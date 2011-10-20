Review: Kelsey Grammer is mesmerizing in Starz’s ‘Boss’

Between “Cheers” and “Frasier,” Kelsey Grammer spent 20 years playing pompous, erudite, clumsy psychiatrist Frasier Crane. In the history of live-action American primetime television, no one has ever played a character for more years (though “Gunsmoke” star James Arness, who shares the year record with Grammer, played Matt Dillon for many, many more hours). Television is a business where you tend to get typecast by executives and viewers if you play the same character for 3 or 4 years, and where the big stars are usually asked to play a similar character the next time they come up to bat. (Check out Tim Allen as a crankier, meaner Tim Taylor on “Last Man Standing,” for instance.)
Given the staggering duration of the Frasier character, it would be easy for Kelsey Grammer to spend the rest of his career playing variations on that theme: Frasier is a librarian! Frasier is an overly-educated auto mechanic! And, in fact, that’s more or less what he did after “Frasier” ended, first with “Back to You” (Frasier is a local TV news anchor!) and then “Hank” (Frasier is a destitute ex-CEO!), both of them canceled after a single season.
With “Boss,” the new Starz drama that debuts Friday night at 10, no one will be having the Frasier is the mayor of Chicago! reaction. Same man, same familiar face and stentorian voice, but the performance and show are worlds removed from the role that made him rich, famous and a four-time Emmy winner.
And in this case, that’s a very good thing.
Grammer plays Tom Kane, the doubly-buttressed man in charge of the Chicago political machine. He’s been mayor forever, and his wife Meredith (Connie Nielsen) is daughter of one of his most celebrated predecessors. He controls the necessary votes on the city council. He gets to more or less handpick who will win the gubernatorial primary. He is a gifted orator (as you would expect any Kelsey Grammer character to be), a smooth deal maker and, when he needs to be, a terrifying bully.
He is at the height of his powers.
He will be dead in less than five years.
“Boss,” created by Farhad Safinia, actually starts with the latter point, as we meet Kane at the moment he’s being diagnosed with Lewy Body, a form of dementia that also has symptoms in common with Parkinson’s. Within a few years, the doctor tells him – if not sooner – he will lose control of his body, and his mind, and the most powerful man in Chicago will be a prisoner of his own disease, and then dead not long after.
And, based on the three hours of “Boss” that I’ve seen, Tom Kane is not the type to go gentle into that good night.
When I first saw a trailer for “Boss,” it almost struck me as a kind of Cable Drama 101 template: veteran actor looking to change his image, central character who changes their life after a fatal diagnosis (which they usually keep secret), familiar genre story told in a rawer fashion, etc. And certainly all of those elements are present in the finished version. But knowing the broad strokes didn’t entirely prepare me for the intensity and magnetism of Grammer’s performance. I knew the man gave good speech, that he was a classically-trained dramatic actor who accidentally became a sitcom star, and that whenever the “Cheers” or “Frasier” writers gave him a more serious moment, he played the hell out of it, but I still wound up thunderstruck by the actual work.
The premiere episode was directed by Gus Van Sant, and Van Sant makes sure that the first – and for a long time, only – thing we see is Grammer’s face as Kane gets the brutal diagnosis. His face remains stone-like and resolute, and yet if you focus on his eyes, you can see so much information being absorbed, processed, debated, and settled. There are a lot of moments in “Boss” like that, where the camera just sits on Grammer’s face, whether Kane’s delivering a speech or listening to one, and you don’t want to be looking anywhere else.
There are, in fact, a lot of speeches on this show, where at times it feels like the script has no dialogue and lots of monologues. Many of those speeches are terrific – especially those delivered by Grammer – but there’s a definite sense of overkill after a point. When one of Kane’s goons goes to threaten a doctor, he has to first deliver a speech about the Hippocratic oath; when a political flunky has a point to make to an underling, he dresses it up in a lecture about the evolution of golfing attire.
For that matter, less-is-more might also be wise with the various visual flourishes that Van Sant introduces, and that are adopted by the later episode directors. Van Sant goes for a very intimate approach, lingering on faces and even parts of faces (he’s very fond of eyeballs, for instance) in particularly emotional moments. But while some of those touches work splendidly at times, as with the speeches, it eventually feels like “Boss” is trying too hard to both impress and make you recognize how significant something is. It’s underlining the emotion and then covering it with yellow highlighter, and after a point it becomes a distraction, with the editing choices pulling you out of the moment and reminding you that you’re watching Important Art. It’s particularly noticeable in any scene involving Kane’s estranged daughter Emma (Hannah Ware) as she works at an inner-city medical clinic and is drawn to a patient’s drug-dealing nephew. (Or maybe it’s that those scenes are over-edited to compensate for a flat performance.)
