being offered elsewhere… Or maybe I was just frustrating by Eric Dickerson’s particular coyness? And by the idea that Craig James was apparently also not on the take? Like you can have secondary players talking about what it took to get them to SMU, but if the Pony Express was innocent or mum, doesn’t that seem shady? Or am I forgetting? I know Dickerson doesn’t say. I don’t think James does either. Similarly, the Big Bad Booster everybody throws under the bus is, not-coincidentally, the booster who declined to appear in the movie. So people point fingers at him for a while and that’s cathartic for them, but his absence takes away some of the power of those accusations. Mostly, people are just amused by how out-of-control things were at SMU. There’s so much laughing and the only excuse for the levity is “Well everybody was doing it.”
Anyway… It’s not a bad documentary. Never said it was…
I know you never said it was bad, I just wasnt sure if you gave it a fair shot. I thank you for taking my opinion on this fairly though to, a lot of people would have been more defensive.
There are definitely athletes clearly saying they signed their name on the dotted line and they received a car or they were given weekly or monthly checks or if they wanted anything then all they had to do was come ask and they would be taken care of. As for the Dickerson and James part, the only thing that one of them comes close to admitting what they got is Dickerson with the car. Now, he does say his “grandmother” bought it for him but he also follows it up right away saying “thats it thats the story” and laughs. Clearly he is saying more with his reaction then to what he said. Not to mention though the assistant coach is admitting to paying for the car and the creeper weird looking booster in the film admits to it. Sometimes the beauty of discovering something in a film doesnt have to slap you right in the face, but instead give you the pieces and let anyone with a brain realize what is going on. James definitely uses an excuse he explains in the story as a crutch to lean on but at the same time your not really going to get these guys to come out and admit everything right there in this doc. Same went for the U, you get a lot of the non super athletes admitting to stuff, it’s something that is hard to get out of people unless you pay them or give them a really good incentive.
You are correct with the main booster declining to be on camera but you also learn he wasn’t the worst of them all. There is another man that turns out to be the mastermind behind it all and because of his age I’m guessing that they couldn’t get him on there (whether he would have or not). I just wanted to point that out because it goes beyond just some regular billionaire guy, it goes into politics as well, which in my opinion is really really interesting and scandalous. Think about how much more information like that would be blown out of proportion if it happened today with the media we have.
I think its also worth noting that Dickerson and James have ALOT more to lose by being candid and honest about what happened at SMU, because of their current status as celebrities/millionares/tv personalities, than does someone like the assistant coaches, old boosters, etc.
I don’t get how you could possibly miss Dan Beebe in the film. He had more screen time than anyone except maybe Dickinson and James. Every detail of the actual investigation came from him or Dale Hansen from channel 8. And I liked how at the end he went from having “NCAA investigator” under his name to “Big XII Commissioner.” Maybe Texas/A&M/Texas Tech/Baylor rewarded him for focusing his attention elsewhere.
Name – I guess I just wasn’t looking when his name was first chyronned. I presumably didn’t miss his *presence*, just his identification…
sorry, long-time reader, infrequent poster — just wondering if anybody else saw that Pony Express came across as PR for SMU and suspected $$ behind it’s production?
DylanFan – It was definitely SMU-positive. At SMU’s worst, everybody was cheating, they were just cheating better and then they were persecuted. At SMU’s best, they’re resurgent and reborn, doing it the right way. It didn’t quite feel like PR, but I know the director is an SMU grad, so he may just have been letting that bias show…
The flaw in the ‘Band that wouldn’t die’ was that there was too much of the band. The surrounding elements of the story of the Colts moving was more interesting than the band, even though they were charming. ‘Run, Ricky Run’ is the only ranking I take exception too because Ricky Williams was the most interesting subject portrayed in these films, you can have very little story but if he commands the screen every time he speaks in his bizarre philosophical way… I couldn’t look away. To me he is an interesting subject for a documentary.
The most impressive thing about it is that it doesn’t go the way of “Press Pause”. “Run Ricky Run” is VERY much warts and all, even if it does lead to a redemptive arc, it’s well-earned thanks to learning from his more mercurial, difficult past.
I think the June 17, 1994 doc was the most innovative one I seen so far. Maybe it’s 90s nostalgia talking, but the fly on the wall element worked really well for me. It didn’t need talking heads to make its points. I wish it was longer or better yet, done again using a different date.
