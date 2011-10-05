‘American Horror Story’ – ‘Pilot’: Get out of the house!

Okay, I gave my review of FX’s “American Horror Story” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. Was it too crazy, not crazy enough or just right for your tastes? Do you enjoy Dylan McDermott’s yelling more when he’s naked, or less? How do you feel about Mrs. Coach being in the same room with a gimp suit? And how ’bout that font?
I’ve seen three episodes and feel comfortable that this will never be a show I will enjoy, or likely write about again, but have at it. Is anyone setting the season pass?
Alan, I loved American Horror Story. It kind of reminds me of Twin Peaks season 2. It was that good.
Wasn’t Twin Peaks season 2 the one that sucked?
Yes, it was! At least compared to season 1 it did.
Alan, by the way will you do regular recapping on Suburgatory?
I thought it was straight-up awful. The dialogue was painful and it wasn’t half as creepy as it wanted to be.
I loved. I can’t wait for next week. I never trust the critics. I also loved Harper’s Island.
I enjoyed Harper’s Island for what it was, but I found this very uncomfortable and off-putting. It just made me feel…icky. Very astute criticism, I know.
Carrie, you say you found that a horror series on television makes you feel uncomfortable and icky? I think that is a good thing. How many series make you feel anything nowdays? I enjoyed the pilot, although I don’t really like the treatment of the girl with down syndrome. (but hey, she’s working and getting paid! and if she and her family are okay with it, who am I to argue?) Love love love Connie Briton, and I thought her emotional argument with her husband was some of the best TV acting I’ve seen in awhile. I will give it a few episodes and see how it goes.
I didn’t think it was bad. I’m going to check it out again. I’ll give it a few more episodes before I decide to stick with it or dump it. I have a theory already-The neighbor, her daughter, the maid and the blond boy patient are all dead.
It’s a TYPEFACE!!!
So, I watched it and currently have it set with a Season Pass, though I’m reserving the option to quit at any time. I wouldn’t call it “good,” but I didn’t dislike it as much as you did, Alan. It’s currently over the top in the way I find fun to watch, though it is a shamefully pale imitator of pretty much all of its inspirations (that might be part of the fun, actually, for something trying to be risque it actually feels quite safe). That said, I found that fact that they used Bernard Herrmann’s music twice (Twisted Nerve and Vertigo themes) shameful and almost turned the TV off during the Dennis O’Hare flashback because of it. I’ll be back next week at least with my suitable low expectations.
I didn’t think it’s the train wreck it was made out to be. Found it reasonably entertaining, with the right amount of craziness for this genre. Creepy, sexy and terrific acting by Mrs. Coach. Don’t care for Dylan’s shouting so much, would like to see a more tempered performance. I’ll have to see how things go in the next few episodes, and how much of a strain it is on credulity that this family doesn’t just run out screaming.
I currently have it set to season pass, but I don’t know if its going to stay there. So far it reminds me of “The Cape”, a terrible show that I still wound up watching every episode of.
Nah. The Cape had heart, style *and* a sense of proportionate humor. “Do we think the raccoon acted alone?” had more wit in one sentence that AHS contained in its entire pilot — and it had gut-level stakes for its characters, instead of goth rock video tropes. (Well, with the circus folk, okay, *one* goth rock video trope….)
It was as if Ryan Murphy decided to adapt every Stephen King novel and short story within one hour. It wasn’t good but it was ambitious. I’ll be keeping with it as I love horror and I am curious to see how over the top it’ll get.
Based on the horrible reviews from you and Dan I really went in expecting to hate this. But I guess maybe the lowered expectations helped because I actually somewhat enjoyed it. I agree it’s very flawed, but I was sufficiently entertained/intrigued/titillated/creeped out that I’ll definitely give it a few episodes. I also think that while Britton is giving a much more grounded performance than those around her that that’s kind of the point. Also, there wasn’t anything in the pilot that seemed like it should have sent the family running immediately, so I don’t have an issue with them staying…at least not yet.
What @M said. Exactly. My expectations couldn’t get any lower, but I had to watch for train-wreck factor. And I didn’t hate it. kinda liked it, actually. Again, as I posted yesterday, Murphy & Co. have a shelf-life on their accessibility to me, but this worked. Not all of it, but the whole of it.
Not a season pass, but I’m in for the short run.
Plot? What discernible plot? Let’s just mishmash crazy together!
The plot is that they are injured people who moved into a haunted house. The house is haunted and they live in it. Then stuff happens. Kind of the plot for every haunted house movie.
