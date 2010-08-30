At the movies: ‘Inception’

Because I have this job watching TV that keeps me in the living room most nights, because I’m a father to young kids, and because the experience of seeing a movie in a theater has become expensive and largely intolerable, I don’t go out to the movies very much anymore. But I’d been wanting to see Christopher Nolan’s “Inception” since it came out, couldn’t find the time to hit a theater while I was at press tour (where, as mentioned before, my free time was taken up by all the “Boardwalk Empire” and “Terriers” screeners I was given) and basically had to wait until yesterday morning to get around to it.
HitFix has its own staff of film writers, and Drew McWeeny has already done an extended two-part analysis of the meaning of “Inception,” but I wanted to offer up a few thoughts (just like I did on the old blog on those rare movie-going occasions), which are coming up just as soon as I check the weight of this loaded die…
I worried that the length of time it took to see “Inception” meant that I would wind up completely spoiled about it. Fienberg assured me that the movie was un-spoil-able, and he was more or less right – in part because everyone seems to have a different interpretation of what it was about, and what the end means. Has Cobb made it out of Limbo, or is the reunion with his kids supposed to tell us that he’s given himself over to the fantasy world Limbo can create for him? In the first half of his analysis, Drew suggests that we’re meant to take even the “real world” scenes in the set-up as a dream, and in the second argues that the entire Fischer job is in fact an elaborate intervention by Arthur, Ariadne and the others on Cobbs’ own behalf, to help him get over the guilt of Mal’s death.
I’ve had less than 24 hours to process all of this (and had to devote brainpower along the way to the Emmys and to “Mad Men”), so I don’t feel comfortable offering my own theory, except to say that the fact that Cobbs’ kids don’t seem to have aged at all since he last saw them a long time ago suggests to me that the ending was a dream.
But here’s the thing: while there are some puzzle movies – Nolan’s “Memento” and “The Prestige, to name two – where it was important to get some kind of concrete answers by the end, I don’t think that really matters with “Inception.”
This is a movie about dreams and dream logic, and the latter concept has always struck me as ironically-named. Dreams are the opposite of logical. We can try to suss out rules and jot down notes upon waking and discuss them with our therapists and bore our friends with them, but even the most literal of them (say, having the test dream on the night before an actual test) will only make so much sense. So a movie that spends so much time in the dream world not only shouldn’t be expected to have a definitive explanation, but it would almost seem to defy the spirit of the idea.
Which isn’t to say that movies about dreams should be let off the hook for good storytelling. But that’s not something you need to worry about with Nolan. The man comes up with innovative ideas, but the thing that separates him from a lot of his peers – like, say, Guillermo Del Toro, whose films are always bubbling over with dazzling ideas and gorgeous images, but where the whole usually feels less than the sum of its parts to me – is that he’s also a master craftsman. Like Ariadne in this film, he is an architect who plans things out to the smallest detail. The pieces all fit together, and in a design that allows you to interpret most of it however you like.
If you want to take everything literally, then Nolan has made a damn good caper film with a sci-fi conceit that makes it feel unlike any “Ocean’s Eleven” knock-off you’ve ever seen, and one that has time amidst the hustle and all the action set pieces (Arthur’s zero-G rescue mission was a particular highlight) to tell two strong character arcs for Cobb and Robert Fischer. The cast is impeccable, both the Nolan veterans and the newbies (I’d like to think Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a year or two away from being able to headline something like this) and both this world and its people feel fully-formed.
And if you don’t want to believe that some, or any, of what we’re seeing is real, then Nolan has laid down many clues that can point you in many directions. It’s a movie that works smashingly as you watch it, and then provides fodder for discussion for days, weeks and months. Based on the comments in Drew’s posts, the debate rages on nearly two months later.
And since I’m coming to this so much later than the rest of you, I imagine you have your own theories on this. So have at it.
What did everybody else think?
I, too, have seen it as just a sci-fi caper movie. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but I think that a lot of the theories that people throw about ignore the fact that at the movie’s heart it is just a group of bad guys trying to implant a theory in someone’s mind for monetary gain (or in Cobb’s case, a chance to go home again).
It is a good movie, but I think that people are forgetting Occam’s Razor here and trying to come up with more and more theories for something that, while beautifully made, is a simple kind of movie.
Then again, I’ve been called an idiot for thinking that by my friends, so yeah.
