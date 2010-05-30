‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Abiquiu’: This is the business we have chosen

A review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” coming up just as soon as I hang an air freshener for you…
“Do you really want to know?” -Walt
After an episode that was all about our two leading men stuck in the lab together, “Breaking Bad” expands its world again, showing the corrosive effect Walt and Jesse have on the world in the past, present and future.
We open on a flashback to the brief golden period of Jesse’s relationship with Jane(*), which not only showed us how the lipstick-stained cigarette wound up in his ashtray, but reminded us of how much Jesse has lost, and of how much damage he and Walt did to her. And that serves as a fitting prologue into his new relationship, which starts out as a continuation of Jesse’s evil plan to sell the blue meth to his 12-step group but then becomes something else when the woman, Andrea, turns out to have a young son – and, in one of those quirks of fate like Walt and Jane’s dad sharing a drink together the night she died, to have a little brother who was the one who shot Combo.
(*) For you “Breaking Bad” continuity nerds, that would set the scene around the time period of last season’s “Over,” since Jesse blew off the Georgia O’Keefe exhibit to cook with Walt in the desert in the previous episode (“Four Days Out”), and they were doing drugs together by the next one (“Mandala”).
Jesse’s adrift right now, feeling on the outside looking in with Walt’s dealings with Gus, unable to get Badger and Skinny Pete to be more competent than they really are(**). Getting to meet an innocent boy like Brock, whose life could be destroyed by the product Jesse makes and sells, and then meeting a related kid whose own childhood was stolen by the gang culture that the drug game supports, has clearly spooked him. I don’t know whether he bought the drugs just as an excuse to meet Tomas, or if this knowledge will knock him off the wagon, but he’s in a precarious position right now, again sleeping with a recovering addict, again questioning the harm he causes, and not particularly popular with boss-man Gus.
(**) I laughed a very long time at the notion that those two are working the steps rather than going along with Jesse’s plan. Of course, Badger did sell a ‘teenth to Pete, so they don’t seem to be working all the steps quite right.
As for the woman that Walt lost at the end of last season, things are more complicated. Skyler never filed the divorce papers for legal reasons(***), and having pushed Walt into paying for Hank’s rehab, she now decides it’s time to become part of his money-laundering operation.
(***) Okay, I know some lawyers read me. Can anyone definitively answer the question of whether spouses can be compelled to testify against each other? There was a whole “Sopranos” episode built around Adriana believing this (because she heard the concept in an episode of “Murder One”), only to be told it wasn’t true. Which TV shows should I be taking my legal advice from?
We can argue over a lot of Skyler’s behavior since she found out the truth about Walt, and about how much was her own choice and how much she was forced into by the horrible circumstance Walt helped create. But if she had only moral high ground left, she cedes it here by joining Team Goodman and becoming an active co-conspirator. She can rationalize it all she wants by thinking about Hank – and even blaming Walt for Hank’s predicament – but by now her rationalizations would be just as bogus as Walt’s. You’re either in, or you’re out. She’s in now, and the only difference between her and Walt is that she hasn’t been directly responsible for any deaths yet.
Late in the episode, Gus invites Walt over for dinner so they may break bread as business partners, and so he may offer Walt some advice on navigating the drug game that Gus himself has so clearly mastered. His most important lesson: “Never make the same mistake twice.” But to what is he referring? Walt’s decision to reteam with Jesse the junkie thief? Walt again partnering with Skyler, at least for business purposes? Or was Walt’s biggest mistake of all the one he talked about last week: that he’s lived too long and shouldn’t be cooking meth anymore? Given Gus’s interest in Walt’s continued production, I highly doubt that, but Walter White has left a trail of impressive, deadly mistakes over the last three years, and with two episodes to go in this terrific season, we’ll see if any are repeated.
Some other thoughts:
- At this point, the greatness of all the performances should go without saying, but still: just watch Aaron Paul in the scene where he realizes that Andrea’s little brother killed Combo. This is a man whose sense of the universe has just been torn to shreds, and Paul plays the shock and confusion beautifully.
- Also superb: Dean Norris in both of Hank’s big scenes, first with the terror and pain as he attempts to rehab (I’ve witnessed people scream at supportive loved ones in moments like this, and it rang absolutely true), then with the venom as he ordered Marie to get the hospital bed out of his house. There was some of the old, pre-“One Minute” Hank Schrader in that, albeit an uglier version of him, and if he does regain the use of his legs, God help anyone in his path.
