‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘The Flu’: Leslie Knope and the Chamber of Secrets

My review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I mist myself with hand sanitizer…
“That was… That was Leslie Knope.” -Ben
The day of the season premiere, someone asked me on Twitter what “Parks and Rec” episode I’d recommend to someone who had never seen the show before. I threw out a few options (as I recall, “Greg Pikitis,” “The Camel” and “Sweetums”), but wasn’t committed to any of them as THE episode you need to see to appreciate the show’s genius. In fact, over the next half-hour, various Twitter followers threw out other possibilities that I agreed were just as good an intro as my three choices, if not better. (Though it depends on what you’re looking for. “Ron & Tammy” was arguably season 2’s funniest episode, but was so crazy and Ron-centric that it doesn’t really convey what the show is like week-to-week.) That there wasn’t an obvious consensus choice is a testament to the consistency of the show last season. There were a couple of episodes I didn’t love, but overall the quality level was so high every week that you could pick an episode at random and have excellent odds at finding a gem.
All of which is a long preamble towards me saying that if I was asked that question today, I would have an easy answer: “The Flu.”
And it, again, isn’t necessarily that “The Flu” is head and shoulders over anything that’s come before. It’s that it’s so good in so many of the ways “Parks and Recreation” is great. It spotlights so many different characters, has warm moments for Leslie and Ben or Andy and April, has commentary on the way things get done in small town politics… and at the same time is just spectacularly funny.
I have watched the jump-cut montage in Chris’ hospital room approximately 79 times since I first got the DVD, and I have not failed once to laugh heartily at Rob Lowe snarling at his own reflection, “Stop… pooping!” (That’s the scene I was referring to in my pre-season review that made me forgive Lowe for quitting “The West Wing.” They may, in fact, be the two greatest words of Rob Lowe’s career. Discuss.) Chris’ panic over his compromised microchip was a tour de freakin’ force for the elder Lowe brother.
Similarly, Leslie going insane from first the flu and then an overdose of flu medicine was just a superb use of Amy Poehler. “Character A is sick and in denial” and “Character A is under the influence without realizing it” are pretty stock sitcom plots – this show did a variation on it last year with the Poehler-scripted “Telethon” – but the execution was flawless, from Leslie licking Jerry’s stuff as revenge for being quarantined, to her silly walk when she thought the wall and floor switched, to her addressing the poster with “Good evening, everyone. I’m Leslie Monster, and this is ‘Nightline.'”
And what made all the hallucinatory silliness work was that there were real stakes to it. Leslie was being ridiculous because she’s Leslie, but also because there’s a crisis, and she’s best-equipped to solve it, and when the time came for the actual presentation, she drew upon her superhuman energy reserves and knocked the speech out of the park, Kirk Gibson-style. Chris vomiting in drawers and begging for electrolytes was just a goof (albeit a hilarious goof), but the Leslie stuff mattered – both for the Harvest Festival and for the evolution of her relationship with Ben, who finally seems to understand just what it is Ron and everyone sees in this daffy lady.
(And that in turn inspires a scene that explains, for at least a little longer, why the two budget experts will be sticking around Pawnee even after their work is allegedly done.)
But beyond the huge laughs provided by our two flu victims, “The Flu” gave most of the cast a chance to shine in both sweet and funny ways.
It was a strong episode for Rashida Jones, as Ann had to both suffer April’s bitchiness and take perverse pleasure out of Chris’ suffering. And April’s sickness in turn brought Andy and Ron together(*) for a storyline that brought out the goofy side of both men (“You had me at ‘Meat Tornado'”) as well as Ron’s need for some actual male companionship in a department with a lot of women (“…and that includes the men”). We’ll see if that carries over in the future, or if Andy’s hug ruined it.
(*) Alas, without any mention of the awkwardness over Ron’s third shoeshine of the day in “The Camel,” which prior to “Stop… pooping!” was the show’s most enduring laugh-generator for me.
