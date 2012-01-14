AMC sets ‘Mad Men’ & ‘The Killing’ premiere dates

What has been rumored for weeks is official today: “Mad Men” season 5 will begin on Sunday night, March 25 – and, as a bonus, the season premiere will be two hours long. (The premiere will air from 9-11 p.m., while the show’s usual timeslot will be Sundays at 10.)
And this season, “Mad Men” will have a lead-in, as the following Sunday, April 1(*), will see the premiere of season 2 of “The Killing,” which will also be two hours. (It’ll air from 8-10 p.m., and the usual timeslot starting the following week will be at 9.)
(*) Which will put it directly opposite the “Game of Thrones” season premiere. Did Khal Drogo kill Rosie Larsen?
“Mad Men” last aired a new episode in October 2010. This season was delayed by contract negotiations with creator Matthew Weiner, and then by other shows AMC had in the queue. “The Walking Dead,” for instance, will resume its second season on Feburary 12 at 9 p.m. (And AMC just ordered a 16-episode third season.)
Weiner and his actors will be appearing at press tour later this evening for a cocktail party. Based on past behavior, I imagine they will reveal absolutely nothing about the new season, including when it takes place.
I’m confused as to how the Walking Dead fits with Mad Men and the Killing. Not thematically, I mean actual time slot wise. Will it be done by then?
Yes. There are only 6 episodes to go this season, I believe.
Walking Dead has 6 more episodes this season, so the finale will air the week before Mad Men.
I assume nothing was mentioned about when Breaking Bad might air and in one or two seasons?
No. Though the assumption is it’ll be back in summer, given how well it did there last time. Gilligan still has to meet with his writers, and then AMC, on how/when/if they could break the season in two, which I think everyone expects them to do. Just a matter of whether it’s 8 and 8, 10 and 6, or something else.
I really wish they would just air all 16 episodes at once. But I trust Gilligan will make sure that the two mini seasons will flow nicely.
I’m with you, Tim, about the indulgent time-wasting — but instead of extra episodes, I wish they’d just stick to a normal-sized season and force Gilligan to do what he should do in the time he should do it in. This show should have ended by now. If Gilligan hadn’t gotten so over-praised for sitting around with his junk in his hand all through Season Three, it wouldn’t come down to dithering over half-seasons and extra eps.
Well, I liked the “time wasting” episodes… But I don’t need someone to be killed every episode for me to think it’s good.
Will it a single two-hour episode, or will it be two episodes back to back?
How many episodes will there be of Mad Men? Is the season premiere just extended to two hours or is the second hour essentially the second episode (thus making the season last only 12 weeks instead of 13)?
Unclear. The press release makes it sound like the premiere is one episode (it only has Weiner credited for the script and Jennifer Getzinger for the direction), but that’s something I will try to find out about later in the day.
Wasn’t there a bunch of reports that Jon Hamm was directing the premiere?
He directed the April 1 episode, I believe.
Interesting. I just did some quick googling, and the offseason reports were definitely that he was directing the premiere.
There was even a behind the scenes photo released of Hamm directing when production resume:
So as far as I can tell there are two possibilities. The reports about his episode being the premiere were wrong, or they shot some episodes out of order (possibly to accommodate January Jones’ pregnancy).
Hamm said he directed the premiere on the Comedy Bang Bang podcast episode he was on a few weeks ago, and it was during the first few minutes before the show turns into a complete farce.
Okay then, that leads me to conclude it’s the second possibility. Hamm directed the first produced episode of season five, but the actual premiere was shot sometime later.
Spoke to Hamm at AMC’s cocktail party tonight. It’s as alynch guessed: Hamm’s episode was the first produced, but the Getzinger episode will air first. Because of the logistics of pre-production and the amount of on-camera work HAmm has to do in each episode, the only realistic way for him to do prep is, like Cranston when he’s directed Breaking Bad, to do the first one out of the gate.
Also, Joel Stillerman from AMC clarified: the 2-hour premiere counts as two episodes, production-wise, so it’ll be a 12-week season, with the 2-hour premiere, followed by 11 1-hour episodes.
Thanks for clarifying, Alan.
OK AMC, I’ll take the easy joke bait (as will countless others) — premiering The Killing on April Fool’s Day is a nice touch.
Game of Thrones at 9 and Mad Men at 10 is going to make for one hell of a Sunday night.
And one hell of a blogging workload. I’m simultaneously excited and panicked.
I definitely don’t envy that task! Hopefully Matt Weiner is a little more generous with screeners this season.
You’re not going to blog about The Killing? Aren’t we all looking forward to finding out THE KILLER in the summer? Seriously, though, it’s a pity that American audiences never saw the Danish original, which (although not without its flaws) is so much more entertaining than this hackery. You should really give it a shot somewhere where you have the time, Alan, just to show you what could have been.
@Roy — The US Killing is not in any way a step down from the Danish version (okay, I make a small exception for the role of the mayor, who is a normal person in the Danish show and a cartoon villain in the remake), and I have preferred the first half of the story in the American show to the first half (10 episodes) in the Danish show. Since Alan made it clear he hated the US Killing because of all the red herrings, the fact that the US show actually REDUCED the number of red herring from what the Danish show offered makes it quite clear he wouldn’t have liked the Danish show either.
Do you watch “The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret”? Jon Hamm popped up in the Season 2 premiere and killed it.
Alan who cares about that hack Matthew Weiner and his show Mad Men? That show is just formulaic garbage. Why not blog about a really groundbreaking show that doesn’t follow the formula like The Killing? Why not follow the show by legendary writer and showrunner Veena Sud?
Not sure if serious…. ;-)
AMC’s SVP original programming Joel Stillerman assured critics that won’t happen again in Season 2. “I can stand here and confirm that we heard everyone, and the killer will be revealed in the Season 2 finale of The Killing,” he said. “We explored veering away from the original Danish model (following the controversy). At the end of the day, after significant discussion, we decided that resolving the murder at the end of Season 2 was the best plan.” —— Does he mean the new Season 2 mystery will be resolved by the finale, or the Rosie one? If it’s the latter, then that really isn’t the best plan.
Oh he meant Rosie which is just mind boggling. They’re completely clueless. Any chance there was of me returning is now gone.
I do hope Alan covers the Killing this season if not to give me a laugh. When Ryan McGee covering the terrible Terra Nova got bored he just did a play by play and no critical evaluation.
Alan ripping into the killing finale and the season itself on his podcast was literally the funniest thing I have ever heard. I know people say Cuse and Lindleoff should be a comedy act but Alan was on fire! It was brilliant…and the way he said that Nina Sud was insulting Breaking Bad and Mad Men by comparing her series to that was not only accurate but brilliantly said…hehehe.
So yeah please Alan review the show, talk about the show in your podcast because you are so awesomely funny and I mean this all sincerely.
