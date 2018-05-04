Ask Alan: What Are TV’s Most Evil Corporations?

05.04.18

Time for another installment of Ask Alan, where I take your questions about the past, present, and future of TV.

Trying to super-size these episodes a bit at the moment, with four new questions this week, plus a revisit of a question I didn’t feel I answered adequately enough in last week’s episode. And I’m hoping to answer even more questions next week, so if you’ve had a burning one for me, this would be a good time to send it in.

First up this week, we look at some of TV’s most evil corporations — though the one that’s actually referred to as Evil Corp (on Mr. Robot) was not the first one that came to mind. After that, we look into whether a TV reunion anthology show — with a new episode each week catching up on characters from a different long-defunct series — might make more creative sense than some of these revival seasons. Then I try to identify some current shows where it might be particularly fun to have Richard Belzer turn up on as John Munch — which would then link those shows to The Tommy Westphall Universe. A leftover Breaking Bad question forced me to grab a copy of Breaking Bad 101: The Complete Critical Companion from my desk. And we closed things out with an official response from The Americans creators on what the KGB will and won’t cover financially for Philip and Elizabeth.

As always, you can email me questions at askalan@uproxx.com, or tweet at me with the hashtag #AskAlanDay.

