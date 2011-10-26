‘American Horror Story’ – ‘Halloween, Part 1’: Fluffer, nutter

#American Horror Story
Senior Television Writer
10.26.11 54 Comments

I know I said last week I was getting out of the “American Horror Story” business, but I happened to watch tonight’s episode on a screener. And while it’s still not a show I remotely like, I did feel like “Halloween, Part 1” at least addressed some of the concerns I had with the show, toning down the bat-crazy, everything and the kitchen sink approach Murphy and Falchuk had taken in the first three episodes, actually turned Addie into a character instead of a creepy symbol, and generally did good work with the non-Harmon characters. 

Tim Minear wrote next week’s episode, so I’ll at least be back for that, and maybe I’ll keep these talkback posts going for the rest of the season. Since many of you have been enjoying the show a whole lot more than me, what did you think of this one? An improvement, or moving away from what you’d been enjoying?

Have at it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#American Horror Story
TAGSALEXANDRA BRECKENRIDGEAMERICAN HORROR STORYBRAD FALCHUKCONNIE BRITTONdenis o'hareDYLAN MCDERMOTTFRANCES CONROYJESSICA LANGERYAN MURPHYTaissa Farmiga

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP