Adult Swim renews ‘Rick & Morty’ for season 2

A couple of weeks ago, I finally got caught up with Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty,” the twisted, inventive, hilarious animated comedy created by Dan Harmon from “Community” and Justin Roiland. It’s a terrific show, and has also been a big hit for Adult Swim, which is why the only surprise about the renewal for a second season is that it didn’t happen sometime in January.

“I am excited to make as much Rick and Morty as Adult Swim allows, and I’m relieved to be in a time slot of no strategic value to CBS,” Harmon joked in a press release.

The show’s in a brief mid-season hiatus right now (the next new episode is set to air on March 10), but Adult Swim’s video site has all the previous episodes (you have to be an authenticated cable subscriber to watch them for free, or else you can pay to watch episodes via YouTube or iTunes). If you only have time for one, I’d go with “Meeseeks and Destroy.” Also? Watch far away from a mealtime.