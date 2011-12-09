‘Boss’ – ‘Choose’: Election day

A quick review of the “Boss” season finale coming up just as soon as I inhale a bottle of computer duster…
My interest in “Boss” dropped precipitously after the first few episodes, once I realized that Kelsey Grammer’s performance on its own wasn’t enough to make me overlook the over-heated ludicrousness that made so much of the show around him (and even some of his own moments) feel like instant self-parody. I actually stopped watching for a few weeks, and spent a recent afternoon catching up, including last week’s memorably vicious episode where Tom Kane sold out his daughter to save his own image.
And in watching 3 or 4 episode in a compressed time period, I realized – well before one of the rebel ward bosses spelled it out in the finale by saying, “This isn’t the 15th century and we’re not in fucking Florence” – that the only rational way to view “Boss” is to imagine that it’s a Renaissance drama in modern drag, in the same way that NBC’s short-lived “Kings” tried to tell Bible stories about characters in a world resembling 21st century America. (Or in the way that various modern dress Shakespeare adaptations have worked.) Everything’s enhanced, everything’s melodramatic and eloquent and protracted and bloody. You cannot apply the logic of either modern life or the modern TV drama to it, because it will not stand up to that type of scrutiny. Looked at through a usual lens, this is a profoundly silly show with a kick-ass central performance and an eyeball fetish to put Tarantino’s foot fetish to shame.
Looked at as a grand experiment to try an older style of drama in a familiar context, though? Well, it’s not Shakespeare, or even “Kings,” but it’s also not exactly dull, and the season was relatively short.
I’ll be curious to see if this is the overall tone of season 2. Starz can’t be happy with the ratings (and may not have renewed the show had Chris Albrecht done it before the show even premiered), nor with the rising level of critical apathy as the season went along. Yet this flowery, ripe style has so defined the show this year that it would be strange to see it go for a more realistic style next year.
Grammer’s good enough that I’ll come back, either way, at least for a little while. But I’m curious to hear opinions from those of you who stuck it out through eight increasingly baroque plotting, violence, sex, betrayals and hallucinations. Are you happy with how things played out? Are you excited to see what happens once Meredith gets that door open? Do you want the show to change notably for season 2?
What did everybody else think?
Cant wait for season 2!! Great show with amazing acting from Grammer!
He was so great in the opening scene with his wife…I’ve never been so enthralled and petrified at the same time since Tony Soprano punched a wall (instead of Carmela). It’s the reason I kept watching — he is fantastic!
Grammer’s performance is so good, yes the plot is a little far fetched but it’s compelling TV, i can;t stop watching. Stay the course for season 2.
Caught up on the show two weeks back and very much enjoyed it. Got confused by the plot more often that I’d like to admit (sometimes I want a “Pop Up Video”-esque blurb to appear for characters on TV shows), but I was able to stick with it. This episode was a little disappointing, with Kelsey Grammer’s Tom Kane seeming to disappear in third act only to reappear in time for an unnecessary cliffhanger. I’m not sure I buy the Ezra twist–was this ever hinted at?
Killing of Ezra Stone was a major mistake, however, your review of this show is overly critical especially at a time were pure garbage is the only other option
YOU COULDN’T have said it better. Exactly true.
Your critique was , in your opinion an outlandish show. But what should I compare it to Homeland. Do not like it.
I certainly rather watch Kelsey in a over done “oh my god” political drama thanb ZOMBIES.
Something weeks are confusing, but I like it.
Of all the moments of this week, seeing Cane twisted on the floor was awful. I liked Ezra Stone. I wish that wouldn’t have happened.
I will give it another round. Not going to do that with TWD. Have to keep an mind. We have seen lots of things similar to our own politics in BOSS ,
It certainly more likely Kelsey’s strong character and some new characters, it will be more realistic. Breaking Bad raised the bar, we’re spoiled.
This show takes it cue from other dramas such as The Wire and Sopranos.
It’s being judged on it own merits and some of the innovative things it’s doing were done way better on those two dramas.
Alan and other Critics who are lovers of quality TV. Are just trying to protect the progressive cable niche. Also keep the standards higher. If a show clearly has ambitions and is ridiculously failing at them. It’s his job to point them out. Critics give us all insight for those of us who don’t watch episodes more than once. Remember there was a time when broadcast could actually do ambitious shows. Instead of filling their schedules full bland and contrived crime procedurals or crude comedies.