There is very clearly no plot to this thing and it is totally cuckoo bananas which may keep me watching until next week even though this is terrible TV
I found myself rooting for the daughter against her bully and for the wife and her strong will, but I couldn’t get into the husband or his constantly naked ass (you have a daughter living with you still creep). My favorite character though, for all his 5 seconds of sex scene, had to be the rubberman it looks like he’ll have a huge story arc and he’s just mysterious. So here is to hoping they don’t get canceled.
Does a wife forget the shape of her husband’s body after one year without sex? Just sayin’….
It seems like the benefit of a ghost story on tv is you would have time to build up to really suspenseful scares, not just throw as many scary things against the wall as you can. I like horror movies, like ghost movies, but I don’t like this approach to it.
Yea, after watching, don’t really get the contempt. I quite liked this. It’s not high art, nor the best example of a horror/thriller, but I was absolutely entertained. Sure, it’s trashy and campy at times and its attempts at depth do feel like a reach. But, outside of The Walking Dead, there’s also literally nothing in this genre offered on television. And, frankly, the pieces here intrigue me more than anything going on in Walking Dead, which we’ve established is a story done countless times before simply elongated for television.
There’s most definitely enough here to keep me coming back.
The most positive aspect of the show is Connie Britton. But every scene without her + that Ryan-Murphiest sex scene is 100 percent garbage.
The kid played by Evan Peters is more interesting than each and every one of the Glee club members though. LOL
I can’t stop thinking about FX. They first canceled Damages, did the same to Terries and then gave the green light to Ryan Murphy’s craziness. That’s what I call an “american horror story”! The show was supposed to be creepy but the pilot is crap instead.
Evan Peters’ character was the only thing I was remotely interested in, and he’s basically just Christian Slater from Heathers. Which, come to think of it, is probably why I liked him.
I can’t blame FX for either of those–“Damages” got a full, well-advertised three-season run, and the third season was weaker than the first two. John Landegraf fought for “Terriers” and held on for a full season when it was getting unspeakably low ratings–600,000/ep. I can’t honestly think of another network (excluding HBO) that would’ve kept “Terriers” on the air for a full season.
I read your review before, so was prepared for the crazy… but CA-RAZY would be more like it! I can’t say I liked this show. I LOVE Connie Britton and I loved that she tried to ground the show with her subtle brilliance, but then Dylan came in with his horrendous acting and sent me into hysterics. That yelling fight scene… Connie’s part was beautifully done… Dylan was just trying to see how loud he could yell. Perhaps his yelling wakes the ghosts in the attic.
Ryan Murphy… you crazy!
AHS proves my Hollywood General Theory of Relativity: That if a creative group makes something impeccably brilliant, the gestalt that is Hollywood will make certain it will never, ever happen again, in whole or in part.
Witness the pain after the end of ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT, the iterations of TV franchises into films, the diminishing returns. For Ms. Britton, it was a prime opportunity — after the usual pilot season drought for a talented actress over 28 — to bring her down, despite the valiant fight she’ll wage, for dignity and depth and impact.
Again, William Castle comes to mind, as those gloriously crafted ladies of the screen submitted to the heavy pancake and harsh lighting, and made their money when no one else would hire them.
For Ms. Britton — and Misses Lange and Conroy — it’s a sadness. They’re working in a form that could resonate as a great American novel would (the implication Murphy arrogantly evokes with his title) but is best suited here for boys staying up to wank off. At least NIP/TUCK provided equal opportunity man-candy, and McDermott certainly does not fill that biscuit.
I honestly don’t know how you give that a coherent letter grade. Doubt I’ll turn in again to watch Jessica Lange and the Maid In Black battle for their souls, but I suppose it’s nice to have someone truly dedicated to making TV more batshit.
FX could show America’s first older lesbo sex scene between them…. guess they’ll save that for sweeps.
The first episode really felt like a show trying to be scary and creepy for no other reason than just to shock. I’m gonna give it a couple more episodes before it’s off my DVR
First, I would stand in woeful defense of Miss Jessica Lange’s professional rep, but after TITUS ANDRONICUS that affirmative defense is vacated. You’re on yer own, hon….
Next, how about a bit of time computation? Howcum O’Hare’s character lives in a visual world of the 60s (and has that VERTIGO soundtrack backing him), but he doesn’t show a bit of age if he’d been imprisoned since then? (And how does her daughter looking just like her mother somehow ‘skip a generation’?) And that the Magical Child with Birth Defects has to be at least 40 years old, but looks under 30? General sloppiness makes it less destabilizing as narrative, and more dismissible. THE EXORCIST had grueling medical scenes, to remind us that the real world had terrors enough, especially in the attempt to explain the devil.
Next, does no one find it peculiar that AHS’s tropes on teen violence — lone male shooter, meen girl gang — exist at a high school that has zero tolerance for smoking, but total carelessness about fights — in a era where cameras exist everywhere? And that neither the mom or dad get called into the principal’s office, to explain what their kid will do, while suspended? This show already verges on child exploitation, which Murphy has no small experience with (viz. NIP/TUCK’s kids), and with the kink present in a house with a teenage witness, well… it’s surprising this got a pickup, but SKINS died.
