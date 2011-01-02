At the movies: What were your favorite films of 2010?

I write about TV for a living, and I’m a dad, and when you intersect those two particular sets, in the overlap lives a guy who doesn’t go to the movies very often anymore. But every now and then on the old blog I would write up a movie if I got to see it while it was still in theaters (as I did in these parts for “Inception”). And over this slow TV period at the end of December/start of January, it’s always fun to ask about the best movies everybody’s seen in the past year.
Between the handful of times I went to a theater, random screenings at events like Comic-Con, and things I’ve seen on DVD, I’m probably into the double digits on notable 2010 releases, including some of the big Oscar contenders like “Black Swan” (memorably strange), “The Fighter” (great supporting performances, but not a great movie), “The Social Network” (entertaining and well-crafted but a bit hollow) and “Winter’s Bone” (tremendous atmosphere and a great breakout performance by Jennifer Lawrence). I also got to see some fun stuff that won’t sniff Oscar (“Scott Pilgrim”), a high-concept comedy that didn’t really work for me (“Hot Tub Time Machine”), a disappointing sequel (“Iron Man 2”) and an incredible sequel (“Toy Story 3”), to name a few others.
Obviously, I haven’t seen remotely as many movies as HitFix’s movie critics Drew McWeeny and Greg Ellwood, who recently put out their own Top 10 lists. But based on the limited subset of films I did see this year, I’d have to say that “Toy Story 3” was the best. (And because my daughter’s the right age, I have seen it a lot.) Both the incinerator scene and the final sequence never fail to mess me up, and I wouldn’t be surprised if, with the distance of time, I viewed it as the best thing Pixar’s done so far, and we all know how great most of Pixar’s output is.
But whether you saw a lot of movies in 2010 or only a few, I’m curious what your favorite was, and (without giving too much away for the benefit of those who haven’t seen them) why.
When discussing this topio the other day with some cinephile friends, we figured this was the worst year for film in quite a while (and we’re not the types that say it every year).
Best thing I’ve seen is probably Black Swan, a picture I’ve been nitpicking to death for the last w weeks.
haven’t seen True Grit or King’s Speech yet, to be fair.
Toy Story 3, to me, didn’t measure up to the first two pictures. Hated The Kids are Alight. Didn’t have any desire to see Social Network.
Skipped all the comic book movies, despite having worked in the business for years. All the Scott Pilgrim hype turned me off to seeing the movie.
i also hated the Kids are Alright. Loved Ruffalo and the kids but thought Moore and Bening were stereotypical and trite. and go figure, saw The Lightning Thief on HBO last night and thought it measured up to absolutely anything this year in the oldstyle Clash of the Titans tradition!
Hi Mark … I’m interested in two things after reading your comment: 1) What year do you consider GOOD for movies (if any), and 2) Why on earth would you skip a movie that garnered a bit of hype? (in my opinion, well deserved in the case of Scott Pilgrim).
I’m not sure how you’d qualify as a “cinefile” if you are indifferent to seeing the latest Coen Bros and/or David Fincher film, or even if you’d dismiss any film based on what you think it is “about”.
Chariots of Fire was “about” turn of the century British track an field Olympians. If Idismissed a film ahead of time, I’d have never seen one of my favorite films.
Conversely, I would have thought an autobiography of Muhammad Ali would be awesome and “Ali” kind of sucked.
You can’t criticize movies as sucking if you didn’t get of your but and go see them. A “cinefile” should know that anything could be a great film.
True Grit was great. King’s speech kinda of a typical Oscar bait movie, but not bad.
My favorite Films of the year were, Winter’s Bone, True Grit, The Fighter, Shutter Island, Inception, Predators, Let Me In, The American, The Disappearance of Alice Creed, Machete, Black Swan, Animal Kingdom, and Kick Ass in no particular order.
True Grit, The Social Network, Toy Story 3, Winter’s Bone, Four Lions, Carlos (originally a miniseries but oh well), Inception, The Town, Shutter Island.
As others have said – not the greatest year for the movies. I don’t think more than half that list is truly outstanding.
Oh, and Black Swan. How could I forget that one?!
