‘Boss’ – ‘Listen’: Ears to you

I posted my review of Starz’s “Boss” yesterday. (And Fienberg published his earlier this evening.) Now it’s your turn. How did you feel about Kelsey Grammer’s performance, Gus Van Sant’s very stylized direction, the glimpses we saw of (fictionalized) Chicago politics, the supporting characters, the disease and all the rest? Too many speeches? Not enough speeches? How are you feeling about eyeballs right about now? And ears, for that matter?
Under more optimal circumstances, I would be doing full-length reviews of each “Boss” episode, but I think I’m at critical mass in that area right now (especially with “Chuck” returning on Fridays starting next week). So for the time being, the plan is to set up quick talkback posts like this one, perhaps touching on a specific part of the episode I’m curious about reaction on, but mainly a place where those who are watching can discuss it. The three episodes I’ve seen are very much of a piece, but if it turns out there’s one coming that feels notably better or worse than the others, I might got a bit longer with that one.
Anyway, have at it, and we’ll see how this goes over the coming weeks. What did everybody else think?
I really liked it. I sure hope there’s more to some of the characters like the wife. I also hope they don’t continue or repeat the ears, especially what the Mayor of the city does with them (way over the top for the shows tone to me). I did love the ass kicking Kane and sexy stat girl gave to that councilman(?) in his office. And the little touch of Kane dismissively/harshly telling sexy stat girl to never ask if he’s okay again.
Agreed. Connie Nielsen is too good to waste as just pretty wallpaper background. And I agree with Alan’s earlier assessment that the sex scenes seemed gratuitous and uninformative.
Really, really good. And I agree that they don’t need to give Kane a disease. I’d watch the show just for the politics, add in the wife and daughter subplots and it does feel like too much (though I don’t mind if they find ways every week to give us Kathleen Robertson in the buff.) Plus, Kane is so interesting as a strong and powerful alpha male that I want to see him as his strong mayoral self more than watch him slowly slip into mental incontinence.
Very intriguing, the characters all have potential to surprise and disgust us as well. Some of the over the top scenes of violence were a little out of place but nothing major. Grammer is very very good here, he is the tough as nails political machine in one person but with the opening scene after finding out his diagnosis, we see humanity.
I wonder what season two will look like. Lewy body has a pretty rapid progression and like the good doctor said initially, the first thing to go is higher reasoning. And that is pretty much what we see Tomas Crane doing in this ep, strategizing and always being a couple of steps ahead of everybody else. Giving speaches and smoozing he can probably go on doing for a while, but actual political thought, I´d say would be the first to go. He´d just look at his aides going on like they did in this ep and be like: “I don´t get it”.
Yeah the thing that will probably give him away at first, unless he has an amazing response to L-dopa, will be the shakes and that will maybe play out like it did on the West Wing, a political story about a neurological disorder where president Bartlett could fight back. But once Tom Kane starts to lose his reasoning skills it will probably be more like the political equivivalent of clubbing baby seals to death.
I watched this in advance on Starz on demand. The first thought that came to me as Grammer’s character sat there coming to terms with his diagnosis was: Wow — they’re crossed old Richard J. with Ronald Reagan, made him smarter than either, and meaner to start, so how can you tell when the disease begins to set in? Is it manifesting already when he grabs the Latino alderman by the ear?? ‘Cause Old Daley (about whom the Late Mike Royko wrote a bio titled Boss, remember) was that stern but never that physical or violent (then again, he didn’t need to be: he used *his* clout much more effectively). I thought the violence was riveting but over the top … which is why you wonder if the madness has g=begun to set in already and why I thought of Reagan and his caretaker cabinet (people have forgotten how he needed a minder during his first and failed presidential primary campaign, how off the wall some of his comments were until his minders reined him in and told him to stick to the script. Which he did, right up until he finally got elected, then nearly blew it all by going to Bitburg to the Nazi cemetery to lay that wreath on his very first state trip anywhere; yeah, he was already losing it then).
Whoops — sorry for the typos. Can we get an edit function on this site, already? Please??
Eh, I was really rather underwhelmed by this one, despite being able to see the potential. To me The Boss isn’t just a political show, it’s a politician: a shiny surface that delivers enough on all the neccesary beats to placate publicists by but lacks the requisite content to ever truely connect to an audience.
More at: [deerinthexenonarclights.com]
I had assumed you were making a Bruce joke until I realized you actually think this show is called “The Boss”.