Lastly, it’s obvs that the primal sin of AHS isn’t a philandering hubby — hell, this series leers at every leer McDermott makes, and throws adulteratin’ opportunties at him during every act. (By the end of the show, I expected him to make out with the dog….) No, the sin is them evil women, their evil sexual ways and the evil defective children they bear. It’s so old skool, it’s stuck in the 60s. The more I watch Ryan Murphy’s work, I realize that wanting him to be at least an honest explorer of kink and difference is like asking William Castle to be a thoughtful advocate of transgender issues. Na. Ga. Happen.
When a show starts with the house’s most famous owner being the abortionist to the stars, with his own teratomy collection, and progresses to the Magical Child with Birth Defects, the shapeshifting Irish maid, the daughter who likes Bad Boys, then to the vengeful wife who’s such a bitch because she can’t forgive her husband who just couldn’t do without while she grieved a miscarriage… then turns that wife around 180 degrees once the house impregnates her… it’s hard not to think the showrunners have an issue with women. The one scene that should have tamped down both my respect and empathy for the parents — their fight that should have happened a year ago, or in therapy — only made me realize that the wife was in denial that her husband was an unforgiveable snake.
Ben Harmon is so full of his own rage and needs that as soon as he opens his mouth about wanting forgiveness, I realized he never, ever, thought he should be penitent, as in changing his ways and getting his mind right. That meant I laughed when he said the only thing he was afraid of was losing his family. If you have to move thousands of miles (evading the inevitable lawsuit/dismissal from whereever the hell you practiced sexual harrassment) and displace your family for your sin, you’re not about self-reform. And sure, an evil house is willing to take advantage of that, but it would have been so much stronger a choice for the house to have acted *through* Ben Harmon — for him to have put on the latex, and shared something new and sexual with his wife, instead of the house not even having the balls of Satan in ROSEMARY’S BABY, and rape Vivian without a mask. Murphy makes her violation into a dirty joke, instead of a possibly apocalyptic event for the world, and at least a tragic, shattering event for her family.
In Internet fiction, spoofs, bar conversations, idle people are writing better erotic horror that this, all around us. And for people making as much bank as these showrunners do, just pulling out ideas out of wank sections with the DVR and iPod on shuffle, that’s really, really sad.
Well, I don’t think my feelings on the show are as thought out as yours… I just simply thought it was try to be more over the top than an entire season of Nip/Tuck was.
As a fan of Nip/Tuck, and someone who even watched the later seasons, I allowed myself to overlook the ridiculous nature of the show, because I was somewhat invested in the characters.. But, AHS, after one episode, makes me really want nothing to do with any of the characters, and don’t mind bad things happening to them.
Ohhh Connie Britton… this was such a terrible decision on your part. Everyone knows you cannot outyell or outcry Dylan McDermott!
I find that invoking Nip/Tuck at all in a conversation about this show doesn’t make much sense. Not sure how you can think of it in those terms when that was a show about plastic surgeons and this is a show about a haunted house. This is a different genre. It’s not meant to be grounded in reality. So I don’t know why you’d think of it as striving to top Nip/Tuck.
The reason the other characters exist in a 60’s time warp and Adelaide only looks 30 is that they are ghosts. I hope that wasn’t a huge spoiler but I sense a little Sixth Sense here. Ghosts. The lot of ’em. Oooh Scary! (Starting with the boy/patient. Doc Harmon can’t report his possible evil deeds of dream because, cue the music, IT’S HAPPENED ALREADY!” I’m tellin’ ya – ghost. I’ll keep watching because it’s not like the DVR is awash with fab programming to bump it but I’ll probably enjoy yelling at the screen an awful lot too.
Because, like most of what Murphy does, Nip/Tuck was always a show that wanted to be very shock and awe in terms of their type of storylines. The show was a very over the top fantasy about plastic surgeons in every sense from the violence, sex and nature of the show. AMH is obviously going for the same things, even though it isn’t supposed to be grounded in reality, it is still going for the over the top grandeur that Nip/Tuck so often went for.
One more data point: AHS didn’t get the high-end advertisers NIP/TUCK managed to retain, even in the dregs of its last season. Ads were from Sam Adams (who’d advertise on a FX kiddie show, if it could), a couple of video games, but nothing implying that an audience in search of ‘sophisticated’ entertainment.
Does that mean AHS was still a radical concept, for advertisers, or that they, too, felt there was a need for better plot development, before signing on?