“Boss” also suffers a bit for having to remind people that they’re watching a pay cable drama, with nudity and/or sex scenes so gratuitous as to be laughable. A lot of similar dramas do very interesting, character-revealing things with those kinds of flesh-baring moments (just check out the dysfunctional sex life of Damian Lewis’ character on Showtime’s excellent “Homeland”), but mostly on “Boss,” they seem to be there because it’s expected on the home of “Spartacus.”
The thing I wonder the most about “Boss” is how necessary the Lewy Body story is. On the one hand, the diagnosis is an inciting incident, something that forces Kane to change how he conducts business, and something that adds tension to ordinary scenes (say, when his hand begins to tremble during a council meeting). On the other, the story of the perfectly healthy, powerful boss of a corrupt machine, played so well by Grammer – and surrounded by an interesting supporting cast that includes Martin Donovan and Kathleen Robertson as Kane’s top aides, Troy Garity as an investigative reporter and Jeff Hephner as Kane’s hand-picked gubernatorial candidate – feels like plenty to generate drama on its own.
Tom Kane often runs into trouble because he’s trying to do too many things at once, and while “Boss” is a very promising drama with a great lead performance, it might be better off easing up a bit and just letting viewers appreciate Grammer’s career-redefining work.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
The disease is what makes it a Vocational Irony Drama, which we all know is the key to television success. (He’s the boss of everything…except his own body.)
Quick question re Arness and Grammar and longevity – How long has Richard Belzer played John Munch. I would think that between Homicide and SVU he might be close to that record.
He’s in his 18th year, I believe, though Munch has become an SVU part-timer the last few years. So even if the show stays on the air, and Belzer with it, long enough to tie or pass Arness and Grammer for longevity, it won’t be quite the same, I would argue.
Munch has, and is unlikely to ever be challenged for, the record for number of different shows playing the same character. And the Grammer/Arness record isn’t nearly as impressive now that you have to add the ‘live action’ qualifier.
Don’t forget one episode of The Wire!
And one of The X Files!
And keep in mind that Gunsmoke was a 30 minute show for it’s first 6 seasons although they produced many more episodes a season back then.
Okay, I forgot that Starz has made the premiere episode available to certain people online, and just deleted a comment that discussed a couple of major plot details from it. Let’s save the specific stuff until after it airs tomorrow night on Starz, okay? Thanks.
GASP. Just realised. Truly sorry about that, Alan. *donning hair shirt*
Is there a link to it you can post or is it secret?
Not your fault, Edith. I should have said in advance.
TheNightStalker, you can watch it right here on HitFix:
Thanks Alan.
If your in America. Apparently Starz doesn’t care about viewers in Canada.
Alan, when you say “Chicago mayor”, having the word “corrupt” before it is redundant.
Naaah, you’ve just forgotten that there were a couple of reformers in there. Maybe ’cause they weren’t recent. So no, even in Chicago a corrupt mayor is not a given (and I say this as a lifelong Chicagoan who knows her history). Besides, didn’t they used to say that about New York and Kansas City, too? (and L.A. during most of the 20th century, and Philly during the second half of the 20th century … need I go on?) Plus la change …
I think Kelsey’s real life drama probably helps move us away from the Frasier perception. Anyone that has watched RHBH probably has no qualms in viewing him as corrupt.
No kidding and for real. He’s attempting an interesting meta career transition.
And the ex-wife has been quite canny also.
“Check out Tim Allen as a crankier, meaner Tim Taylor on ‘Last Man Standing,’ for instance.”
He’s being sarcastic! Don’t actually do it people!
I believe the image here sums that show up rather well.
I liked the show a lot, but in terms of the direction and visual style, did anyone else find the scene where he’s talking about Chicago with the young dude on the roof and all the buildings start disappearing–so you can see the cit or something I guess–to be super annoying? It just looked dumb, to me.
Yeah, that seemed very out of place. The whole rest of the pilot had a very hyper realistic feel to it, so the disappearing buildings just didn’t mesh with that at all. It’s akin to The Wire sticking a dream scene in the show.