- Because we have a much wider view of Walt’s world than most of the people living in it (except Gus; I imagine Gus probably has detailed files on the whole “Breaking Bad” audience), it can be fun to see how one character views another without that knowledge. Skyler hasn’t seen Saul work his magic, so of course she would be horrified by the clientele in his waiting room, by his tacky jokes, and by his master’s degree from the University of American Samoa. And I loved Walt’s mortified reaction at looking at Saul’s business through Skyler’s eyes.
- Walt’s bogus holding company is named after the 1968 Rock Hudson movie “Ice Station Zebra.” Any theories on how that fits either Walt or Saul’s characters? Or has one of the writers mentioned an affinity for it in the past?
- God, Gus is so confident that he hands Walt (a man he knows is afraid of him) a giant carving knife with the blade pointed directly at his own stomach and thinks nothing of it.
- I liked how the creaking sound of the equipment Jesse was moving in the Walt-cave sounded like the intro music to “Lost” (and/or the many Bernard Herrmann movie scares that inspired it).
What did everybody else think?
I’m really enjoying watching Skyler’s break, and it’s reminding me a lot of when Walt first broke in the series too; Jesse being the one to explain things to Walt, and Walt pointing out all the stupid missteps he was making in the chemistry of the cook. And now we get to watch Skyler rake Walt & Saul over the coals about money laundering? Good for a few chuckles on my part to watch Walt going through what he put Jesse through. It’s going to be interesting when this whole thing comes crashing down on them.
I get my legal advice from Arrested Development.
“They can’t arrest a husband and wife for the same crime.”
You have the worst f***ing lawyers…
Barry Zuckerkorn. “He’s very good.”
Maybe I view everything through the lens of “The Wire,” but Gus’s house felt like a cross between Prop Joe and String Bell’s. I’m excited for the last two episodes.
while we’re on the subject of gus and the wire, i think giancarlo esposito would play brother mouzoune well, perhaps he might have made the character seem less ridiculous.
Another great episode. The tension in the Walt/Gus scene was off the charts. Jesse seems to be going down a bad path again. I can’t wait to see how the season wraps up.
Ice Station Zebra — Meth is “ice”, but this is the movie that Howard Hughes reportedly would watch over and over again in the nude. Maybe there is something Hughes-ish about Walt . . .
Could it maybe have something to do with Rock Hudson’s “hidden” life as well?
Ice Station Zebra was originally a novel by Alistair MacLean — a pun for cleaning the money?
Saul mentions “Ice Station Zebra Associates” the very first time we see him, when he’s meeting with Badger at the police station. So there’s no nod to ice/meth on his part. He’d been using that name for a while.
Re: ice station zebra, I thought that was just a nod to crystal Meth, aka “ice”. Seems like one of Saul’s dubious attempts at being clever, and something that unnecessarily risks being noticed by the authorities.
“For you “Breaking Bad” continuity nerds”
I was actually confused by this; isn’t it implied in ‘Mandala’ that they never went to the exhibit? When she wakes up and immediately wants to get high and Jesse says “maybe we could check out that exhibit” or something like that.
i had the same thought, but BB continuity has been impressive
Wikipedia provides a pretty accurate overview of spousal privilege. [en.wikipedia.org] The Marital Confidences Privilege would probably cover any conversations Walt and Sklyer would worry about. If anyone knows more about these matters than me, feel free to correct me.
“Can anyone definitively answer the question of whether spouses can be compelled to testify against each other?”
The definitive answer is, it depends on the state.
As a general rule tho, in the context of both this and the Sopranos episode, spousal privilege couldn’t be invoked in Adriana’s case because she knew about gang shit going down BEFORE she was (planning on) getting married. So all the stuff they already talked about wouldn’t be covered.
In Skyler’s case, though, Walt’s criminal endeavors didn’t begin until AFTER they were already married so, barring any exceptions in New Mexico’s state law, spousal priviledge could have been invoked if it had come down to it.
Who is Jesse’s Girl? Not the Rick Springfield one…the new one in this episode, I wanna say I recognize her from playing a character named Alma? What movie? What’s the actress’ name?
Are you thinking of Michelle Paress, the reporter from ‘the Wire’? I don’t think that was her (but it may have been).
hmmm, that may be where the Alma thought came from, and you are right, this is not her…but I’ve definitely seen THIS ACTRESS before. Anybody know her name?