Inception because it is tightly crafted – especially craft the writing, uses the best effects for the best results ie not everything is simply handled via CGI, and is an original concept released at a time of year when sequels and remakes reign.
Compare the clarity of writing in this movie to that of Tron:Legacy.
Most of all because it is a movie about ideas.
Toy Story 3 is probably my favorite film of this year, probably because I’m a huge Pixar geek.
Saw Black Swan last night, very good film. Natalie Portman is pretty fantastic… totally intense movie. Also saw Tron recently and while I know it isn’t like, high art or anything, all I wanted from that was some awesome visuals and some Daft Punk. I got everything I wanted.
Inception bugged me. The whole dream sequence was pretty intense and enjoyable, but I feel like everyone is forgetting exactly how bad the first half of the movie was. That was exposition done wrong, and it ruined any chance the movie had of being great for me.
Man, I really haven’t seen many movies this year. Guess I should go hit Netflix to catch up.
I’m a huge Pixar fan as well, and think the first two Toy Story pictures are all time classics, but I don’t understand all the superlatives being put on #3. I thought it was great, but I wouldn’t put it on my top ten list for the year (in fact I would probably put it at #5 on my fav Pixar films, behind both prior Toy Story films).
Alan said “Both the incinerator scene [in TS3] and the final sequence never fail to mess me up …”
The original TS was the first movie I took my older son to the theater to see. (And then ended up seeing and TS2 about a million times each.) Like Andy, he went off to college this year. Talk about being messed up.
I too have seen very few movies, and I’d also go with TS3 as my favorite. I’m a big, but conflicted Sorkin fangirl. I’m annoyed by the sexism and geezerism, but I can’t resist the dialogue, so I also enjoyed The Social Network. The performances were terrific, but I agree with the ultimate hollowness.
I have Winter’s Bone and am anxious to see it but haven’t had a chance to sit down and watch it.
I am an animation buff, and personally thought Toy Story 3 was the best film I saw this year. It was tremendous from start to finish, but really picked up at the brilliant Chuckles the Clown montage, one of the best in film this year. The ending with Andy/Bonnie was gripping and emotional, and the grand escape was just thrilling, hilarious, and so much fun. Not to mention the genuinely scary and moving incinerator scene. Anyway, clearly the best of the three Toy Storys (although one can’t discredit the amount of influence the first had) and one of the best movies of the year that deserves some Best Picture consideration (it’ll never happen, but 99 percent on RT and over a billion grossed worldwide speaks for itself).
Other than TS3, the most fun I had in a theater was with Kick-Ass (best live-action superhero film in years) and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, two films that barely made a dent in the box office but were a refreshing change of pace from overhyped superhero crap like Iron Man 2. The Social Network and The Town were two of my other favorite films. Did not understand the hype with The Kids are All Right (good cast, but overall pretty mediocre) or Winter’s Bone (great lead performance, strong atmosphere, but dreary, humorless, and hard to sit through).
Shutter Island was very strong, but its “swerve” towards the end almost killed it for me. How to Train Your Dragon is probably the best thing DreamWorks Animation has ever released, driven by its story and characters rather than lame pop-culture humor like the mostly dreadful final Shrek. Inception was overhyped and overly complex with some underdeveloped characters, but visually very engaging. I Love You Phillip Morris was the funniest film I saw in 2010, it is pretty hilarious from start-to-finish with a great performance by Jim Carrey. Tangled was another nice, solid release for Disney Animation under the John Lasseter braintrust. Other films I enjoyed: Splice, Despicable Me, Easy A, Catfish. The two worst films that I saw this year were Sex and the City 2 and Grown-Ups.
So it wasn’t the best year in film, but as usual, we many of the best-reviewed titles released in the last month (“Black Swan”; “True Grit”; “The Fighter”; “Rabbit Hole”; “Blue Valentine”; “The Illusionist”; etc – none of which I’ve had the chance to see yet) and a handful of quality films throughout the year.
I’m totally with you on How To Train your Dragon, I remember watching ti and thinking “wow, Dreamworks actually has a legitimate shot at the best animated Oscar this year” and then TS3 came out and I was like J/K nevermind.
I wonder though if the reason I regard TS3 so highly is because I grew up with it and it feels like my story. It’s nice to hear from critics like Alan that it goes over well with more diverse age groups as well and not just the college crowd.
Forgot to mention that I thought Machete was probably the most fun I had at the movies. So over the top and campy, did exactly what it wanted to do.
As moving as Toy Story 3 was, I think I enjoyed Tangled more. Great songs and characters, great use of music in the best Broadway/Movie Musical tradition, and one of the most memorable and complex villains in a while.
I didn’t find the Social Network hollow – I thought it was easily the best film of the year. I thought Eisenberg really made Zuckerberg a tragic, complex character. I’m a Sorkin fan, admittedly, but I’ve never had such a fun, thought-provoking time at the movies. One of my favourite movies of all time, not just this year.
For me –
1. The Social Network
2. Inception
3. Toy Story 3
4. Animal Kingdom (I’m an Australian)
5. The Town
Honourable mentions to Scott Pilgrim (awesome first two thirds, dull last third) and Easy A (Emma Stone is amazing).
Looking forward to Black Swan, True Grit and 127 Hours coming out in Australia!
A great year at the movies for me. I don’t cry for anything, not even Saracen’s cold shower on Friday Night Lights, but I teared up at both How To Train Your Dragon (identical plot to Avatar, but actually moving) and 127 Hours.
But I disagree with your contention that The Social Network was hollow. Sure, it’s cerebral, but (perhaps more on a second viewing) the subtleties of Eisenberg and Garfield’s performances, especially around each other, are apparent and engaging. The tragic angle almost gets lost in the noise, but no character in the movies this year spoke to me quite as much as Mark Zuckerberg. Weird, I know.
The best movies I saw this year were Inception, The Social Network and Toy Story 3. I don’t know which I would pick as THE best movie because all three do different things very well.
Inception is a fresh approach to filmmaking that tells its story in a new way. The Social Network is a (semi) biography about one of the most important innovations of the 21st century that has maybe the best dialogue I’eve ever heard in a movie. Toy Story 3 again shows that Pixar is so far ahead of the curve when it comes to animated filmmaking and does a great job of closing the book on the story that it originally introduced 11 years ago.
Toy Story 3 took the best of Pixar and my childhood memories and meshed them into a fantastic film.
Inception was another standout – haven’t had to think during a film in a long time, and it was much appreciated.
For me Black Swan takes the title over Inception by a whisker. Toy Story 3 is a solid third, with Social Network and The Town rounding out my top five.
Didn’t enjoy Winters Bone as much as the hype led me to believe I would, and I thought The Kids Are All Right played like a Showtime dramedy pilot.
Still haven’t seen True Grit, 127 Hours or The Kings Speech but am expecting big things from all three.
I also wasn’t wild about Winter’s Bone and don’t get the seemingly universal love that critics have for it. There’s some amazing acting on display and it created a very vivid atmosphere, but it’s relentlessly dour and fairly dull. But then again, I didn’t care for the book, either.
I thought the performances of John Hawkes and Jennifer Lawrence were superb, but beyond that the film did nothing for me. I suspect if I’d not heard so much hype I’d have enjoyed it more, but I found it rather dull and uneventful.
A good one I don’t see mentioned yet is “Never Let Me Go”.
Don’t go looking for the trailer — you’re best seeing it knowing as little as possible — but it’s a tender drama about three teens who meet in a special British boarding school and live through three phases of their lives. And Carey Mulligan is quickly shaping up to be the next great actress. Rent ‘An Education’ from 2009 while you are looking for this title.
TS3 probably made me weep more than any animated film ever, sniffles at the end.. but good sniffles!
I loved True Grit. Hailee Steinfeld came up huge given her age and experience.
I loved The Kings Speech and Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush, and Helena Bohnem Carter? Who wouldn’t?
I was impressed with ho compelling they made 127 hours given the limited set/cast/ and knowing how it was all going to come out. But it’s a movie I’m glad I saw once and probably won’t see again.
Same for Social Network. I’m a Sorkin fangirl who does get irritated by his motifs but having worked in computers my whole life I can’t say that I was particularly upset by the relative absence of women here.
But Black Swan? Can we talk Black Swan? Because I don’t get it. No, I mean I get it. I saw fight club. The visuals of the movie were stunning but I could never get over “this girl is CRAZY somebody get her to a doctor! It was billed as a psycological thriller and I think that’s where they lost me (maybe going in knowing nothing I would have preferred it) because shouldn’t there have been more my wondering if she was being played? I always knew she was sick so I was always just sad for her and wishing somebody would help her.
The only questions I was left with was how much of her mother was her perception and how much she was emotionally abusive.
The Ghost Writer: totally compelling. The last five minutes absolutely kills.
Exit Through the Gift Shop: an F For Fake of the modern day. Exit proves that the art world and good taste is a complete sham and yet I keep coming back for more.
Enter the Void: completely trippy and exciting. I’ve never seen a movie quite like this one.
Inception: we need more blockbusters with Inception’s level of ambition. The best action blockbuster since Nolan’s previous feature, The Dark Knight (well, okay, Inglorious Basterds was pretty great, too).
Youth in Revolt: the funniest movie of the year and my favorite of the year (out of the ones I’ve seen) came out in January. Michael Cera shows range as Nick Twisp and his suave alter ego Francois Dillinger. I love the little touches like Cera’s love interest naming her dog Albert, but prounounced the French way, like ahl-BAIR. For fans of Aliens in America, Adhir Kalyan has a significant supporting role where he gets to hit on a girl on French. Quite beautifully, I should add.
But I still haven’t seen so many movies yet: Winter’s Bone, Wild Grass, The Social Network, Inside Job, 127 Hours, The King’s Speech, Black Swan, Somewhere, True Grit, Another Year and Blue Valentine, among many others. It’s been a busy year for me and I’ve been spending a lot of my free time catching up with movies from before 2010. Is it okay if I list those? I’ll be brief.
Punch-Drunk Love
A Clockwork Orange
His Girl Friday
Sweet Smell of Success
Blue Velvet
Blood Simple
All that Jazz
The Third Man
Do the Right Thing
The Gold Rush
Vertigo
The Bicycle Thieves
Once Upon a Time in the West
By the way, that list at the bottom is my list of favorite older movies I saw in 2010, not just a list of older movies I’d seen last year.
If I could get more into the year in general, I think it was a pretty good one. Scott Pilgrim was pretty exhilarating, Woody Allen delivered his best film since Match Point and I haven’t seen a lot of them yet, but 2010 seemed to be a banner year for animation, documentaries and films by directed by women.
But I was pretty disappointed with Toy Story 3. Probably Pixar’s weakest since Finding Nemo. I still liked it overall, but it just wasn’t up to Pixar’s usual standards.
Inception, Social Network, True Grit, The Fighter, Toy Story 3. I would love to say 127 hours, but really that was a tour de force vehicle for Franco. Same for Black Swan and Natalie Portman. Haven’t yet seen The King’s speech, but I have a feeling it will be another best picture nominee.
I think the only movie I saw this year was Cyrus, and it was nowhere near as good as I thought it would be.
My favorite films of 2010 that I saw were:
Inception
Black Swan
The Ghost Writer
Toy Story 3
How to Train Your Dragon
As Sinatra sang, it was a very good year. Loved The King’s Speech and Toy Story 3 and liked Winter’s Bone, Ghost Writer, Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and True Grit. Even though Social Network was well-made, I hated it–can’t stand spending that much time with self-centered misogynistic but brilliant punks. I plan to see Black Swan, The Fighter Another Year and (my guilty Pleasure) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows Part 1 over the next month.
I am completely confounded by the near-unanimous critical approval of The Town. There could not have been a more run of the mill movie than it. I think it’s because Ben Affleck actually did something that wasn’t terrible and the critics are falling for it. There wasn’t an original bolt in that entire script, but more importantly, there wasn’t an original take on any of the cliches it was dealing it. It was trying to be everything and it ended up being good at nothing. It completely failed at its attempt at character study. There was no local/ethic flavor besides aerial shots. The core relationships didn’t make any sense. Hamm and Renner were bland and neutered. Just a completely bland and adequate movie.
