AMC moves ‘Hell on Wheels’ to Saturday

When I wrote last week about the improbable problem of too much good TV, several of you noted that the problem is compounded by just how much of it gets concentrated on Sunday nights between 9 and 11. That’s the night that HBO made its signature, and Showtime, AMC and others have followed. The new era of On Demand, streaming and multiple plays throughout the week makes this less of an issue for some, but if you like to talk about your favorite shows the day after they air – and if a lot of them air on the same night at the same time – it gets tricky.
AMC has already tried expanding beyond Sundays by moving its reality TV bloc to Thursday nights(*), and today the channel announced its first scripted move away from Sundays in quite some time, as the third season of “Hell on Wheels” will air on Saturday nights at 9, starting August 3.
(*) Which once upon a time was the home of “Mad Men,” before AMC executives decided to move in on HBO’s turf starting with the second season.
When you’re a cable channel breaking into the world of original programming, having a destination night can be an advantage – even if, of late, most of the channels seem to pick the same night. You know to go to AMC on Sunday nights for “Mad Men” or “Breaking Bad,” to HBO on the same night for “Game of Thrones” and “Boardwalk Empire,” etc., and you knew for years to go to FX on Tuesday nights for “The Shield,” “Nip/Tuck” and company.
Once you become associated with a particular night, though, it can be hard to branch out, even if your inventory starts to move beyond the shelf space on that night. FX has successfully expanded to Wednesdays and Thursdays, but HBO has failed on three separate occasions to colonize Monday nights, whether with a hit (“Six Feet Under”) a mid-tier player (“Big Love”) or boutique shows (“Bored to Death” and “Enlightened”).
But with “The Killing” brought back from the dead and a new series to slot in “Low Winter Sun,” Sunday space was getting tight for AMC. So to Saturday “Hell on Wheels” goes, and AMC will use the show to build an entire night of Western-themed programming. (Today, the channel acquired the rights to a bunch of John Wayne classics, including “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” “El Dorado” and “The Shootist,” to add to its already large Western library.)
“Hell on Wheels” has always seemed a bit miscast on Sunday nights, bridging the gap between “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men.” It’s not a bad show, but it’s a B-series on a channel that defined itself with A’s. Sending it to another night, and surrounding it with more men with big hats and six-shooters will distance it from easy comparisons to AMC’s best series. On the other hand, it’ll make comparisons to some of the greatest Westerns ever made (which also won’t be flattering) that much easier.
Still no news on the premiere date of “Breaking Bad?” I hope it will premiere immediately after “The Killing” ends on Aug 4.
I thought it was scheduled to air mid-July?
Hasn’t been scheduled yet. Aaron Paul tweeted out a date that AMC vehemently denied. No concrete details yet.
Aaron Paul announced July 14 as the premiere date, which is unlikely now that “The Killing” and “Low Winter Sun” will be airing on Sundays in July.
I’m sure I will forget to watch Hell on Wheels in this new slot and it’s just not good enough to spend the effort to find it online or on demand.
Your DVR should still catch it.
Color me surprised: all the talk that this show would be cancelled after it’s mediocre second season had me convinced it *had* been cancelled. I don’t think I have the patience for another season of The Swede. Sorry Swede on Wheels.
Is this really an attempt to build programming on Saturday night or is AMC just burning it off? If this were a broadcast network we’d all be mocking Hell on Wheels for effectively getting canceled before it airs.
“but HBO has failed on three separate occasions to colonize Monday nights, whether with a hit (“Six Feet Under”) a mid-tier player (“Big Love”) or boutique shows (“Bored to Death” and “Enlightened”).”
More than three, actually. They used to air In Treatment on Mondays as well (I don’t remember if they aired it on Sundays or Tuesdays as well, In Treatment’s scheduling was very messy – as it would be expected, given how it was 5 episodes per week).
The first season they actually stripped it out Monday to Friday, matching the weekday structure of the series. For, the second and third seasons they aired one bunch on Sunday and one bunch on Monday.
They aired it from Mondays to Fridays? Wow. That’s an entire new form of boutique show. I only caught up with the show in its third season, so I honestly had no idea.
*Sigh* I know “In Treatment” had a proper series ending, but I still wouldn’t mind if they brought it back for another season now that Byrne has finished his stint on “Vikings”. I started watching it (In Treatment) from its debut week, and couldn’t believe how much I looked forward to each new episode.
Deadwood’s dim, overweight nephew.
Criticism of Hell On Wheels of this nature (which is common enough) reminds me of a recent slam against Breaking Bad that I read. The person criticized the writing, saying it “isn’t as good as Shakespeare.” Do you hear that, Vince Gilligan? You are apparently only the best writer to come around in the past 500 years or so. Feel that BURN!
Perhaps we should merely compare it to all the other shows that have been burned off on Saturday nights. How does it stack up there?
Hell On Wheels bridged a gap between Breaking Bad and Mad Men? Actually, no, that’s The Walking Dead’s job. Breaking Bad was only half way through its eight-episode run last year when Hell On Wheels returned for its second season, and the two shows aired back to back for four weeks.
Also, I think Alan is missing an angle to the whole business of AMC moving HOW to a new night. AMC may not have released an official start date for Breaking Bad yet, but the show’s run is probably going to overlap with HOW’s. AMC has already announced that the final eight episodes of Breaking Bad will be followed by a Talking Dead-style talk show called Talking Bad. If Low Winter Sun is supposed to air on Sundays as well, clearly HOW had to “get out of Dodge,” so to speak.
Please please PLEASE tell me you’re joking about Talking Bad.
I’m kind of surprised more regular broadcast networks aren’t doing this. I get why there was retrenchment from this night to begin with, but it seems like the networks are passing up an opportunity to build more an audience. It’d be interesting to see, say, CBS make a serious play for programming on Saturdays again. That network has the strength on every other night and the steady leadership necessary to try it out for two or three years.