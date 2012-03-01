‘Awake’ – ‘Pilot’: Seeing red and seeing green

I reviewed NBC’s “Awake” yesterday, and since the pilot has been available online and On Demand for a couple of weeks, many of you have already offered your thoughts on it. But since I figure at least some of you still watch TV on TV, and on a more traditional schedule, here’s one last opportunity to discuss the first episode. Did you find the shifts between worlds easy to follow? Did you prefer one world (or partner, shrink or family member) to the other? Given the subject matter, did it feel too depressing? And do you plan to watch more?
As I said in the review, one of the smartest things Kyle Killen did was, as Britten insists on doing in his first session with B.D. Wong’s Dr. Lee, skip over the beginning of this phenomenon and start in the present. Britten’s been experiencing this for a little while, and has started to adjust to it, with the biggest change to his situation coming when one case starts to offer clues to the other. I’ve seen too many shows similar to this waste too many early episodes explaining the premise over and over and having the hero be incredibly slow to adjust to it, but Mike Britten’s a simple, straight-forward guy. He sees what’s happening, just accepts it and goes on. (Though he has moments of occasional doubt, like his harrowing breakdown when he wakes up in the red world and Hannah’s nowhere to be found.) And though Hannah Britten has largely, understandably rejected what he tried to tell her about Rex, there’s that beautiful moment at the end where she quietly accepts that this is what Mike believes is happening and asks him to tell Rex she loves him.
So what did everybody else think? Looking forward to discussing the show in the weeks ahead, just to see which parts people respond to most strongly.
Yeah, that was incredible. Strong emotional arc, strong character, potentially great procedural element. Take my money, NBC!
Really strong pilot, this is easily one of the most promising shows I’ve seen in a long time. I’m not usually one to enjoy the hour long network drama, let alone a cop drama, but I’m hooked for at least another 3-4 episodes.
I caught onto the warm/soft color shift pretty quickly, very clever and helps the viewer at least initially keep track of which reality if which. I also like that Michael doesn’t want to end either reality, and will cling to each one to the bitter end. I like his original partner better, and I think I like Dr. Lee better too.
loved it. love the casting, loved the wrap up and instrumental ending. Can’t wait to see more.
I think I prefer the reality with the son.
Laura Allen seems kinda young for Jason Isaacs, and because of how distant they are in that he isn’t grieving in the same way she is, I don’t really care for their relationship. Like, I could see her leaving him and I wouldn’t mind, whereas the son will always be his son.
I think I like the psychiatrist conversations the most. I like how dialogue-driven it gets in those conversations and similarly even the detective parts of the show aren’t about action or gore.
I thought the constitution argument was weak, though. If he didn’t know what it was consciously, he might know subconsciously assuming he studied it at school. And if he just flat-out didn’t know it word for word, he could make up something subconsciously to rationalise the dream-world and keep it going, without knowing either way.
I thought the same about Laura Allen but he’s 48, she’s 37. Not as big a gap as I thought.
And if she were his age, it would make the story about trying to get pregnant less plausible.
Plus the Tennis coach who he’ll probably get closer to in some way is even younger.
I thought I heard her say she was trying to go back to school but then got confused. I’ve heard this before. Where? Oh, Once Upon a Time. Maybe she didn’t say that. 10pm is late for me this time of year. Truckloads of pollen in FL around now. I’m just trying to stay awake while watching. Probably should have watched on Friday instead.
One thing I notice about pilots from reading this – I never remember character names. That’s probably why they did that whole intro on the Previouslies on The West Wing for a while. And in later seasons, they were always referring to people I couldn’t remember… come to think of it, wonder what Steven Culp is doing nowadays. Best go look.
Really liked it, but I have to admit I got a little confused by the procedural bits, keeping track of which case went with which reality and how the clues connected them. But I’m confidant that it’ll get clearer, now that the introductory exposition is mostly out the way and they can spend more time on the cases.
me too. I think I will have to actually rewatch it just for that reason. And to figure out the wrist band. Did he put it on when he went to bed? How did he know when to switch it?
Why would you have wonder about what was real or not. TV is not a challenge. This show was not acceptable as a series! It should be a 2 night mini series, at the most! Really ridiculous
It was a fantastic pilot and one of the more original ideas for a television show in a while. I’m not sure how it can be kept up for the long term, but it’s hard for me to think about that outside of procedural formats. I’ll leave those details to the people working on the show.
I really, really hope this is a hit. NBC needs something work to work for it badly, especially on Thursdays, where it’s got good to great shows that could use a boost.
I thought it was a very good episode, mostly because the psychiatry stuff and less for the cop stuff. I hope the show focuses more on his struggles with his dreams vs reality than than being a show about dreams that help him solve cases. Jason Isaacs acting was superb though. Before, everytime I saw him I thought stuffy British guy but he’s definitely laid that to rest. Laura Allen’s performance for most of the episode really didn’t do it for me but only because I saw what she was capable of from Terriers (R.I.P.) but the end made me remember how amazing she really is.
It kind of reminds me of a bizarro version of “Momento.” I’ll stick with it, and got fairly comfortable with the scene shifts. It’s at time which I’ve not found anything this season, so I’ll hang with it until NBC cancels it after season 2.
I was really excited to watch this show ever since the initial teaser was released last summer, and it definitely delivered. I really liked the interplay between the two shrinks, and Jason Isaacs was fantastic. Here’s hoping they keep up the good work.
big fan of Laura Allen. enjoyed the pilot quite a bit, and for a complicated show in theory, it’s actually fairly simple. that said, 2 concerns
a) It’s on NBC …
b) is this a network show? I can’t help get the feeling that the pacing may turn some people off. this feels like a cable show to me and i am a bit worried that it might not draw.
as a side note, enjoyed this pilot far more than the lone star pilot, as i think there’s better layers and depth here.
When he wakes up and can’t find Hannah, the room/world didn’t seem to have it’s red hue. The redness only showed up once he finally saw Hannah. No theory behind this, just an observation. Did anyone else notice this?
I think you’re right, the whites were whiter there, but I didn’t think about it in any way other than “this show is so pretty” until now.
good point. i didn’t catch that. i actually noticed the difference for the other reality…it seemed more blue in its tones.
Best pilot since Lost. Great cast, brilliant premise, not afraid to get darker (Michael cutting himself), gorgeous production values in terms of cinematography and sound mixing…I want more NOW.
Perhaps ironically, my immediate thought when the episode ended was that he was dead not a wife or son, which I blamed on Lost’s conclusion.
Am I being lazy in not having any urge to question which reality is the “real” one? I kind of hope the show does force that issue. I don’t think it needs to be resolved. I’m willing to accept the situation as it is.
I enjoyed the shrink scenes, but I wonder how long those can go one and feel fresh. I mean, how many times can you hear Britten be told that he needs to deal with his grief? What is left for a shrink to do when the patient seems to lucidly declare that he has no interest to try to resolve the issues you believe he has?
I don’t think you’re being lazy. I think in the long run (well, if there is a long run) the thing that will make this show interesting is the effects the situation has on him, and not why all this is happening.
Awake — at least the pilot — was a pleasure to watch. Pedigree is all over the place. I loved it and I will continue to watch, regardless of my fear viewers are headed for a very bad and totally unsatisfying outcome for our protagonist. Oh well, won’t be the first time. So until the show caves, I will watch. It’s just way too good not to.
Why did they choose the worst two colors? I am color blind and got really confused for a while watching this
that’s a concern i think no one was thinking of, my condolence to you. i’m sure xmas season must be tough for you…
I like this so far but, they need to show more background info so ppl will understand.
One thing I want to know: Is he reliving the same date? How does his daily calendar go?
