AMC announces ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ premiere

AMC has finally given a premiere date to “Halt and Catch Fire,” its upcoming drama series about the computer industry in the early 1980s. The series – starring Lee Pace from “Pushing Daisies,” Scoot McNairy and Kerry Bishé from “Argo,” Mackenzie Davis from “Smashed” and Toby Huss from “King of the Hill” (Cotton Hill forever!) will debut on Sunday, June 1 at 10 p.m.
AMC also plans to premiere the pilot this Saturday at 11 a.m. at the SXSW Festival in Austin.
AMC had previously announced that the new season of “Mad Men” will debut on Sunday, April 13 at 10 p.m., that Revolutionary War spy drama “Turn” will debut on April 6 at 9 p.m., that “Breaking Bad” prequel “Better Call Saul” will debut sometime in November and that “Hell on Wheels” will also be back sometime in the summer. (With “Halt and Catch Fire” airing at 10 rather than 9, is it possible “Wheels” could return from the Saturday purgatory where it did fairly well?)
I love that it’s named after a really obscure nerd joke.
Not mad about having Lee Pace back on television :)
I’m excited for this. I like the cast, and I like what I’ve seen from Chris Cantwell. I’m interested in seeing what he’ll do with a long-form narrative.
For a split second after seeing the picture and seeing the word ‘announces’,my heart lifted and I hoped we would return to the town of Cour De Cour one last time :(
Sorry to be that guy, but I found a typo in the article, Alan. It should say “and Toby Huss from “The Adventures of Pete & Pete” (Artie forever!)”.
Yeah, I wouldn’t launch a new show on the same night as Game of Thrones coming back. But what do I know.