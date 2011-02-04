’30 Rock’ – ‘!Que Sorpresa!’: Standing in the white shadows of Kabletown

#30 Rock Review #30 Rock #Tracy Morgan #Tina Fey
02.04.11 7 years ago 45 Comments

NBC

A quick review of last night’s “30 Rock” coming up just as soon as we go to Branson to take in a Yakov Smirnoff show…

I talk sometimes in these reviews about how “30 Rock” (which for the most part doesn’t ask you take its characters seriously and will sacrifice any piece of characterization for the sake of a joke) can at times be at a disadvantage to shows like “The Office” (which want you to care about these people at the same time that you’re laughing). On the other hand, “30 Rock” has an advantage over those shows, as well: because it’s so single-minded in its pursuit of gags, odds are that even a sub-part episode will included at least 2 or 3 big laughs, whereas an episode of “The Office” that isn’t funny isn’t funny all the way through, and then affection for the characters can only take you so far. (Case in point: last night’s show.)

I didn’t like a lot of “!Que Sorpresa!” It’s been a long time since I’ve enjoyed anything Kenneth-related, so his prominence in the Jack story was a drag, even as I was amused by Ken “The White Shadow” Howard’s performance as the folksy head of Kabletown. I thought the Liz/Avery/Vanessa Minillo story was underdeveloped and didn’t have a good enough payoff (I’m still not clear on how the ethnically ambiguous Carmen Chao got stuck covering hurricanes), and the only good thing about the Tracy/Jenna subplot was how quickly it got back-burnered.

And yet… I had to go back and rewatch the hilarious “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” voice-activated remote joke three times before I could continue on, I loved Liz’s explanation of why she couldn’t be pregnant (“Because I have had my period for the last 61 days”) as well as the name Rufus T. Barleysheath, and I did, again, quite enjoy Ken Howard. Hell, I even laughed at the discussion of Frank’s “armpit thing” and “thigh thing.”

Not a great episode by any means, but a reminder of the value of the jokes-jokes-jokes approach.

What did everybody else think?

Around The Web

TOPICS#30 Rock Review#30 Rock#Tracy Morgan#Tina Fey
TAGS30 ROCK30 Rock ReviewALAN SEPINWALLALEC BALDWINjack mcbrayerJANE KRAKOWSKITINA FEYtracy morgan

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 day ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP