Ask Alan: What Shows Peaked With Their First Episode?

Time for another installment of Ask Alan, as I take your questions about the past, present, and future of TV.
First up this week, inspired by a recent comment I made about The Wonder Years pilot being perhaps that show’s best episode, someone asked me what other series peaked that early. Answers include both TV shows that started off strong before tailing off quickly, and great shows that just happen to have especially great pilot episodes. In many cases, these are judgment calls: the Lost pilot probably wouldn’t be my instant Best Episode Ever pick, for instance, but I understand the argument that can be made for it.
From there, we get into a family TV show feud, when I’m asked to choose the superior show between This Is Us and Parenthood. Are the Bravermans more fun to hang out with than the Pearsons? Which show makes me cry more?
Finally, a question about why broadcast networks sometimes air episodes blatantly out of order. The worst instance of this that I ever witnessed was in season three of Homicide: Life on the Street, where NBC executives considered the episode where Steve Crosetti died to be too depressing, so they held it til later in the season, when it aired after episodes that not only referred to his death, but to the way that he died (which is treated as a mystery in “Crosetti” itself). Stuff like that happened so often, Homicide fans used to joke that if an episode aired later than it was supposed to (see also “A Doll’s Eyes” and “Night of the Dead Living,” among others), it must be a great one.
As always, you can email me questions at askalan@uproxx.com, or tweet at me with the hashtag #AskAlanDay.
The new BattleStar Galactica, if you count the actual first series episode, 33. It’s the one that effectively used the 9/11 hysteria to serious dramatic purpose.
Not sure pilots should really count as first episodes at all.
The first episode of Lost was the peak of the show, I watch just that episode every once in a while.
I was thinking maybe Heroes was in the same boat, but there was very little superhero stuff in the first episode. So the peak was probably a few episodes in when the powers started to be revealed and there was some action, but the mysterious stuff still seemed like it had the potential for greatness.
The Constant was the show’s best episode, IMO. Walkabout and The Moth are up there, too.
I feel actively sad for someone who thinks the height of Lost’s greatness was its pilot.
I feel actively sad for anyone who thinks Lost reached a level of greatness at all.
Seriously? You can disagree about whether or not it stuck the landing or whether it was your cup of tea, but to argue LOST never achieved greatness is the height of ridiculousness.
You feel sad for the Peabody Awards. Okay there buddy.
The Affair. It seemed like a fully formed show in its first episode and possibly was for five or six episodes, but then… ugh.
That’s a good one.
The show really displayed its exhaustion last season. Somehow a fourth season launches this summer. Maybe it will be rebooted as a workplace comedy. Showtime’s shows need to get tips from Helen Mirren on aging gracefully. Wish Penny Dreadful had been given a longer lease on life; damn those pesky, period production costs.
agreed. with the exception of Shameless which I feel successfully soft-rebooted itself this last season. but then you have Ray Donovan which IMO started weak but got legitimately good and better with time only to full on shit the bed last season.
Dear lord, The Nine…not sure I’ve seen a worse combo of great start followed by immediate collapse.
The UPN time travel show was indeed Seven Days, and…..this is where I admit to watching every episode of that show and enjoying it unironically :/
I’d personally say TWD peaked somewhere near the end of season two, when the Rick/Shane plot came to a head.
The Night Of
Though I guess this is not technically a pilot. What about Eastbound and Down… not sure if that counts, but that first episode was still the funniest in the series as far as I’m concerned.
Excellent choice.
Oh man, both of your answers are so good that I’d totally subscribe to your newsletter. Though even the pilot of “the night of” was flawed because the plot only moves forward via the worst possible choices of the character. No teenager is taking his dad’s cab (without GPS) over the subway in NYC.
Oh yeah, and “where the fuck is that dude going? It’s still first period” is the greatest line of the series. [www.youtube.com]
Alan, could you find out the real order of the AP Bio episodes?
The forst wpisode of Godless drew me in on netflix, but i hated that show by mid-2nd
I quit somewhere around the opening scene.
The Newsroom, obv
as if arguing with someone who abbreviate obviously wouldn’t be a waste of time; I think plateaued would be far more appropriate.
What is your problem?
Plateaued instead of peaked?
btw,(which is short for by the way, by the way), I wasn’t looking for an argument.
There’s plenty of great shows that happen to have their pilots as their best episode. Pushing daisies is one of my all time favorites, and I would say the Pie-lette is the best. Awake on NBC has one of the best pilots ever. Stayed relatively strong throughout its 13 eps, but nothing comes close to the pilot.
I also think the pilot of Walking dead is it’s best episode.
Lost has a fantastic pilot but there’s better episodes sprinkled through the first 3 seasons.
I clicked on this article just to make sure Awake was mentioned.
Westworld. The rest of the show, so far, is okay, but that pilot is so carefully constructed, just brilliant in a way the rest of it doesn’t really rise to.
The FNL pilot is wonderful, easily in my top 5 favorite eps for the series, but it’s so different than what followed I find it hard to call the “best.” It was a Peter Berg mini-movie that served as a prelude to the main Jason Katims series. It’s more cinematic but also less intimate than the best of the show was for me. I think I prefer both the first and third season finales, “The Son,” and episodes like “Mud Bowl” as arguably both better the more representative of what the show was.
I don’t know the names of episodes, but the 3ish episode arc where Coach gets the injured Smash back onto the field and a college spot (was it a scholarship?) was the peak. I just got chills thinking about it.
Mr. Robot, Last Resort.
Mr. Robot I thought compelling when dealing with depression and a do-gooder, perhaps some intrigue. relying on (however newly minted) tropes like the show did however I found to be a complete devolution.
Last Resort based on the pilot and Andre Braugher’s performance I thought would be a good show but it was ultimately a run-of-the-mill network drama.
have you already done a “what critically acclaimed show went to shit by the show’s end…” article? person of interest, especially the series finale jumps out at me.
I will second Mr. Robot. The pilot felt like a movie in and of itself. Plus they didn’t get all the ridiculous world power playing stuff between Pryce and Whiterose and kept the show grounded and personal.
ALIAS had a great pilot and the show kind of fizzled out from there.
That’s possible, though I’d say there were a few more great episodes at least through the first couple seasons, possibly exceeding the pilot.
My vote would go to Smash, which, although sprinkled with a few good musical numbers afterward, never came close to weaving together the narrative and music in a compelling way after the first ep, it get too caught up in brainless manufactured soap opera drama and weird camp.
Lone Star had a dope pilot. Then it got cancelled immediately womp womp.
Homeland’s pilot was one of the best episodes of TV I’ve ever seen. They other great episodes after that, but never quite as good as the pilot.