Good stuff here, and your points about the two main character arcs being very strong and about being able to enjoy the movie in your own way are great.
The only thing I have to say is a nitpick: they actor and actress for Cobb’s kids are different from the flashbacks to the present. So they did age.
The younger actors are only used on the beach in the elevator scene; the kids from when Cobb left are the same ones from when he came back. But their clothes are different, contrary to what some people have said.
I wouldn’t call it an Ocean’s 11 knock off only because there was nothing original about Ocean’s 11, but I agree that at the end of the day it was better classified as either a heist movie or if you want to expand it a bit maybe a “mission” movie to include all those films like Guns of Navarone, since the dreamscape provided an action setting that puts it somewhat in that category.
However while I agree with you about that, I still thought it was a great movie that worked wonderfully. I liked it because it was so old fashioned a film, and that it didn’t turn out to be the flaky Matrix-wannabe that I’d feared.
And by the way I’d like to use this movie as an example of how creators can give you something different from you expect and still succeed. I went in wanting and expecting a lot of surrealism given the subject matter. I didn’t get it, much of the dreamworld was much more logical and normal than real dreams. But it still worked. So when you hear Lost apologists say that the people who didn’t like the last season of Lost were simply too into their own expectations and theories, remember that. If Darlton had produced something well written and interesting people would have liked it anyway even if it wasn’t what they expected.
I agree with you in general but I do think there is a difference between expectations for a film (when at best you have only seen a couple of minutes of footage and been given a general idea of what the plot contains) vs a TV series (when you’ve seen hours of established plot). It’s a very difficult comparison to make.
If we’re the Lost apologists, then what do we call the people who are still bitter about it? Both sides need names!
Didn’t finish reading yet….but the kids definitely aged (which I noticed more on the second viewing). Also, imdb confirms 2 sets of children playing the roles.
I enjoyed the ultimate ambiguity of which world[s] might or might not be dreams, including the supposed ‘real’ one. Cobb may even have set up his happy ending in his own subconscious. In other words, the spinning pin might actually be fully his, not his wife’s. And his wife might have been right all along. Who is the dreamer here? I was reminded somewhat of a slick, stylish, morally ambiguous and less violent and squicky version of ‘Existenz’. However, ‘Inception’ satisfies better, in my opinion.
Squicky?
Another interesting take on the film is reading the whole thing ras a metaphor for the process of filmmaking. The mark is the stand-in for the audience, and while what he goes through isn’t real, like a film goer achieving catharsism through events on the screen, the internal breakthrough he achieves in regards to his father is real.
DiCaprio’s character (‘the extractor’) is the obvious stand-in for the director, and like many artists, achieves his own break-through in ‘making the film.’ With all the baggage he carries, though, he can’t script his own films anymore, so ‘the architect’ is the stand-in for the screenwriter. ‘The forger’ is a stand-in for the actor, ‘the point man’ a producer, ‘the tourist’ is the financier.
My friend also had a very similar idea in regards to the film being about filmmaking. The references to past films (both his own films and other films) supports this theory. Is it coincidence that Cobb is the name of the theif in Following? That Marion Cotillard is in a movie where Edith Piaf is an important musical cue? That Cillian Murphy has a bag on his head for a few scenes? That DiCaprio’s haircut looks just like Nolans?
The meta stuff about filmmaking is something Nolan discussed in EW a week or two after the picture came out.
Also, I’d love to see Nolan do a Bond movie, after seeing the OHMSS-ness of the third dream.
Glad you brought up Joseph Gordon-Levitt, absolutely love him. Brick, 500 Days of Summer, Inception. He’s building up quite the resume.
JGL and Marion Cotillard were my favorites actors in Inception. I wouldn’t at all be surprised to see Oscar nominations for either or both next year.
But I’m not yet convinced about Gordon-Levitt being able to headline this kind of movie, even a few years from now. I know it’s not exactly an apples to apples comparison but by this stage in his career, DiCpario had already established that he had the “it” quality to be a leading man in Hollywood. I don’t know if JGL will ever have that. If I had to make a prediction I’d say that he continues to move between leading roles in independent movies and second-tier status in blockbusters. And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.
I thought he was great here too, but most of what I loved about the character was the fact that, because its a dream world, the character who is in effect the muscle can be a slim guy in a nice suit…
And don’t forget “The Lookout,” in which he is absolutely incredible.