And given all the other wackiness, I can see Tom’s end of things get lost in the shuffle, but that was a nice little collection of scenes not just for its understanding of the charm of Aziz Ansari, but for showing that Tom does, in fact, provide value to the department, even if he seems like nothing but a lazy horndog. In a town like Pawnee, you need your Leslie Knopes to work and work and work (fueled by $1000 worth of waffles, which I imagine is tastier than $240 worth of pudding) to get things done, but you also need your Tom Haverfords to grease a few squeaky wheels, you know?
Just a strong, funny episode on virtually every level. Last week’s ratings were, unsurprisingly, a series high, and I can only hope that word of mouth spreads and more people realize they should leave NBC on after “The Office” ends because man, is this show cooking with gas right now.
What did everybody else think?
“Stop pooping” is still making me laugh. And Andy’s tumble-catch in the parking lot might be the best physical comedy the show’s had since Ron Effing Swanson’s slide last year.
This one was fantastic.
Just came here to say the same thing. Stop pooping was perfect and the Andy/Ron bromance was hilarious. They are the two best comedic actors on the show, IMO. Although they have stiff competition from Lowe.
How has no one mentioned April’s janitor/nurse jokes in the intro scene (and Ann’s deadpan response)? I thought the whole show was hilarious, but the “Fine then get me a janitor” comment and especially the “Yeah, but no one dresses up as a janitor when they want to look slutty” were right up there with “Stop pooping” for me.
The “stop…pooping” bit was marvellous not only for the delivery, but the look on Lowe’s face. I don’t think I’ve laughed so hard in months. Spectacular.
The look was perfect.
Looks like I picked a good episode to try to start the show again after not watching since the series premiere.
This took over Telethon as my favorite episode.
Stop…pooping were not the greatest words of Rob Lowe’s career.
They are the defining words of his career rebirth into comedy. I hope he does not leave this show anytime soon. Adam Scott didn’t exactly have his spotlight episode but he was just as good and this episode and I love the relationship developing, not just between him and Leslie, but him and Pawnee. Fantastic.
Stop pooping was great, but my moment of the night may have been Andy leaping over the car hood and running off with a giggling Ron (giggling Ron tops almost everything).
By the way, I laughed once at The Office tonight. The Gervais cameo. After that it was just 28 minutes of Parks and Rec anticipation.
I hoped the lead in tonight would be “Just as soon as I get a ‘Meat Tornado'”.
There’s a place where people, herd-like, complain about the office and think they are grand for it…it’s Alan’s review of the Office
m just so freaking happy to have this show back. Every scene with Ron and Andy was fantastic and I really hope their relationship continues to develop. Ditto Leslie and Ben. April’s pitch perfect “that’s the most I’ve ever liked Ann” might have been my biggest laugh in large part how good Rashida Jones was in that scene. Just fantastic.
And now I give you Scott Bakula from Quantum Leap
Also thought Adam Scott’s physical humor as Leslie started the speech was wonderful. Nailed the timing on the gestures and looking at the camera.
Wonderful reactions, first to Leslie’s surprising coherence, then to her “incalculable” exaggeration (completely in character for Leslie).
Good thing they didn’t do a joke about mispronouncing “incalculable”, ripping off Michael Scott.
Also loved his reaction to Leslie picking the waffles right away.
This show is just so freaking excellent.
Stop. You had me at Meat Tornado.
Like.
Hey Alan, I think you mean Chris’s “hospital” room, not “hotel”.
Indeed. Fixed.
Somehow, the writers gave the “Leslie saves the day” plot just the right build up so it didn’t feel like a cheat. I think it works better if you have seen past episodes, like the one when everyone in the office tried to cover the hundreds of things Leslie does in one day, so you can appreciate how much she really deserves to be rewarded for her commitment. Just a great episode at highlighting the best of each character.
I love that they were grilling in Ron’s office. Why? Because he is Ron Effing Swanson!
Was waiting on this comment…their was ACTUALLY a gas grill right next to the door! But they were perfectly engages in normal conversation.
I saw your tweet about the two best words of Rob Lowe`s career before I had a chance to watch the show and so I spent most of the time trying to guess what it was. There were many three word phrases prior to that, but once stop… pooping happened, I knew it had to be that. There was almost too much goodness because Meat Tornado was pretty awesome too… as well as the Scott Bakula intro.