I only saw the first half, but I liked what I saw. It’s entertaining and kind of perfect for this time of year. My favorite scene was the one shared by the wife and the lady next door. The lady has just the right amount of creepiness and humor (maybe some thought it was in bad taste, but I think that was the point) and the wife is definitely the more likable of the husband-wife duo. PS: I love the daughter’s reaction to hearing about the murder-suicide: “We’ll take (the house)!”
You can’t expect to understand the concept of it just by the first episode. I loved it and cannot wait for next week. Give it a few more episodes, THEN decide whether it’s for you, or not for you.
Tell that to The Playboy Club…. and if a show can’t expect viewers to understand it from the first episode, then all those who complain about season arcs are just plain loco?
If shows weren’t meant to be enjoyed from commercial to commercial, network television would end.
Awful. That’s all I can say. It was just awful.
It was so bad that I couldn’t help but laugh.
I tuned in thinking, “This couldn’t possibly be as bad as everyone is claiming it is…”
After the scene at the school with the mean anti-smoking girls and followed up with Jessica Lange’s missing Twin Peaks audition I realized that this is in fact a show without actual characters.
I have to assume that Ryan Murphy is on something pretty strong for most of his week. It’s the only way to explain the hyper-reality that his characters inhabit. All of his shows are style over substance.
Well, Connie Britton was in it…
Not simply bad. Offensive in many ways. Bad writing. Gratuitous cursing (and I like cursing on TV!). Nonexistent pacing. Cliches all-around. Awful rip-offs (The Shining Twins and The Gimp are not tributes here but rip-offs!). And finally, a real insult to the Downs syndrome community (not cool!)
I don’t know, this is the first time Alan & I have diverged…I liked it. I had low expecatations, because of the negative buzz, but I liked it. Maybe I need a guilty pleasure.
I am loathe to admit that I enjoy anything with Ryan Murphy’s name attached. That said, it wasn’t as painfully awful as you made it sound. Was it great? No. Will I watch a second episode? Maybe. It’s not going to set the TV world on fire, but I’ve sat through worse pilots.
There are soooo many awful shows that aspire to be nothing but generic and by-the-numbers. I’m a little shocked that you guys don’t appreciate the show for what it’s trying to do – and the fact it got picked up. I think a lot of you have unrealistic expectations. Whatever, I’m pretty excited for it.
From the network that brought us THE SHIELD, JUSTIFIED, SONS OF ANARCHY and TERRIERS, hell, even LOUIE, I should expect a drama that is incoherent, thoughtlessly violent and has a teen boy’s perspective on sex and violence? Thanks for the tip.
This is an awful show that’s generic in its horror references and by-the-numbers about Oh! Teh Kinky Sexxx. Did any of the sex happen outside of a male porn gaze? Was there foreplay? Time taken? Nope — the sex was scheduled just as in a porn film, and with as much impact on character development. The most important character — Mrs. Harmon — has her pain trivialized, and her desire to love her husband again turned into a dirty joke. Way to get snag the female audience….
And I refuse to give brownie points to a show that expensive and that backed by its network that fails to tell a basic story well, with the most expensive episode it will produce.
I’m spoiled — if a show’s dependent on gloss and style, I want that show to try and wow me from its first episode. It doesn’t *want* patience from me; if it did, I would tell me a frakking story that I can’t wait to see next week’s chapter, because their characters are compelling.
Run-of-the-mill awful shows ask for no special pleading. AHS however, wants to be the great American dark soap opera, but it doesn’t have the storytelling discipline that one hour of any network soap (except PASSIONS, its crazee older cousin) would have. AHS has to prove its worth, and since it’s using so many resources FX could spend on better shows, it better prove it fast. Of course, it will blow up with out without me…
The mise-en-scene in this pilot makes auteurs out of Kevin Smith and John Waters. I simply fast forward two-thirds and deleted from my DVR. Will not watch again. Simply put–horrendous.
The mise-en-scene in this pilot makes auteurs out of Kevin Smith and John Waters. I simply fast forward two-thirds and deleted from my DVR. Will not watch again. Simply put–horrendous.Write a comment…
I have never been a fan of TV and do not subscribe to it due it it’s clone shows one after the other. I found this on Netflix and instantly became addicted. I have watched each episode enough times to memorize the lines. Jessica Lange could make anything worth watching and she certainly adds the class act to this one. Just now beginning season 2 on Amazon and it’s proving to be equally entertaining. I don’t know what the critics expect and I am dumb founded that this show received any bad reviews considering it’s got an almost 5 star rating on Netflix. The highest I have ever seen. But then when you have spent so much time being brain washed with the Dreck that comes out of hollywood, I would imagine that one would miss the quality, style, uniqueness and wonder this show offers. There are some drab parts when Jessica Lange isn’t there but otherwise, I won’t miss a show.