I couldn’t agree more that Pony Excess would have been much better if it had focuses on the media war that ultimately led to the program’s downfall. It is especially interesting when you know that The Dallas Times Herald, the paper that many considered the better of the two (and still do, twenty years later), folded in 1991. Dallas as a sports media town, while still one of the best in the country, has decreased in quality greatly in the last 10 years.
While Dickerson never admitted to getting anything–and someone even said he never would–there was the one assistant coach to Meyer who said that A&M put the down payment on the gold car for him and SMU took over the payments when he committed to them. But what do you think happened with Craig James? Do you think they whitewashed his story since it is an ESPN doc and he works for ESPN? Sherwood Blount–who was painted as the big bad guy–was apparently the agent for James after college, according to the internet. Interesting that James was involved with another college football scandal 30 years later with his son at Texas Tech getting Mike Leach fired.
It’s hard to believe James since Blount was his agent…much like it is hard to believe Cammy Cam Newton since Cecil is his dad.
People who like Bored to Death probably liked Silly Little Game. I see the series in tiers and that along with the Marion Jones, Bias, and Guru were the worst IMHO.
Fienberg, I read this review yesterday before i recorded “Pont Excess”, and was disappointed. However, now that I just finished watching it, i have to ask, were you even paying attention during it???
for example,
“if you were waiting for anybody to say, “Yeah, I was getting $50,000 a year” or “Sure, I gave Dickerson a TransAm,” nobody wants to be that candid and the documentary suffers”
really? because i heard many of the interviewees (boosters, assistant coaches, coach meyer) saying things like “we gave him 50,000” or “we gave him 5,000 and moved his family to Dallas”, or “i gave him my business card and $100 and told him to call me”.
and,
“I’d sure have loved …. maybe to get a single NCAA official as a talking head”
An NCAA investigator, Dan Beebe, as you finally have pointed out, was interviewed many times throughout the film, and he speaks almost as much as Dickerson…
you bring up good points in your commentary about the layout and design of the film, but your evidence is just false. If i were to write a legitimate article that i expected people to read, i might have tried a little harder be accurate and know what i was talking about.
this article is garbage and makes me question the reviews of all 30 for 30 films, which i at first thought was very informative to help me decide which to watch, but now i think you probably paid as little attention to those as you did to Pony Excess.
way to go.
I should say that I did not want to read the comments before I posted this, as to not influence what I wanted to say and what I was thinking as I watched the documentary after reading your article. I see that others have already brought up the same points I have, and you have already addressed them, but I still feel the need to give my opinion on this poorly written article.
Well, ya certainly did give your opinion, Joe.
You missed the best one – No Crossover!
My favorite was “Once Brothers”. I thought it was powerful and entertaining, and I have a whole new respect for Vlade Divac. I saw all 30 and thought the worst by far was “The House of Steinbrenner” – just as boring as could be. I also really liked “The 16th Man”, “The Two Escobars” and “June 17, 1994”.
How much of the problem with “House of Steinbrenner” was (a) the lack of access the Steinbrenners gave, and (b) the fact that George died two months before it aired?
It’s all about the U
I’m a Red Sox fan, too, but come on, how about some objectivity? What is it about sports that makes otherwise legitimate journalists lose all sense of reason? That Sox doc was *terrible* and to put it anywhere other than the bottom five because you love the team is antithetical to every other outstanding word you’ve written on this site.
Sox Fan – Every critic has biases and makes the occasional call with a tilting towards those biases. Because they’re not really “biases,” they’re “preferences” or “soft spots.”
I acknowledged said bias and wrote, “As a documentary, this MLB-produced clip-fast is made without an iota of inspiration or artistry.” I think that’s a harsh enough review as a bottom-line piece of criticism.
But if it’s not, I wrote a full review: [www.hitfix.com]
Appreciate you ranking them all versus just listing favorites. Happily I didn’t see the Marion Jones doc, but unhappily I watched BROKE last night and thought it stunk. 100% interviews with no narration, no complete stories told and punctuated by annoying music throughout. It wasn’t cohesive and since it was all heresay lacked gravity. 90 minutes of individual opinion sound-bites. It was a collage not a painting. Heard the directors interview where he mentioned it could have been a TV series and that would have been far better with this as the pilot.