Anyway, so happy I jumped on this bandwagon.
Agree. I was trying to figure out the two words the whole time, and when ‘stop pooping’ was uttered, knew it was the one. Also, loved April’s smile as Andy walked out of the hospital room.
Oh man. I was working on some paperwork while I watched the show tonight (STUPID!) and completely missed “Stop pooping.” But I giggled right out loud several times just reading this review, which tells me that this episode will warrant quite a few rewatches. Love this show.
Another absolutely hysterical episode. I couldn’t believe he said “stop pooping” – I had to rewind I was cracking up so hard.
If I had to point to one episode for newcomers, it’d be the hunting episode from last season. I made a friend who hadn’t seen the show watch that one, and he was instantly hooked. The “why don’t you…and shoot me in the head” set of lines is one of the most enduring in my mind, and it had the great kicker of Ron’s “you’re a good guy” comment to Leslie.
No question that this is by far the funniest show on TV right now.
Tonight’s episode was simply great TV. P&R is easily the best comedy on the air right now.
Could not agree more with this review. I love this show, and I love Adam Scott. But some of his reactions tonight were a bit too Jim Halpert-esque, no? Enjoyed seeing him warm up to Leslie, for sure. Now I hope they flesh him out some more.
Thank You! As soon as he looked in the camera and smirked, I thought John Krasinski traded shows for the week
I don’t think smirking is really an accurate description. His facial expression didn’t say ‘smirk’ but said ‘wow, how do you like that? amazing’ (in a good way) which is a LOT different. I think it was wholly appropriate, both because it WAS surprising (and especially to a character who hadn’t seen that side of Leslie) and because it was a great character moment for Adam Scott
“Andy, wait up!”
You know it’s a great episode when Ann saying that she farted gets lost in the shuffle.
By the way- I cannot stop singing Jabba the Hutt
Yeah I watched the episode with my dad and he gave me a strange look as I was singing “Jabba the Hutt! Jabba the Hutt!” with the theme song
Was really confused when you said “Hotel Room.” Don’t you mean, “Hospital Room?” I only point this out because I had to rewind the whole episode thinking I had missed something.
Leslie putting her germs on Jerry’s stuff reminded me of Elaine ‘infecting’ her coworker’s stapler with cooties.
Leslie’s determination to make it to the presentation while completely delirious led to a lot of great moments.
This whole episode was amazing. It was the best thing on NBC tonight, without a doubt. I’d also like to mention Ron’s HILARIOUS smile when Andy explained what he was doing at the shoeshine spot. I had my roommates watch this with me, and I think we have two new converts. Alas, same TV though.
“Leslie, I typed your symptons into the thingy here and it says you could have network connectivity issues.” No one? Am I the only one who was dying over that line?
I was laughing so hard that I missed the scene after that.
This might be the funniest line in the show’s history. I can’t believe Alan didn’t put it in the “just as soon as I” lede. Chris Pratt was fantastic this episode. Everyone was. Just a great episode for the show.
That was the first really big laugh of the show. I had to rewind.
That line is so funny that, even though I’ve seen it in the promo for the show like 5 times (and hence knew it was coming when the sentence started) I still had to stop the DVR to catch my breath
The only problem with that line is that NBC played it in every ad leading up to the show. It kind of ruined it for me during the show.
Probably the funniest line I’ve heard in years. I also missed the scene after that because I was still laughing.
It was so so so so so very good. On every level. It makes me so greedy for more that I want another episode right after it ends. Please never stop being awesome Parks & Rec!
Enjoyed the episode, but I worry P&R is becoming too sweet for its own good. Everybody’s just so nice, and all these nice things happen to them. Not sure that’s a formula which will work over the course of the season.
I won’t clog up the comments with the full 750 I wrote on this, so I’ll just link: [weaponsgradeennui.wordpress.com]
Not every comedy needs to be cynical to be good. It IS possible to be funny and nice.
