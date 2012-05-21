AMC announces ‘Breaking Bad’ season 5 premiere date

We’ve known for a while that the final season of “Breaking Bad” would be made up of 16 episodes, but we didn’t know exactly when it would debut, or how AMC would arrange the episodes to maximize their remaining installments of the Emmy-winning drama.
Now we do, as the cable channel announced today that the final season will premiere on Sunday, July 15 at 10 p.m., and that the plan is to air 8 episodes this summer and then the remaining 8 episodes in the summer of 2013.
(As to why they don’t just refer to this as two short seasons: it’s a contractual issue. Same reason the final 21 episodes of “The Sopranos,” which also aired over two years, are considered the show’s sixth “season.”)
AMC also announced the two shows that will be paired “Breaking Bad” this summer. Starting July 15 at 11 p.m. will be a new unscripted series, “Small Town Security,” about a family-owned security company in a small town in Georgia. And starting August 12 at 9 p.m. will be season 2 of “Hell on Wheels.” (Which reminds me I still have 2 or 3 episodes of that first season to catch up on.)
And in the meantime, here’s Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul on the set of the final season:
Oy, eight episodes and then a full year of waiting? That’s rough. At least when they did this with “Walking Dead,” they made the gap shorter. I understand the strategy here, but that’s going to be a tough wait. I just hope Vince Gilligan was aware of this plan going in so that the two halves feel relatively structured and satisfying.
Yeah, Breaking Bad needs four or five episodes just to “set the table” for the backhalf of the season. I suspect we’ll get a lot of nothing and then a huge cliffhanger on episode 8…that we’ll get to wait an entire year to be resolved. Hurray for network greed!
Oh…summer 2013 is far away…I was hoping for spring 2013…but oh well
Come on, Summer of 2013? That’s way too long to wait!
Also I’m a bit worried that since each run will only be 8 episodes, it’ll feel rushed (because i’m sure they’ll treat each 8 as a season-like arc). But I should just shut up and trust Gilligan.
At least I know I’ll have Breaking Bad for a long time, I just don’t want to wait that long!
A year-wait for a “mid-season” break is ridiculously long. If I’m reaching for positives it gives them a lot of time to really iron out the finale and consider reaction to the first eight episodes. Still, that is a long wait. Granted, part of that is because I love the show and hate to wait that long, but still. Milking it for so long just seems a bit much.
As for it being rushed? I doubt that. Of course I could be totally off-base when it comes time to see it. I suspect the first eight episodes will be build up and the first half will end in some cliff-hanger or big event and the second half will deal with the aftermath and ultimately wrap up the show. I’m not worried about it, just eager to see the results. Without waiting a year to see the second half of the “season.” I’m still not going to be happy about that.
If there is a bright spot, it seems like just yesterday we saw Gus and Hector wax nostalgic in a nice bell-ringing ceremony. Not that I’m complaining, I guess I had a second child since then, and it will have been right about a year since last season premiered, however it seems like it’s been a blur since the end of last season. Maybe I’m just getting old, however I hope it makes the wait seem shorter than a year.
-Cheers
Yeah, 8 episodes is so short. It kind of makes be wish we just got a final 13 episode season, instead of two mini-seasons.
“Yeah, 8 episodes is so short. It kind of makes be wish we just got a final 13 episode season, instead of two mini-seasons.”
I don’t. We get three hours of Breaking Bad that would never exist. While not ideal, I’ll take the three extra hours. It’s like a whole movie’s worth of material that I would not get to see, so I’ll take it!
-Cheers
Not me. I’ll gladly sacrifice three hours for one story instead of two momentum-killing mini-stories.
Im not shutting up and trusting Gilligan, I’m jumping ship. He should have gone to another channel, and I’m done with this show, I’ll just pretend season 4 was the finale. This is literally one of teh dumbest decisions I’ve ever seen, and if you compare it to season 2 3 and 4, it means the first part of 8 episodes will be slow burn build up to …. a year long wait. Ryan is correct, the show has seriously been compromised and AMC will never ever get any support from me again. Fuck them and their constant asskissing of Mad Men and throwing under the bus one of the best things that ever was on TV.
HH: Wow, that seems like kind of an overreaction. There’s no reason to think the show won’t be good, it has been at the peak of its powers for 3 straight seasons now.
Dave: Oh trust me, I’m glad for the 16 episodes instead of 13, I just wish there wasn’t such a long gap in the middle is all. I’m worried about a loss of momentum.
Yeah, switch to decaf, HH
Yeah, HH, shut up and eat your gruel with the rest of the bleating sheep. The series isn’t over for you until AMC tells you it’s over. Got that?
