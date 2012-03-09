’30 Rock’ – ‘Standards and Practices’: My nemesis

A review of last night’s “30 Rock” coming up just as soon as I take a log with googly eyes to a father-son picnic…
“30 Rock” is having a very strong season so far, but “Standards and Practices” was a cut above even the best episodes they’ve done this year, I thought.
On the most obvious level, it was bursting with hilarious one-liners, like Tracy finally understanding the end of “The Sixth Sense” (“Those names are the people who worked on the movie!”) or Jack explaining that the Patriot Act means that “Any white male can arrest any other person.” But there were several other factors that elevated this one, including:
Funny names are funny: “30 Rock” has always taken (and provided) great pleasure in amusing monikers, whether it’s Dr. Spaceman, Jeffrey Weinerslav, Wesley Snipes or Floyd DeBarber. And this episode added three terrific ones to that proud, silly tradition: Tracy’s friend Colin O’Scopy, Liz’s alias as Kenneth Toilethole (which also set up Kaylie’s similar fumbling attempt to invent a name in Jack’soffice), and, my favorite, Gaylord Felcher. Yes, the last one’s reminiscent of Greg’s full name in “Meet the Parents,” but in the context of a storyline about standards, practices and double standards, a good dirty joke worked perfectly. (As did the enthusiasm of the actor as he cursed at Kenneth, flipped everyone the bird and otherwise acted very mad with power.)
Jack finally has a worthy nemesis: Though I love Will Arnett, I never much liked Devon Banks, who felt too much like Jack himself (with a little Gob bluster mixed in) for their stories to click. Kaylie Hooper, on the other hand, has been a perfect foil for Jack: just as clever and ruthless (maybe even more), but wrapped up in a teen girl persona that both makes their rivalry much more ridiculous and constantly throws Jack off his game. I don’t want the show to overuse Chloe Grace Moretz, but both of her appearances have been wonderful.
(And for similar reasons, I’ve much preferred Hank Hooper as Jack’s boss to Don Geiss. Jack kissing up to his inscrutable but beloved mentor just isn’t as inherently funny as Jack struggling to work alongside a man who’s his temperamental opposite.)
They’ve finally fixed Kenneth: Jack McBrayer was one of the best parts of the show in the early days, but Kenneth stories and jokes grew so repetitive over the years that I began to dread anything involving the character after a while. Giving Kenneth a real job in the company that forces others to treat him like a colleague and not a slave has seriously revitalized him and his position in the series. The idea of the most repressed, insulated thinker in the universe being put in charge of deciding what content is acceptable for the show is a really promising one(*), and Liz’s frustration with, and then sympathy for, him played out very nicely.
(*) It helps, as always, that “30 Rock” operates under the assumption that “TGS” is kind of terrible. There’s almost never the kind of “woe unto the delicate genius” self-importance that often drags other inside-showbiz series. Kenneth’s going too far, but at the same time, “Fart Doctor” is the kind of hacky sketch you do only because you can, not because it’s actually good.
The Jenna storyline worked: Jenna’s a character who can be funny but often isn’t, and otherwise-great episodes can be dragged down a few notches by a subplot that features too much of her. But Jenna meeting her egg donor offspring – one brunette and sweet, the others even blonder and more vicious than Jenna herself – was a good story for her. Jenna interacting with normal characters can be a problem, but most of the kids were just as much a cartoon as she was, and her moments with Judy, and then with the blondes, were designed to give her a glimpse of just how awful she’s become. It helps to humanize her now and again.
Tina Fey was on fire throughout: Fey clearly enjoys doing the “yo, dude” voice(**), and in many weeks, that would’ve been the highlight for her. But this week also provided Liz explaining the complexities of teenage girls to Jack, and of course detouring into, as Jack put it, “another tile in the rich mosaic of your menstrual history,” which involved the marvelous phrase “a very loosely-supervised petting zoo.” Great, great stuff from the leading lady, head writer, etc.
(**) And the show very smartly confined the “Brady Bunch”-style dinner date between Liz, Kenneth and Kenneth Toilethole to the brief tag scene. Liz in drag (complete with red wig and mustache) is funny for a few seconds; at regular subplot length, it’s probably too silly even by “30 Rock” standards.
