‘Awake’ – ‘Kate Is Enough’: Don’t tell mom the babysitter’s red

A review of tonight’s “Awake” coming up just as soon as I make you a paper airplane…
“Kate is Enough” was one of the later episodes produced, but always with an eye on bumping it up to air with this first group of episodes. (Kyle Killen told me that they knew it would run early, but left it to NBC’s discretion on exactly when.) Airing episodes out of order isn’t that unusual a practice (NBC did it with tonight’s “Community” as well), but the relative seamlessness(*) with which everyone was able to do it here speaks once again to how the mythology and mystery of “Awake” is largely besides the point. If the show was really interested in giving us clues, one at a time, about what’s happened to Britten, what’s real and what isn’t, etc., it would be much harder to change the order(**). This is a cop procedural with a twist, and a character study (but not so much of one that they can’t, again, change the order in which the character experiences things).
(*) The one spot where airing this one now felt clunky is that Rex is acting out all the time, and no one can figure out why, and it’s taking place immediately after an episode where he was kidnapped and almost died alone in the desert.
(**) Though that hasn’t stopped NBC in the past. Just ask “Homicide” fans sometime about Crosetti.
“Kate Is Enough” was written by Killen. Based on the two non-Killen episodes I’ve seen (last week’s and the one that was originally produced as the fourth episode), he seems to take a less literal view of the relationship between the two worlds than some of the show’s other writers. Yes, Kate (played by Brianna Brown, who was the call girl in an early “Homeland” arc for Howard Gordon) has the same basic backstory in both, and she becomes important to both investigations (one as a witness and wearer of the key evidence, the other as the perp), but she’s essentially two different people, and her actions in one world don’t much impact the other. I think I prefer this spin on the show to something like last week where Britten can go question the same man in two different timelines and get the same info.
One minor complaint about this one, though, is that the show telegraphed the importance of the broken racket way too much. (Given what we know about Hannah, and why Rex took up the game again, was there any way it wasn’t going to turn out to be hers?) That said, Dylan Minnette continues to do very, very strong work – almost singlehandedly disproving the notion that all teenage boy characters on adult dramas have to be awful time-sucks – so I’m happy for the Rex focus.
What did everybody else think?
i’ve enjoyed the acting of Dylan Minnette since he was younger – reason I chose to check out this show :)
I never know supporting actor’s names but the actor playing the son was bugging me, where did I see him before. Then my brain cleared: Jack’s son Sideways world.
And he is good in this much netter than the son on V.
I thought the racket being his mom’s was obvious too but Dylan was so great in the last scene that it still worked.
I enjoyed it, but not as much as last weeks. Still, this is turning out to be a really good series especially for a primetime drama. I think it could work better on AMC or FX, but thats just me
Ditto: last week’s ep was better … but that might be because of the out-of-order problem, which meant that there was little reason for the kid to be so snarky this time. And yes, the thing with the racket was too obvious, but I’m willing to forgive that for now.
I don’t get that; why run the shows out of order? Not every show has to be that serialized, but isn’t there something to be said about building a story arc? What about the conspiracy alluded to in the second episode?
That said, I liked this episode. I thought it was stronger than last week’s, not that last week’s was bad. I’m still not seeing how this stretches out to be a full series, but then again, that’s not all that important now, I guess.
Given the state of NBC, I almost want them to renew this show despite the ratings. There was a small bump last week, and hopefully there will be another bump tonight. But even if there isn’t, who cares? Unless the network plans to stuff the schedule with a lot of reality shows and/or pick up pilots that were not picked up by other networks (something it should definitely consider, especially in the case of ABC), it has a lot of holes to fill. Why not move it to Friday nights in the fall (Thursday should be devoted to a drama that can more naturally and quicker), but double run it on Thursday and Friday during the summer, in the hopes of building an audience? Give away some Season One sets, too. It’s a good enough show to deserve a second season, I think.
What about the conspiracy alluded to in the second episode?
So I wasn’t dreaming that. That did happen? That’s what kept me around for the 3rd and 4th ep. When will this get restarted???
It did feel quite clunky for the reason you noted – he was acting out after last week’s episode.
Outside of that, it was a nice strong episode . A little light on Laura Allen, but this episode was clearly intended to show dynamics btw Rex and his dad.