Can’t complain. At least we are getting a planned final season with the original showrunner.
Good point. I’m bummed I have to wait a year between the two parts of the final season. However, that is much preferable to the rest of the shows that I like which are being (or have been) cancelled, or shows that end up on too long and limp out. Here we get a planned final season with the original showrunner and cast when the show is at its prime and gets to go out at the top of its game.
Put into perspective, my gripes seem pretty shallow.
-Cheers
I can complain. 8 episodes and then 10 months for 8 more episodes is dumb. It will kill momentum and hurt their final product.
@Ryan, I agree it is unfortunate for the viewers. However, I’ll see how they deal with it before claiming it hurts the final product. I’d imagine I could like the first eight, be anxious for the second eight, then end up loving the season as a whole.
Have they explained why they’re doing this? I’m guessing just to milk it for two seasons, however have they confirmed that sentiment (or a more diplomatic version of that)?
-Cheers
Painful to have to wait an entire year for 1 season of a TV show.
On the plus side, I can’t wait to see “Small Town Security.” I can’t imagine anything more exciting than a family owned security business in Georgia. Well, except maybe “The T.O.” show!
I don’t know if Gilligan would consider it, but it’d be interesting if one of the last 16 (perhaps the penultimate episode) to be a “What If” episode of an alternate reality showing what would have happened if Walt had not gone into the meth business – at least, not the way it was depicted in the first season. Would Walt’s ego invariably have led him down a criminal path? Where would Tuco, the Chicken Man, Jane, etc. fates have ended up?
This is actually an interesting idea, but the penultimate episode is way too late. I think it could work sometime earlier in the final batch of episodes (like say the third or fourth one).
I disagree. Part of what makes the show so good to me is that ambiguity regarding Walter’s (and the other characters too) past and personality. There is enough in the show to suggest that he was always an “evil”/”bad” character yet similarly it can be argued that he has actually changed throughout the show (and not just became less restrained and more in line with how he actually is).
Such an episode would probably end up removing this ambiguity and would set Walter’s motivations/past in stone and remove much of the viewer’s perception. I know there is still some way to do it ambiguously but it’s something I definitely would not want to see. It doesn’t really fit in with the show in addition to all of that, it seems much more fitting to something like Lost or Fringe but I just don’t think it would fit with Breaking Bad.
I hope we get some quality drama to replace BB and Mad Men in a couple of years. TWD is entertaining, but The Killing and HoW aren’t doing anything for me. And please, no “reality” shows. Ugh.
Hell On Wheels remained meh-worthy the whole way through. Aside from professionalism, you’re not missing much, Alan…
What is going to fill the void on AMC Sunday nights between the season finale of “Mad Men” and the BB premiere?
Question: Are they shooting all 16 episodes now or just the first 8?
I may be mistaken but I thought I read somewhere that Cranston said they will shoot the season in 2 parts.
If they film all 16 now, but don’t air the second eight until summer 2013, don’t we foresee mega spoilers leaking out? Or is this show such a niche that there won’t be enough interest in spoilers for them to be widely available?
I think it’s also financially easier for AMC to split up filming over 2 years.
Well I thought that if it’s the last season it would be easier on everyone to do all 16 and then let the cast and crew go. Kind of like filming two movies at the same time.
I read somewhere that BB has a budget of 3 million per episode. I think AMC is looking at it as either 48 million this year or split that number over 2 years. With AMC’s financial problems I think that is the main reason why they are doing this half-season thing.
I thought for sure the back half of the season would at least be Spring 2013. Waiting all the way until summer is some high quality BS. They are hurting their brand this way. 8 episodes and then an entire year wait for 8 more episodes will cheapen the final product.
Me too, I was really hoping for a night of Breaking Bad, Mad Men & Game of Thrones next spring.
And this could end up hurting the show, but I’ll trust Gilligan to make the best of it.
I really dislike this from a pacing standpoint. It usually takes BB about 5-6 episodes to lay the framework for each season, which pays off in the final stretch. Mad Men is the same way, and an 8 episode season doesn’t seem like it work there either.
TWD is an example of how this can be poorly executed. The first half of the season was essentially filler before a mid-season climax, only to have the real action begin in the second half. Let’s hope BB does a better job.
Exactly. Either Gillian is going to have to amp everything up to ridiculous levels or (more likely), they’ll be wheel-spinning until ep 7 and then a big cliffhanger on ep 8. It’s terrible. It’s going to hurt the final product, period.