This is a great question. I kept thinking…what would happen if he chained himself to his bed, or if he got shot in an investigation and woke up in the hospital? What happens when he naps?
I don’t think he has to sleep in the same bed in both worlds. I think one world is always first and the second world repeats that day before moving on to the next. So he’s in the world with his son and it’s March 1. He wakes up and it’s March 1 again with his wife. Then he goes to bed and wakes up and it’s March 2 with his son.
MDK, I love your idea of chaining himself to the bed! I was trying to think of ways he could reality test, but so far hadn’t come up with anything (I did like the scene where the female therapist had him read part of the U.S. Constitution, though I wondered why he didn’t challenge the other therapist to do the same). I suppose if he tattoos himself, or shaves off his hair, it will just show up in whichever reality he did the tattooing or buzzcut. Same if he grows a beard or mustache.
Napping. That’s the key.
i got the tingles while watching the pilot tonight…haven’t felt this way about a show since watching “Life on Mars” UK version for the first time. will definitely tune in next week… one week point for me was wilmer valderrama’s character…he just can’t hold his own against jason isaacs
one more thing: i didn’t like the parts that focused on when clues overlapped. for example, when the whole 611 waverly bits reappeared, i just rolled my eyes, and thought “please don’t go there.” i want this show to focus on how one man copes with his grief. i hope it doesn’t change into something more mythology-centric….i don’t think it needs that edge.
Perhaps it *was* a daring choice to jump ahead to “the present,” but the inclusion of two procedural cases that were largely credential really confused me, because critics have been going on and on all last year about how the pilot is a great stand-alone story.
Those precedual cases seemed a little boring to me, a “3rd episode” kind of plotline.
I *want* to see the beginning of his story. I want know what happened immediately after the accident.
When he woke up in the car, which reality was it? Then, when he went to sleep for the first time, did he wake up in the car again?
I hope they do a episode later that flashes back to this story, instead of giving us little drips of it throughout the season.
I did like the pilot, loved the performances, and I’m in it for awhile (until they introduce some controlling sci-fi element, or evil conspiracy, then I’m out), but I didn’t really like the editing or the camera placement of some scenes. Like a scene in a hallway where they broke the 180 rule for no good reason.
I also noticed an overuse of shots where the camera circles closely around someone’s head. I think they were planning on establishing a convention where they “wipe” from one reality to the next, pairing up similar scenes that happen in both (like the therapist scenes), but then bailed on it at the last minute. It was really distracting after while.
*largely incidental
I haven’t yet learned what the 180 rule is, but the circle head thing you mention reminds me of the annoying Eye Fixation they have on Mystery Diagnosis.
And I have to watch it again.
It wasn’t a bad show and I enjoyed the basic concept. But a police procedural (even one with an interesting basic concept) just isn’t that interesting to me. My review at: [whatmarkread.blogspot.com]
Loved it! Please NBC… nurture this. Don’t let it wither and die as you are prone to do.
My husband wondered if Michael is really the one that is dead. And this is purgatory for him – contrition for causing the accident (elevated blood alcohol levels).
exactly the same sentiments (except of course that it was me, not my husband)
Good to see Dr. Jack Shepherd’s kid can’t escape an alternate reality!!
Nice!
He’s to imaginary sons as Kyle Gallner is to troubled teens.
was that the son? It took me a while to figure where I’d seen him (should have looked it up as it always distracts me from plot points). He was the earless boy on Grey’s Anatomy (where they often use the phrase pro bono too freely).
I stopped watching it after about 10 minutes, because I thought it was too sad. I haven’t reacted to a TV show in that way ever, i don’t think.
Roughly the same with me. I downloaded it early and couldn’t make it far into it, too depressing and lacking in life. As an art piece that might work but as a weekly series, no thanks.
Force myself to watch, given how much I respect Alan’s opinion, but, yeah, me too. Way too depressing to make this a regular thing.