I agree with Greg and STANFORDUNIVERSITY…I think homeland is pretty ludicrous. I stopped watching when the guy was tapping his fingers at his press conference. Homeland is pretty darn silly. I enjoy Alan’s reviews but I demur on this one. Of course this show is outlandish. I don’t think it’s in the same universe as The Wire – which was almost a sociological study of institutions and the decline of the American city – as well as superb story telling. The Wire is in it’s own world. But Boss is fun for what it is. Sure it’s silly, but, at the same time I think it respects the viewer in ways that other shows I had high hopes for do not. I gave up on Zombies (Walking Dead) as well. I wanted to like it. Anyway, I disagree with Alan here. Boss is no more ridiculous than homeland and much more interesting. I really like Martin Donovan (those wacky Hal Hartley films). Sad to see him go (if he’s indeed dead).
Put me in this category too. Yes, the outlandishness of the gratuitously presented sex and violence shocked even this Tarantino/Rodriguez fan, but the drama was incredible. Only Boardwalk Empire has surpassed what I witnessed in this past 4-5 episodes. The “Wow” factor kept me coming back. And maybe it’s just the current socio-political climate, but all the moral grey of Boss was seriously addicting. Everyone seemed an evil sonofabitch, but you could almost root for them when they spun their case just right. I still wonder how they’re gonna make Season 2 happen with the progression of the disease, and that really nagged me throughout the past 2-3 eps, then of course comes the final scene of the night. Still, the scheming and plotting was such a sinful treat, I had to keep watching, out-of-place characterizations or not.
I actually enjoyed last week’s episode more. I hope the Ezra Stone thing was jus just a delusional fantasy. He can’t get rid of him. That’s my favorite character!
Mine, too, Mousetomato!! Ezra is the only sane person with any kind of loyalty and some sense of morals or ethics! Well, ok, he wouldn’t be where he is were it not for not being mr. clean, but at least he can still draw lines! :)
I think you’re right. The only way to make any sense of this show is to think of it as some kind of pseudo-classical tale in modern drag. But the show is not nearly stylized enough for that to be a viable option, so we’re left swimming in the nonsense.
It was nice to get that (hallucinated?)ending monologue from Stone about how twisted and worthless Kane had become and why he had to go. It’s a nice echo of what a lot of people have been saying all along. Kane as portrayed on the show is a pretty vile character. Why shouldn’t we be rooting for his downfall.
On the other hand, if Stone was trying to bring Kane down, was that really the best he could do? A 20 year-old memo. He’s certainly been the Mayor’s fixer for years. He’s got to have access to things that would land the Mayor in jail.
And to that end, did he just decide to let himself be killed? It’s hard to interpret his actions at the end as anything else except for the fact that he’s packing his stuff.
I still think it’s an acceptably enjoyable hour of TV. It’s fun watching Grammer work and chew the scenery and that’s probably enough to keep me coming back. I wouldn’t mind turning my brain off for an our and just enjoying him bounce off the other characters.
Unfortunately, it’s a show that by its tone and style invites you to ponder what’s going on and once you start down that road nothing makes any sense at all.
This review was pretty ridiculous. I mean who uses the term “profoundly silly?” I found the show superior to much of what is on tv now. What elements of the plot of Boss are so far fetched as to be completely unbelievable in that context?
Its a drama. It does what it is supposed to do – takes elements and inspiration from real life,and compresses and heightens them.
If you want reality, you should probably stick to CNN.
This review was pretty ridiculous. I mean who uses the term “profoundly silly?” I found the show superior to much of what is on tv now. What elements of the plot of Boss are so far fetched as to be completely unbelievable in that context?
Its a drama. It does what it is supposed to do – takes elements and inspiration from real life,and compresses and heightens them.
If you want reality, you should probably stick to CNN.
The Ezra shooting was insane–if what seemed to have happened, actually happened. Or perhaps Ezra assumed that the appropriate punishment was exile (hence the packing)–not death CrazyTom! (I hope this was all in Tom’s deluded mind.)
The highest standard on realism ever perpetuated by drama goes to the show The Wire. For it had the little amount of suspension of belief of all progressive drama in the last 15 years.
Other shows like The Sopranos, The Shield, Breaking Bad require little bit more suspension of belief. Still did/do a very good job making their atmosphere plausible.
Boas is problem that big ambitions yet instead of taking route of other cable dramas by setting the ground for big ambition yet focusing mainly on the small ones first. It’s instead takes on the big ones and has yet prove how it will be game changer.
