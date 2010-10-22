’30 Rock’ – ‘Reaganing’: The perfect game

A review of last night’s “30 Rock” coming up just as soon as I go to a Penn and Teller show…
After last week’s live show (which some of you appreciated a lot more than I did), “30 Rock” went back to business as usual, which in this case meant a pre-recorded episode with some strong Jack/Liz interaction, a few explosive laughs and a Kenneth/Jenna subplot that mostly didn’t work.
Given Liz’s repeated complaints about sex, as shown by the various montages(*), sooner or later the show was going to dig deeper into her hang-ups(**), and having an uber-confident Jack attempt it in the midst of his perfect game was a smart, funny way into that territory. I like when Jack and/or Liz’s personal problems are taken even a tiny bit seriously, and it felt like “Reaganing” did that, even as it was telling jokes about Liz’s Grizzly Adams poster.
(*) Was the first montage of Liz over-sharing with Jack old footage? The other two montages were, but I don’t remember any of the scenes from the first one before.
(**) I watched this episode after spending most of the afternoon watching screeners of “In Treatment” season three, and though I doubt the “30 Rock” writers intended it this way, the limo scenes played very much like a parody of that show.
As I said a couple of weeks ago, Jenna and Kenneth aren’t one of my favorite combinations, since each character tends to bring out the other’s most ridiculous, least amusing traits. And most of the grifting subplot felt pretty limp, at least until Kelsey Grammer showed up(***) as their enthusiastic co-conspirator, which led to one of the few laughs I had in that story: the frustrated Carvel employee cursing the name of “Frajer” when she realized she got conned.
(***) Grammer’s arrival also coincided with the episode’s one brief appearance by Scott Adsit as Pete. Given that both “Community” and “30 Rock” featured Honda commercials that weirdly had Adsit and Paula Pell in “30 Rock” character, and then promised more of Pete on “30 Rock” itself, I was beginning to worry that they’d screwed up the synergy, and this would be a Hornberger-less episode.
But even though the Carvel story was mostly a miss, the episode would have been worth it just for the Tracy PSA subplot. On the one hand, it’s a really easy, obvious joke: everything depends on Tracy delivering his one incredibly simple line, and he keeps blowing it. On the other hand, the ways in which he kept blowing it were unexpected and hilarious. I can’t remember the last time I laughed as long or loud as I did at Tracy explaining why he got an erection. (Though that may also be because I’m really 12.)
Not a perfect episode, but a very good one in what’s so far (the live experiment excepted) been a very strong rebound season for “30 Rock.”
What did everybody else think?
I thought it was a step up from the live episode and I really appreciated it. Solid episode but not great.
The reactions by Jack and the limo driver after Liz’s oversharing made the episode for me. I agree about the weak parts, the Kenneth/Jenna stuff was just filler that didn’t do much other than provide a celebrity cameo, but what worked this episode worked really well.
I think my favorite joke was Jack, immediately after Liz tells her rollerskates story, waiting a beat then saying he was going to check what the traffic was all about and leaving.
If I could replace Jenna and Kenneth with the old writers room subplots (Twofer/Frank/Josh) I’d love the show just as much as I did the first two seasons.
Gosh, I miss that writers’ room.
THIS! OMG, I recently told a friend the exact same thing!
30 Rock works best when it’s a true ensemble. It’s become too much Tracy, Jenna, and Kenneth with not enough fo the writers.
I love it when the writers are involved also, and Jenna’s subplots are more in the vein or “The Rural Juror.” And where is Cerie? Did she get married and then get Joshed?
Sort of strange that two NBC comedies on the same night referenced “The Sting.”
30 Rock ain’t what it used to be but I enjoyed this one for the most part. Jenna is usually the worst part of every show, why is she still even around? I too thought the erection line was the best.
Funny. I found the Kenneth/Jenna subplot a lot more amusing than the Tracey subplot this week.
Liz’s pin-up crushes from her Pennsylvania childhood include Tug McGraw and Mike Schmidt. Naturally. Nice unintentional shout out to the Phillies trying to stay alive.
Don’t forget Liz’s Pete Rose haircut!
The Jack-Liz interaction was fantastic. 30 Rock has been great this season but it’s at its best when their relationship is featured. A lot of heart in this one.
I actually enjoyed the Jenna/Kenneth/Kelsey plotline! It was wonderfully silly yet it worked; the first time in a long time Kenneth did not annoy me. Loving this season.
I loved the Kenneth/Jenna/Frajer/Carvel subplot. A great parody of the Lohan drama with Carvel! For those who don’t remember – Lindsay had her free ice cream privileges revoked after her family used the card excessively.
Kelsey Grammar was absolutely the star of this episode. He absolutely killed it.