I far prefer Ocean’s Eleven to Inception. For a caper movie, Inception fell flat for me. All of the non-Dom characters had zero characterization. Sure, they were sort of fun sometimes, but both their roles and their personalities were so fuzzy that I just couldn’t care about them and their actions.
Ocean’s Eleven, on the other hand, has characters that were just more enjoyable to watch. And the central caper is robbing the villain’s casino. In Inception, it’s a corporate espionage story that I didn’t care about. When they pull it off in the end, I wasn’t fist-pumping and going “woo!” like I should have been in a better caper movie.
The stuff about Dom was alright, adding a bit of mystery and craziness to the dreamworlds, but so much of the rest of the movie felt pointless beyond the neat visuals that the whole experience was a huge disappointment after all the hype.
I felt the way the movie unfolded and presented, that for both Cobb and for Fischer as well as our dreams, what it all comes down to is how we choose to accept our reality.
Throughout the movie we are constantly reminded that as we dream, it feels real as it happens, and that you must be careful not to lose your sense of reality.
For Fischer, he so desperately wanted a reality that his father loved and accepted him, and after “inception” he quickly came to accept it in reality.
For Cobb, his reality was finding a way to be with his kids again. This mission was that answer he was searching for, and whether he was still in a dreamworld or not no longer mattered to him. It was the reality he accepted.
Loved the movie, Nolan is truly one of the best.
My brother didn’t like this movie because he said there was too much exposition to have to explain everything and that you should be able to turn off the sound off any movie be able to get the general gist of what’s going on though I don’t agree with him.
Great write-up, Alan. I’d say that, along with Toy Story 3, this was probably tops for the summer and year so far. I’d argue it doesn’t matter either way if the end is a dream, because Cobb has healed himself (or been helped to heal, if you believe he’s being incepted upon). The top may still be spinning, but he’s moved on to the point where he doesn’t care.
It’s great to see a movie with such an ambiguous ending that people are warming to, as opposed to just rejecting anything not absolute, really.
inception was easily the ‘quickest’ 2.5 hour movie i’ve ever seen. my take during first view was very much in the metaphor of movie making camp. the shared dreaming was a big giveaway for me.
nolan is at the top of his game with this movie and considering all of the buzz afterward i’d say he easily accomplished his goal of incepting the audience.
It was like a book that I didn’t want to end. There were so many interesting ideas to explore that I would not have minded if the film were an hour longer. I definitely want to see it again, despite the fact that I’m not generally a fan of seeing movies in theaters (due to other theater patrons who don’t know how to act, I’m not inherently against theatergoing per se).
It reminded me of so many of the things I liked about “Lost.” And I feel lucky that I liked the ending of both “Lost” and “Inception.”
I agree, I think the ambiguous ending was not only earned but was the right choice. It was a Choose Your Own Adventure ending that I’ve been thinking about for days. All of the possibilities are interesting and satisfying in different ways (not to mention perfectly valid).
The heist aspect of it, the thriller aspect, the love story, the visuals — they all worked for me (and how great that the amazing special effects were deployed in service of the story, not in service of showing off). But the most heartening thing about Inception is that a movie about the value and importance of ideas and creativity was a huge hit. That makes me glad.
An interesting addendum — the theater I saw it at in suburban Chicago this past weekend was more than half full. A lot of people just getting around to see it, I think. Or maybe that’s just me!
Mo – I’ve found Sunday mornings work best for me in terms of theater going. Cheaper prices and much emptier theaters here.
Mo!!! It’s so cool to see you HERE over at HitFix!
You and Sepinwall need to start a Geek Revolution over how SciFi (I refuse to use their new name) is treating Caprica. Just when the show went and got interesting, it seems like they’re bound and determined to kill it dead. JANUARY??? What. The. Frak.
watch his wedding ring closely.
there. ending cleared up now. ;)
My son pointed out the exact same thing to me. Frankly, I just enjoyed the caper aspect of the film way more than the Cobb/reality story so the ending wasn’t that important to how much I liked the movie.
I love how Nolan made both the best action film of the summer and the most arresting all in the same stroke. Just brilliant film making. The fact that anyone is discussing ANY movie more than a week after nowadays is an accomplishment in and of itself.
Also, for the record, it spins, the entire thing is a dream, and Mal was correct – he’s still one level in to the dream. The best part about all of this? Just like any great art (Sopranos finale sticks out the most) there isn’t one unified answer; it’s just how you interpret it.