And I haven’t even gotten into Jack’s interrogations of the two kids, or Jack hiring a Cato, Liz’s problems with auto-correct, where Jenna learned the Vick’s Vapo Rub trick, and all the other hilarity contained in this one.
What did everybody else think?
IMHO, 30 Rock is quietly having the best season of all NBC comedies.
I agree. I would even take the “NBC” of that sentence. 30 Rock has been such a pleasure right now, thank God NBC decided to give a full order to this season.
oh my god. i couldn’t disagree more strongly. i used to love 30 ROCK but i haven’t been able to force myself to get through the last two episodes. it’s just so terrible, Jack McBrayer has overstayed his welcome by about what 3 years, the writing is painfully forced, and i am just not relating to Liz at all. it’s like she went to clown school or something, and now does the clown version of liz lemon. i don’t know. i am really sad because i think there’s so much talent involved in this show. but i can’t watch anymore. aagh.
I totally agree with Erika…I’ve resisted bailing on some of these episodes half way through. Yes, there were some great lines here and there, but overall this episode was all over the place. Jack trying to stay a step ahead of Kaylie was the only story that was funny. Kenneth has been fixed?! Are you serious Alan? It’s all the same material just repackaged. He’ll only be fixed when I no longer see him. The jokes have become too convoluted.
I am not really sure there is anything Chloe Grace Moretz has done that I don’t like… But her character here might take the cake. She is like a Mini-Jack in a teenage girl’s body. Incredible casting a writing for her by the whole staff.
And I agree with Andrew, 30 Rock has been knocking it out of the park so far this season.
I was so hoping that her episode last season wasn’t going to be a one time thing. She makes a far better and more ridiculous rival than Devon Banks did. This was an excellent episode all around.
She’s like Jack before his friendship with Liz, maybe. Will Jack become Kaylie’s Liz?* The possibilities are endless.
*(Probably not.)
I don’t know why, but I find it creepy whenever someone lauds Chloe Grace Moretz and her body of work…
That had to have been one of the most joke-packed episodes in television history. I think my wife was embarrassed to be sitting next to me, and we were alone in our house.
Marriage Do-Over?
Condom accidents?
Wish I saw the episode the way you did. It felt like a bunch of rejected jokes pasted together to form a show. My takeaway was that it was too frenetic and slightly icky. I’d never recommend last night’s show to anyone.
Completely agree with Jack. Another disappointingly unfunny episode.
Speaking of funny names, wasn’t the name on the door where Kenneth slipped the school transcript A. Phister?
Kaylie talking to Jack about the Fat Vickie episode cracked me up, and he reacted just the way I would to a hysterical teenage girl’s drama – with a “WTF?” face.
But when was Kaylie on the first time to become his nemesis? That seems to have slipped my memory (which is the second thing to go when you get older, but I forget the first).
An episode last year, just after the KableTown takeover. She almost convinced Jack to pursue his dreams as an underwater explorer.
Even though he had a WTF face he was trying to keep up with the story and was processing it…which made me laugh. If she told me that story I would have just stood there with glazed over eyes until it was over.
Even better I thought was the principal using the same Vickie indicators.
The Cato thing is such a hilarious Donaghy idea. Thanks for linking to the Clouseau clip!
I loved this episode, loved it! Much attention is given to the fact that Parks and Rec has been on one of the greatest runs of success over the past 2 years, but what about 30 Rock? I’m not saying they haven’t had their missteps these past 2 seasons, but what they have done is more commendable than Parks and Rec IMO. Parks and Rec is still a relatively newer show with more unexplored story lines, and with the comedic talent the show boasts, it should be as good as it is. 30 Rock is in its 6th season, and went through a period of decline. As we have seen with The Office, once a comedy starts its decline, it generally does not stop, but 30 Rock has done a complete turn around and is in the process of producing a second consecutive very strong season.
I don’t normally watch 30 Rock but felt compelled to tune in when I heard Chloe Grace Moretz was going to be on, especially when I heard what her role was (I hadn’t heard about her previous appearance). She and Alec Baldwin were hilarious in a hilarious episode and well worth watching for someone who’s not an ordinary viewer. I’m not sure if I’ll stick around but I’ll definitely come back if Chloe/Kaylie shows up again to duel with Alec/Jack.