Agreed on The Town. It was fine, it was entertaining enough, but I don’t get at all why it’s ending up on “best of” lists. The final shootout was so overdone that I laughed through it.
My favorites for this year are Winter’s Bone, Toy Story 3, and The Social Network.
You must see How To Train Your Dragon. That’s all I’m sayin’. And one of the commenters on here is right, Ghost Writer is pretty great too.
I’m utterly perplexed by the love for Ghost Writer. I’ve noticed that it’s gotten far more love from American critics than British, which doesn’t surprise me because as an Englishman I couldn’t get past Ewan McGregor’s piss-poor accent. Oh, and Kim Catrall’s even worse one.
McGregor seemed to be phoning in his performance, and it was the least thrilling thriller I’ve seen in a long time.
I really liked The Ghost Writer but Kim Catrall’s accent was mortifying. I half expected the twist to be her as an American mole.
Agree with others who were underwhelmed by The Kids Are All Right. Great actors, but I kept thinking, why the hype? Not Oscar-worthy in the slightest.
Loved Winter’s Bone, The Social Network, Black Swan, Inception and Toy Story 3. But overall TV was way better than film in 2010
I haven’t watched Ghost Writer yet, but I have to agree on “How to Train Your Dragon” – which I enjoyed more than TS3. It’s definitely one of favorite movies of the year.
My three favorites were The Social Network, Inception and True Grit, all for the same reason that they felt like “real” movies in a way that movies sometimes don’t these days. Too often we see the movie world divided between popcorn entertainment and artsy/indie stuff but I think movies work better when they are somewhere in the middle, films like Butch Cassidy, LA Confidential or Blade Runner and such. These walk that tightrope very effectively. I haven’t seen the King’s Speech yet but have a hunch that if I had I’d add that to my list above.
I also liked as pure popcorn fluff Knight and Day and Salt. Preposterous silliness but they worked well and I don’t even like Cruise, Diaz or Jolie generally.
This was a good year for movies in my estimation. People tend to view the past as better than it was but usually there are at most only a small handful of outstanding films a year if you’re lucky and I liked this year’s crop better than I have in a long time.
My wife continues to watch Inception, still trying to figure it out. To me it’s just a love story wrapped in a bunch of special effects & mumbo jumbo. Fun to watch, though. Shutter Island I liked very much. I guess I’m still amazed that little Leo from Gilbert Grape grew up to be a great actor.
I shouldn’t be commenting here. I didn’t see a single movie in a theater all year. I looked at Moviephone’s top 50. I’ve seen 2 (mentioned above.) TV is still where it’s at for me!
1. louis ck: hilarious – all standup, but more well written and rewatchable than anything else i saw this year
2. toy story 3 – aside from just being gorgeous it brings some real world closure to a tale that could have stayed in perpetual make believe forever
3. winter’s bone – the same approach to character and plot as the wire but set in backwoods missouri. endlessly impressive.
4. scott pilgrim vs the world – an incredible accomplishment as an adaptation and likely the most entertaining film of the year.
5. black swan – started out too ordinary for my tastes, but the eventual power of portman’s performance and really the whole final act was devastating.
Top 10: Black Swan, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, The King’s Speech, A Prophet, True Grit, Inception, Winter’s Bone, The Town, Toy Story 3, Get Him to the Greek. Black Swan wins for the visuals and for literally haunting my dreams that night. Pretty unforgettable film and atmosphere, I can’t recall ever having felt so strange at a movie’s ending. I still have to see some big ones though, like The Social Network, The Kids are All Right, The Fighter, Shutter Island, Somewhere, Biutiful, 127 Hours and Kick-Ass.
Don’t agree with you about TV, probably better than movies now
especially acting parts…..
Toy Story was great and the Social Network too,liked Alice Creed.
but others , especially black swan (the worst of his films),the fighter and rabbit hole are awful,not impressed with portman (bening too was bad in the kids ,moore was better by far??).
Best actress for me is Watts in mother and child….
