‘Boss’ – ‘Listen’: Ears to you

I posted my review of Starz’s “Boss” yesterday. (And Fienberg published his earlier this evening.) Now it’s your turn. How did you feel about Kelsey Grammer’s performance, Gus Van Sant’s very stylized direction, the glimpses we saw of (fictionalized) Chicago politics, the supporting characters, the disease and all the rest? Too many speeches? Not enough speeches? How are you feeling about eyeballs right about now? And ears, for that matter?

Under more optimal circumstances, I would be doing full-length reviews of each “Boss” episode, but I think I’m at critical mass in that area right now (especially with “Chuck” returning on Fridays starting next week). So for the time being, the plan is to set up quick talkback posts like this one, perhaps touching on a specific part of the episode I’m curious about reaction on, but mainly a place where those who are watching can discuss it. The three episodes I’ve seen are very much of a piece, but if it turns out there’s one coming that feels notably better or worse than the others, I might got a bit longer with that one.

Anyway, have at it, and we’ll see how this goes over the coming weeks. What did everybody else think?