No question the show’s hilarious: it’s just got zero conflict. The Flu sort of seemed like a bizarro version of an It’s Always Sunny episode (same with the youth basketball episode too, actually): still funny, but so light and fluffy and heart-warming/dark and absurd (in IASIP’s case) that it’s locking itself out of “best show on TV” contention. “Best comedy going” isn’t a bad goal, but this show’s got potential to outstrip US Office in its prime.
Good god, “The Flu” is going to go down as one of the best episodes of TV ever! “Leslie, I typed your symptoms into the computer, and it says you might have ‘network coooonnectivity problems.” Dammit Andy you are awesome, and I want to eat Meat Tornados, grill burgers and bacon, drink, talk football and have political philosophy conversations with you and Ron Swanson EVERYDAY!
What made the “Network Connectivity Problem” histerical was that on the face of it, Andy typed in the symptom into Windows Help. The other level was that “Network Connectivity Problem” is the stock answer that Windows Help gives for almost any problem. It was the spit take that almost crashed my computer when I watched online.
Religious oligarchy!
Wholeheartedly agree, Alan. I actually cackled when Andy biffed the catch and tumbled over that Chrysler. Actually, the whole Andy/Ron coupling was the stuff dreams are made of. SO funny. You’re absolutely right that this episode very much encapsulates the character-driven silly sweetness that makes the show not only work on so many levels, but worthy of disenfranchised Office fans, who are sure to be jumping from that ship sooner than later. Great episode, phenomenal show. I’m so very happy that it’s back, and maintaining its stride from Season 2.
who the hell goes checks into a hospital for the flu…let alone a whole host of people from the same office. i wanna be on the city of pawnee’s health plan!
it just kept “taking me out” of the ep. although i have to admit it provided a location for some of the best comedy of the series.
I totally agree! I’ve never known a single person to go to the hospital for a freaking flu! Go home and lay in bed!
A fever of 104.1 and you wouldn’t go to the hospital?
I kept thinking that too. April didn’t even seem sick at all. Found it hard to suspend disbelief. But otherwise, top-notch episode.
My fiancee is a nurse and I thought she would love this episode but she said the same things as you guys, “why are they in the hospital?” She always was bothered when Ann admitted a patient – apparently that also is unlikely.
I loved the season premiere, but The Flu was one of the best episodes of the series. Just fantastic.
I’ve said it before (to friends) but I’ll say it here. Amy Poehler is the best comedienne actress since Lucille Ball, and completely confirmed it in “Flu Season”. How she’s been jobbed out of an Emmy for this series is beyond me.
Definitely agree that this is one of the series’ best episodes. Rob Lowe and Adam Scott really have added a lot to the show already. I’ll echo someone else’s statement that I hope they flesh out Scott’s character more. Although Rob Lowe’s line was funny. The Ron Swanson and Andy scenes still killed me. Especially the indoor grill towards the end of the episode.
Am I the only one who thinks Parks and Rec features the best use of cursing on TV right now? I know it sounds dumb, but I think it has to do with the perfectly placed beeps and mouth blurs. My two biggest laughs of the episode (besides “Stop… pooping,” obviously) were Ron’s “Holy [beep]!” and Ann’s “…aaaand my shift’s over – WHAT THE [beep] IS YOUR PROBLEM??!!”
It might be a rare situation where network restrictions actually make the lines better, because I don’t know if it would be as funny if we actually heard the characters curse.
I love P&R’s use of profanities, they actually acknowledge that people in the real world do swear but also don’t “go HBO” and make every sentence a parade of curses… they come in when necessary and they hit hard.
When Ann said that I bawled out laughing. Not only was it so good to get to see Rashida Jones/Ann get some real meaty emotion it was just downright hilarious if nothing else.
On your actual point though, I agree that the bleeping may help and only accentuate the humour even though we all know what they’re saying.
I agree but let’s not forget that Arrested Development made this an art form 6 years ago
That’s one of the things I love about the Ron’s shoeshine clip I linked to in the review: the cutaway to Andy saying “WHAT THE (BLEEP), man?!?!” The perfect cherry on that sundae.
