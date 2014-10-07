AMC renews ‘The Walking Dead’ for season 6

The sun rises in the east, tax time is April 15, and AMC has renewed “The Walking Dead” for another season.

The fifth season of the zombie drama doesn’t debut until this Sunday at 9 – I’ve seen the first hour, and it’s what the show does best: wall-to-wall zombie action – but as by far the most popular show on the channel, and the highest-rated non-sports show on television, renewal for a sixth season was just a formality.

The most notable thing about the renewal is that Scott M. Gimple will return as showrunner, making it the first time the series will have the same man in charge for three full years in a row. Frank Darabont was fired midway through season 2, and Glen Mazzara left over creative differences after season 3.