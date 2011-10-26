‘American Horror Story’ – ‘Halloween, Part 1’: Fluffer, nutter

I know I said last week I was getting out of the “American Horror Story” business, but I happened to watch tonight’s episode on a screener. And while it’s still not a show I remotely like, I did feel like “Halloween, Part 1” at least addressed some of the concerns I had with the show, toning down the bat-crazy, everything and the kitchen sink approach Murphy and Falchuk had taken in the first three episodes, actually turned Addie into a character instead of a creepy symbol, and generally did good work with the non-Harmon characters.

Tim Minear wrote next week’s episode, so I’ll at least be back for that, and maybe I’ll keep these talkback posts going for the rest of the season. Since many of you have been enjoying the show a whole lot more than me, what did you think of this one? An improvement, or moving away from what you’d been enjoying?

Have at it.