You just have to look over on the AMC website, cast list:
Andrea – Emily Rios
Then look her up on imdb; here’s her page:
[www.imdb.com]
Most recently, she was a regular or recurring character Maria on Men of a Certain Age, most (or all) episodes. She’s also been on House a few times, and various other shows. But no character called Alma. Take a look at the page and see where you remember her from.
She debuted in “Quincianera”, a movie in which she gets pregnant at 15
I too just googled spousal privilege and read the Wikipedia entry. Perhaps this is the caveat that Adriana was unaware of, just as Schuyler seems to be:
“The privileges may also be suspended where both spouses are joint participants in a crime, depending on the law of the jurisdiction.”
While Schuyler is not actually cooking meth, she is – as her own attorney pointed out – now a co-conspirator by not reporting it to the police. Her involvment in the money laundering, with Walt, further cements her criminal culpability. So it appears spousal privilege may NOT apply, despite what Schuyler thinks.
Incidentally, I too laughed out loud at the two doofuses explaining proudly they were working through the steps….I thought they were going to say they were there for the donuts.
If she is indeed a joint participant in the crime for legal purposes, then surely the fifth amendment would cover her from having to testify? Right?
I believe that in The Sopranos the big deal was that spousal privilege didn’t cover things that had happened before they were married, so Adriana wouldn’t be covered from testifying about Christopher’s crimes that occured prior to them them signing the papers
Good point – she’s a co conspirator now regardless, so while she can’t be compelled to testify under the fifth amendment, any type of spousal protection statute wouldn’t apply. I think the whole point of the scene was to show her starting down the path of Walt’s increasingly absurd rationalizations for his behavior. Her rationale – that the money has to be unimpeachable for Hank’s sake – is essentially the same as Walt’s “I have to take care of my family” lines from seasons past. I love that the show is on the other foot now.
Major drug crimes are usually prosecuted federally (and indeed on this show we are usually watching the DEA investigating). Under federal precedent, adverse spousal testimony is privileged (though only in criminal cases) and there is no crime-fraud exception. However, she would hold the privilege herself and thus be able to testify if she so wishes–Walt could not stop her.
It’s also not a statutory privilege–federally, all privilege law is common law.
The fifth amendment would only allow her to avoid testifying about HER OWN culpability, not Walt’s.
By the way, if Oskar’s memory is correct (I don’t remember), “The Sopranos” was wrong about the privilege not covering what happened before they were married–in federal court (and she was taking to the FBI), the adverse spousal testimony privilege does cover facts before marriage.
Incidentally, Alan, I was also trying to find evidence of MY interpretation of Sal’s comment re: the air freshener. I thought he meant they went ahead and sprayed some damn air freshener into his car or some such procedure, not that they hung the little cardboard tree from his mirror. This is what I found. No need to read past the first paragraph, but it was interesting that it’s a replay of the Walt/Gus conversation about triggering memories: [www.moderncarcare.com]
Yeah, those places spray air freshener into your car (a few different scents, I always choose cinnamon). Not sure if that’s just an Albuquerque thing or a southwest thing or if they do that everywhere.
As I say every week, they have such incredible detail in Albuquerque that I wonder how much others not in the city notice. I knew that Skyler and Walt were driving down Menaul in her jeep (which I, incidentally, detailed back when I detailed cars including many for movies and TV shows) and the car wash they were looking at is a very obvious landmark on that street.
I’m in agreement about Aaron Paul. Watching him walk away from that kid at the end was both frightening and heartbreaking. He came out of rehab clean and sober only to see the ugliness of what he’s helped create. And, whether he realizes it or not, every breath he takes is dependent on Gus. Vince must be having a hell of a time trying to figure out how to keep Jesse alive. (In a perfect world, sacrificing Marie could somehow save the others. In fact, I’d be willing to take her out.) But seriously, I wonder if Jesse is going to keep himself alive by making an unholy bargain with Hank at some point just to keep himself alive — that would leave Hank with Skyler’s choice, wouldn’t it?
And speaking of our dear Skyler. Anna Gunn knocked me off my chair laughing with that one raised eyebrow at Saul. For the record, I think she’s going to make a great Danny. However, I don’t buy that either she or Walt are “doing it for the family.” I think they’re both happy to be living the greatest adventure of their lives and that’s going to renew their relationship.
I wouldn’t trust Skyler as far as I could throw her….she didn’t file the divorce papers. What a conniving….
I’ll be in agreement with you the moment Skyler turns Walt in to the feds. But I think she didn’t file the papers because she wants to protect Walt’s income stream not only for themselves and Hank, but because I think she, like Walt, are both in this misguided effort to preserve their family.
Alan, any word on season 4 of Breaking Bad?
[www.geektonic.com]
If the execs at AMC canceled Breaking Bad right now I’d personally go Los Terminator Twins and hunt them down and kill them. And now we can all sleep thankfully knowing they’ll live to see another day.
i have heard different actors comment that they were signed on for a 4th year…beginning NEXT YEAR! the 13 epi season is not long enough.
Thanks for a thought-provoking review Alan – I too wondered which of Walt’s numerous mistakes Gus was referring to. I also caught a nod to Lost when Walt looked at his reflection in the knife blade before he began to slice the garlic. Badger and Pete were great, but I fear for them and for Jessee as the season winds down I have to admit – I feel so vindicated! After the Kafkaesque episode I said “I think Skyler has the potential to become an evil superpower….” and I was correct. Not only will she be a control-freak, she’ll be punishing and conniving too. When she took Walt to the car wash, that was cruel and brilliant. I am so sad to know we only get 2 more episodes before the next drought. I hope the season begins earlier next time around! Does anyone know how many seasons this fantastic show is slated to run??
My guess about Gus’s “mistake” comment? I wonder if he’s already on to the underweight shipments. I think Gus is going to ask Walt to kill Jesse as a loyalty test.
Ehhhh, the shipments aren’t underweight. They’re just overproducing and Jesse is skimming the extra. Just a matter of semantics I guess. But I personally feel that Gus is referring to getting “back together” with Skyler, particularly since the dinner invite came almost immediately after she told Walt the divorce isn’t happening.
Shipments aren’t “underweight” I just kept a little “overage” for myself argument wouldn’t fly with a drug kingpin.
Under federal law they cannot be compelled to testify against each other under Rule 502 of the federal rules of evidence. However, this would only apply if they are charged with a federal crime. If instead they are charged with a state crime that particular state’s law would govern and it may differ.
The law varies by state. In some states, Walt gets to decide whether Skyler can testify. In other states, Skyler gets to decide
I predict some interesting clashes ahead between Walt and Skyler. In their marriage, he was a bit of a shrinking violet, while Skyler was the Amazonian queen. One of the reasons Walt gets such a kick out of making meth is that it has allowed him to reclaim his masculinity. If Skyler begins to assert herself in the business, a la Lady Macbeth, I suspect Walt might bridle at the intrusion.
Interesting how I don’t mind the relatively low-key nature of this episode because I have full faith that the writers will pay off these events eventually (unlike story lines of a recently concluded series whose name is fittingly four letters long).
Btw, if Gilligan is serious about ending Breaking Bad after next season, then I wonder if the cliffhanger of sorts to this season will be a recuperating Hank finally suspecting that Walt = Heisenberg.
Ice Station Zebra…. Howard Hughes watched this movie in a loop as he lay in a morphine haze in Las Vegas. Just saying.
Alan-
As an attorney with no experience in spousal law, I can say that the Wikipedia entry on Spousal Privilege ([en.wikipedia.org]) does seem accurate, from what I learned in law school. Basically, the privilege usually does exist in some form, but the specifics vary state-to-state.
Also trying to decipher which ‘mistake’ Gus was referring to at dinner. My gut reaction was that Jesse by some means is going to die in the season finale, but I’m always wrong predicting what will happen on this show (Hank dying in shootout; what was going on in the Season 2 flashbacks; et al…) Already disappointed in advance about the season ending in 2 weeks.
I guess this is everyone’s least favorite episode, and talking about spousel priveleges is? I did enjoy seeing Gus somewhat more relaxed in that marvelous kitchen! He hands the knife to Walt and turns his back…As for Sklar, it is no suprise she’s moves closer into Walt’s world, she’s been wearhing that horrible shinny prop-bracelet…Oh yes, spousel privileges–it doesn’t matter, not in this TV show.
What is it with that wrist-wrap bracelet? She’s been wearing it for about 6 episodes now.
What is it with that wrist-wrap bracelet? She’s been wearing it for about 6 episodes now.