Knowing one has a terminal disease manifests differently in everyone – well, everyone I know who was informed and then waited for the end. Behavior was always changed by the reality. So, I rather like they gave him the disease. Some people curl up and can’t function; some others become reckless and take unbelievable risks.
Personally, I would have preferred to have gotten to know the character for maybe at least four episodes (at least) before having him receive this diagnosis. That wold have been more interesting to me to see a shift in attitude and behavior.
My favorite touch was Grammer appearing to mumble nonsensically to himself in the limo, followed by the reveal that he was practicing for his public speech, followed by our seeing him do the exact same thing IN HIS OFFICE before giving an impromptu speech about how hard it is to get this airport project through. It’s an interesting choice that I think illuminates how difficult his character’s disease will make it to determine which behaviors are the result of character traits and which are the result of his being sick.
Yeah, you get the impression that while he was always an aggressive, unapologetic SOB, after the diagnosis he IS a reckless, rabid pit bull, and this is just the start.
My thoughts coming up just as soon as I try and put cartilage down the sink disposal…
Have to say, this flew under the radar, but was great to catch. Definitely something to watch develop. I won’t make the comparison to that most sanctified beast, The West Wing (which my father and I bonded over doing a summer DVD rush of the entire series last year) but it looks fun for political-thriller junkies to get another “watch the bloody sausage get made” show with a strong dramatic cast.
A bit of the old ultraviolence can be good for showcasing the gritty part of “gritty realism” shows, but beyond the guy getting the work over, the “light message” to the doctor seemed overkill. The kind of thing meant to heighten suspense in a drama, but that logically breaks down when you think about it. If they over-intimidate, they’re going to have a bigger problem on their hands, and it just seemed unnecessary for the goal (which I’m not even sure of; the doc had earlier showed great discretion beyond an average practitioner, why was there need to play the hand firmer?).
I did actually get used to and begin to like the “noise” effect when things were getting too heavy, or something was slipping, or when you saw the greater implications of little cutaways. Good for a starter, but done over an entire series it could get old fast. We’ll see.
Practically all of the cast did a great job, almost to their detriment. I had a hard time classifying each character as they came into a scene, and then we cut back to them later in a different setting. Who am I supposed to care about? Who do I pay attention to? This is less a problem than it is a fun part of enjoying a new show. And I’m glad it’s a short run mini with potential for only a few more mini-seasons. Tight little story, big impact.
Completely agree about the doctor… not only was it realistic, but it made no logical sense. If anything, delivering a paralytic agent to her so she could sit captive to some opaque message about the hippocratic oath seems more likely to have the opposite effect, namely, that it would encourage her to go to the press or something.
When the chief of staff said he would talk to her, I was picturing something a lot more subtle. I’ll give the show a few more episodes, but a couple more unnecessary and out of tune moments like this, and I’m out.
*”not only was it Unrealistic,” is what I meant to say.
Also: anyone who uses clout effectively would have realized that such overkill with the doctor would make enemies where there hadn’t been any before. Only a brief, tersely worded but still vague phone call would have been necessary, something to the effect that the mayor was glad to know she booted the offending journalist out without further discussion and hoped that her respect for his privacy would continue. It would have shaken her quite enough that they knew that much, but without making an enemy of her. After all, she was already predisposed to be an advocate for her patient and zip her lip.
Yep, very shocking – injecting someone with a muscle relaxant is ‘gentle’???
I think, though, that the aim was to do a gradual reveal of the true viciousness underlying Kane’s regime. Up until the half-way mark Kane was being shown as little more than a tough politician who’s willing to fight hard for the interests of his city. The outburst over the airport is all about how much money the taxpayers have sunk into the project and how much it will bring in new jobs and growth. And while the personal violence was shocking, it wasn’t something that would make you condemn him given the circumstances.
But then we get the golf game (though at that point it seems this is something the Latino boss has dreamt up to compensate for his humiliation), then we get the hint about Scientia dipping its hand into a $2bn purse, then we get the ‘gentle reminder’, and finally we get the ears. We were expecting corruption (especially after the hilarious endorsement speech at the start), but we ended up seeing a level of casual thuggishness and brutality that went far beyond that.
Is this unrealistic? Is it over the top? I think this really depends on how absolute Kane’s control really is, and considering the length of time he’s been in office I think that’s reaches pretty far. He’s being so brutal because he *can* get away with it, and he’s sending a message that things would get a lot worse if the victim tries to fight back – ‘shock and awe’ on a personal level.