I agree with Alan about the Jenna/Kenneth subplot. But then, Kelsey Grammar, killing it (in a good way)! KG is appearing on Broadway at the moment. I do enjoy when 30 Rock takes advantages of West Coast performers who happen to be in New Yor.
Thought it was great, Jack and Liz story was beyond strong, loved Liz’s lines, hangups, and Pete Rose haircut.
Kenneth and Jenna storyline was definitely the weakest, but had small moments that worked, I definitely enjoyed Kelsey Grammer showing up to “throw some toss salad and scrambled eggs” at people. I’d watch a show where he plays a fictionalized conman version of himself. Or a Frasier reunion, just sayin’.
All of Tina’s flashbacks were from previous episodes. The Jenna/Kenneth story was stretched out. It seemed to go on and on when it had already lost it’s humor. That is until Kelsey Grammer showed up and brought some life back into the whole thing. I usually hate that guy so I was surprised to see him be that funny!
No they weren’t. Alan’s right about the oversharing montage being new footage. “Well, I found my first-grade toe-knuckle hair.”
Either way itâ€™s pathetic, but I think Liz was referring to her first gray toe-knuckle hair.
I donâ€™t think Iâ€™ve seen a second of any of his post-Frajer sitcoms, but Iâ€™m in for Grammer-as-grifter.
I’m pretty sure the “first gray toe-knuckle hair” line was from a previous episode but they may have reshot it.
Kelsey Grammar saying his one rule was that if someone got hurt they leave them behind to die was the funniest part of the episode.
Remember when Tracy Jordan was black. Those were the days…
You mean like way, way back on Oct 7th when he was going to kill whitey with a sword?
I liked the Carvel subplot inasmuch as it was a total slam to uber-entitled Lohan clan of idiots. Other than that, Kenneth has mostly become unwatchable, and Jenna is only good in small doses.
Jack doing Tracy’s voiceover was fantastic. All the Jack/Liz scenes were hilarious. I died when the limo driver put the window up.
Could some of the oversharing clips that weren’t recognizable have been alternate takes from previous episodes? It occurs to me that they must have a lot of footage like that stashed away.
The Pete commercial tie-in was odd, but I thought an unintentional commercial tie-in was pretty funny: a commercial that featured a baby crusing around to “I’ve got a brand new pair of roller skates…”
All I could think of during that commercial was Liz, her Pete Rose hair and Tom Jones.
I rarely laugh out loud at anything, but I lost it when Tracey proclaimed his erection. My wife was in shock at my laughter and asked if I was 12 years old. I just said, “Apparently.” Tracey Morgan is brilliant.
I loved the contrast in how the kids kept hitting their marks perfectly (the boy on the trampoline must have been getting tired, but you’d never know it from the takes, unless some digital magic was used to re-use the same take) while Tracy kept missing his line, for no good reason other than he couldn’t be bothered to get it right.
Alan, I know I’m just being impatient, but could you say anything (even just a word) about the screeners you saw of In Treatment? I can’t wait…!
Me too. I need therapy right now to get through the wait.
It was solid, no complaints the Boys and Girls Club commercial, was hilarious although Jack’s resolution reminded me of season 2 (I think) with Tracy & Jack in a therapy session trying to figure out why Tracy behaves the way he does. The show has slipped but its not a train wreck, the live show last week felt like a blended SNL sketch, the west coast version had a different Jon Hamm “Commercial” and a different retort from Julia Louis Dreyfuss about Jonathan. Comedy is always hardest and I am glad that Tina Fey & Co. are working their magic on Prime Time with as much dedication as it was on SNL. The short con Jenna & Kenneth side story was kind of grueling, the hooker under the bridge was funny. Also enjoyed the address Kenneth was sending the Money to nice touch. Having Jackie D’s resolution for Tracy’s Boys & Girls club spot wasn’t lazy it just reminded me of that particular episode, I do like Baldwin’s Tracy Morgan imitation along with his Reagan therapist imitation. In fact I am going back to Hulu and watching it again.
“All that’s left is to beat you out of the Best Friends’ Club.”
Didn’t Frasier and Niles have a “Best Friend’s Club” that solved mysteries?
This worked better when it was an episode of “Scrubs.”
Can they spin Kenneth off to his own show? Maybe something where foils a counterfeiting ring and is hired away from Hazzard County by the CHP?
I really really really don’t understand what people are talking about when they say 30rock isn’t what it used to be. I just rewatched Season 1 and I have to say I think 30rock has been consistently funny right up to this week’s episode.
The “frustrated Carvel employee” is my good friend Jen Ponton, who said that Jack McBrayer is as earnest and sunny as his character off-screen.
late to the party, but really loved the PSA