5. Iron Man 2- a sequel that DIDN’T suck…
4. Harry 7 Part 1- Harry and company’s camping trip
3. Toy Story 3- I’m just a little kid that waited 11 years for this.
2. Tron Legacy- My other ride is a light cycle.
1. (don’t laugh)
SCOTT PILGRIM VS. THE WORLD. That movie was so awesome, it took me by surprise when it came out. It deserves to be a cult classic. Who’s with me?
Mr. McWeeny and I had similar tastes this year. Tied for my favourite film of the year were “Four Lions” and “I saw the Devil”.
I found Four Lions to be hilarious, depressing and scary all at the same time. The idea to do a comedy about 5 jihadists is ballsy and I believe Chris Morris pulls it off.
I Saw the Devil is the best type of thriller. One that takes you places you never thought the film would go. It’s an amazing cat and mouse, back and forth battle between two men that have nothing to lose. Was also very happy to see Lee Byung-hyun back in form after that terrible G.I Joe movie.
Next on my list would be “Rabbit Hole”. One of those movies where the movie has very little to the story, but everything to do with performances. In my opinion, having not seen The King’s Speech yet, Kidman and Eckhart give the best performances of the year. I love this movie.
I don’t know if it counts as a 2010 film, but Fish Story was an outstanding film I saw this year and deserves a mention. This film can not be put into a specific genre of film. It takes parts of all different types of genres to make a badass film that I will treasure forever.
The other films that were among my favourites of the year were Scott Pilgrim, How to Train Your Dragon, Let Me In, Kick-Ass and Inception.
Well, I’ve done enough rambling for one day. These are the films I loved this year.
Winter’s Bone and Black Swan were my favorites, but a late entry that’s only a whisker behind (sorry) is Rabbit Hole. I wasn’t expecting that much and I don’t think the trailer does the film justice, but it’s really a touching, balanced portrayal of a couple trying to find some meaning after a tragedy that resists both melodrama and judgment. Also, the acting is really strong and I’d imagine Nicole Kidman will be nominated, but the kid in it (Miles Teller, whom I’d never heard of before) is really terrific.
OK, this is going to sound really pretentious but my favourite films of 2010 were seeing beautifully restored prints of Serio Leone’s ‘One Upon A Time in the West’ and Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s ‘The Red Shoes’ in beautifully restored prints on a really big screen. Wow. Just wow — two fine films that really need to be seen on the big screen.
Not pretentious. I think most of us might agree that it’s really cool that you liked that stuff but maybe you could also just mention what recently released films you liked – even if they weren’t all time classics like those. :)
The “Millennium” trilogy (“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” and its two sequels) and “The King’s Speech”.
“Inception” is overrated.
I have barely seen anything that came out this year yet, especially of the recent Oscar bait pics that were just released, so I’m not qualified to make a list right now for sure. But I did want to say that we just finally watched Winter’s Bone last week and that one has really stuck with me.
I thought some of the pacing was a bit awkward so I wouldn’t try to claim it was a perfect movie, but I still have a feeling that it will be on my top 10 list once I finally do see all the other movies I want to see from this year. The main two reasons for that are:
a) I know nothing about Southern Missouri but the usage of real local people’s houses and actual local people in so many of the acting roles just made it seem so … real. ;-) (Though I will say that one person who grew up there told me that she thought the portrayal of the area and people was kind of exaggerated/offensive. But they’ve got me fooled since I grew up nowhere near there). ;-)
b) I tend to really enjoy anything with a strong female protagonist and this one definitely delivered that. And of course the actress was excellent, though I recently noticed that the next film she has coming out is “The Beaver” with Mel Gibson … which looks HORRID from the trailer I saw!! So that’s unfortunate for her. :-P
I still REALLY want to see the following movies: True Grit, Blue Valentine, Black Swan, and maybe a couple others I’m forgetting. We also haven’t yet seen Inception or The Social Network but I’ll definitely be watching those on Netflix. Oh and Toy Story 3 and 127 Hours too. But here’s a few movies I DID see this year and enjoyed, other than Winter’s Bone:
Exit Through the Gift Shop
Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work
Who is Harry Nilsson?