I was surprised by Rex’s behavior after just leaving that touching message for his dad, so knowing about the out-of-order makes much more sense. I thought the ending was lovely; both what he learned to do as a parent, and the bittersweet illustration of how people respond to tragedy, and how support can matter in that process. I have never watched a ‘police procedural’ in my life, but I develop more afinity with this show each week. I’m in till the end.
It was a good episode, especially the end. I like how the “synchronicities” that cross worlds are just as likely to inform Britten’s personal life as solve the case of the week, and this one walked that line perfectly. The “diverging paths” message could have easily been heavy-handed, but the excellent writing and acting sold it. Same goes for the Obviously It’s Mom’s Racket scene.
And, fingers crossed, still no more sinister conspirators!
Still, the procedural stuff was particularly grating tonight. The horrible witness interviews completely took me out of the show. After 500 Law & Order spinoffs how does a show still expect me to take seriously a boxer (or line-cook, youth center b-ball coach, rodeo clown, insert occupation here) walk along interview, complete with the “(victim) and me? Yeah, we’d had our ups and downs, but…” spiel? C’mon. It’s like a sitcom writer expecting uproarious laughter at “Take my wife…please.”
Also, the way Britten stumped the suspect and his lawyer with the Prisoner’s Dilemma, as if it was some brilliant new trick, annoyed me. Guess that high priced lawyer skipped Philosophy 101 and every other episode of Dragnet.
NBC promoted this episode by saying that the most important question was “which Kate is real?” I am elated that in the episode the female psychologist says figuring out is not important but figuring out why Britten is reflecting on reality on to another is.
Of the two realities I think the Green one is real. The psychologist in that one is focused on his emotions, helping to understand them and help him be functional. In the Red world his wife remains, it seems like a conspiracist would put a beautiful woman in the imagination to maintain the interest of the dreamer. Moreover, both Wilmer Valderama and BD Wong are antagonizing Britten, Wong particularly trying to convince Britten to forget the other world. It would make sense that he would have to real grieve the loss of his wife because it is less “sexy” which seems closer to reality. If he had a great relationship with his son it would be harder to make this distinction.
All of that being said, Fez’s nagging is really getting on my nerves they need to do something else with him to make us see he is more than a part of a conspiracy plot. Is Valderama still in the Green reality?
Interesting–almost all of the opinions I’ve seen on various sites point to the Red side being real, so it’s interesting to hear a contrary view. How though do you explain last week when he found his son in a desert shack based on a location given to him in the Red reality? If Red is a dream as you are arguing, that would mean he dreamed the location of his son exactly, and he’s some kind of psychic or something.
Right after the Green World scene with the security camera they cut to Britten’s wife waking him up in Red World. She even made a point of apologizing for waking him up early. Was the implication that this was an abrupt transfer between world, or should we assume time had passed between this cut?
Every week this show reminds me more and more of Life. It has a very similar feel and aesthetic at times.
Glad Lewis is now on Homeland but I really liked that show.
Yes. Awake does really remind me of Life sometimes. Probably because in both cases, it’s the characters that really are the hook to the entire show. That’s why Life & Awake have so far been the only crime procedurals that I have really gotten into.
Good call on the similarities to Life. Maybe that is why I’m enjoying this show. I thought this episode was the best so far. I’m still confused on the timeline as to how long ago the accident was. Britten and his wife seem to have moved on very quickly from the loss of their son.
I think “procedural with a twist” is an apt description. And, unfortunately, I’m not a fan of procedurals, so my interest is starting to wane. I was kind of hoping this show would be more like “Joan of Arcadia” where the central story was focused more on the family and Joan’s personal interactions with God and the cop storylines were just the B storyline. But it seems like the cop aspect is dominating the show and I can’t say I really cared very much about either case involving the babysitter.
I agree. The two cases left me a bit cold and the two shrinks are starting to wear thin. I like the stuff they’re doing with his family but I also think I’d prefer them to get more into the mystery of the two worlds (especially since after the parkbench scene there is obviously more to it than one world is real, one world is a dream) than spending so much time on disposable cases that get wrapped up too neatly and quickly each week.
What’s really wearing thin is the guy shrink’s strident insistence that *his* reality is the genuine one, without offering persuasive evidence that our protagonist can use **reliably.** So far, the guy shrink’s attempts to ‘prove’ his world is real have been pitiful and annoying. More of that, and I’ll want to reach through that screen and throttle him. Which just makes watching more irritating and no longer fun. Writers, get a clue soon!
@webdiva
I know, Seriously. Imagine a psychiatrist so closed minded and unprofessional as to insist that his mentally ill patient’s delusion is not a plausible reality.
Clearly, the burden of proof rests with a shrink to prove to his delusional patient that reality exists.
Actually, I think they might have made a slip up in the dialogue this week. Guy Shrink question Britten’s reason for imagining two different versions of Kate. If Guy Shrink really believed his world was real he would have asked why Britten came up with a different version of Kate, not two versions.
how long until he hooks up with the tennis coach? A lot of juicy plot lines there since he’s still with his wife and all. Wake up and call one by the wrong name.
Ai! What a juvenile notion, and WAY too obvious/lowbrow. He has no reason to hook up with anyone in the no-wife reality because he still HAS his wife in the other one, and he sees her often enough. Simplistic nonsense to suggest that a character as smart as this particular cop would suddenly have brain freeze and let his dick do the thinking. Yeesh!
…UNTIL she forges a maternal bond with Rex, and forces him to consider bringing her closer into their lives. That’s called earned conflict.
Exactly, JOHN. We’ve already seen hints that Britten’s – er – situation will gradually put a strain on his marriage as well as his general mental stability.
In Green World he’s the lonely widower raising a motherless son. It won’t be long before everyone starts pressuring him to move on and start dating again. Eventually, Rex sets up some kind of Parent Trap and suddenly Britten is being seduced by the hot coach.
How does he react? In that moment, there’s not a man around who wouldn’t have Dr. Lee pop up on one shoulder yelling, “C’mon man, relax, this is just a dream! Go for it! It won’t hurt anyone!”
Done right, it’s not lowbrow. It presents a fascinating ethical dilemma. At some point Britten does something in one world that he deeply regrets and his guilt starts to conflict, even slightly, with his desire for both worlds to be real. Also, the tension of him being in love with a different woman in each world would be fascinating. Plus, if everyone in Green World were encouraging his actions. Both shrinks will see the relationship/fantasy as healthy sign for different reasons. No one in Red – well, except his wife maybe – would see some erotic dreams as anything to worry about.
Lots a fun potential here.
I don’t know where this show is going, but I still like it so far. On the other hand, if it doesn’t give me a smart, intriguing arc about why he’s seeing two different realities and can’t distinguish between them (or, more to the point, how he learns to reliably distinguish which one’s real from the one that isn’t), I’ll be very irritated with the writers for jerking me around. We’ll see.
I really liked Jason Isaacs on PBS as detective Jackson Brodie, so I’m all in for now. And yeah, the kid IS remarkably good at not annoying me thusfar. All credit to Dylan Minette.
Ha! The line “He won’t be playing the ukulele in heaven” was a pre-arranged shoutout to the Kermode & Mayo film programme on BBC Radio 5.
Hello to Jason Isaacs – who is about the only reason to listen now – listen to the keywords he sneaks out (and no, its not really a conspiracy – Google him and “ukulele”)
If we are to assume that the timeline for Britten split at the point of the accident, then all events prior to the accident must be identical. This allows for the course of events in the “Sins of the Father” episode, where the frame-up and theft of drug money occurred in both realities.
In the “Kate is Enough” episode though, the rules have been broken. We find out that in one reality Kate is a successful investment banker, who was overseas when Britten’s accident happened; in the other Kate is a drugged out, want-to-be actress. This initially caused me to wonder how she fell from grace so quickly after Britten’s accident. However, we find out later that the split for the two Kates happened at a point long before Britten’s accident. How can this be given the supposed identical timelines?
It is gaping plot holes like this that destroyed Flash Forward. It would be a shame to see such a promising show wrecked by sloppy writing.
Just now watching all the episodes on DVR…
Had the same thought initially, but had to remind myself that this isn’t really supposed to be a case of two realities — it’s one reality and one dream (or possibly 2 dreams and no reality!).
Furthermore, the split is only happening for Britten, so everything has to be the same up to the point where he has knowledge of it, but after that he wouldn’t know which “reality” was the truth — and in the context of this show, that’s all that matters.
Because he had not seen Kate in so many years, it’s completely plausible that Dream Kate would have taken a different path than Real Kate. Just like our own dreams…right?
I am okay with the two universes being different beyond the accident like this week and I am okay with them being the same like last week (although I think I prefer the former) but I think the show would be better served if it choses one of the two and sticks with it.