Gah, now I want to go watch it again!
Can’t agree more with Manton’s comment that discussing a movie this long after its release is an accomplishment.
Also, when I saw it the second time, I couldn’t believe how many people were also there for round two, and that was the Thursday after it was released!
Personally, I think it all depends on how one interprets the discussion between Cobb and his projection of Mal while in limbo near the end. I took it that he was rejecting his doubts (the projection) and accepted that he was in reality.
Of course, I need to see it a couple more times to be sure!
Alan, like you, I ALSO went and saw Inception yesterday in the afternoon (weird). And like all Nolan films, I loved it.
I mean, LOVED it. I feel Nolan must be treasured, because in this world of remakes, prequels, requels, sequels, and Tom Rothman, it’s amazing that someone like Chris Nolan is allowed to make outstanding, original films.
My biggest problem with the film is that the dreams get boring — and just like every other Hollywood action film. What’s up with Ice Station Zebra? Why wouldn’t the rich guy’s dream be more like the moment with his dying father? And how many shots of the van suspended in mid-air did we really need? It’s moving slowly — we GOT it.
The movie was very promising, but I think it would have been much better with a lower budget and a shorter running time. No gunfights in the snow; concentrate on the mystery at the heart of it.
I hope that’s the course Nolan takes with his next movie. And you never know, he just might decide he wants to make something brilliant without a cast of thousands.
The ice station was Eames’ dream, not Fischer’s.
“But here’s the thing: while there are some puzzle movies – Nolan’s “Memento” and “The Prestige, to name two – where it was important to get some kind of concrete answers by the end, I don’t think that really matters with “Inception.””
This is why, though it’s very enjoyable, I just don’t see the movie as something that needs extensive analysis or debate. It doesn’t matter whether the top keeps spinning or not at the end. I mean, if it was all a dream, so what? How does that change what we’ve just seen? And dream or no dream, Dom’s happy now, so whether this is real life or not, he’s going to go on living the same regardless.
Alan, hi from one of your old rec.arts.tv compadres. I’m delighted that you finally got to see this fascinating film. I’ve had great fun reading people’s comments on it for the last several weeks. It really is an achievement to get so many people talking and thinking about a movie.
Patty
Cobb was wearing a wedding ring when in dreams and was not when awake. He wasn’t wearing one when they got off the plane near the end and the top totem was clearly about to fall before the film ended so I took it as a pretty straightforward ending that had at the last minute been edited to provide more “ooh what does it mean?” ambiguity that wasn’t there when the scenes were shot.
Sure, dream logic shouldn’t really be logic. That’s also why this movie failed, because we’re always in a dream, yet it’s pretty much exactly as in the real world.
You’d expect dreams to have non-sense, to be walking into a your bedroom, turnaround and you’re at the office, or in a car. Reality changing, roads disappearing and whatnot while you’re trying to run away. Except, we got the same old boring stuff…
Here’s one of the best take I read about this movie:
[bigother.com]
The top was Mol’s totem, not Cobb’s. Why didn’t anyone else in the movie ask Cobb what his totem was? Could his totem have been his kids’ faces? I’m leaning toward the end being real. Great movie. Going to see it a third time.
Ed W. is correct: Cobb’s ring is off in the reality-based scenes, which I confirmed after watching the film the first time and before seeing it a second one (the topic came up in a rather lively e-mail discussion among a group of my friends). Thus, I also think it’s clear that Alan’s interpretation is off, and that the ending is reality, not dreamscape. I also heard about the children at the end not being the same as the ones in Cobb’s dream, and upon second viewing noticed that the kids are definitely both older and wearing different clothing.
I loved the film, but friends of mine who didn’t pointed out some very valid criticisms, some of which had already been mentioned here (e.g. Cobb being the only character truly fleshed out). Another criticism was the film’s lack of originality in its dream levels – if a dreamer can completely alter the rules of physics and have stuff like Paris folding onto itself, then why have a Bond-movie-ripoff finale using conventional weapons on a mountaintop instead of, say, rayguns in space? (For argument’s sake we will ignore that that basically describes the ending of “Moonraker”!)
For me the ending was just a dream too, it just felt too perfect for me. But it was really a captivating film. Love Marion Cotillard here
And not be a nitpicker or anything but this should have been “she”, right? :D
“Like Ariadne in this film, he is an architect who plans things out to the small”
The “he” refers to Nolan not Ariadne