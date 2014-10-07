AMC renews ‘The Walking Dead’ for season 6

The sun rises in the east, tax time is April 15, and AMC has renewed “The Walking Dead” for another season.
The fifth season of the zombie drama doesn’t debut until this Sunday at 9 – I’ve seen the first hour, and it’s what the show does best: wall-to-wall zombie action – but as by far the most popular show on the channel, and the highest-rated non-sports show on television, renewal for a sixth season was just a formality.
The most notable thing about the renewal is that Scott M. Gimple will return as showrunner, making it the first time the series will have the same man in charge for three full years in a row. Frank Darabont was fired midway through season 2, and Glen Mazzara left over creative differences after season 3.
@sepinwall Not a shock about TWD renewal (prob go 9-10 seasons, enough to push the 2nd show..3rd and 4th even — I think it should say G.M. left after Season 3 :)
You underestimate how cheap AMC is. Remember this is the same company that nickle and dimed Breaking Bad. After the 7th season actors have the right to renegotiate their salaries (this just happened with the Big Bang theory). At the very least I expect AMC to play hardball and maybe even recast some major roles if they plan to stick with this series after the 7th season.
True, good point on that Angel and Ponce. It is annoying with how they split up Breaking Bad and Mad Men.. also I know they like to have the one main set piece despite the infinite creative possibilities.
I get the cheap factor, but are the shows not making enough overall money? Also, it would be crappy if they somehow got some major characters killed before that new contract ..just to save money, ugh
Even factoring in Breaking Bad’s massive ratings surge in its final season, it didn’t come close to matching the numbers that The Walking Dead pulls in every week. But if AMC truly wants to keep pinch pennies with its greatest success, then it has all of the leverage here because the zombies (and the make-up artists who create them) are the true stars of the show – not the still-living characters. The Walking Dead doesn’t need to recast roles when it can just kill off the problem children and introduce new characters to replace them. I’m sure that certain fans would be enraged to the point of revolt if The Walking Dead killed off Daryl, Michonne, or Rick (though I doubt Alan would be among them on that last case). But the dent in the overall numbers would be most likely be negligible, and honestly the TWD has viewers to spare.
Bleh.
I forgot we have to endure the gang’s formulaic escape from yet another low budget set when the show starts up again.
Am I alone in thinking AMC, cost conscious to the max, is leaving piles of money and attention at the door by not pursuing either a prequel miniseries OR feature? Now, before the internet burns, execution and story will be everything. But the tiny bits of flashback we’ve been given thus far, coupled with the chance to naturally tell the story of how this all started (could just be the “how’s” not the “whys”) along with, and here’s the hook that would get a lot of attention, the original cast… Just seems like a golden opp left behind.
Imagine a solid story, telling the various threads of Rick, Lori, Shane, Andrea plus sister, Dale, et al from Ricks accident to the initial group getting together. Last scene Rick opens his eyes in hosp bed.
Can’t imagine with the insanity surrounding this show that a multi hour mini series wouldn’t garner a great deal of attention, and more excitement than just another group of folks we don’t know in another part of the world. AMC’s track record with keeping the best talent attached to their shows isn’t 100%.
AMC has already green-lit a prequel series, set in another city (so none of these characters will be involved) in the early days of the zompocalypse. That way we can have our regular cast and a new one that’s completely untied from both the show and the comics.