I haven’t ever seen Ghost, as I was married at the tme and the premise was too much for me. I was thinking during the Oscars (which I didn’t finish till Wed or Fri) that I could probably watch it now as I’ve been no longer married since 95…
There was one show I watched – tried to – that I didn’t make it through the first episode because it was just too upsetting, revolting. Point Pleasant. I tried, for Marti (I didn’t hate her, nor did I love her) but halfway thru it was so gross/scary/awful I not only stopped watching, I deleted it and the “season pass*” all at once.
*mythtv doesn’t call it that.
Is it still speculation that one reality is real and the other is fake? I’m actually hoping that both realities are “real” and it’s a parallel universe thingy — I’m a sucker for shows that have some element of science fiction.
Mike should go look for each shrink in the other world.
Did anybody else notice, that at the begining when you see the faces of the family after the crash when you see the son, the picture isn’t moving? It is one single frame. Not even the artificial film grain overlay. Was this intentional, I wonder.
I’m so convinced that both son and wife died and both shrinks may be addressing this eventually.
Boy, I hate being a downer, but I lasted about 10 minutes in the pilot. Just didn’t care. And it’s not like I don’t like the genre stuff. The last show that started with a car crash–the BBC version of Life on Mars–hooked me immediately.
My thought is that if the concept of a high-concept show doesn’t work for you immediately, it probably never will. But happy viewing to all you folks that loved it!
I loved it, I tuned in as I enjoyed the lead actor in a series shown on PBS Masterpiece, but I’ll watch again as I was intrigued by the switching realities and the mysteries in the cases he works on. I couldn’t help thinking that both his wife and son died in the crash, I know that would mean the whole thing is a dream, but then, well, it has been done before.
I found this show engaging and really well done but as Alan has said, I worry how it can be sustained as a series. Eventually the creators will be tempted to provide an explanation and I think that would be a huge mistake. Still, I am there for next week.
Right. Like a single Twilight Zone episode turned into a series.
My wife and I watched this earlier tonight on Hulu, both of us really hoping we wouldn’t like it or at least not love it. Sounds strange, but we have too many shows on our plate already, and we so don’t need another.
Yet even with this resistance in place, we are hooked. I will definitely echo what so many others have said, though: great pilot, but it remains to be seen if it can hold up in series form.
I was looking forward to it but I was a little disappointed in that I found it more confusing than I expected. The color thing didn’t seem to help me at all and perhaps it was detrimental that I knew about it going in. It seemed like they had both the son and wife wearing red at one point. Maybe it is just my lack of an artistic eye. But I am intrigued enough to continue watching and hopefully it won’t be as confusing going forward.
Also, place my vote in the ‘this doesn’t need to be explained’ category. I think the value is in the exploration and journey, not in some answer as to why it is happening. It doesn’t matter which world (if either) is real and the series would be better served in the long run to never explain it.
I found the father and son scenes the most powerful. I’m interested to see where they take the relationship between the son, father, and tennis instructor. I did not connect as well with the wife scenes, though the last scene with her was great. I loved the interaction with the psychologists, especially when he began to question what was real and what wasn’t. Very interesting. The crime aspect resolved a little too soon for me, but I think the show has a lot of potential.
I’m late to the reviewing party, but I LOVED this pilot; the best I’ve seen in awhile. Does anyone remember an episode of “The Twilight Zone” where a guy keeps having the same dream of dying in an electric chair and at the end of the dream the whole thing repeats again? “Awake” kinda reminded me of that, especially the dual therapists, where each one is trying to convince that they are the real one. LOVED that!
I was pleasantly surprised. I originally thought it a depressing premise, but it was really engaging.
I dont understand the Shrink scene with the Constitution, can someone explain? I mean she says “If this is a dream, and your son has really died and your wife lived, and you’re just making this up, explain to me how you could turn to a random page and start quoting it word for word.”
But he ISNT quoting it… hes READING it off the page.
Nvrmind… its just really late and my brain is shutting down. Time for sleep.