‘Body of Proof’ – ‘Pilot’: The body is the proof, and the proof lies in the body…

I reviewed “Body of Proof” this morning. Not bad, but definitely not the kind of show that’s going to make it into the rotation.
For those of you who watched, what did you think? Are you likely to stick with it?
It was much better than any other ABC pilot this season.
My reaction was mixed. I see some potential in the concept, but the pilot didn’t give me much reason to care about any of the characters. The detectives were bumbling idiots, Dr. Hunt’s assistant seemed to be there to provide her with beefcake and prompts to talk about herself. And the set-up for Dr. Hunt seemed to violate quite a lot of the show-don’t-tell rule (which is somewhat understandable in a pilot, but even so). At this point, it seems most like Bones, but with half the science, less of the fun, and none of the charm. I’m going to give it a couple episodes to see if it develops a little more, but pilot for pilot, i like it far less than Detroit 187.
I think if Dana Delaney is going to play an arrogant neurosurgeon who loses the ability to operate due to a car accident, I’d rather the character go to Tibet, study under the Ancient One, and become the Sorcerer Supreme than do a standard police procedural.
I enjoyed it mainly because of Delany. She’s a bonifide TV star and has a commanding presence everytime she’s onscreen. The plot was indeed predictable as hell, but I like character and her flaws and thought they did a good job integrating back story into the episode. I think the show will do well with older women, so ABC better keep their expectations in check.
It’s just like The Mentalist, only she doesn’t have as good hair.
It’s a female remake of “Quincy,” without being as funny. Yes, I’m old.
I am a physician and found her to be boring and a very unlikable person in the show. Quincy was far better. It was fast paced and all the characters were likable. On csi we see less of the coroners and they are immensely more likable and interesting. I will watch once more but if it is the same boredom I will tune out and stop watching. Csi shows how it can be done with excitement. This does the opposite.
A super person who sees everything and extrapolates a super level – yaeh thanks we’ve already got The Mentalist (and Sherlock!) and Simon Baker does this a hell of a lot better than Delany.
When i originally saw the description of “a one-time neurosurgeon who now works as a medical examiner” I nearly fell out of my chair laughing, but alas its full of tired cliches. If they are after the young demographic perhaps it’ll work if they’ve never seen it before – but oh please.
Pity, she was great on Castle – they should have kept that character.
I’ve been a huge Dana Delany fan since China Beach, but this was virtually unwatchable. Turned it off after suffering 20 minutes of it. She seems like such a smart actress, I can’t believe she didn’t send the pilot script back for total rewrite. The dialog was awful. A pity since she was totally wasted on Desperate Housewives. Guess I’ll wait to see what other series she turns up on.
It is an adequate show. My problem is not that she is a know-it-all genius but that everyone around her is not intelligent enough for their own jobs. Also medical examiners do not solve crimes.
Does anyone know who sang the ending song on the Body of Proof pilot? I think the the title was I THINK OF YOU.
It’s a Reeve Carney song, but I’m not sure it was his version that they used.
Didn’t do it for me. I can’t accept that in 2011, there are still cops who would scoff at the idea that a Holmes-level examination of a corpse could produce evidence. Certain show premises need a cabbagehead/doubting Thomas foil for the main character, and this is no longer one of them.
Delaney is perfectly competent, but miscast. If they intended the character to be a female mix of Bones McCoy and Greg House, she’s far too young and pretty (and dresses WAY too sexily — seriously, miniskirt and knee-high boots with three-inch heels to go examine a body?) to pull off that kind of curmudgeon.
Hubby complained that the show relied too heavily on musical cues to get the emotional message across, as if the show’s producers didn’t actually think their actors could sell the story.
And Jeri Ryan gets less interesting in every role I see her in. It’s a shame that Star Trek’s Seven of Nine was the best thing she did. She showed a lot of potential in that role (and surprising flexibility when they let her step out of it), but she’s never done anything that good since. She’s just another interchangeable stick-thin blonde here.
Star is sectioning brain before soaking in formaldehyde for two weeks. Grey’s Anatomy doctor who is also the real Don Draper’s wife says that’s a no-no.
Im interested in watching this movie.
Episode 2. If these cops are supposed to be Philadelphians they need to learn how to pronounce “water ice.” It is “watr-ice.” NOT “water ice.”
Even after reading all the negative things said a out the pilot I think it was great she has this I’m not take crap from anyone attitude she’s plays the pArt well .. I’ll keep watching it