I think Breaking Bad doing a better job than The Walking Dead is a pretty safe bet.
I wouldn’t be hasty to put a period after anything involving this show or Vince Gilligan. They pulled off a very engrossing first season under the worst possible circumstances – strike-interrupted and -shortened, while the show was still finding its legs. And they’ve proven themselves over and over since then. I have to think that they’ll find a way to make the most out of this weird last season.
“Bobo I think Breaking Bad doing a better job than The Walking Dead is a pretty safe bet.”
Yeah, what he said.
-Cheers
This sort of thing can be done. Just look at BB season 1, 7 great episodes ending on the tuco cliffhanger that lead into season 2.
There wasn’t really a cliffhanger at the end of season one. Just the realization that Tuco was a nutter. And that was then, when we were just getting our bearings and learning about the characters. There was no real complete story arc in S1. If they repeat that here, it will come off very bad.
Since AMC has established that revenue trumps art, why not just do 4 episodes a year for the next four years, or 2 for the next 8? Screw those viewers, anyway.
That seems like an unfair comment. If revenue trumped art, they would not even have shows like Mad Men or Breaking Bad or half the rest of their shows. I’m not a fan of the ten-month hiatus, however they obviously DO care about art or else those shows would probably not exist and definitely not on AMC in the manner they have allowed them to run.
-Cheers
To be honest, Im not even sure how holding off produces revenue. Anyone care to explain the intricacies of this to me?
Double the DVD sales, double the exposure during an extra eligible award season, and it allows the show to be the lead-in for another new show next Summer.
BOOOOOOOO
Alan, do you know if Breaking Bad has in the past (or will for this season) been on Hulu or AMC.com to view the next day after the episode airs?
There’s an insert in the Hell on Wheels dvd that cam out last Tuesday that announced the 7/15 start date for Breaking Bad 5.pt1… I was surprised this wasn’t all over the internet over the last week…
came, not cam.
Grr.
why’s everyone so mopey about bb’s two mini seasons? Hard to judge it until it airs. I think Gilligan and co earned enough goodwill to be trusted with writing a great 8 episode arc, and as for the waiting a year between the two ‘seasons’, well it’s preferable to waiting until 2013 for a 16 episode season, which could’ve been the case and would’ve been hell.
Me, I’m just excited bb’s almost back. WOO!! (but boo on AMC’s media player of promo bits that doesn’t allow overseas viewing.)
Reply to comment…I disagree. I absolutely would prefer to wait until 2013 for 16 episodes. They’re now going to have to tell a full arc in 8 episodes when before it took 13. It’s not about “benefit of the doubt”. Its about the show always having had a certain feel and a certain build. Now, that’s lost. They’ll either have to rush through two story arcs, or take 14 months to get through one story arc. Either way, that’s profoundly unsatisfying.
I don’t think it’s unfair. This decision is clearly based 100% on revenue, and not on ensuring the quality of the show. Although you’re right in that the show wouldn’t have existed in the first place without AMC taking a chance on it, so I guess this is payback. Doesn’t make it any easier a pill to swallow, though.
You can’t get enough of a great show! that’s a fact. I love this show so much, found it beginning os season 2. Couldn’t wait to see the first season. Of course own all of them now. Sometimes I will put one on, I know them so well, and yet I still turn to watch because it is that good. It’s differest fabulous than any show I ever watched. Can’t wait till july 15th! cheers
Why don’t they just call it what it is: TWO seasons with eight episodes apiece. As I see it, a single season should air continuously (or at worst, within the same calendar year). Enough of this Pt.1/Pt.2 B.S.–it just comes across like the movie companies/television studios are milking it for all they’re worth. Call it what it is and be done with it!
Off topic:
No post about House series finale?
You problaby stopped watching the series long ago, but I think it merits a reference by one of TV’s most important critics, it’s another series from the vintage 04/05 season that comes to an end, i think that only Grey’s Anatomy is the last one on the board.
They might do something in their Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. I was clamoring for it, just because I used to really like the show and still like some of the actors. I’d be interested in any discussion around it. After watching it, I felt like I probably should have quit watching the show a few years ago. It had its moments, however they did some ridiculous things the past few weeks in particular that were almost insulting to the audience.
-Cheers
I spoke too soon:
[www.hitfix.com]
to off topic about House…At the beginning of house it was a must, the last year with that aisian doctor Boring, no lLisa Edelstein, and many other story lines, I said good by awhile book. I am not the only one.. Let them move on. From a show I loved to a show I would not watch again.
