‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘The Ivory Tower’: Mama’s boy

A review of the second episode of “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I turn on the vacuum sweeper…
“And the world turns.” -Nucky
Nucky Thompson is a hard man to get close to, though several characters in this episode keep trying to do so. Jimmy wants back in after the rift he created with the Canadian Club heist. Agent Van Alden wants very much to find out how a county official lives like a pharaoh. And Margaret Schroeder seems eager to put the memory of her murdered husband and miscarried child behind her if the kind and generous (and wealthy) Mr. Thompson were to ask her to do more than vote Republican.
But of course Nucky is showing a different face to each of them, as Steve Buscemi’s effortless performance demonstrates the many roles a man in Nucky’s position must play.
With Jimmy, he’s a cold mob boss, forcing his one-time protege to cough up an additional three grand he doesn’t have. And when Jimmy finally produces it (in part by stealing back the jewelry he just bought his mother), Nucky immediately bets and loses it all in front of him. It’s a cruel lesson, but an effective one. Jimmy wants to be a big-time gangster, but Nucky operates on a scale Jimmy can’t comprehend. To Jimmy, that money was everything; to Nucky, it was nothing.
With Van Alden, Nucky is a smooth politician, fending off the G-man’s every question with various lines of prepared bull – like the notion that Mrs. Schroeder’s late husband Hans could have been responsible for the massacre in the woods – and though Van Alden believes not one word of it, Nucky shows no chinks in his armor.
And with Margaret, he’s someone far more tender and vulnerable, but only so much. Her life with Hans was so awful that she seems eager for his attentions (note how disappointed she is when the “Mr. Thompson” at her hospital bed is Eli, not Nucky). And something in Margaret strikes a chord in Nucky in a way that Lucy, for all her eagerness in bed, can’t. But Nucky feels guilt over the role he played in Margaret’s miscarriage, and with Hans as the fall guy for the massacre, he can’t afford to get too close to her. But you can see, right before he answers her question about what he wants from her, that he wants her just as much as she wants him.
When you have a pilot as expensive as last week’s episode was, and when you get a noted feature director to helm it, there’s always the fear that episode two will be a disappointment. But Tim Van Patten very much carried on the Scorsese style, give or take a few of the pilot’s little flourishes. (The episode didn’t open and close with an iris the way the pilot did, for instance.) Big Jim’s Chicago funeral had the visual sweep of many of the pilot’s bigger sequences, the shot of Van Alden lighting his match at Margaret’s house looked very much like a Scorsese shot, and the sequence where Van Alden tells his boss how Nucky’s business works was very evocative of Henry Hill doing the same for the “Goodfellas” audience.
So the show still has the visual flair Scorsese brought. It still has that incredible cast, and Terry Winter giving those actors great material to play (and not having to lay out quite as complicated a story this week), and it has a world with storytelling possibilities as limitless as Nucky’s power seems at this moment.
No let-up. At all.
Some other thoughts:
• I may have to start a regular This Week in Van Alden Creepiness feature, though here I’m not sure I’d be able to choose between the moment where he tells the clearly bruised and battered Margaret that he’s sure Hans was a fine and decent man, or Van Alden writing a letter to his wife lacking any degree of warmth or affection. I’ve only ever seen Michael Shannon play weirdos (even the guy in “World Trade Center” was unsettling in his military focus), but he’s fabulous at it.
• The episode tries to give us a deeper understanding of Jimmy, too, and in keeping with that we get to meet Gretchen Mol as Gillian, who at first seems like a mistress he’s gone to after Tommy interrupts Angela’s attempt to make love “the French way,” but who is revealed to be Jimmy’s mom. (She obviously had him very young.)
• It takes Arnold Rothstein a long time to get through to Nucky, but in the interim, Michael Stuhlbarg gets to deliver a wonderfully menacing little speech to Frankie Yale (the guy who whacked Big Jim) about the cue balls. “The moral of this story is if I’d cause a stranger to choke to death for my own amusement, what do you think I’ll do to you if you don’t tell me who paid you to kill Colisimo?” (Reminds me a bit of a famous scene from Robert Altman’s “The Long Goodbye” where a gangster slashes his girlfriend’s face to prove a similar point to Marlowe about how dangerous he is.)