It’s Style also adds tons of implausibility. We get tons of meaninglessness monologues that are not earned. How about the magical Hit-man and his feats. The Shakespearean dialogue could be even more great if the writers knew how to combine it with contemporary language just as good David Milch did on Deadwood. The idea that a Politician could assault a fellow peer and not find himself facing charges.
At times when I watch this show I would regret the loss of The Chicago Code. Not only were following the underdogs. Each season was going to promise a different perspective of Corruption in Chicago.
Ezra never had that convo with Kane and thus never had a reason to think Kane was about to kill him. I think that as soon as Ezra saw Kane stare at him through the window, he knew he had to get out of dodge ASAP.
The highest standard on realism ever perpetuated by drama goes to the show The Wire. For it had the little amount of suspension of belief of all progressive drama in the last 15 years.
You mean other than that absurd fake serial killer subplot in the fifth season (and don’t even get me started on Marlo, the least believable villain of a great TV show ever). The other shows you mentioned never did anything that ridiculous.
if anybody knows what the music was at the end pls post it!
It was an arrangement of the first movement of Beethoven’s 14th piano sonata. To be honest, it sounds better on the piano.
Beethoven’s moonlight sonata
Contrary to the two earlier replies, it’s “Gnossienne no. 1” by Erik Satie
It was Moonlight Sonata.
Last week, I finally thought to myself, “All this evil and retribution is like a Shakespeare tragedy — the sacrifice of the good daughter is positively Lear-esque.” And I wondered if that had been the point all along.
As a Chicagoan, I have to say that many of the shots of the city are absolutely stunning, but all season, I’ve been thinking that no one in Chicago politics speaks in such a literate way. If indeed, this is a period drama cloaked in modern drag, then more of it makes sense. We’ll see what next season brings.
Basically a great deal of the comments were, We are hangin in for another round.
It’s not West Wing, for sure. It’s good escape television. Kelsey is going to recognized for an incredible acting performance.
Kelsey Grammer has sais in the LA Times and perhaps elsewhere that it is loosely based on King Lear. They have added a new co-show runner for next season who worked on The Good Wife, so it will be interesting to see what changes they make for next season. Starz certainly can’t be happy with the ratings.
Connie Nielsen is married to Lars Uldrich from Metalica! That means Torbin Uldrich is her father-in-law. He’s a a well known well seasoned tennis player .
I love this show. I think Grammer is amazing and thoroughly enjoy the Shakespearean tragedy plot development. It is brilliant! I am sorry to see Ezra die. It was through Ezra and Kitty’s complete dedication and visionary strategic advisement that Kane’s world seemed plausible. I loved his explanation of why he did it. I wish this had been discussed a little more – maybe using some flash backs (sideways) like they do for other aspects of the show. But how did Tom figure it out? Did Tom contact Ezra’s guy to do the hit? Without Kitty and Ezra how can Kane continue? wish I didn’t have to wait a year to find out.
I thought this show was great. I cant understand why critics didnt like it. The few people I convinced to watch also enjoyed it immensely.
Loved it. It was different and creative as hell. That final episode was one of the best-filmed, creatively conceived hours of TV I’ve seen in a long time.
Yes, it’s completely over the top. I’m not looking for realism there. Shows that typically have zero characters with any likeability at all don’t grab me. But this one has something.
Loved it. Of course it’s over the top, but that’s part of its intrigue. The final episode was one of the most creatively shot, clever, cliffhangers I’ve seen on TV in a long, long time. It has something; not sure what. But it’s just original in a lot of ways. And the theme song kicks ass.
I don’t typically enjoy drama where not a single one of the characters is likable. But this one works for me.
Loved it. Of course it's over the top, but that's part of its intrigue. The final episode was one of the most creatively shot, clever, cliffhangers I've seen on TV in a long, long time. It has something; not sure what. But it's just original in a lot of ways. And the theme song kicks ass.

I don't typically enjoy drama where not a single one of the characters is likable. But this one works for me.
I don’t typically enjoy drama where not a single one of the characters is likable. But this one works for me.
This has turned out to be the most pleasant surprise for me in quite in a while. I’ll be honest – for the first 5 1/2 episodes or so I just wasn’t pulled in. The combination of the VERY good score (quite rare for a TV show), directing, and Grammer’s performance kept me coming back.
But, particularly starting when Meredith offered to help Zajac at the close of episode 6, they dialed it up to 11 story wise. That was some brilliant, if sometimes over the top, plotting across these final two episodes. And, while Homeland is a better show overall, I think I was more compelled and entertained by these installments than any on Homeland thus far. So big time kudos in my book. Cannot wait for the second season.