I haven’t seen Season 4 yet, because I watched Season 1 to 3 on netflix while 4 was airing. Any idea when 4 will be on Netflix or DVD?
News about BB is terrible. the last scene of Gostavo Fring in BB was one of the four most scenes watched in television. Does AMC remember Bryan Cranston received 3 emmy’s would have been 4 (maybe) if the show ran on time . Aaron got supporting emmy. BB built up the largest fan base with much PR.
Gilligan’s writing is so brilliant, no one can guess what he going to do! remember Did he poison Brock? There had to be 300 comments just on that. The ending with Gus fixing his tie??
So this is what you think AMC 8 episodes and wait a year?
I think 16 episodes and for dessert in 2013 you can show another 8 for having picked the best show. How about a change?
ahhhh it’s not a dream, I really read this. stop .come to your senses AMC oops I forgot you have The Walking Dead. Good Night Gracie
only 8 episodes is torture. i was really excited, yet at the same time lamenting to see this end. i suspect the wait is to promote crappy shows around the gold mine
If they’re going to split the episodes a full year apart, then why don’t they just call it season 5 and season 6? This is stupid.
This straight bs! Y can’t u leave it at Amc all about money that’s why ur moving it to show time! I’m pissed!
Cannot wait!!!!!!
What??!!! Only 8 epi’s? Are you kidding me, really? First of all, 8 shows per season is bullshit. They couldn’t squeeze out 2 more shows per season to give the show a respectable 10 episodes per season count? God, Game of Thrones with its ridiculous large budget vs BB delivers 10 epi’s per. Also, if your gonna end the damn series, end it in the yr you said you would; dont drag it out for 2 seasons and claim “contractual issues” BS later. We know AMC didnt want to pay the actors top coinage now that the show is a monster hit.
You know, its a shame. The writing, characters, story line, and execution of this series has been nothing short of top notch. Why repeat the crap HBO did w the Sopranos. Everyone had a role in that debacle at the end from production folk to network beancounters, to greedy actors. The idiot viewers were caught in the crossfire but remained loyal.
This show, given the effort on everyone’s part, could have easily gone 7 yrs with 10 epi’s per no sweat. However, when shows get big, so do heads, and commensurately salaries and then we, the viewers, start hearing how the actors were getting “restless” in their roles and the story line began to get “tired”. That’s just another way of saying everyone couldnt come to terms with contract negotiations and the show had to be euthanized.
What little well-written, excellently acted dramas are left on cable (there are none on “non-cable” TV), BB really has and had set the benchmark, IMHO, for this type of adult entertainment. No other show comes close. Not even Mad Men and I grew up in NY with relatives who worked in that ridiculous industry in the 60s.
When Game of Thrones season ended this year, I was hoping BB would follow on the heels of that show ending. It will but the season will be truncated and will end all too quickly. When you have a winner like BB, it’s near impossible to find a replacement show to watch and get riveted to characters that matter.
AMC and the other networks (HBO is getting it) need to catch on and realize the hunger that is out tyhere in America for well conceived and executed shows for adults. Stories where some brain power is required and where the characters are related to quite easily. TV as a medium of entertainment, again IMHO, is just about dead completely due to the cavalcade of crap that gets paraded onto the screen season in and season out. The only hope for adults age 50 and over, is/are shows such as BB and Game of Thrones where the characters demand excellent and complex writing, where emotions of these characters are fluid and dynamic, and where they matter. Characters welcome, viewers thankful.
Maybe someone is pregnant and they need some time to deal with the baby and not get it in the story. Just trying to think positively.
Wait a year for secound half? no way i will boycott AMC as long as i have to wait to see secound half of season 5
Wait a year for secound half? no way i will boycott AMC as long as i have to wait to see secound half of season 5
I think that breaking the 16 remaining episodes is nothing more than wanting the fans to suffer so bad they have to wait that they will call out of work just to watch it but I think it’s unfair to the fans because there is no reason to split the season.Just give the fans what they want,but no,it’s always gotta be about money and can never ever be about makeing good tv just for the fans to watch and enjoy.But I will change all that when I get a chance.Fans shouldn’t have to wait a whole year for another season of a show they love so much.Just let the fans enjoy what they love without the wait.
come on you guys are killing us Breaking Bad fans ='( Please don’t make us wait till summer!!!!
You crazy people are smoking heroin.. talking like its end v of the world…… IT’S ONLY A TV SHOW GET OUT YOUR BUTT GO DO SOMETHING.. RECORD ALL EPISODES WATCH THEM ALL AT ONCE.. OMG I’VE NEVER GOING WATCH TV AGAIN DUMB A’S