• Al Capone, on the other hand, isn’t so much with the intimidating speeches, instead taking the direct approach towards showing his displeasure with the reporter who wants a statement about Big Jim’s murder.
• The Ku Klux Klan are seen passing out fliers on the boardwalk. The show takes place only a few years after the release of D.W. Griffith’s “The Birth of a Nation” rekindled interest in the KKK among certain virulent portions of society.
• Meanwhile, the Commodore reveals that his own prejudices extend to disdain for women, as he makes his argument against women’s sufferage by shaming his uneducated maid with a question about the League of Nations that he knows she can’t possibly answer.
• Nucky tries to help his friend George (who later stumbles across the not-quite-dead guy from the woods massacre) by telling his blonde companion about his plans for a big Atlantic City beauty pageant. The year after season one takes place (when season two, which HBO recently ordered, will presumably be set) would bring the Atlantic City Pageant, which would a year after that morph into Miss America. I haven’t been able to find anything connecting the real Nucky Johnson to the pageant’s founding, but I haven’t looked very hard.
• Eli is Nucky’s enforcer, but we see when Nucky complains about the disposal of Schroeder’s body that Eli doesn’t appreciate being lectured by his older brother.
• The screeners HBO sent out back in July didn’t have the main title sequence attached, so the first time I saw it was last week, and I have to admit that I don’t love it. The music (“Straight Up and Down” by The Brian Jonestown Massacre) is anachronistic, which might be okay if the rest of the series were more stylized and didn’t lean so heavily on the period music, and the overall tone doesn’t really feel like the show that follows.
What did everybody else think?
Love Boardwalk Empire. Steve Buscemi is a great choice.
The moment when Margaret asks Nucky to tell her what to do was so wonderful. I swear, I think Nucky was torn for just a moment about what to tell her. Steve Buscemi played that so perfectly.
This is the show you guys were raving about? I don’t see it. The characters aren’t compelling or new; nor are the stories so far. Deadwood was a fantastic and interesting look at a time and place. This not so much. I’ll wait for the Omar speech in the next episode but this better get real good real fast.
I actually thought tonights episode was amazing.
It’s only the second episode. Damn…
Absolutely love this show. It’s just as great as The Wire was.
A little early for that, no?
Yeah, let’s not get carried away yet. I like what Boardwalk Empire has shown us thus far but it has a while to go before earning comparisons to The Wire.
Easy bro. I’ve really enjoyed it too but thats an insane comment. 2 solid episodes does not make it a classic yet. The Wire is the best show of all time
Are you serious? In what way does it even compare to the Wire? It’s on HBO is the only similarity I can come up with. In terms of quality…? [smacks head]
Any show that drops a reference to Frank Hague is a show going after my heart.
Yes, I thought the Frank Hague reference was great…commented out loud to myself!
You must be a Jersey City guy!
As Jimmy Darmody is desperately trying to raise the money demanded by Nookie, at one point there’s a scene where he returns late night to his apartment and appears to be in pain sitting down, is counting some cash, and avoids his wife. Am I crazy to see something sexual hinted at there?
No, he didn’t take one in the keister. He walks with a limp. He caught schrapnel in WWI.
He also showed pain because his stash (and honorable discharge papers) were hidden behind the hot-radiator.
Agreed, fine episode. I’m curious about Arnold Rothstein, though. In John Sayles fabulous adaptation of “Eight Men Out,” he’s played by the heavy breathing, overweight Michael Lerner. In this he’s a suave, handsome arch villain who couldn’t be any more different. Does anyone know which type is closest to the real Rothstein?
This one’s closer. Rothstein was very suave. Lucky Luciano said on several occasions that Rothstein was the man who taught him how to dress.
To go along with your question, Was Al Capone really that short? I always thought he was a big guy.
I am not impressed. I may not watch next week. The “Cue ball” speech didn’t have any menace to it. The characters are flat. The race to get the $3,000 was weak – there seemed to be little danger. He was threatened by Nucky, but… the reunion with the mother wasn’t emotional. I know I’m supposed to be shocked and heartbroken that Jimmy went back and stole the gift back from his mother, but there was nothing to build up that emotion. The story arc Buscemi had in “Sopranos” handled the dangers of addiction to money & power much better. The only character I find myself wanting more of is Dabney Coleman’s.
I disagree. That scene with Gretchen Mol was wonderfully written.
I agree. I’m having a hard time relating to, even caring about, the almost all of the characters.
But it’s still a better show than most of what’s out there, I think I just let myself get overhyped.
I know, right? Maybe if you’re a history buff, and that’s a big maybe….
The intro is horrible….
It is indeed very poor
I enjoyed this episode much more than the pilot. Scorsese is a historic movie director but I thought his style was a little broad for television. This episode was much more crisp, and started to reveal a few of the themes I’m hoping to see in this show, the raising of the stakes in criminal enterprise and the overall power of money in the U.S. This is the decade that helps bring about the Depression, and this needs to be the story of Paradise before the fall. Looking forward to this season now.
I agree completely. But I think they need to change the theme music played at the beginning to something that reflects that era.
I noticed one discrepancy. When George was driving to drop off the girl, they stop in Hamilton, NJ. After doing a quick search, it turns out Hamilton is north of Atlantic City and he clearly states that the girl is from Baltimore
The town was Hammonton. It’s the blueberry capital of the world. The route might make sense: [maps.google.com]
Hammonton…Pine Barrens…hmm
It’s not just “certain virulent portions of society” — out West, the KKK fielded candidates, won elections and controlled entire states. Remember that Confederates fled to the West after the Civil War, and transferred their hate objects from Negroes to Mexicans. They never died, and they only needed the anti-immigrant push behind Prohibition to take their sheets out of the closet.
Interesting, should the BWE team tackle the Negro Problem — then again, like MM, they just might make for handy windowd ressing, but little else.
Unlike Mad Men, this show has an African American actor in the regular cast, albeit one who was only briefly in the pilot and not in this one at all. (Though Nucky does mention that he’s giving Mickey Doyle’s bootlegging operation over to Chalky White, Michael K. Williams’ character.)
I fell nodded off once….I can’t believe I did that with an HBO show. BUT I know come next week, my husband will be watching alone. Sad cause I really wanted to like it.
Are kidding? That was a very well written episode.
EMA, you’re right. I can’t get over the fact that I’m watching a period film(s) in the practically in the dark–why bother with seeking interior locations that are supposed to depict the period? However, the opening sequence was nicely done and then the episode trailed off. I’ll still check it on Demand.
My This Week in Van Alden Creepiness moment was when the show disclosed that Van Alden was the one who took Margaret’s ribbon and he pervertedly sniffed it.
I know. I was surprised mentioned the letter but skipped over the creepiest part of Alden sniffing the obviously pilfered ribbon. (The show focused on the ribbon in the hospital and then had her look for it when Alden first showed up at her house.)
I always thought the use of anachronistic rock-and-roll was kind of a Scorsese trademark.
It made sense to me as Scorsese loves the Rolling Stones, and the Brian Jonestown Massacre are partially named after Brian Jones (and rip off their style of the Brian Jones days).
I’m finding it a rather superficial “spectacular”. High on production values, lower on character and plot tension. But we’ll see. I’ll give it a few more weeks to get into its stride. I’m just getting the feelIng that, in spite of changing main characters’ names to gain some artistic license, it’s basically a sort of biopic and historical drama, which is limiting (s0 far) genuine drama. Instead we get a panorama of Atlantic City in the ’20s. But maybe it just needs to time to establish the large number of characters until it gets into gear. We’ll see.
You’ve expressed my feelings on this subject better than I ever could have myself. Thank you, I’ll be using some of these terms when people ask me what I think about the show in the future [specifically, “low on character and plot tension”]
Agree 100%. Beautiful, and Buscemi and Michael Pitt are doing nice things, but aside from those guys and Capone’s scene-stealing, the characterization is flat, the plot meandering, and the diversions silly.
I hated Deadwood after the pilot, and found Treme tiresome after two episodes, so I’m giving this a LONG leash. (Hell, I watched every John from Cincinnati – so I AM patient).
But for now, it’s just an “admirable” show. Far from compelling, despite it being squarely in my wheelhouse.
I’m with you. I feel like the actual show doesn’t match the enormous hype. It hasn’t really engaged me.
