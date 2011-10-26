‘American Horror Story’ – ‘Halloween, Part 1’: Fluffer, nutter

I know I said last week I was getting out of the “American Horror Story” business, but I happened to watch tonight’s episode on a screener. And while it’s still not a show I remotely like, I did feel like “Halloween, Part 1” at least addressed some of the concerns I had with the show, toning down the bat-crazy, everything and the kitchen sink approach Murphy and Falchuk had taken in the first three episodes, actually turned Addie into a character instead of a creepy symbol, and generally did good work with the non-Harmon characters.
Tim Minear wrote next week’s episode, so I’ll at least be back for that, and maybe I’ll keep these talkback posts going for the rest of the season. Since many of you have been enjoying the show a whole lot more than me, what did you think of this one? An improvement, or moving away from what you’d been enjoying?
Have at it.
I love the series! Good episode, like what they did with addie…oh and was it Tate that skrewed the mom?
There’s an article in EW where the writer discusses this episode with Ryan Murphy that dropped some huge bombs, I think accidentally. Having some of those mysteries cleared up has annoyed me, but it also relieves me that I won’t have to sit through the witless, and, in retrospect, obvious plot twists that are coming.
Did you read this online or in the magazine?
Online. It’s an interview with Ryan Murphy about this episode. At least that’s what it is at the outset. There’s a spoiler alert, but all it says is, “if you haven’t watched tonight’s episode, etc.” It does NOT mention crucial plot developments are going to be spoiled.
Thank you. I’m trying to decide if I want to continue watching or not.
I don’t know why I am so pissed that a morbidly obese “critic” for a budget website does not like this show. It actually pisses me off. This show is the great!
Nick – Well argued, sir. Your skills as a scholar of TV are matched only by your politeness and social grace.
-Daniel
This comment seems like it might violate Alan’s rules, but I can’t quite be sure.
Also, he did say he liked it a little more than the earlier efforts and I do have to give him credit for trying when he said he never would again. Kudos Alan, maybe this’ll be a fun ride. I’m loving it.
Col Bat Guano, I’m a big boy (too big for Nick, apparently). I can take it. The rule has always been about commenters attacking each other.
Sepinwall is not a critic per say. He rarely has anything critical or innovative to contribute. I would classify him more as a cheerleader (for the shows that he likes) and a heckler (for those that he does not).
So if I am to understand the rules, you will delete my comment if I were to step in to save your honour by besmirching Nick?
Although I suppose that’s what a critic is supposed to do, if you’re going to be lame and mainstream and use the ‘correct definitions’ of words, or ‘truth’ or whatever. I, Echos Myron, the decider, do not need follow such rules, and thus I am allowed to say absolutely inane and ridiculous things, and still have them be true.
Why aren’t you doing what I want you to do? Why are you being so droll and having your own opinions and stuff? Obviously my opinion is the most valid out of anyone’s, since I am Echos Myron, the decider. Or at least that’s what my mother tells me….
I guess what I’m saying is: Why haven’t you reviewed Berlin Alexanderplatz yet?
Also way to copy Ebert by being a critic that doesn’t conform to our society’s ridiculous weight and body image standards, Alan. Non-conformity is conformity
-Echos Myron, The Decider
Okay, once we’ve had an appearance from both our resident troll and his resident impostor, it’s time to cut off this particular avenue of discussion and get back to, you know, talking about the show.
Nick, you forgot to mention Alan’s glasses. I mean who still wears glasses? Definitely a red-flag…
Allow me to retort. This show is not the great. This show is the decent.
Allow me to retort. This show is not the great. This show is the decent.
Allow me to retort further. This show is teh suck.
Ad hominem attacks on the host are ok? Can’t wait for tonight’s Community posting!
Thanks for the clarification, Alan. So, just so I’m sure, I can call you a flaming poopyhead, but calling Nick a fatuous clown is out?
If only H8TR were still on the air. I would love to see Alan and Mario Lopez roll up on Nick’s house.
Have to say, Alan, your photo is flattering if (and that’s a big if), Nick’s characterization is correct. Also, for you all, Alan wasn’t always writing for a “low-budget” website. I became a fan as a reader of his column and reviews in the Star-Ledger, the biggest newspaper in N.J. His insights and critical thoughts on both the good and bad shows inspired me to follow him here.
“Morbidly”? That’s a bit much, isn’t it? And yes, Sr. Fienberg is correct, that your argument is not only accurate and concise, but unassailable. Kudos!
Tonight’s episode was a blast, but I also think it was pretty much as f*cked up as the previous episodes have been. This didn’t seem toned down to me at all.
While I’m very glad Alan was able to enjoy this more than previous efforts, I also don’t really see how it was any less crazy. In fact, it seemed pretty consistently out there and was my favorite of the season thus far partly because of it.
In addition to that though, it seemed less disjointed than any of the first three and more interested in being a serial. Also helped that McDermott was actually tolerable, perhaps because he wasn’t given as much to do.