How is Homeland a better show? I’d like to see that explained… I think it hard to compare the two – Homeland the actors don’t extend themselves into their roles like the do in Boss. Meaning, overall, the acting in Boss is superior. THere is a lot in Homeland this is over some manner of distance whereas in Boss it is very up close and personal and gutteral – think cooking pies vs. hand-to-hand combat… I like Homeland also, but think they are extremely disparate. The characterization in Boss is better – Kelsey’s and Ross and Martin’s and Kitty;s and ‘the wife’ the acting jobs (to pick five) best anything Homeland has going on. The best acting in Homeland is probably the CIA guy whose wife just left him. Both shows are better than SOA – the show where “nobody dies” as that would create such huge problems in “the seven season arc” (the consideration that trumps all other considerations heh)..
Kensey, there are a number of reasons Homeland is better in my mind – characters, realism, and consistency chief among them.
Let’s start with characters. While I do believe there’s some awesome work being done on Boss – Grammer and Nielsen especially – I disagree on the characterization. It’s definitely lacking some nuance. We still only know most of these people by one trait and it’s essentially that they’ll do anything to hold on to their position. Carrie, Saul, and Brody are all far more fully realized than anybody on Boss.
Secondly, the dialogue and violence here contribute to a more scripted, less realistic feel. Those long, eloquent monologues characters routinely deliver. If it’s a speech, fine. But amongst themselves away from the cameras too? I know these are politicians but it’s definitely a bit much. The amount of violence, too, is out of place. Homeland is telling a story where it’s completely understandable. It feels organic. But that’s about terrorism. This is about politics.
Finally, the episode to episode quality. As I mentioned, the first six episodes just weren’t engrossing for me. I thought they kind of just plodded along. No truly compelling narrative. Never got the feeling Kane was in any real danger, even when the story about the dump was leaked. Then the backroom dealing targeting him began and he fired back. These last two were so far above everything that came before to me. But Homeland has been pretty consistently gripping, partly for its structure. It’s just a well done thriller and it had a mystery aspect with Brody from the get-go.
Characters in Boss are much better written and acted out. Dialogue is polished, but how do you expect the mayor to talk, these are well educated people in high position, just because the level of english is higher does not make it unrealistic. I simply cannot see how Homeland can be seen as more engrossing than Boss. And this is coming from someone who loves Damien Lewis and Claire Danes.
And Kane was obviously going to come through at the end of the first season. The show is about him ffs, what else did you expect ?
I had a hard time seeing any aspect of homeland as realistic. To me, it had the same problem with verisimilitude as Rubicon (another show I gave up on after the second or third episode). But I don’t think these shows have to be realistic. However, when you’re dealing with specific topical issues like the war in Afghanistan or enhanced interrogation, it’s just harder to get away with making a mess of it the way Homeland and Rubicon did. Rubicon was unconvincing and inconsequential. Homeland relies on tropes to the point of being cliche. I liked Boss’ go-for-broke over-the-top style. It rarely indulged itself with tiresome backstories. I never pats itself on the back the way BE does (even if Boss, in the end isn’t as good as BE).
Mixed feelings about this one. Well made, good acting, but just crazy over the top story. I kept imagining this in 1930’s Chicago, but your suggestion of Shakespeare works better. I think it still could have worked without all the violence. The omnipotent hitman was a step too far for me.
What a fantastic season “The Boss” completely loved it, I thought the acting was superb an incredibly deep cast. I read a bit of what Alan had to say and I’ve never had such a disconnect and complete disagreement with anyone over anything. “The ratings were abysmal”. Oh right! Is that really all that matters? What an awesome series and what an awful review – the utter contrast is what a real “Shakespear” moment is all about. Can’t wait for season two! Sutter should take note of what happened to Ezra – if he watched this series perhaps he can grow a pair.
Kensey, I bring up the terrible ratings only within the context of that possibly forcing a creative shakeup. A new showrunner has already been brought on, and Albrecht might look at those numbers and tell the new producer (Dee Johnson from “The Good Wife”), “Do something very different, because nobody was watching what your predecessors were doing.”
That might also be interesting. I guess I’m not so invested in the show to worry about it. I mean if they changed the runner on BB or MM I’d be concerned. But how does that work Alan? I mean these shows are what they are right? Is there an example where a showrunner could get credit for turning ratings around? I wonder…
Great show. Some times a bit hard to follow but the DVR playback helps. I’m hoping its just a superficial flesh wound with Ezra. If not and he’s dead they better have Olivier, Laurence (1 each) in the wings ’cause Ezra’s shoes are going to be hard to fill.
Considering he had blood flowing front to back I’d say it was more than a flesh wound
The actor is great: Martin Donovan. I’d like to see him in more things. I wonder if his career will get a boost. I hope so.
This show is fun to watch but no way is it in the upper tier of tv shows. It tries to be realistic like the wire but ends up being so over the top and silly. So erza stone who would probably be well known since he has been with Kane for over thirty years just gets taken out like it was nothing. That would be all over the news and bring more controversy to Kane especially since he has been having trouble. See that is the difference between realism and going for sensationalism
Dude, the show ended the same night Ezra was killed. How do you know what the fallout of his killing will be?
It’s the *critics* who have dropped the ball on this one, Alan. Boss produced an amazing season that continued to enthral me right to the end. Complaining about ‘over-heated ludicrousness’ just makes me think you’ve *really* missed the point here, though perhaps you’re starting to catch-on.
No, this is not The Wire, and it doesn’t work the same way as the staple fare that’s followed in The Wire’s wake. It’s a rich tale of the morality of power. Maybe it’s too rich for some, but I loved it. The sheer arrogance of Ezra Stone’s final monologue was wonderful.
Cullen’s parting shot of a quote from Enoch Powell just clinched it for me – go look him up if you want a real story of how Byzantine modern politics can be (“Judas was paid! Judas was paid! I am making a sacrifice!”).
I forgot to say – the one area where I’d agree with you is with the whole wide-aperture eyeball look. It’s distinctive, but not exactly original, and they could probably do with reigning that in or modifying it for next season.
Also – is Kitty not quite the spring chicken she appears to be? I started wondering when the doctor seemed so concerned about screening for Down’s Syndrome.
Charles, Kathleen Robertson is in her late 30s. She was on “90210” quite a long time ago.
Thanks, I never watched 90210, and clearly am abysmally bad at guessing women’s ages these days.
No need to guess. Kane repeatedly stated that she had been with him for 8 years, and we know she worked for one of the aldermen first. 22+8+ a few means at least mid-30s, and 35 is the “magic number” for starting to worry about problems in pregnancy.
Thank you for your review, I agree with your criticisms at some level (love the eyeball fetish line) but I love the show and will stick with it. I live in Baltimore Md where the show The Wire, Homeside: Life on the Streets, and The Corner were based and modeled after. Unfortunately, the Boss put lines don’t seem so ridiculous to me where just this week on the news one of our county executives and his wife are sentenced to prison terms for money laundering and a local blogger is found stalking the clerk of the court who brandishes his expired permit gun before police can chase the blogger down the street. Real life in Baltimore/DC politics is obsurd (ie. Marion Berry). Give the obsurdity a chance, it’s good television. Shout out to Mario Van Peebles- good work!
Alan I’ve been following your reviews since you were in college doing NYPD Blue. 80% of the time I’m right there with you, 10% of the time I disagree on a point or two, and then there are times like this that completely mystify me. “Profoundly silly?” There are plenty of profoundly silly episodes of some of the sitcoms you review that I just shake my head when I read your “do no wrong” review. Is Boss flawless? Absolutely not. But it is incredibly well acted (by Kelsey Gramer first of all but a number of the other characters are outstanding as well). It is very stylistically shot and scored. And it has a creative story. A little over the top? Sure, but Grammer’s performance makes it believable (as does the real life Bloggo). I love that Kane’s disease gives opportunity for these alternate reality moments–is Ezra really dead or wad that an extended hallucination? I hope the latter. Either review it or don’t, but give it a fair shake.
Ezra can’t be dead. That whole Ezra ending was in Kane’s head.
WHO IS IT THAT KANE’S WIFE SLEPT WITH TO GET THE CLASS ACTION SUIT DROPPED? WHAT’S HER RELATIONSHIP TO HIM? THANKS.
My theory is that Kane hallucinated Ezra’s confession and long speech about punishment. Based on the look Tom gave him in the office and seeing the hitman behind him on his way home, he figured out that Tom figured him out and then began packing. But he absolutely is dead.
I hope you’re right. The Ezra scenes seemed one convolution too far to me. The political intrigue made me wonder if the writers had too many multiple viewings of The Wire sprinkled with episodes of Blago on The Apprentice and determined that no one would call their show naive. I kept wanting to re-read Hofstadter’s Paranoid Style after every viewing. I really liked the penultimate episode but the finale felt absurd. For me the season seemed a collage of great acting, overly contrived plot points (even for a tv show about Chicago politcs), one hand clapping out of nowhere gratuitous sex, and, alas, now my favorite character apparently dead. Sigh. If they had given Ezra’s lines to Kitty arguing with him and had him retort “oh, please, this was about sex and you being over your head” that would have satisfied and wrapped it up better for me.
Thanks for reviewing it, Alan. It’s not the kind of show you would want to watch too many episodes at once!
I meant I hope @Gregr’s right but I’m afraid @Nick’s version is more likely.
Kane’s wife slept with the Chicago “kingmaker” that she has consulted with all season- he’s supposed to be the shadowy uber-rich guy who helps run the show but who no one knows about. He’s also the father of the Plaintiffs’ attorney who was bringing the lawsuit against Kane.
I have to say, watching this show the last few weeks, I have sometimes had absolutely no idea what was going on with the plot. The only reason I keep watching is for Kelsey Grammer. Every moment he is on screen is great, especially giving those ridiculous monologues. When he is not on screen, the show is mediocre at best. But, it says something about his performance that I have every intention of continuing to watch.
Count me in as a fan, Alan. Implausible, with all the high profile murders, but I still like it. I won’t be surprised if Ezra is not dead, that it may have been imagined by Kane. Ezra had his own gun out while he was packing. You’d think the hit man would at least make it look like suicide if it was real. We’ll see. Kelsey Grammer is excellent.
Yeah I’m not sure who the Daniel j travanti is either. I know he’s a rich, power broker type, but not sure what his job is/was. And I assume we did not know he was the settlement lawyers father till this show.
And yeah, the hitman thing was weird. You’d think Ezra would have been his contact and Kane wouldnt even know how to contact him. And why did the hitman let the nurse live?
Is that Travanti? I looked for his name in the credits and on his IMDB site and couldn’t find a reference to Boss. I decided it was another actor. Is it definitely him?
Yes it’s definitely him and Boss is on his IMDB profile.
I don’t consider this show to be a realistic look at politics at all or even a compelling psychological examination of Mayor Kane, however it is still great. The reason why I like this show is because its Shakespearean without being too kitsch (although it threatens to cross that line multiple times.) I will be looking forward to the second season if the writers mange to keep this balancing act.
Alan, I remember reading news about development of Boss. Both Safinia and Grammer are fans of Shakespeare, and that’s how they met each other, they decided to create a show inspired by King Lear. Maybe they didn’t show a lot clues…
I think Boss turned into a fascinating and gripping spectacle towards the end, similarly to how I felt while watching the first season of Breaking Bad.
Fundamentally though, as many people have highlighted, Kelsey Grammer is the driving force behidn the show, while it must be said that the supporting cast is convincing as well.
On a different note, I think I’d get sick really quickly if I had to watch an ultra-realistic TV show about politics with such a focus on the system’s perversion.
Here’s hoping for a strong second season, even if it ends up being Boss’s last. There’s absolutely nothing wrong in a show having two strong seasons, rather than eight incrementally more lackluster ones.
The show should be looked at as a political drama. Its about politics and showing how dirty politics can be, behind the scenes. Its unfair to give it bad labels. I think Krammer did a great job on the potrayal of the ruthless mayor. The character development was superb. Its politics and must be viewed as such.
I find it amusing that you think Homeland is such a great show and think this as average/below average.
It is written and acted out very well, this is a cold, dark and depressing world but that does not make it bad. Definitely the best new show this year, shows like Homeland don’t hold a candle to the show.
Can’t wait for the second season.
I agree. I thought Homeland was totally bogus. This show is much better. Just reading the plot twists that homeland has gone though since I stopped watching makes me glad I didn’t waste any more time on it. Perhaps Homeland is useful as a way to understand the way hollywood processes security issues and “terrorism.” I mean I think Homeland is artless but perhaps it shows where the discourse is at – the way 24 did (another show I never watched). Boss is after something more fundamental, archetypical, and timeless I think. Not that Boss totally succeeds the way Deadwood did. It’s not close to that level.
Thoroughly enjoyed watching this great first season. Kane already “broke bad” before his diagnosis in the series first frame. Kelsey grammar has been fantastic embodying the egomanical mayor clinging to power as his body and inner circle crumble around him. I hope we see him contimue to succomb to his physical disease while still fighting to keep his power incity hall against all enimies. This would be more satisfying than watching superhero walter wnite magically conquer terminal lung cancer. Starz, please continue to keep it real. Bravo!