On the other hand, he *is* going to need medical advice, L-Dopa isn’t exactly the sort of drug you want to play around self-medicating! Is he really planning to manage the dosage and side-effects on his own?
@Charles
That was really a question I had too; yes, he got drugs without a public record of him doing so, fine. But he’s just gonna guzzle some water with however many he feels like taking? That’s quite a bit stupider than I can believe Kane would be.
As for the violence and its connection to Kane, everything seemed to be through an intermediary (save the interrogative bit in the office), so I was questioning how much he knew of everything. The ear thing is an interesting bit, because it shows him reacting with not too much shock or revulsion, so you wonder with that moment and the one earlier, how insulated or just desensitized is he? Does he know the extent of his underling’s actions? Does he maintain deniability by keeping ignorance? It’s hard to say from just the first episode.
@Charles — yeah, the overreaction of the Latino alderman was *his* idea, not Kane’s — which immediately made me think of the Spanish Inquisition, and not in the Monty Python context, either. The Inquisition set itself up in medieval Spain as the meanest bunch of bastards of all so that nobody, including kings, would mess with the church. They’d had enough of Henry VIII and Luther and drew a line in the sand. But even inquisitors were answerable to the Pope. Tom Kane is this guy’s Pope, and the Latino alderman decided to get uber-nasty so that Kane wouldn’t take it out on him. Kane didn’t order that particular torture nor did he have to condone it, but to express shock over it would have undercut his message to the alderman. So no, he accepted the ‘gift’ and let it go. Almost more interesting, however, was how effectively Kane dealt with the Potawatomi representatives at the semi-public meeting; you wonder what he had to promise them (beyond what was mentioned in front of the press) in order to keep them from stopping the expansion project.
My point being that Kane doesn’t have the same influence over the Native Americans as he does over his own aldermen, who are probably all in his own party. The Potawatomi don’t owe him squat, so he must have promised plenty to keep them off his back. But it was a cost he’d rather not have paid, given the mounting expense, so he blamed the contractor and his alderman … and probably took out the day’s various frustrations (which included the diagnosis) out on them, too.
Kelsey Grammer was phenomenal, which makes me wonder why the creators would have put an expiration date on his character by giving him a terminal disease like Lewy Body.
Also, I liked the overall tone and atmosphere of the show (stylized realism… it felt very Michael Mannish at various points), however, sort of felt like the show already jumped the shark to a degree… the contractor giving Grammar a set of ears from the idiot-whistleblower was sort of pushing the envelope, but the idea that the chief of staff had one of the what seemed like one of the hit men from Michael Clayton on call to paralyze the doctor in order to remind her of her hippocratic oath seemed completely out of place.
I think it’s time for Chuck to stand or fall on its own, without your able assistance, Alan.
I have low expectations for 1st episodes, so the blunt, crude, expositioniness of it all does not bother me much.
Interesting choice of accents for the congressman and the mayor’s wife.
I love, love, love the shots of Chicago.
Kelsey Grammer does a fantastic job. Perhaps the other characters will fill out in future episodes?
Injecting the doctor? Really? Some character should get his ears cut off for such amateurish poor judgement.
Sex — gratuitous, whatever, its Starz. I guess they feel the show can’t stand on its own.
I’m fine with the sex, but I had a hard time believing a gubernatorial candidate and a mayor’s aide would do it in a fairly public stairwell.
Yeah, I didn’t buy it either, but I understood what was being said (how could we not?). That was supposed to be a kind of visual shorthand to telegraph to us exactly how amoral and cynical both the fledgling candidate and Kane’s own secretary are, but as such it was pretty heavy handed. The other character sketches were handled more deftly, so that one irked me a bit. Gus Van Sant usually does better. Then again, the rest of it was fairly amazing, and as many have noted, this *is* Starz … so I suppose we might expect a bit more of that throwaway sex with little plot gain in future episodes.
I like the show on netflix but when you see one avenue of the story take such a bizarre and unbelievable turn (the ears) it becomes hard to watch. Noone is going to pay attention to a severely deformed political hack? Why wouldnt they go a little less over the top and just kill the guy? A prominent politician is going to take a photo op w said hack? The person that shares most of the blame is the producer who saw this going over the top and ok’d it…Rookie stuff here.