Everything – from the appearance of Quinto, the return of the gimp, digging a bit deeper into Constance, Addy, and Moira, and the intrigue regarding exactly what this baby is – worked brilliantly for me. And even more excited for next week knowing Minear wrote it. VERY pleasant surprise.
Pile on the craziness, I say. I enjoy the heck out of this show, and only worry when they move too quickly to explain things or tie up plotlines. Though this is a serial drama, I think horror shows have traditionally been anthologies. So phooey on narrative consistency or consequence. Wallow in mood, vomit up stimulative imagery. I don’t care how ridiculous it gets, only care that they settle on repeating the same six ideas.
(That is, that they *don’t* settle on repeating the same six ideas.)
Where is the dog?
It had the good sense to call its agent.
Zing!
If the narrative chaos of this work is accepted as the new normal, then the renaissance of American cable television is on the downstroke, and the values of reality TV — shock, trivialization of horror, mockery of any deep emotion — have now been absorbed into the more legit categories.
After treating Addie like an annoying psychic rag doll, finally they give her a goal that intrinsic to her — then make her die for it. Oh, did I miss something — did she cheat on someone? Is her mom a romantic interest, now?
Because I thought the theme of this work — the theme that supposedly gives it the culturally redeeming value that allows them to say “sucking **ck” on basic cable — was the justice of punishing adulterers with eternal damnation. Now a kid whose only sin was a hellish mother and a peeping fetish gets run down? Just like the teaser’s deaths, the execution was flat, the aftermath, non-resonant and the culprits, yawnful.
One or two scenes’ worth of Addie not acting like a freak weren’t enough for me to give a damn about her death, and I’m resigned by now that Miss Lange’s histrionics will only be seen at level 11, for the duration. Wasted opportunities.
But, a bit of refrigerator logic: How come the incompetent realtor, who didn’t hesitate to gossip about the last queers who died in flagrante in the house, didn’t recognize those same queers as her fluffers? Are all the characters in this series stripped of the dignity of having coherent memories, psyches resistant to being constantly tricked by a house best burned to the ground?
And if the original sin of the house revolved around the loss of the infant son, why wasn’t his kidnapper punished? If any infanticide is a sin, under Murphy’s rules, why did that kidnapper go away scott free?
… and, after having read the EW interview, I don’t think Murphy’s house rules are fair, or that he even believes in them as a function of writing scripts. They are rules that abrogate the concept of mercy, and of free will actually affecting the condition of one’s soul. When dying in a house damns your ghost to commit evil acts, doesn’t that turn the concept of faith on its end? No good acts matter, if there is one place God cannot intervene. And I thought the high school hell of GLEE was bad….
Addie’s not dead, she’s coming back to life. Just like the maid has been threatened to be “killed again” by Addie’s mom.
For your logic part, the realtor never met the two fluffers. It was just Connie Britton who saw them and assumed they were the fluffers.
I missed how long ago the fluffers were supposed to be the owners of the house. It sure seemed fairly recent, but wasn’t the house derelict when Mrs Coach and Dermont moved in?
Waiting for next week when Vivien says something to the realtor about the horrible fluffer named “such and such”, and she says “What? My gay fluffer’s name is Tom and he’s out of town this whole week.”
Addie was not a “kid.” Assuming that Addie was already born in 1983 when Connie kills her husband and Moira, that puts Addie in her late 20s at least. …and I recal Connie saying something about taking care of her for 30+ years…
Lord this show is the gayest thing ever. I’m gay and it’s almost too gay for me!
I will say one good thing about this show: Zachary Quinto.
He gave the performance Ms. Britton should be giving — the pain, tenseness, bitchery, all tempered with a sense of perspective and humor. Naturally, the house thing was out of proportion, but with the house’s influence, that was as expected as it was humorous.
Even with all the house pride Vivian must have, does she look as she ever enjoys her work? She gave up a concert career, for her family, and almost lost everything after the miscarriage — but she doesn’t have one moment, when the sheets are clean and the kitchen’s just so, that she likes where she is, if it weren’t for the murder thing?
Somehow, too soon, they locked Vivian down. Hell, even her hair — not one strand changes, for Halloween? Not a touch of pale foundation? The fluffers were right — Vivian doesn’t try, even to help herself get away from the house and Ben. It’s not as if she had morning sickness, thus far, to get in her way….
*sigh*. At least Quinto was nice.
I’m not sure what Quinto was, but I’m not sure I’d term it as “nice.” He was clearly channeling some friends of his over the years, that’s for sure. LOL
“yes I’m screwing my twink trainer, he’s a power bottom and he loves it” is probably the funniest line I’ve heard in a while. I think if you approach this show as just chaos you’d enjoy it a lot more.
Some of the thigs from this episode felt so much like Nip/Tuck… for instance Quinto’s boyfriend coming onto Dylan McDermott. Feel like that one happened like 10 times on nip/tuck.