It cracks me up that week in and week out TV critics just rail against this show, but the exact same critics have no problem at all with all the ridiculous 24 plotting on Homeland and routinely praise that as the best new show on TV.
Alan, my deepest respect, but if you’re going to ignore all the hyperbolic, unrealistic, silly plot elements of Homeland to praise its central performances then apply the same attitude to other TV shows. To do otherwise is honestly not fair.
Your right that the plot is ludacris and even though this show had glimpses of being great, it has made too many irreversible awful decisions: kane having a terminal illness, ludacris sensationalization of corruption even for chicago, and killin of Stone who after kane is the next best character with a big gap in between any other characters. The mayor ordering a death would be a shocking end of the season in a dark plot twist for a good well thought and paced HBO show, but hits everyweek and the VERY WEAK female characters make this show clearly STARZ.
Ludacris is a rapper.You mean ludicrous.
Killing off Stone was a horrifically poor choice, especially when they finally revealed that Stone was in fact acting as far more than advisor. Granted, that last part was awfully convenient and a bit too silly, but killing the character was a bad idea anyway.
The finale had its share of silly moments, I will agree, but this show has had enough insightful and entertaining ones to potentially redeem itself in a season 2, if it gets that.
My favorite bit of political engineering was watching them change the narrative on the toxic waste and how easy it was to misdirect the emotional tone of the story. This sort of thing goes on all the time but its rarely dissected or dramatized like this outside of a Frontline episode.
If critics spent more time thinking about the things this show does right and less time whining about the sex scenes, I’d have a bit more patience for their ranting.
I think that the people who are bashing on critics for bashing on this show while giving others are somewhat missing the point; the omnipotent hit man is problematic not only because he is not realistic, but more so because, like so many other plot devices, he didn’t make sense within the logical universe of the show.
For instance with the doctor, I think most people would agree that intimidating her seems more likely to turn her against Kane than anything. And wouldn’t it have made more sense for Kane to discreetly get the drugs he needed through her, rather than using some drug dealer in the park (especially considering that fact that there always seems to be a secret photographer lurking somewhere).
Then, as other folks have pointed out, why did Ezra Stone need to die? Considering his monologue about punishment, his desserts hardly seemed just.
Part of the problem is that once you have a political hit man running around, there’s simply nothing that Tom Kane can do that would shock us. HE LITERALLY MURDERS PEOPLE FOR CHRIST’S SAKE. In a country that has a conniption about every little sex scandal, imagine what we’d do if we found out a mayor of a major city had a hired gun running around.
Overall, I found this series incredibly frustrating, because it was so hellbent on undermining itself. Grammer’s performance was brilliant (I thought his scenes taking apart Kitty were some of the best), but it was surrounded by such abject lunacy that I couldn’t really invest.
I’d be interest, Alan, in what you thought of the penultimate episode. I actually thought it was the best, not only because of Grammer’s tour de force, but also because it showed how great this show could be sans magical hit men who appear out of nowhere like the Lorax.
Thanks for articulating the problems with the hitman. I agree that threatening the doctor made absolutely no sense. Wouldn’t a payoff been a better idea? Also the storyline about the guy who got his ears cut off and the alderman he buried alive was just too much. It didn’t add anything to the overall story.
… also Alan, will you be reviewing the sneak preview of Luck on HBO tonight?
I”m thoroughly enjoying this program, and I’m very critical of most programs. The writing is terrific.
i think you’re critique is so riculously pedantic that it must be hard for you to enjoy anything unless you can chip away to there is nothing left. must be tougj eating chips day in and day out. try oatmeal it will help with the constipation.
there is nothing on tv that is as raw and engaging as this show. grammer is a revelation in terms of his acting. this role clarifies the range of his talent because few actors have the ability to make the kind of character transformation he makes. grammer isn’t there. he is gone and that takes a lot of talent even deniro doesn’t disappear the way that grammer has. the writing has more weight to it in terms of the nuance of political human interaction. it’s like watching a chessboard of human strategy in the political arena. the layers of this show are many. but it’s easy to understand why a lot of people would find it hard to follow. and that is because you would have to have a brain and the ability to follow the complex range of ideas on the menu. with people like perry running for president who is surprised at this revelation A+ all around kelsey gets best actor come emmy time
I would like to point out that the reviewer did give high marks to Grammer’s work. He made a point of it in fact. He just didn’t care for the series. I have to admit that a mistake in reviewing Boss would be watching 4-5 episodes simultaneously. That’s a load of emotions & dark energy to be exposed to at one time. I liked the show, but one hour at a time, maybe two, would be all a person could take of ingesting so much simulated human nastiness. I wonder if maybe this had a significant bearing on the outcome of this review. It would seem justified if so.
I’ve found all the episodes easy enough to follow, but this finale is an exception. Not that it wasn’t easy to follow, but that it seemed to have a few more scenes that were, at best, ambiguous. One scene being what EVERYONE is talking about: the Ezra Stone confession & murder scene(s), and, the other, which I haven’t seen touched upon yet, the talk Kane had with his daughter in jail. Both those scenes to me felt very surreal and I wonder if they weren’t imagined completely by Kane. I fear his daughter is actually dead and that conversation was an internalized shot at redemption. As for Ezra Stone: I also agree it was all in Kane’s head. After all, it would be Stone who would make contact with the “muscle man”, not Kane.
One last thought that I’ve also noticed not being discussed, and it’s been a thought I’ve held for numerous weeks now: I think it was Kane himself who sent the memos & documents to the reporter, Milker, during a “blackout” & he did so, out of guilt.
As for the ending, Kane on the floor in convulsions, well, I’ll be very dussapointed & upset if this entire season has been imagined in Kane’s head-that it’s all just a play being run in his head caused by the illness.
Kelsey Grammer as a seriously dangerous character. I rank the show with Boardwalk Empire, Justified. If you’ve lived in Illinois as I have, you tend to believe the plot better than, say, someone from Utah.
Finally, someone highlights that it really is like this in Illinois! I am from DC and this place amazes me with its’ corruption. Like the commenter from Baltimore noted, there are places that are this bad!
I thought the woman politician who made the speech outside the capitol was really good and i bet she’s a big part of the next season. also though the actress playing kane’s wife was excellent.
This show has too many Really bad. Episodes and some very good ones. Kitty is an interesting character. Quite pathetic. But Ezra Stone! Why is he gone. A seizure, come on writers Connie Neilsin. Terrific. But what they had to do??
i don’t see why Boss is so far-fetched. the sopranos was far-fetched. breaking bad is far fetched. tv is a far fetched. if anything i think boss is grounded in some good political drama and the sopranos type violence only enhances the drama and make the show more interesting. its a bigger deal when an alderman is disappeared or a respectable doctor, than just another hit man. and in terms of far-fetched i really like homeland, but TWO american soldiers turn into terrorists?
I like Homeland a lot too, but think the same thing. Then I remind myself it’s based on an Isreali TV program & I understand. I’m sure their level of suspicions there are hyperbolic.
Kelsey Grammer carries the entire show on his back. THAT is what keeps me watching. What a champion.
Personally, I thought it was great. The twists turns and cerebral plotting for political perception and status.
I hope they didn’t truly kill off Ezra Stone. That characters, cool, calculating, even toned discussions were fun to watch. his role as the advisor was entertaining to say the least.
I thought the first 4 eps were ok. the last 4 kicked it up and it became highly entertaining. I loved the speeches (dialogue) given by Kane and others. I hope they keep Stone alive. The actor was great and his cool style was a great contrast to Kane’s volatile personality. this show became must see TV for me. And yes I am also a big fan of The Wire, Breaking Bad, and Justified.
You are right, the show is implausible and ludicrous in it’s basic premise of total devotion and loyality to a scumbag (Tom Kane) who will either throw you to the dogs or send a hitman to kill you should it be expedient. No body and especially self serving politicians will be that thick to stick around with someone like this. and the wife? she seems to be very well connected to afford to cut her husband loose but she comes back for more out of sheer loyalty.
And Ezra Stone, this machiavellian hireling who does all the dirty work, realizes his boss is off the rails, plots against him, fails, and when confronted reveals all and is ready to die for the very person he plotted against? weird? Why does he not go to the press or the FBI to unmask his boss?
and those mafiosi types ward bosses, why do they behold to him?
I loved every minute of this show. I got the King Lear vibe early on, and in that light, it’s not ludicrous at all. My one question was who was the old guy that Meredith slept with at the end, and a fellow viewer answered it. But why was she crying when she got home and was looking for Tom (who was spazzing out on the bathroom floor)? Was sex with the old guy that bad? p.s. How the hell are you supposed to read that Captcha thing?
She just prostituted herself, traded sex for a foavor, and is upset by that.
I really like the boss . Mr .Grammar is wonderful. This is the best of the best
I have no idea what you people are watching! Boss is one of the best shows on television. Kelsey Grammer is fabulous as is the show. FINALLY, something on television worth watching!
I can’t wait to see season 2.