Restrepo
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part I
For me, would be Inception, The Social Network, Black Swan, Animal Kingdom, Scott Pilgrim vs The World, The Town, True Grit, Monsters, Let Me In and Kick Ass, in some order.
My Top Ten is:
1) Inception
2) Black Swan
3)Toy Story 3
4)The Kids Are All Right
5)The Town
6)The Social Network
7)Shutter Island
8)Harry Potter And The Deadly Hallows
9)I love you Philip Morris
10)Rabitt Hole
I think it was a great year for the movies. Even when I havenÂ´t seen 127 hours, The KingÂ´s Speech, True Gift or The Fighter to name a few.
[grepler.com]
My favorites this year, and there were few, were the Black Swan, How to train you dragon, The Prince of Persia (guilty pleasure), the diappearance of Alice Creed, Shutter Island, Ironman 2, Love and Other Drugs (another guilty pleasure). I thought Inception and Avatar were overrated.
In terms of movies getting oscar buzz… I really enjoyed Toy Story 3 (though maybe for sentimental reasons, because I remember being a kid and watching toy story), but felt Black Swan was a overrated. I felt myself getting swept away while watching the movie, but it was more because of the Tchaik music, but actually found the shenanigans on my screen to be a little too campy.
Movie I wish was getting more attention? Buried. Color me shocked to be viewing Ryan Reynolds as anything more than man candy, but DANG he was incredible in that movie. Any time you can shoot a 2 hour movie completely in a box, and have me be completely fascinated the whole time, is impressive. Really wish the awards would be giving this movie more attention.
1. Toy Story 3 – by far the best trilogy ever made
2. Four Lions
3. The Social Network
4. Inception
5. Kick-Ass
6. Winter’s Bone
7. Un ProphÃ¨te
8. Shutter Island
9. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
10. The King’s Speech
Still haven’t seen True Grit, Black Swan, Of Gods and Men, Monsters or 127 Hours. From what I’ve heard, at least three of those would contend well in my top 10.
Unfortunately, I still haven’t checked out Restrepo or Exit Through the Gift Shop.
Some non-2010 films I really enjoyed this year were David Cronenberg’s “Eastern Promises” and “The Fly” – both fantastic in their own right.
Un Prophete is awesome. It should have won the Oscar for best foreign film. I think I saw it in 2009 (it was released in the US in 2010), so that’s why it wasn’t on my list.
I am fresh off watching Black Swan and I think it was my favorite movie of the year. I have kids, so the few times I go to the movies I tend to watch kid stuff. My favorite kid movie was Despicable Me. Toy Story 3 was alright, but not as awesome as people are making it out to be. Of the three Toy Story movies the first one continues to be the best all around story in my opinion.
I see mostly kid movies, too, and we hit Megamind, Tangled, and Toy Story 3 this year (that I can remember). I thought Tangled was adorable, with plenty to talk about with an adult after, and Megamind surprised me with how much I enjoyed it. My kids like Toy Story 3 best.
I was late to Fantastic Mr. Fox and just saw it on cable last week, and I knew nothing about that movie before it came on, and I watched it twice in a row. It was beautiful.
Loved Fantastic Mr. Fox. Was that a 2010 movie? Because that is a great movie. We loved Megamind too.
1. Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, simply put the most fun I have had this year at the movies. A great film, from a director who always excites with his visual flourishes and script
2. True Grit, Another top effort from the Coens. A fantastic script, scintillating performances and great visual style contribute to this fun western romp. Good to see a genuine western being made, not a deconstructionist one.
3. Toy Story 3: beautifully animated, funny and poignant.
4. Four Lions: A ballsy and hilarious dark comedy that just keeps on going beyond the point at which the laughs should stop.
5. Winter’s Bone
6. Black Swan
7. Shutter Island
I also felt similarly to you about the Social Network and Iron Man 2.