I think the olfaction-memory connection is actually most dependent on the amygdala, not the hippocampus. The hippocampus is a major player in episodic memory formation, to be sure, but the specific link Gus and Walt were talking about is mediated by the amygdala. The hippocampus doesn’t even have any direct connection to the olfactory bulb, so to say that it all depends on the hippocampus is almost certainly false. The amygdala is also responsible for emotional connections associated with memories.
Also, I envy Gus for his kitchen, even though I don’t cook. That place is NICE.
Gus definitely knows how to be rich. I want that kitchen!
Agreed on the amygdala thing. It was also not relational memory. (That has to do with extrapolating relationships between elements that are not directly connected but which have a relation.) What they were talking about was emotional memory. As a chemist, Walt wouldn’t know much about this, which is probably why I didn’t mind it too much.
Regardless, good episode. I was holding a shred of hope Skyler might stay clear of this, but I’m not surprised she’s joining in.
Yes, Aaron Paul was fantastic.
“As a chemist, Walt wouldn’t know much about this”
Right, and he essentially said as much. It may be have been a factual error on the part of the writers, but on the other hand if it was an intentional error they wrote in because as a chemist Walt may be inaccurate on the topic, that’d be simply brilliant writing!
Jay Jach: I am 100% in agreement with you.
Spouses cannot be compelled to testify against each other. However, a spouse may waive said exception and rat out the other spouse. However, now that Skylar is part of a conspiracy with Walt she is culpable for any crimes that could be reasonably foreseen. Also if they were to divorce any conservations they had during the marriage would remain protected by the spousal exception. Not to be a dork but even if Skylar filed the papers, that divorce would not be legal as both signatures would not witnessed by a court clerk. Yes Im a lawyer.
Spouses cannot be compelled to testify against each other. However, a spouse may waive said exception and rat out the other spouse. However, now that Skylar is part of a conspiracy with Walt she is culpable for any crimes that could be reasonably foreseen. Also if they were to divorce any conservations they had during the marriage would remain protected by the spousal exception. Not to be a dork but even if Skylar filed the papers, that divorce would not be legal as both signatures would not witnessed by a court clerk. Yes Im a lawyer.
I don’t know what state you practice in, but the filing party (the Petitioner) does not have to have their signatures “witnessed by a court clerk.” Pro se petitioners file the same way a party would file if represented by counsel. The only way a signature needs to “witnessed,” as you put it, if is they are affirming or verifying. That’s done in the form of a Affidavit or Verification and a notary public can do that. Additionally, most courts are moving towards electronic filing.
Gotta agree with Jan, in my experience not as a lawyer but as a divorced man. I never signed anything in front of a court clerk, and in fact never appeared in a court or in front of anyone other than a notary public when I signed the agreement. I then mailed it to the lawyer, and some weeks later got the final documents in the mail.
But certainly that varies by state; some allow divorces without cause, and some require that one person be found somehow “at fault.”
“Ice Station Zebra” is something of Saul’s creation. He tells Badger about it when we first meet him in person. He tells Badger that his parents need to pay via money order to Ice Station Zebra. Actually, the way Walt mentions it here is exactly how Saul brought it up before. He tells Brandon to make the money order out to Ice Station Zebra, quickly explaining “It’s my loan-out”.
Walt doesn’t have a short-term plan for funneling cash, and he’s using Saul to do it. Saul’s funneling it through the same shell company that handles all of his incoming lawyer fees.
here’s the clip from youtube…
[www.youtube.com]
Write a comment…
How Ross and Rachel was Skyler’s forgetting to file the divorce papers?
what was the instrumental early in the episode? By whom? Sort of a bluesy/reggae tune…..anybody knwo what and who?
It wasn’t, because she didn’t “forget”. She decided not to, because of the spousal privilege thing.
As for whether that really would protect her from the real-world legal point of view, it’s irrelevant. Even law-centric shows like “Law and Order” make up their own case law and precedent, regardless of what has happened in court rooms in our world. It’s true in the Breaking Bad world if the writers want it to be true.
jvan: the song was “Shake a Bone” by Son of Dave
Thanks, Otto Man!
“It wasn’t, because she didn’t “forget”. ”
Somebody’s embarrassed themselves with a lack of ‘Friends’ knowledge! (Ross didn’t forget either.)
OK. If you think that a lack of “Friends” knowledge is embarrassing, that’s where we part ways.
Phew, glad I wasn’t the only one who thought that, Jim.
I’m with Jay, a lack of “Friends” knowledge is in no way embarrassing. I am not at all embarrassed that I have never seen an episode of “Friends”.
I believe Gus is referring to Jesse with his “Don’t make the same mistake twice.” He didn’t want Jesse to begin with and he may suspect that Jesse is skimming as well.
I dunno, but I sorta *love* Skyler this ep.
She’s asking the questions Walt should have lo those many months ago — how clean is clean? just what story do we tell the government, and is it plausible to those who know us, once they start getting interviewed by the IRS? The only reason Saul’s been successful at this is that he’s been working with lower-level drones — Skyler’s face tells the story: They’ve become too high-stakes for him.
“What a pleasure it is to have you”? “with just the right amount of dirty”? Oh, hell, no — Skyler would have shot Saul down by his first hello.
I thought the show was heading towards complete destruction for Walt & crew but they’ve seemed to reverse that direction and have it become more optimistic. Perhaps, he’s so far in and as a consequence the viewer, myself, am too that while things look more optimistic they’re really not.
It’s odd.
There’s almost a perfect set up for Walt with the exception of Jesse.
Gus’s confidence almost borders arrogance. The knife scene was fantastic and amusing where as the dinner scene was foreboding. I can’t help but to think of several possible mistakes:
1. money laundering with Saul
2. money laundering with his wife – rekindling relationships that need to die
3. Jesse’s skimming of the crop
Oddly, enough, I think it’s more of the 2nd situation than the first or the third.
I wouldn’t mind seeing the show end with Walt being a kingpin but as I recall they want to show the devastating affects of the drug trade. Plus, with the commentary about the book and the men who take down the cartels I assume season 4 will be the hunt for Gus & Walt.
I thought the show was heading towards complete destruction for Walt & crew but they’ve seemed to reverse that direction and have it become more optimistic. Perhaps, he’s so far in and as a consequence the viewer, myself, am too that while things look more optimistic they’re really not.
It’s odd.
There’s almost a perfect set up for Walt with the exception of Jesse.
Gus’s confidence almost borders arrogance. The knife scene was fantastic and amusing where as the dinner scene was foreboding. I can’t help but to think of several possible mistakes:
1. money laundering with Saul
2. money laundering with his wife – rekindling relationships that need to die
3. Jesse’s skimming of the crop
Oddly, enough, I think it’s more of the 2nd situation than the first or the third.
I wouldn’t mind seeing the show end with Walt being a kingpin but as I recall they want to show the devastating affects of the drug trade. Plus, with the commentary about the book and the men who take down the cartels I assume season 4 will be the hunt for Gus & Walt.
Good break down of what Gus could have been referring to. I was leanding toward bringing Jesse back into the business, which he is clearly not cut out for. You were thinking bringing Skylar into the business. I hadn’t thought about that aspect, you could be correct. Gus and Walt had a discussion earlier when Gus was selling Walt on the idea of cooking again in the new lab, and he said “we provide for our families, even if they hate us for it”. This episode Gus mentioned that his children wouldn’t eat the dish, there has been no mention of a wife.
The dish they made was Chilean, and he was referred to as a General. Pinochet ruled Chile for several years and would torture and kill leftist who opposed their regime. Makes a plausible back story.
Also, there is no way in hell anyone could defend Skylar’s actions in this episode or the past several ones. You can’t blame Walt. Sorry!
She was made well aware and so were we several episodes ago she had a choice, as one always does, and she avoided it.
It’s just going to get messier from here if Hank pulls through.
Generally speaking (it varies by jurisdiction), there is an exception to the spousal privilege for situations where the spouses are both involved in committing a crime – the spousal privilege cannot be invoked re testimony relating to a crime in which both spouses are alleged to be involved. So in this situation, since Skylar is involved in the same criminal enterprise as Walt, it’s doubtful that the spousal privilege would apply.
Great review, Alan. Probably a dumb question but, what is “Abiquiu”and why is it the name of this episode?
Jesse and Jane go to the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe. Georgia O’Keeffe lived and worked in Abiquiu from 1945 until two years before her death at the age of 98. She lived in Santa Fe the last two years of her life. That is the only connection that I see.
Google is your friend. Try it.
“AbiquiÃº (pronounced /ËˆÃ¦bÉ¨kjuË/), or Ha’ashgizh in Navajo), is a small unincorporated town located in Rio Arriba County, in northern New Mexico in the southwestern United States, about 53 miles (85 km) north of Santa Fe. In the 1730s, it was the third largest settlement in the New Mexico Territory. Artist Georgia O’Keeffe lived there from 1949 until her death in 1986 at 98 years of age.”
Abiquiu is also somewhat phonetically “ABQ” which is short for Albuquerque.
Back to puns with abbreviations. The episode after Hank was shot was “I See You”.
I thought that the establishing shot in the scene with Jesse and Jane implied that they were at the O’Keeffe house in Abiquiu, not the museum in Santa Fe.
Alan, I was half-hoping you’re intro was Saul-inspired and went: “…just as soon as I convince a woman I’m Kevin Costner.”
It’s funny, I was thinking it would be something like “…just as soon as I earn my degree from the University of American Samoa.”
Under the Federal Rules of Evidence, the spousal immunity holds that one spouse may not be compelled to testify against another spouse. This applies only to criminal cases. The privilege belongs to the witnessing spouse, thus he/she may waive it. The immunity may be asserted only during marriage but covers information learned before or during marriage.
Then there’s the marital communication privilege. It holds that in any proceeding, either spouse has the privilege to refuse to disclose and prevent another from disclosing, a confidential communication made between spouses while married. Both spouses hold the privilege. The privilege survives the marriage but it only covers statements made during the marriage.
I don’t know if the “mistake” refers to Walt’s connection to Jesse or to Skyler, but it makes me fear for both of them. Gus doesn’t mess around.
Aaron Paul deserves an Emmy just for that look he gave as he walked away from Tomas. I’m afraid the path of revenge is what’s going to be Jesse’s undoing.
I agree. It could be a foreshadowing of how Jesse meets his demise but, he never followed through on his revenge against Hank. Will be interesting to see if he drops the ball on these guys too. Will the thugs kill him or Gus? I don’t see him getting to the end of the series.
In all likelihood, Walt would get popped on federal drug trafficking charges and the Federal Rules of Evidence would apply, in which case all that has been said above about the federal rules is true. However, if he miraculously escaped that and was solely charged in the state of New Mexico, then the following spousal privilege would kick in instead:
11-505. Husband-wife privileges.
. . . .
B. General rule of privileges. A person has a privilege in any proceeding to refuse to disclose and to prevent another from disclosing a confidential communication by the person to that person’s spouse while they were husband and wife.
C. Who may claim the privilege. The privilege under Paragraph B may be claimed by the spouse who made the confidential communication . . . . The spouse to whom the confidential communication was made may claim the privilege on behalf of the other . . . .
So either Walt or Skyler could invoke such a privilege if it came down to it.
Just sayin’
Abiquiu is the city where the Georgia O’Keefe is located. [www.okeeffemuseum.org]
I left out the word “museum” in my comment.
As I said above, the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum is in Santa Fe. Her house and studio is in Abiquiu. However, the painting of the door that Jesse and Jane view and discuss is a door in O’Keeffe’s Abiquiu house.
I found it interesting that Jesse thought he was being ripped off when the dealers drove away in the car with his money, until Tomas handed him the package.
It kind of shows how clueless Jesse and his crew really are, because that’s the way a drug transaction on the street should be handled. Money is separate from inventory, and the same person never touches both. That provides some deniability in case of a bust: the guy who took the money delivered anything. That guy is going to be higher placed one in a crew. the one handing over the product has to work his way up to a less vulnerable person.
The corner boys on “The Wire” always handled this the right way, but we saw Badger get busted after taking cash and handing meth to an undercover cop, which in itself was dumb even before he fell for that “a cop can’t lie about whether he’s a cop” fiction.
Badger getting busted was one of my most favorite scenes in the whole series. Very funny.
I felt the “Lost” type sound you refer to with Jesse moving the equipment actually was more of an echo of the sound of a fly buzzing around the lab, with Jesse’s mask up giving him the fly-eyes.
Another indication that Jesse, in his grief stricken and distracted state, is a contamination in Walt’s lab, perhaps?
Alan, I’m probably only quibbling with your wording, but I wouldn’t say that Gus “thought nothing of it” when he handed the knife to Walt. On the contrary, it was a well-thought and calculated move, sending a message: “we both know who is control, we both know only one of us has to fear the other.”
As for what Walt’s “mistake” might be, I don’t see it being anything other than the shorted shipments. Gus may not know for sure that Jesse is to blame, but he knows that it’s happening. The timing of the comment is what tells us that’s what it’s about: we last saw Gus and Walt communicate two episodes ago, in the meeting with Walt where they talked about long-term plans. The time before that, it was at the hospital. Neither time did Gus have anything negative or ominous to say to Walt; his tone was always constructive, upbeat, and implying that all was well and that he expected things to continue that way.
Only one thing changed between those meetings and the one we saw tonight: some amount of product started to be unaccounted for.
“Only one thing changed between those meetings”
Not true. In between, Walt has taken on paying for his DEA agent brother-in-law’s incredibly steep medical bills with the profits of his drug manufacturing, and given his wife quite a bit of additional information about his illegal activities.
Also, to be clear (a lot of people here seem to be saying this) — Walt is not shorting Gus. Gus has ordered 200 lbs a week. Walt is proving more than 200 lbs a week.
Gus is getting what he ordered, but he’s also paying for the supplies. That’s where he’s being shorted. Walt realized this and was sending the shipments out overweight, in spite of Jesse’s objections before he started skimming.
It’s unlikely Gus could know about Walt paying the medical bills, and why would he care? It’s Walt’s money to spend as he likes. It’s also unlikely that he could know what Walt is telling Skylar. Unlikely, though a possible scenario is that Saul talks to Mike about it, who then passes it on to Gus. Still it has to be the case that the most likely “mistake” is allowing Jesse’s actions.
Speaking of quibbles, why does Saul even have a Master’s degree? Lawyers need a J.D., which is a professional doctorate, not a Master’s.
He probably got it by mail-order. The diploma is just there to impress clients who don’t know the difference.
But he’d have to have a law degree from somewhere — ABA accredited — in order to take the bar exam. That’d obviously be a more impressive diploma to have posted.
It’s not a big deal, but it’s fiction if they’re trying to tell us that Saul’s only post-grad education was from an off-shore diploma mill. It might work in some professions, but bar associations are picky, and licensing even involves an FBI background check.
I’m pretty sure the joke is not “masters” but actually “in Fine Arts” that makes the diploma shot funny.
I thought for sure Skyler was going to suggest that they launder the drug money through Ted’s business. It’s legitimate, and he’s already shown himself to be willing to cook the books.
Why does this show remind me of the Riches?
Am I the only one who thought that Jesse’s planning to kill Tomas in revenge for Combo? After all, Jesse’s now a guy who wants to sell blue meth to recovering addicts — he’s a scumbag and a narcissist.
While Gus is certainly an ominous and dangerous character, played with just the right amount of chill by Giancarlo Esposito, I’m not sure that he really has a sense of how dangerous Walt is. In the world of “Breaking Bad” it’s better to be lucky than it is to be badass – just ask the Cousins. Walt’s not the kind of dangerous where he’ll stab you with a knife. Rather, he’ll maneuver them into a situation where only one can walk away, and some tiny, unpredictable factor – approximately the size of a fly – will tip the scales his way. At least Walt knows who he’s messing with; I’m not sure Gus does.
I get a definite vibe that the team of Walt and Skylar has a “bright” future, which will include a good deal of drama with Hank.
Why would Jesse use the meth he buys from Tomas when he can get the superior blue stuff? I think the transaction was his attempt to see the ugliness that enmeshes him up close. His anguish as he walked away is hard to read in terms of where it will lead, but it will definitely lead somewhere.
I think the meth Jesse purchased will turn out to be the blue stuff
I wondered if the episode might end on a reveal of Jesse holding blue meth bought from Tomas, but doesn’t Gus make a point of shipping the stuff outside of Albuquerque?
Will, it not clear to me that Gus “makes a point” of shipping out of Albuquerque, or whether the city simply isn’t his territory. It used to be Tuco’s turf, and since Gus and Tuco both have the same connection to the cartel, it’d make sense that they don’t overlap.
Once Tuco was killed, there was no meth to be found in Albuquerque for a while; that’s when Jesse started setting up his guys… and these other guys perhaps are also locals (maybe formerly connected to Tuco) who similarly took advantage of that opening.
“doesn’t Gus make a point of shipping the stuff outside of Albuquerque?”
Previously they made that point but, like much of Gus’s caution, it appears to have dissolved into the wind this season.
Specifically, Steve Gomez showed Hank a map a week or two back of all the places the blue stuff has shown up again, and one of them was Albuquerque. At the time, I wasn’t certain, but they’ve now confirmed that Jesse (et al) hasn’t actually sold any, so it must’ve been Gus.
I would’ve sworn the intro to this review would’ve been “…as soon as I convince a woman I’m Kevin Costner.”