Thank you so much for these reviews. They really help with my overall understanding of the show. As with any new show, it is kind of hard to immediately learn all of the characters and these reviews help out a lot with regards to that.
I have to say that, along with some of your other readers it looks like, I too liked this episode better than the pilot. That may be because I actually knew who most of the main characters were and didn’t spend most of the time trying to figure out who was who, but it could also be because the story was less complicated.
Finally, I can not believe some people are saying that they’re done with this show after two episodes (likewise, I can’t believe someone said it was as good as The Wire). A television season is a novel, and each episode is a chapter. You can not tell whether or not a novel is worth reading after having read only two chapters.
I thought tonight’s episode was very good,well written and acted. Van Alden is the grown-up version of Creepy Glen on Mad Men. I know Alan thinks the Dabney Colman character was making a statement about women voters,but it could just as easily been about Negro voters, although in either case he would have gotten the same answers had he asked had he asked one of the poor laborers or one of the white showgirls.
My comment coming up as soon as I run the faucets twice a day:
I was annoyed by how the scenes were tied in together in the pilot, with the audio of each previous scene used to connect to the next scene. I am glad this director for this episode didnâ€™t arrange for each scene to begin/end like that, it wasnâ€™t continuity – it was a cheap trick!
Anyone else reminded of Alanâ€™s blog when Mr. Giggly was told he was â€˜outâ€™? Supposedly his character was the weakest of the pilot, perhaps heâ€™ll be slightly more minimalized this way.
That hottentot joke in the beginning of the episode was not only a good insult by Nucky to the fed agent, but a racist jab that I felt knowledgeable for understanding. I really shouldnâ€™t take pride in knowing about early 20th century freakshows should I? [Which reminds me, are there going to be midget jokes in every episode?]
I also felt pretty clever knowing about the cue ball being larger than the other billiard balls, though I think most people who have ever played pool in a bar know that. I think this show is purposefully trying to reach itâ€™s audience through pure hubris, no?
I feel like Nuckyâ€™s manservant pulls the same type of jokes as Mrs. Blankenship did in Mad Men, oh, incompetant assistants. Although, later I was glad when the assistant recognized the cutlery chap in the lobby. and was shown giving nucky a nice massage. I suppose he isnâ€™t AS clueless as Blankenship.
Iâ€™m still not as enraptured by this show as I thought I would be, perhaps itâ€™s the focus on mobster storylines that I feel distanced from (and perhaps even find clichÃ©d?). Either way, this show is pitted versus Mad Men on my Sunday lineup – and while the two period pieces are totally different and mostly incomparable – if anything itâ€™s made me realize I like character driven shows (with good plots of course) more than purely plot-driven shows. But I should give Boardwalk more of a chance to get me interested in itâ€™s characters (but again comparing to Mad Men, I was obsessed with that show after the first episode).
Though I have to admit I really enjoyed this episodeâ€™s end, with the zombie interrupted handjob.
I agree about the cue ball. Anyone who’s spent an hour in a pool hall knows that the cue ball’s bigger, and how that’s necessary for the auto-return table.
There’s not a chance in hell that a “professional” geek would fall for that bet.
Now, someone explain how a shotgun victim survives a week(?) in the woods in January. Or was that the Russian from Pine Barrens?
This is the kind of drama that harkens back to HBO’s glory days.
Boardwalk Empire is truly a great series
I believe the opening titles somehow tie into Magritte and his Man with a Bowler hat and cloud paintings – statement on surrealism?
I loved tonight’s shout-out from Winter to Van Patten: in the brief glimpse of the racing wire room, we heard a guy say “White Shadow in the 5th.” Nice.
Yes, I went straight to my Magritte book to see if I wasn’t imagining it!
Personally, I think the title music is amazing, both as a standalone piece of music and for opening each episode. Optimistic with a tinge of melancholy, befitting the story of a hopeful America entering a new era. Easily my favorite intro after RJD2’s baroque, stylish Mad Men theme.
Alan, I agree with you on the title sequence. It seems like an afterthought that comes across both as low budget and anachronistic.