Easy A and The Kids Are All Right are the 2 best comedies of 2010
Tangled, Toy Story 3 and How To Train Your Dragon are animated films at their best
The Kings Speech, The Fighter, The Social Network ruled with their true story feel
Winters Bone was a gritty film but so well done
Inception & Scott P Vs The World work as the best of the big budget films
The Town is a crime story that is so watchable
True Grit is a quote on quote amazing remake
Black Swan works as a thriller
Honorable Mentions
Morning Glory
Harry Potter 7
Despicable Me
Kick Ass
True Grit was the best thing I saw this year. But, I haven’t seen Black Swan yet, and I loved the Wrestler. Casino Jack (The documentary, not the Kevin Spacy film) is probably in second place.
My Girlfriend and I often find that we don’t want to see any of the movies in theatres. They are all aimed at tweeners, and/or so dependent on formula that there is nothing interesting.
I feel like I’ve been spoiled by the long form of story telling available on TV these days. A good novel will always beat a good short story, and compared to modern TV, movies are just short stories.
There were quite a few movies I enjoyed this year, but nothing that I particularly loved. I agree about “The Social Network” being a bit hollow, though it was entertaining. I sort of feel the same way about “Inception,” as well. I really enjoyed watching it, but at the end I wasn’t as blown away as I think they wanted me to be.
Coming from someone who wasn’t familiar with the source material for either, I felt that neither “Black Swan” and “Scott Pilgrim” seemed to build up certain significant plot points that I imagine were probably more apparent in the originals.
I guess for me personally, 2010 was mostly disappointing because 2009 gave me two movies that I absolutely loved (“Up in the air” and “Inglourious Basterds”) and this year hasn’t. But, I also watched more movies in 2009 than I have this year. There are still a few movies I’d like to see.
I didn’t see a ton of movies this year, but was a big fan of Inception, Toy Story 3, The Town, and True Grit. I also thought that HP Deathly Hallows part 1 was very good and true to the book, so I’m really looking forward to the finale. I have no desire to see the Social Network … Facebook is pretty darn lame, so I don’t need to watch a movie about it. I really hope they worked Farmville into the plot. I also haven’t seen an Adam Sandler movie since Mr. Deeds. That one was horrible and I’ve heard they’ve only gotten worse … so I won’t be watching Grown Ups ever (despite Dan Patrick being in it). I guess I’ll be seeing Black Swan and Winter’s Bone and then I’ll move on to 2011. Maybe it will be the year that the Arrested Development movie gets made … but it will definitely be the year that they finally start making the Hobbit!
In no particular order, I loved:
Toy Story 3
True Grit
Winter’s Bone
127 Hours
The Black Swan
The Fighter
Double dips this past year.
Went back to watch Inception a second time, rarely do that.
Saw Girl with Dragon Tattoo in theater and at home.
Italy as star – two movies, counts as double dip in my world where I can make the rules-Letters to Juliet and The American
We have watched Taken several times, not this year but keep stumbling upon it. Sucks us in almost every time.
Scott Pilgrim Vs the World is simply one of the best films I’ve seen in years. It’s so funny, exciting, original, heartfelt, visually stunning and very rewatchable. It is also perfectly cast and the acting is great all around. IMO, the film deserves Oscar noms for its groundbreaking technical achievements.
I’m not a big fan of most American films (I prefer foreign films), but there’s always exceptions. Inception was just phenomenal. It lived up to the hype. Chris Nolan is easily one of the few American big budget film directors making high quality films.
Other American films I in 2010 were:
Winter’s Bone (Ms. Lawrence’s is performance is Oscar worthy. Just a great independent film)
The Town (didn’t love everything about it, but it’s a quality film).
I still have to see the Social Network (somewhat skeptical about all the praise this film has gotten, and Black Swan (confident I’ll love it), and True Grit.
Most of my top films of 2010 are all foreign.
I Saw the Devil (probably the best revenge/serial killer flick of the decade. Masterful performances my arguably the two top actors in South Korea).
Animal Kingdom (Not your typical film about a crime family. Another gem that emerged out of Australia).
Four Lions (Unconventional comedy about Muslim extremists from the UK.)
I forgot to mention “A Man from Nowhere”. Another film from South Korea. A relentless action film that smartly develops the storyline, and makes you care about the characters that features arguably the best knife fight ever filmed.