Also, is anyone else other than the main family alive? Or are they all zombies/dead?
Still not sure I like this show, but I guess I will keep watching.
Thought this was the best episode so far. The Harmons are seriously trying to sell the house, making things a little more believable, and the dead gay men who return seem to be the most harmless of ghosts. Good exposition about the dead baby, and the return of the gimp is always good for a few chills and laughs. I want to wear the gimp suit for Halloween!
Top three choices for Halloween costumes this year. Sadly, I’m not going to any parties at this point:
1) The gimp suit from Am Horror Story
2) Richard Harrow half-face mask from Boardwalk Empire
3) Zombie
I don’t know why or how, but I think I love this dreadful show. It’s freakish and crazy, and I love it. I don’t even like horror – I never watch horror movies. I think it’s the weirdness I like.
When Constance gave Addy that pretty girl mask, it was clear something very bad would happen. It had no nose or eye holes! Surely Addy will be back as a ghost, although she did not die in the house.
I do not understand the house rules yet, and don’t want to be spoiled by having the show runner tell me. If the show can’t make the rules clear – then fail.
Also, Connie Britton’s cute and flirty “it’s my natural color.” (As if) “You can hardly see any roots.” !
And Constance hearing Violet had done Addy’s whorish makeup, saying, “That girl’s got another cupcake coming.” Awesomesauce.
Write a comment…”toning down” Alan? They threw in apples, pumpkins, and dead people last night! It was horrifically great. There was so much happening that I almost went bobbin for apples haha. I’d say it was a creative take on Halloween and was this a first for a gay ghost couple on TV? It was fantastic entertainment. Oh, and Alan I think deep down inside you really like AHS. Just admit you were wrong and join us, lol.
The question “was this a first for a gay ghost couple on TV” is the funniest thing I’ve read in a while, and something I’m going to try to work into my next conversation/business meeting. My nomination for Internet Winner of the Week. Way to break the glass ceiling, gay ghosts! Somewhere someone is setting out graphics and text for OUT, DEAD AND BACK magazine.
I guess I didn’t see this episode as anything “better” than the previous ones, and in fact was a little less impressed and entertained. And also not sure how Addie was anymore of a real character. More gimp suit guy was intriguing, and always creepy, and I’m intrigued by demon spawn in the belly of the Lady of the House. The reveal of what the doctor did with the remains of his kid was interesting, but that was set up last week. And I liked Hayden calling and showing up and the end of the ep, combined with Violet missing.
Maybe I shouldn’t have tried to watch it as a palate cleanser to get the taste of a crushing World Series loss for my beloved Rangers out of my mouth, but I had to watch something, right?
Still entertained, though. And I don’t think the “rules” of the house have been made explicit, and knowing Murphy they certainly won’t be hard and fast anyway.
Still, the most entertaining, if not maddening, part of the episode was to watch the dueling scrolls at the bottom of the screen for/against Fox/DirecTV, trying to win hearts and minds. Now THAT’S entertainment!
It wasn’t as good as last week’s home run of an episode. Yes, Quinto’s performance was the best individual acting showing of the season, but the overall episode was far more of a shock-a-minute “horror” hour than last week’s mythology/character study. Of the four episodes, 1 & 4 are *MOST* alike. 2 and 3 almost felt like a different show.
What’s going on here is obvious: like most critics, Sepinwall was straight-up WRONG about the show and needed to figure out a way to get back in.
It’s funny–this also happened with “Glee,” Murphy’s other show. Some critics/bloggers shit on the premiere, then “Preggers,” the fourth episode, aired and delivered one of TV’s best hours of the year. Then, all these critics had to bite their tongues and get behind it (before justifiably abandoning ship for season two).
I love this show, and everyone I know does too. It was very sad that the mom was trying to drag Addy’s corpse to the house’s ground so her spirit would be trapped there so she would essentially not lose her. I did have one question though, was the episode only 38 minutes long? I watched it online because I don’t have a DVR and couldn’t catch it on tv. I feel like I missed some of the ending. uunio @ yahoo . com email me if you know!
Renewed for Season 2, suck it.
“I know I said last week I was getting out of the ‘American Horror Story’ business, but I happened to watch tonight’s episode on a screener.” People have been saying this about every show they have never liked since the dawn of TV. Yet, they tune in every week just to see what happens. This is why our freeways back up whenever there’s a car wreck. Sepinwall is just a rubber-necker who needs to move on.
I must agree a bit with Alan. The plot on this is either so deep I can’t grasp it, or it’s just too much into the fright and not so much the common sense. BUT, I LOVE the characters. :D And although the show always leaves me confused, I hang on because I love these guys, and I want to see what happens next to them :)
Oh, and the GAY GHOSTS. <3 They're great!
I have to agree that the plot is not the best. BUT I LOVE the characters, and although the storyline seems really more about random spooks than a real idea, I want to hang around and see what happens next to the Harmons and Friends :D