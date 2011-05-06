’30 Rock’ – ‘Respawn’: How I spent my summer vacation

A quick review of the “30 Rock” season finale coming up just as soon as I cancel the sitter for tonight…
A couple of days ago, I posted a column on the reasons why I felt – even allowing for the bumpy period when Tracy Morgan was out of action – this fifth season of “30 Rock” was the show’s strongest overall year since season two. I wrote it not having seen the finale, and the hope when you write something blind like that is that the episode that follows helps to prove your point. Unfortunately, “Respawn” wound up being one of the weaker episodes of the season – one whose strongest element was the character I was most dismissive of in that column.
While the Liz and Jenna storylines were largely revisting territory the show has done a better job covering previously, Kenneth being forced to fill the Avery-sized hole in Jack’s life was the best thing Jack McBrayer’s been asked to do in a long time. Kenneth had become such an obsequious, masochistic cartoon that he had stopped being funny at all except in the smallest of doses. Here, though, he was human and self-aware enough to recognize just how inappropriate and gross Jack’s behavior was, and that made all the difference. The climax, with Kenneth outright impersonating Avery – and doing a fairly accurate impression of how Avery would impersonate him – was a particularly nice moment for McBrayer.
The rest of it wasn’t so much bad as largely flat. I liked some of the small silly side gags in the Jenna/Paul story, like Victor Garber’s half-explanation for why his wife couldn’t tolerate hijinx, farce or other monkey business, and the judge saying “gavel, gavel, gavel!” Overall, though, nothing that was especially funny or memorable.
I don’t suddenly regret anything I wrote the other day, but given how much I enjoyed most of this season, I wish they’d found a way to go out on a higher note than this.
What did everybody else think?
Agree it was sort of an “eh” finale, especially the Liz/Tracy stuff, but the Wool Council meeting–with Victor Garber, the sheep, and the mascot–had me dying.
It wasn’t a great episode. But Kenneth’s impression of himself (as Avery) and the entire courtroom scene were big highlights for me.
30 Rock kind of has an inconsistent history with season finales, don’t they? Season two and four (Cooter and I Do Do) were pretty fantastic, but Kidney Now! and Hiatus were as forgettable to me as this one tonight.
NBC thread of the night? Take your pick of LOST references or people gathering around a lot of garbage.
Last week’s would’ve made a very strong season finale, however, now that I think about it. Avery in North Korea would’ve been a cliffhanger reminiscent of Cooter and Liz’s bag-battle storyline would have been funny enough to keep me content.
I give this one a “meh.” I didn’t outright hate it, but after the hot streak of the past couple of episodes I was a little saddened. Also, in light of P&R and Community being awesome this week, 30 Rock paled in comparison.
Also, I don’t know if this applies to the Halo games they were playing (reasonably sure it does), but to keep people suiciding someone out of a kill, generally players get penalized a kill (which eventually ends up in you getting a negative kill-count). Of course, if they applied that in this episode, Liz’s idea would have never worked, so, hm.
Also, any episode with Dr. Spaceman making the most of his three minutes on screen couldn’t be THAT bad.
I agree best use of Kenneth in years. Other than that pretty disappointing. As far as silly side gags, the judges name was also Judge Dredd.
I thought this was the worst episode of 30Rock in a while. “Gavel! Gavel!” was the highlight to me. I’ve heard that Scott Asdit was the funniest person at Second City when he was there with Tina Fey, maybe they could tap into that and switch the amount of screen time he and Jane Krakowski are currently getting. She is awful.
Best thing about this episode was the creepy “Wool Mascot”. Every time it was on the screen I was alternately laughing at or horrified by it.
Otherwise, a pretty meh episode. Anything with the writers is pretty much a waste and I can’t take any more “Liz can’t catch a break” story lines.
I agree, this was the best use of Kenneth in a while, which still didn’t make it very good.
