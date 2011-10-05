D-

‘American Horror Story’ – ‘Pilot’: Get out of the house!

Senior Television Writer
10.05.11 53 Comments

Okay, I gave my review of FX’s “American Horror Story” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. Was it too crazy, not crazy enough or just right for your tastes? Do you enjoy Dylan McDermott’s yelling more when he’s naked, or less? How do you feel about Mrs. Coach being in the same room with a gimp suit? And how ’bout that font? 

I’ve seen three episodes and feel comfortable that this will never be a show I will enjoy, or likely write about again, but have at it. Is anyone setting the season pass? 

