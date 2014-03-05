AMC announces ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ premiere

03.05.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

AMC has finally given a premiere date to “Halt and Catch Fire,” its upcoming drama series about the computer industry in the early 1980s. The series – starring Lee Pace from “Pushing Daisies,” Scoot McNairy and Kerry Bishé from “Argo,” Mackenzie Davis from “Smashed” and Toby Huss from “King of the Hill” (Cotton Hill forever!) will debut on Sunday, June 1 at 10 p.m.

AMC also plans to premiere the pilot this Saturday at 11 a.m. at the SXSW Festival in Austin.

AMC had previously announced that the new season of “Mad Men” will debut on Sunday, April 13 at 10 p.m., that Revolutionary War spy drama “Turn” will debut on April 6 at 9 p.m., that “Breaking Bad” prequel “Better Call Saul” will debut sometime in November and that “Hell on Wheels” will also be back sometime in the summer. (With “Halt and Catch Fire” airing at 10 rather than 9, is it possible “Wheels” could return from the Saturday purgatory where it did fairly well?)