I have to say, I agree with all the comments about the opening sequence. It doesn’t fit with the rest of the show at all. Really disappointing, seeing how all the other HBO shows tend to have great openings. And I was really annoyed by the scene when the Commodore humiliates his servant – that was completely stolen from Kazuo Ishiguro’s The Remains of the Day (the movie too probably, but I’ve only read the book), pretty much word for word. I expected better.
hah! it took me all day to remember where i knew the scene from, and then it hit me. good to see i’m not the only one who noticed it. I don’t particularly mind though, it still makes for a great scene.
It’s no Deadwood…yet. But the frigid, puritanical Van Alden sure reminds me a lot of Sheriff Seth Bullock. (The letter? Come on. That prose was totally Bullock-esque. Robotic. Precise.) Let’s hope there’s a mean streak in Van Alden, too.
Three words: The Roaring Twenties.
Yawn….
Totally agree about the Main Title sequence. For a show with such panache, it seems out of tune. The question is; do the own up and alter it for season 2?
Totally agree about the Main Title sequence. For a show with such panache, it seems out of tune. The question is; do they own up and alter it for season 2?
The Blind Boys of Alabama will be performing it next season. ;)
1+ your critique of the opening credits. I like the music (thanks for the identifying it) but it doesn’t work here.
I thought the same thing about the title sequence… It really doesnt match at all. HAVE SOMEONE FROM HITFIX REFORMAT YOUR POSTS!
Alan – Seemed to be a lot of racial references in this one, between the KKK guys, Van Alden talking about how Nucky gets the “darky” votes, and with the commodore shaming his black maid (he was proving a point about women voters, but there was still a racial dynamic at play in that scene.) The theme seemed referenced again when Nucky bet that entire $3k “on black.” Any thoughts on that or am I reading too much into subtext that isn’t there?
Definitely caught that with the maid. Of course he was trying to prove something about women, but he was even harsher because she was black. Not sure about the gambling though.
I liked this episode better than the pilot. Same large scale, but at a more digestible rate. Good start to the series, I was really skeptical but it’s living up so far. Buscemi is fantastic.
I didn’t catch that the other woman at the show was Jimmy’s mom, that seemed weird to me.
The only great thing about the opening credits is that Nucky has this angry sea with the alcohol bottles seemingly rising very quickly only for him to step out completely dry.
I have to agree with the Alan and the majority of the comments about the opening sequence. Outstanding visual sequence; wrong music (it’s good music, but not right for this project). I’m a composer currently working on several TV music projects so I tend to be particularly attuned to how this works. After such a terrific range of HBO title work from the sweep of The Pacific, to the genre appropriate Treme and True Blood credits, Six Feet Under, The Sopranos (I could go on, but you get the idea), Boardwalk doesn’t do what I expect an opening theme to do–set the tone and color for our main story. I could envision several different workable approaches to the music. This isn’t one of them. Sorry. Otherwise, loved the first two episodes.
I don’t mind the opening titles. It reminds me much more of The Sopranos sequence than it does any other recent show. Something more akin to Deadwood or The Wire might have been nice, but it doesn’t bother me, I like it.
I also love the show. It’s connecting to me, surprisingly. Most shows take a while, but I’m interested and vested two episodes in.
I agree about the main title sequence–don’t love it. And regarding Van Alden’s creepiness, how about him wrapping Margaret’s ribbon around his hand and take in a deep inhalation…while he is writing his wife a letter no less.
Ew, I didn’t even catch that the first time I watched. Gross! He is definitely a creeper.
Two shows in and I’m constantly thinking of a point that Alan made on his old blog about Mad Men. The point was that if Mad Men had been picked up by HBO instead of AMC, it might be better in any number of ways you might think of, but there’s no way that Jon Hamm gets to play Don Draper. HBO would have insisted on a “name” for the lead.
I feel that way about Buscemi. He was the name guy they got to head up the show, but every time I see him, it kinda takes me out of the show a bit. The years have not been kind to Steve and with his bug out eyes and motley teeth he looks more and more like a living cartoon. And frankly, he doesn’t really have the range as an actor to make up for that. Not that he’s not good, just that he has a certain milieu that works for him and outside of that he’s not very believable. Think of DeNiro playing Frankenstein. That’s exactly what I’m getting here.