I think what I liked most about last night’s episode, in addition to all the things Alan listed, is that Liz was back to the “harried but strong” character of the first season, rather than the pathetic loser she’d become by the beginning of this season. She was frazzled last night–with Jack, with Tracy’s decision to do stand-up, with Jenna disappearing just before air time–but she was keeping on top of it. It was really a pleasure.
Jack and teen-girl nemeses can never not be funny.
hmmm pathetic loser? to me she seems happier aaaand (yes!) more confident. I mean, her life is better than ever! it’s really weird how people react to this character in s.6.
great episode.
I didn’t understand the auto-correct joke….can anyone explain it to me? What was pen organizer supposed to correct to???
Yes, someone please answer this as I also had no clue.
I think it’s one of those jokes where you’re supposed to supply your own punchline.
I truthfully think the auto-correct joke was that it corrected it to penis enlarger.
My guess was “penis geyser” lol…either way chuchundra is probably right
p3n15 0rg4sm
I recently saw the pilot and early 30 Rock episodes in syndication, and was reminded that upon meeting Kenneth, Jack made a prediction along the lines that they’d all be working for Kenneth some day. Seems like they are laying the groundwork for that.
Great episode, lots of laughs.
…or dead by his hand!
Did anyone think that Jenna’s money making scheme ‘cashing her dead aunt’s socials security checks in chicago’ was a Shameless reference to Frank Gallagher?
Yes…when she said Chicago that was my first thought.
If Chloe Grace Moretz doesn’t take over the world within the next 2 years I’ll be surprised. It’s damn near impossible for any actor to overshadow Alec Baldwin but she’s done it in both episodes and in episodes where Baldwin’s at the top of his game.
Also, seeing Baldwin reprise his De Niro impression was a nice addition
I just wanted to note that my general crotchal area on Andromakennethamblesorton’s business cards was censored. And also that even Andromakennethamblesorton doesn’t see fit to put his full Christian name on his business cards.
Jack Verus Kaylie
Round Two:
COLON
No Subtitle Necessary
Does anyone else think the concubine joke is surprisingly out of touch as KONY 2012 is blowing up? Especially ironic in a Standards and Practices episode?
That was a callback to Liz wearing a Somali “warlord’s concubine dashiki” (NOT a boy’s puberty dashiki) at Cerie’s wedding (a lot of the groomsmen were Somali pirates because Aris had been kidnapped by them and had Stockholm syndrome).
Liz wore the dashiki at Grizz’s wedding. It had nothing to do with Somalia. The Somali pirates were part of Cerie’s wedding.
Liz Lemon eating a hoagie with BBQ chips in it was awesome
“Put potato chips on a sandwich!” -Liz’s video advice to Jack’s then unborn child
Moretz is one of the most talented young actresses…
What about Baldwin’s spot on DeNiro facial expressions???
Am I the only one who thought the whole “fat Vicky” bit was a nod to Little Britain?
Am I the only one who thought the “fat Vicky” bit was a shout-out to Little Britain.
Don’t forget the name of the supervisor from last week’s episode; Mr A Pfister.
Honestly, I think 30 Rock, a show I love over all other comedies I have ever seen, is having it’s WORST year ever… AND IT’S STILL THE FUNNIEST/BEST THING ON TV!!! The main problem fo rme lies with the two 2-part eps, “Idiots are People” and “Hey Baby, What’s Wrong” Valentines Day ep, which I thought didn’t have nearly enough story in them to justify an hour’s worth of screentime. It’s not that these eps weren’t funny or enjoyable, but I think that for the first time in six years, the show felt a bit repetative and didn’t have much to say. But then we got three of the BEST eps the show has ever done with the “Today you are a Man”, “The Tuxedo Begins”, and maybe one of the all time greatest eps, “Leap Day”. “Stanards and Practices” was great, and seeing Kenneth as something other then a page was inspired, but I felt it was a middle of the road eisode of 30 Rock (which to me means it gets a grade of only A-, while the two 2-parts I think would warrent the lowest grade I’ve EVER given to an ep of 30 Rock, a B-).
Pen organizer = penis organism? Penis orgasm?
Liz blamed auto correct, but I think she was really searching for whatever it was…