The best (quasi) season finale 30 Rock has done was “Episode 210,” the last one written before the writers strike. The Germans, Liz and the co-op board, Kenneth learns about caffeine, and the midnight train to Georgia …
I pretty much agree. I loved this season overall but this episode was a weak note to go out on. It’s a shame the 100th episode couldn’t have also been the season finale somehow.
Brayer’s Avery impersonation nearly saved it, that was very well done.
(I got another captcha with a symbol for Pi in it – never sure what they intend us to do with that!)
What was Garber’s explanation for why his wife couldn’t tolerate hijinx, farce or other monkey business? I think I missed that.
Because his wife witness her parents getting murdered while a “Three’s Company” episode… well, I don’t want to ruin it for you.
How about a story line that kills off Kenneth? Good lord is he an annoying waste of time.
It happened on Jack’s balcony in the eighth episode this season, but it didn’t take.
Judge Dredd. Heh.
Agree that this is the funniest Kenneth *and* Jack McBrayer have been in a few seasons. And Dr. Spaceman is always a highlight for me.
Vertigo is one of my favorite movies, and I thought that 30 Rock brought an extremely creepy version of it to the screen this week. Alec Baldwin did a great job of making Kenneth and the viewer uncomfortable.
For me the funniest thing in the episode was the “creative” ways they tried to cover up Tina Fey and Jane Krakowski’s pregnancies.
Very weak episode to be the season finale, but oh well, won’t ruin what was a great season.
A decent episode, but definitely lukewarm when you consider some of the better 30 Rock eps even this season. Jack’s story was funny, but possibly only to see a very unexpected side of Alec Baldwin. constantly calling Kenneth effeminate… but it almost overstayed it’s welcome.
And it’s always nice to see Jonathan, and especially his “whole family.”
Also: Was the Spanish lesson voice Alec Baldwin? I know they had had a bit a little while back where he had given his voice to his alma mater, and they’d turned it into several instructional videos/voices – just thought it sounded like him… and if it wasn’t, it should have been.
Compared with Community last night, 30R was (and I *like* 30R) a dinky toy.
I come into Thursday night looking for laughs and can be pretty forgiving. Yet I laughed only once before the first commercial break.
I felt like they were doing a parody of Jenna’s character last night as in ‘let’s see how many weird sexual references we can have her make.’
Definitely picked up some steam once the Jack/Kenneth thing got going. This was the most I’ve laugh at Kenneth in probably a season and a half.
I liked it a lot actually, not so much in a macro way — the plots of Liz can’t escape her crazy life and Jenna is a superfreak aren’t that new or exciting — but more in a micro way because I found most of the jokes in the wool storyline and a lot of those in Liz’s were really funny. And I agree, best use of Kenneth in forever.
The Kenneth and Jack storyline was Vertigo. The Jenna plot was The Birdcage. I couldn’t think of a movie with an annoying neighbor in a beach setting–maybe Summer Rental with the late great John Candy–until Liz did a bunch of anti-authority movie quotes at her trial. I was seriously expecting her to end with “Attica! Attica!” but I guess that would have been too current and safe?
I dont like Jenna and find her and her boyfriend beyond creepy, tho I know she and her relationship exist to just tee it up for straight women Liz Lemon.
Jenna self centeredness is not interesting, its cartoonish ( and yes I know this is a broad comedy) but I prefer my narcissism Don Draper style.
That sheep was both hilarious and disturbing!
Which sheep — the mascot or the puppet? Both were disturbing.
Does anyone know what the ending meant? Where Kenneth was spying on them and asking someone (I forget the name) for more time?
Jacob — and that part of Kenneth’s meandering arc — that he’s old enough to have worked with NBC’s radio network stars and has vaguely supernatural powers — I actually want to see more of.
The only way someone that naive (or hill-people-scarred, or religion-warped) works in such a cynical environment is that somehow the tables will turn. I betcha the gang at 30 Rock are the only thing holding back the apocalypse, with Kenneth (and Jacob) as judge.
As for Avery and Glorious Leader? Can’t wait for the telemovie version… with Jenna as lead, of course.