Thank you! Yes, he is terrible. Try not looking at the screen, just listening. He sounds like he’s reading something incredibly boring in a school auditorium or something. Maybe he is only good in small, carefully chosen doses.
I agree chuchundra! 100!
I’m obsessed with all the mentions of money. I keep using the inflation calculators available online to figure things. Like the 3 dollar shots of whisky Capone sells would be 32 bucks a pop today (ouch). And the $3,000 Nucky gambles away to prove a point to Jimmy would be 32 grand today (double ouch).
I find it all very interesting. Also, I’m sorry but Gretchen Mol as Jimmy’s mom is incredibly retarded. First becuase she sucks so bad and I can’t believe she still gets work, and second because she’s only 10 years older than Pitt. I hate that becuase you see a lot of it in movies, like Angelina Jolie playing Colin Farrel’s mom. Please, I think he’s older than she is! So stupid.
I kept thinking about the money, too! This episode has such a range of amounts. I was especially curious about the $3 shot of whiskey (Wow, $32!). I hadn’t even thought of using the inflation calculator, so thanks for posting.
I also agree about using an actress so close to Jimmy’s age. I was trying to determine how old she would have to be in order to already have a 22 year old son. I figured at the very youngest, she would at least have to have been 36 or 37, but she looks much younger than that. Then someone said the actress is only 10 years older in real life. It just doesn’t seem realistic.
This show is off to an amazing start… I really cant get over how perfect everything is in – script, casting, directing, etc… cant wait for Omar!
I am still trying to slog through the pilot. But meanwhile, some queries:
Why does everything, storefronts, cars, etc., look brand new and freshly painted? Surely there was some stuff in the 20’s that was already old.
Does Buscemi have the most a terrible voice in the world, squeaky AND nasal, or is it just me? He sounds so monotonous here I’m beginning to think he is not the fine man we take him for. (Deadwood reference)
Also, I could have happily lived my whole life without seeing Buscemi getting it on, reverse cow-girl.
Who are we supposed to root for/care about in this thing?
Could some of the characters possibly be any more cliched? Yes, I’m talking about you, innocent pregnant wife abused by her rotten husband, recipient of Nucky’s bounty, among others….
Was not “The Roaring Twenties” of the early 60’s TV just as good, or maybe better, at a tiny fraction of the price?
Apologies to all those who have been convinced this is a good show… I just don’t see it, like Glee.
Uh, we the audience root for Kelly MacDonald’s character. She’s very easy to root for.
Some good questions. Yes, everything does look too spanking new, though perhaps that was not as far off for booming Atlantic City post-WW I than it would have been for a major city like new York or Philadelphia. Think Las Vegas.
Michael Stuhlbarg (plays Rothstein) makes the show virtually unwatchable as he poorly imitates the late, great Lee Strasberg’s portrayal of Hymon Roth in Godfather II. Be your own man Mr. Stuhlbarg. This isn’t a Saturday Night Live skit.
Good review Alan, I like the show but am not DVRâ€™ing it. We donâ€™t get enough good period pieces about the Roaring Twenties or [insert period here]. So along with Mad Men, this is great for that. I love Buscemi, so there.
But I was a little surprised your review did not touch on Van Alden sniffing the ribbon (hey, weâ€™ve all been there), though I saw one or two comments about it. For a minute after that I was wondering if something had happened with him & Margaret and thatâ€™s why she had gone back to Nucky all flustered trying to return the cash.
The plot is definitely thickening with those two both liking her; they have good taste in common. I like her too â€” loved seeing her reading Henry James and that they established that sheâ€™s read a lot & is a bright Irish lassie.
– MBG
One question: the writers know casino gambling was illegal in AC before the mid-70s, don’t they? Were illegal casinos in AC operated as openly as they appear to be on the show? If there’s been any mention of Nucky operating illegal casinos, I’ve missed it. I could be all wrong, but it looks like anachronistic legal gambling to me. Anybody know what’s going on here?
Nucky is a corrupt guy who lets illegal gambling flourish. I heard an interview with the creator of Boardwalk who said that they bent reality to make a fuss about prohibition starting. In real life, alcohol was sold openly in Atlantic City right from the get go. There was no difference from one day to the next when it became illegal. Presumably it was the same for gambling. Nucky let it flourish, and that was that.