Ahahahahahaha! I actually got a big kick out of seeing Hizzoner’s real rooftop garden at City Hall, so none of that bothered me. I was actually thinking that they made really good visual use out of the Chicago locations, yet very different use (and feel) than The Chicago Code did, which still felt kind of artificial to me in a way that Van Sant’s effort didn’t. Kudos to Van Sant.
i found myself a little bored with the full Kelsey Grammar performance but the supporting cast around him made me sort of giddy with joy. i have missed Kathleen Robertson. and that hunky Jeff Hephner, well i’ve been a fan since that strange but very watchable Easy Money with Laurie Metcalf. glad he’s not in a USA Networks show — this looks a lot more meaty. FYI i watched the pilot on the starz website.
Thankfully, Bryan Cranston didn’t have to spend the rest of his life playing Malcom’s dad. Now I’m looking forward to seeing what else Kelsey Grammer can do. I haven’t been mesmerized since BB ended.
Kathleen Robertson is looking great and I couldn’t recall where I recognized her from. She was the crazy chick on 90210 no?
“Crazy chick” doesn’t really narrow it down on that show, but I think Emily Valentine was the crazy chick character. Kathleen Robertson played the dean’s slutty daughter Claire who goes after Brandon, but then eventually blends in and becomes a part of the group and dates David Silver. She virtually vanished after that show.
BearCoach – Claire wasn’t crazy. She was kinky. And rebellious. But she wasn’t crazy.
And Jo, Claire didn’t come close to vanishing. After her brief fling with David — VERY early in her run — She was Steve Sanders’ true love until she wasn’t anymore. She became a regular cast member complete with all that entailed.
-Daniel
Never saw any of that, 90210 being for overgrown teeny-boppers. But I do recall Robertson as the wicked sister opposite Zooey Dschanel in Tin Man, which by itself was not that good but considerably better than your average SyFy B-movie horror flick.
who’s playing the piano at the end??
It’s Erik Satie – Gnossienne n.1 ;)
Wonderful mood, closing the circle with the pathos delivered by Plant’s opening song.
Ohhh thank you sooo much! great piece it is!
“but I think I’m at critical mass in that area right now (especially with “Chuck” returning on Fridays starting next week).” Alan- I love your blog, I’m a long-time reader, but seriously? Chuck? If I didn’t know better I’d think you were joking.
I always said in Frasier a lot of what make the laughs and comedy moments weren’t so much with what was said or done but the way Kelsey Grammer told it all with facial expressions and body language.
“Frasier is the mayor of Chicago!” Now that sounds like a good show. I would like to see that as a comedy with a sledge hammer season 1 like finale.
Absurd business with the ears. Great scene with the Mayor totally losing it in his office. He plays out of control rage well. Connie Nielsen as the ultimate ice queen. And shots of my favorite American city. Beautiful Chicago.
I like the show so far but one small thing kind of bothered me: In the scene when Tom Kane is berating the guy over the O’Hare snafu, is Kitty O’Neal seriously reciting from memory every minute detail regarding the project? I mean, I get it that Kitty is like a rapid access file on anything and everything that comes across Mayor Kane’s desk, but it did not strike me as believable. Maybe such a full-automatic, stony delivery would be more suitable for a cyborg, but for a human being? Wait, is she a cyborg?
Well, this much they took from real life, which I appreciated. If you knew how long that O’Hare expansion has been awaited and how many obstacles it’s had to overcome (and still hasn’t happened yet) and you were only the third mayor in a row who tried to get it done, believe me, your secretary would have most of those figures memorized, too — if only because *you’d* been citing them at every single speech where you had to defend the expansion, and she had to type all those speeches. And you’d have had to defend it at least once or twice a week for every week of your administration, just like the guy before you. That part is VERY Chicago, not in verisimilitude but in actual everyday fact. The real kicker is, O’Hare was built out in a rural meadow with nothing else there, and the suburbs were built around it; what did the folks who moved there think, that such a busy airport would magically go away and not get busier just because they lived next door?? Seriously: unless you live here, you have no idea just what a big thorn this issue is in the side of every Chicago mayor, including the Rahmster (he’s just had other issues on his plate at the moment; wait, this one will catch up with him soon enough). Then it’ll be life imitating art imitating life.
I don’t get the complaint about the sex scene. I loved the way it was shot and I don’t usually care about sex scenes. It helped that Kathleen Robertson was very hot in it.
Kelsey is the most luminescent actor living. He’s a genius. I don’t care what he plays. That mellow voice of his is pure gold, too!