I kinda hated this episode. Jenna and Paul’s sex life has gone from cartoonish to vaguely unpleasant, although it was a treat to see the fabulous Victor Garber, and I loved the sheep. Liz and Tracy felt unpleasant as well; I’m not saying they had to give Liz a fabulous vacation, but I didn’t like they way they used Tracy. (I did, however, like the resolution where Liz ended up accomplishing all her vacation goals via community service.)
And while the Kenneth Channels Avery scene was pretty awesome, the lead-up to it also just felt terribly off. Jack’s behavior–as much as he misses Avery–just seemed insanely out of character for him.
So, really, none of the storylines worked for me, which was a real shame…
Tracy, as Irritating Negro, was par for the course — it would have been far more interesting to see Liz frak up her own vacation all by herself.
As for the Wool Council and the impeccable Victor Garber (he’s had me since GODSPELL, really), I think that subplot pointed out how that gig, to Jenna, was just one more locus of fetishes…. if it were the Leather Council, it would have been more plain. (Damn those knitters, for making wool all comfy and cozy.) I wouldn’t be shocked to see Jenna and her mirror man knocking back cocktails either Wool Council mascot — they are that generous in their tastes….
As for Baldwin, we’ve seen the borderline homophobic homoerotica before, as well, from Devon Banks here to each one of his SNL hosting gigs. He, like Jenna, has a mirror image for a partner, so he goes crazy when she’s not there to parrot back every neocon tenet of faith. Still deciding whether Jonathan’s now Kenneth’s worst enemy because he lost favor with Jack, or because he didn’t get that snuggling position beside him….
I agree with Alan that this was a down ep, but I don’t agree that it was letdown as a season ender. To me, the season ender was the 2 part 100th episode celebration. I was actually sort of surprised when I saw they still had a new ep left to air after that one. That one not only had room for every cast member, but also recurring characters, and Easter eggs for those that pay attention and have good memories (Hey Garkel!). Really they should have pulled a Chris Rock and broken the mic after that ep. What else could they have left?
Tough crowd! Thought it was pretty funny overall, especially The Sitter.
Any goodwill Kenneth’s moment as Avery brought was shortly nullified by his (or really, the writers) “Lost” reference at the end. I mean really, THAT’S what they go out on?! I love “Lost” but I can admit it’s not relevant anymore, and it wasn’t even a funny joke.
The whole episode was kind of a waste, they might as well have just ended with Liz getting sent to jail, and thenget the rest of the cast in there so they could fade out on a conversation about nothing.
Funny, I watched and thought, “Jacob? They can’t mean ‘Lost’ can they? That’s old news.” My favorite part was the opening with Dr. Spaceman. Otherwise, pretty meh.
Good, but uneven. It bugged me a little that it was supposed to be summer and the trees had no leaves…..
This episode felt weirdly familiar to me. We’ve seen Kenneth as Tracy’s work wife (I loved his impression of Avery, though, and his delivery of and Jack’s response to “and then it ended?”). And Liz’s respawn moment felt just like Into the Crevasse.
Not terrible, but not up to par with some of what they’ve been doing this year.
I thought the season as whole was great at the start and took a step back as it progressed. Episodes such as “Fabian Strategy” and “When it Rains, It Pours” were instant classics. The show was on quite a roll before taking a break from Dec 9th until Jan 20th. This unfortunately coincided with the return of Parks and Rec which has been consistently funny this season, really highlighting any weak episode of 30 rock, and especially, The Office. Losing Tracy Morgan for a few episodes certainly raised a few questions about how that time should be filled, but more Kenneth is not the answer! Still a good season with some real early standouts.
Top 3 for the season: Brooklyn Without Limits, When It Rains, It Pours, and Gentleman’s Intermission.
You’ve got to be kidding me. I laughed harder at this episode than at any other 30-Rock in recent memory. Cmon judge Dredd didnt get a laugh out of you?
Sarah Palin is the only reason this show is still on the air