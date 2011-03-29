Review: Dana Delany in ABC’s ‘Body of Proof’

Dr. Megan Hunt, the heroine of ABC’s new mystery series “Body of Proof,” is a one-time neurosurgeon who now works as a medical examiner. She’s prone to giving speeches about how she learns more now from the silent, still bodies of the dead than she ever did from conversations with the living – speeches that often invoke the show’s very title.
“The body is the proof,” she tells a bored cop early in the series’ pilot episode, which airs tonight at 10. “It will tell you everything you need to know.”
Given this philosophy, you would expect “Body of Proof” to be a show in which Dr. Hunt is mostly in the lab hanging out with the corpses, looking for clues as to how they lived and died. And there’s some of that, sure. But because Megan Hunt is played by Dana Delany, and because a show about a character who silently studies dead bodies for an hour each week would be a tremendous waste of the superhumanly charming resource that is Dana Delany, Dr. Hunt spends a whole lot of time out in the world, gabbing with people of the non-corpse variety.
She goes with the cops to interview witnesses and suspects. She visits locations where evidence might be found. Heck, when the detectives are stymied, she’ll even pop into an interrogation room and secure a confession for them. Though there’s no evidence of it in the two episodes I’ve seen, I imagine she could capably lead a SWAT team assault on a bank robbery. She’s just that talented and personable, even though all the characters talk about how prickly she is. (Even Megan herself insists she’s a handful, telling one cop, “Don’t believe everything you’ve heard about me. Truth is much worse.”)
“Body of Proof” is, in other words, a mash-up of half the popular mystery series on TV right now: a little bit “Castle,” a little bit “Bones” and a whole lot “House.” How effective you find it depends almost entirely on how you feel about Delany.
There are other people on the show – Nicholas Bishop as Megan’s investigator sidekick, John Carroll Lynch and Sonja Sohn as the cops inevitably assigned to every one of her cases, Jeri Ryan as the chief medical examiner and Geoffrey Arend and Windell Middlebrooks as two other colleagues – but all of them are there to kneel at the altar of Megan Hunt’s genius. (Or, in the case of Lynch’s gruff sexist, to be frequently made a fool for doubting her genius.) It is a star vehicle in every possible way, all leaning heavily on Delany to make it work.
I’m a Delany fan, even though it’s been nearly 20 years since “China Beach,” the Vietnam War drama that made her a star, and which is the only one of her many TV gigs (“Pasadena,” “Kidnapped,” “Desperate Housewives”) that have put her varied talents on display all at once. She’s been snarky or emotional, but rarely both in the same role. Here, she gets to cut skeptics down to size while simultaneously getting choked up over the great responsibility she has to speak for these dead bodies on her table. The shifts from sarcasm to tears should feel more jarring than they do, but Delany makes it all feel like part of the same character.
The mysteries themselves are fairly paint-by-numbers procedural. (Hint: if the episode seems to be dwelling too long on a character who seemingly has nothing to do with the case, they actually have a lot to do with the case.) But Delany commands the screen, and is a potent reminder that what differentiates the successes from the failures in this genre isn’t usually the plotting, but the performances.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I haven’t seen this show yet, but it sounds like big ol’ waste of Sonja Sohn.
The show has not premiered yet that is why you have not seen it.
Based on your review here, this sounds more like a show you’d expect to see on USA – an light, hour-long basic procedural that focuses heavily on one lead character played by a charming actor or actress. Though I guess you didn’t say she has an unusual or nutty quirk.
It could fit on Fox with Bones and House. ABC also had Delany guest on Castle last season to prove she could carry her own crime drama so I guess ABC is starting to develop its own crime brand.
It’s so hard for me to believe that crime shows aren’t a saturated market, yet here we are!
Dana has come a long way since Exit to Eden where she played the topless head mistress of the island of libertinage and sexual release. (Thanks to IMBD).
I guess this show proves in real life the fictional message of Showtimes Episodes, that TV producers just make shows like other hit shows.
Sounds pretty much like Bones with skin (in that Bones doesn’t deal with the fleshy bits, and I suppose the medical examiner does) but without David Boreanaz. You’ve lost me.
(What is it with TV investigators always acting like their portion of the evidence is the only important portion? Are there no holistic detectives out there?) (Dirk Gently excepted)
I can only do two shows at once and “The Good Wife” and “Parenthood” will definitely win out.
After the relentless promotion of this show during ‘Castle’ for more than a month, I sort of feel like I have to watch this show whether I want to or not.
If I was ever interested in watching this one, two words killed it for me: “Super duper”
I haven’t had such a viscerally negative response to a promo for a new ABC show since, well, Off the Map.
I didn’t really watch it, but this sounds a lot like Crossing Jordan to me.
My guess is anyone under, say, 35 has absolutely no feeling towards Dana Delaney. I’m 32 and while I know of her, I can’t say I’ve ever seen anything she was in and thought to myself “wow, that lady deserves to headline a new show.”
And I reallllly never thought to myself “wow, that lady deserves to headline a paint-by-numbers procedural that sounds exactly like the other 13 paint-by-numbers procedurals on TV right now.”
I’m under 35 (barely) and will always have a fondness for her because of China Beach.
ever hear of Hulu? Go watch China beach.
Zach, you got my hopes up a little bit, but I was right to remain skeptical: China Beach is not on Hulu.
I am absolutely with you on that Shawn. I am 32…have heard her name and semi-recognize her from some shows, but won’t go out of my way for this one. The fact that people are referencing her great work in a show from 20 yrs ago should have been a sign (a bad one). She is attractive and all…but her character and the others won’t have me and my GF coming back to watch again. {And while i like the Miller High Life guy getting some add’l work b/c he seems like a good dude in real life interviews; him playing the same High Life character was just bad.). I only hope Detroit 187 make the cut for next year.
Dana Delany is still pretty hot, no? Maybe not so much so that I’ll watch this stinky show, but still . . . hot.
Ugh, Jeri Ryan. She’s the original show-killer.
This show sucked. It’s just like The Mentalist
wow that sucked so much less than I worried it would. The writing has possibilities, and how good is is to see Delany get some decent role time. China Beach fans, *how much* does Jeri Ryan look like Marg Helgenberger here? :D Bless you k.c., wherever you are
So unless you have a crush on Dana(which Alan seems to have) you probably wont care about this show.
Or if you like acting. That kind of thing.
An ME who also plays cop and annoys her bosses. Seems a lot like Crossing Jordan, but with middle-aged people… should’ve called it Crossing Delany.
Like others here, I don’t think the world needs another undistinguished police/medical procedural right now. Delany is a treasure, and I guess ABC considers her their treasure, so they fashioned a series around her. But there’s nothing new here. Cops let a non-cop who’s good at profiling and unconventional thinking tag along. She has an ex and a kid she doesn’t see nearly enough. If the series lasts longer than a season, we’ll see an arch-enemy serial killer who did something to someone close to her.
There is something different here, and it’s not good. The pilot was just boring. The characters (except for Delany and Ryan) were blah. They kept sniping at each other so much that it slowed the pace to a crawl. (Much like Numb3rs, where the small talk slowed the pace too much.)
Delany guest-stared on Castle last year, as an FBI agent. Too bad they didn’t make it a recurring role. Not to say she can’t pull off a starring role – she can – but Body of Proof doesn’t seem like a good vehicle.
One of Delany’s early roles was on an episode of Moonlighting; she was in one of the more memorable scenes from the entire series. You may remember it as the one where This Old Heart Of Mine was playing in the background.
Not sure links work here; if not, search on Youtube. [www.youtube.com]
Some of us do have a crush on her.