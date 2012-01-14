AMC sets ‘Mad Men’ & ‘The Killing’ premiere dates

01.14.12 32 Comments
What has been rumored for weeks is official today: “Mad Men” season 5 will begin on Sunday night, March 25 – and, as a bonus, the season premiere will be two hours long. (The premiere will air from 9-11 p.m., while the show’s usual timeslot will be Sundays at 10.)
And this season, “Mad Men” will have a lead-in, as the following Sunday, April 1(*), will see the premiere of season ­­­2 of “The Killing,” which will also be two hours. (It’ll air from 8-10 p.m., and the usual timeslot starting the following week will be at 9.)
(*) Which will put it directly opposite the “Game of Thrones” season premiere. Did Khal Drogo kill Rosie Larsen?
“Mad Men” last aired a new episode in October 2010. This season was delayed by contract negotiations with creator Matthew Weiner, and then by other shows AMC had in the queue. “The Walking Dead,” for instance, will resume its second season on Feburary 12 at 9 p.m. (And AMC just ordered a 16-episode third season.)
Weiner and his actors will be appearing at press tour later this evening for a cocktail party. Based on past behavior, I imagine they will reveal absolutely nothing about the new season, including when it takes place.