Good point. I think one of the biggest laughs I ever got from AD was Buster’s mega-bleeped comments about Lucille, complete with horrified facial expressions from Michael, Gob and Lindsay.
But AD always hid the person’s mouth when they cursed, or cut to someone else in the scene. I think there’s something about the blur of the mouth that does it for me.
Absolutely. My favorite is Ron’s “What the ka-#@$! is your problem?!” from Kaboom.
On AD, how about the bicycle scene when Michael innocently says he’s gonna dust Buster and Buster starts getting beeped out and Michaels horrified, “Well let’s hope it doesn’t come to that”.
Without a doubt, this was the best episode of the series. It also made me love Chris and all of his “perfections.” This will obviously be the episode Lowe’s people submit for Emmy consideration. But the best parts were with Andy and Ron.
The difference between The Office now, and Parks and Rec now?
Could you imagine having to spent a day at Dunder-Mifflin?
Every one of the characters is stupid, mean, childish, or all three. When it’s funny, you’re laughing *at* them.
But with Parks and Rec, you can imagine eating a Meat Tornado with a kinder, gentler Ron or brainstorming with Leslie, third-wheeling with Ann and Chris (or April and Andy) or even hanging out at the Snakehole Lounge.
Now if they’d just stop ragging on poor Jerry.
Stop pooping. I threw up somewhere in this room. The wall and the floor switched places; be careful. I worked with a guy for three years and didn’t know his name . . . we still don’t talk to each other . . . best friend I’ve ever had.
This was the best episode of this show I’ve seen.
Totally with you on this one. Best episode yet. P&R is almost about to bump Community out of its #1 spot on my list.
I really hate to say it, but it’s about to do the same for me.
Really a great episode. It may be the best Ron Swanson episode ever.
Best episode of P&R so far without question. I’m a huge fan of the show and think it leaves all other comedies in its wake right now.
Alan is right, this epitomised everything that is good and proper with this show from “Stop. Pooping” to “Leslie, I typed your symptoms into the computer, and it says you might have ‘network connectivity problems.'” I don’t think I’ve laughed as hard either, and that’s just for starters.
As a UK resident I only feel sorry that I have to watch this “naughtily” and the rest of my country doesn’t get to see something so good so frequently on our own television screens.
Just brilliant.
“The Flu” was as brilliant an episode as any comedy has produced this year. This show surpasses anything else on the Thursday night lineup by a wide margin (yes, even 30 Rock and Community). I can’t even read ‘Stop…pooping’….nor apparently type it….without laughing out loud.
Great review for a great episode. Ron F’n Swanson grilling in his office, explaining the philosophical basis of Libertarianism..
And well done with the Barry & Levon reference! Awww yeah….
I loved the Ron & Andy scenes. It’s too bad hugs weren’t addressed on the Swanson Pyramid of Greatness.
HUGGING – Only acceptable in “bear” form.
Best comedy on TV right now.
“Give it up, everybody, for Scott Bakula of Quantum Leap!”
Alan, I’m just nit-picking on a great review, but I believe it should be “THREW out other possibilities…”
I’m so glad you turned me on this show. I might still argue the hunting trip as the best show to turn someone on to it.
This was such a good episode. I can’t even list all the great lines, but this was basically Parks and Rec at its best. Ron and Andy grilling and bonding together was fantastic, as was Tom coming through for the big meeting, Anne taking care of business, and Leslie fighting the flu to make her pitch to the business owners.
It’s weird how incredibly funny the show is considering all the relationship and romance stuff. Somehow they’re able to showcase the different “ships” without relying on stupid relationship hijinx for cheap laughs. How cute is Ben’s growing thing for Leslie? I actually think he started liking her back in his first episode, when she yelled at him in his office and he invited her for a beer.
I absolutely love April, but I felt like she’s been too cold this season. I guess the difference now is that she isn’t the underdog with Andy.
Has a LeVon and Barry reference ever been out of place?
I say no.
I’ve started watching again after absolutely hating everything about this show and the characters in the first season. Last week was OK, but this episode convinced me to stick with it for awhile and see.