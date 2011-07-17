‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Box Cutter’: The waiting is the hardest part

The long-awaited fourth season of “Breaking Bad” has finally begun. Earlier this week, I posted interviews with Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Betsy Brandt, a photographic tour of the show’s sets and my overall review of the season’s first three episodes. Now I have specific thoughts on “Box Cutter,” the season premiere, coming up just as soon as we get matching Kenny Rogers t-shirts…
“Well? Get back to work.” -Gus
When a review describes a movie or TV show as “manipulative,” it’s almost always with a negative connotation. But most fiction is manipulative in some way. It’s just a question of whether something was bad and manipulative (it made you feel emotions it hadn’t earned, or you could tell what emotions it wanted you to feel, even though you didn’t feel them) or good and manipulative.
“Breaking Bad” is constantly manipulative. Think about the reaction you had when Hank got the call that the Cousins would be approaching him within a minute, or when Walt stood and watched Jane choke to death in a manner he could have easily prevented, or when a tearful Jesse stood in Gale’s doorway at the end of last season and prepared to commit his first murder. Those are reactions that Vince Gilligan and company wanted you to have and worked very hard to make you have. But they’re also reactions the show earned through hard work, through execution, and through the patience to let us understand these characters well enough to believe what they’re doing in these moments.
“Box Cutter” is manipulative in the extreme – and magnificently so. Rarely have I been as happy to have a show expertly tug on my strings as I was watching this. The creative has built to this moment over a long time, and they’ve earned the right to linger on every last detail, even if it makes the audience hold its breath as they do so.
Just think about the many things that the episode (written by Gilligan and directed by Adam Bernstein) does to mess with our heads.
It opens with Gale alive and well and working in the Super Lab, and whether or not you read the interview I did with Vince last year in which he confirmed that Jesse shot Gale (when the camera angle he used suggested he might have changed his aim at the last minute), it would be easy to imagine that he changed his mind over the long hiatus and couldn’t bear to kill the guy (and the last shred of Jesse’s innocence). Instead, it’s another “Breaking Bad” flashback-as-short-story, as we get the origin of the Super Lab, as well as Gus’s reason for hiring Walt, with the entire scene laced with dread as Gale slowly but surely talks his way into the grave with his insistence that Gus needs to employ the man who makes the blue meth.
The rest of the story with Walt and Jesse and Gus is remarkably simple – so simple, in fact, that the episode has to take a few extended interludes with Skyler and/or Marie so it’s not just an hour of Walt and Jesse sitting around and waiting for Gus to show up and make his decision. And yet the execution of those scenes in the Super Lab is so good, and so tense, that I almost could imagine a version of the episode where we never see the women at all.
The ways in which the episode teases things out and makes us wait is fabulous. Jesse doesn’t speak at all for nearly 40 minutes of the commercial-less running time (and then only for a blackly comic callback to their botched attempt to dispose of Emilio’s body way back in the series’ second episode). Though he speaks a bit in the flashback to much happier, more peaceful times, Gus says all of five words in the present-day scenes. We spend a long time just watching Victor move confidently through the lab, showing just how well he learned to work the equipment from watching Walt, Jesse and Gale.
And in a move so ballsy and so brilliant that I actually started giggling the second time they did it, the episode devotes nearly four minutes of screen time (albeit with Walt ranting through part of it) to watching Gus Fring get dressed and undressed… TWICE (and with the care, patience and precision we’ve come to expect from the Chicken Man), with the second time coming as we’ve all been left, like Walt and Mike, slack-jawed and stunned by what Gus just did to Victor.
That sort of thing can come across as self-indulgent, or as a show understanding exactly how all its parts work and how its audience will respond to those parts. Suffice it to say, “Breaking Bad” is a show that knows what it’s doing, and is doing it brilliantly.
Think about it: we know Walt can’t die in the season premiere, that great as Aaron Paul is, the show isn’t going to suddenly reconfigure itself around Jesse. And we’re pretty damn sure that Jesse will survive, as well. In fact, the only character in that room not played by a series regular is Victor, and the rules of TV math say that if 5 people are placed in a potentially-deadly situation and only one of them is a guest star, the guest star’s gonna get it. And yet it’s still a complete shock when Gus slits Victor’s throat with the titular box cutter(*).
(*) Isn’t it amazing to see how differently an object can be perceived depending on who’s holding it? In Gale’s hand, the box cutter is another wonderful part of the giant toy store that is the Super Lab for him. The second Gus picks it up, though…
It helps, of course, to be working with a bunch of world-class actors in this scenario – to have Cranston and Paul and Giancarlo Esposito and Jonathan Banks be able to say so much when they’re not saying anything at all. Everyone’s reaction to Victor’s murder is just perfect: Gus wants to be damn sure that his audience doesn’t miss a moment of this, nor the look of cold, remorseless power in his eyes. Seen-it-all Mike is horrified and shaken that his boss would throw away a trusted employee like Victor just to send a message to these two screw-ups (and also worried if Gus might on day be pulling a box cutter on him). Walt (who has already seen his world reshape itself every five minutes for the last few hours, with the balance of power constantly shifting from his side to Gus’s) becomes so small and terrified, once again reminded of just how much he underestimates the ruthlessness of others in the drug world.
And Jesse? Jesse finally wakes the hell up from the guilt-ridden stupor he’s been in since shooting Gale in the face. Gus wanted him to pay attention, and Jesse’s finally doing exactly that.
I talked last season about how the writers seemed to be putting more and more of the dialogue and monologues into Paul’s capable hands, while leaning on Cranston’s ability to convey Walt’s emotions through silence. For this hour, at least, they switched. Jesse doesn’t talk at all until after Victor’s dead and Gus is gone, and it’s left to Walt to do virtually all the talking as he tries – unnecessarily, as it turns out – to talk his way out of this. Usually, Walt under stress turns into Heisenberg – becomes colder and tougher and more ruthless – but here he’s stuck as plain ol’ Walter White: bitter and full of false bravado that’s fooling no one, least of all Walt himself.(**) Even though we want Walt to survive this mess, and we understand that he’s fighting for his life here, it’s remarkable how the show is still able to paint him as a petty clown in those moments.
(**) Loved Victor remembering the aluminum and shutting down Walt’s little color commentary. If only a baseball player had the ability to do that to Joe Morgan or Tim McCarver.
What a fantastic hour. Everything is settled and yet nothing is. Walt is convinced Gus will try to kill them again at the first opportunity, while Jesse believes it would be too hard for Gus to find another chemist. Jesse seems remarkably steady as he consumes a large Denny’s meal, yet we saw him sitting in his car, borderline-catatonic, after the shooting; going from one extreme to the other is not healthy.
One thing we do know: after the third season ended on such an incredible high note, it would have been easy for this episode to disappoint. But even though it’s been more than a year, the incredible momentum continues, and thank “Breaking Bad”ness for that.
Some other thoughts:
• Loved the use of Alexander Ebert’s “Truth,” with its very Spaghetti Western-style intro, to cover Walt’s long, awkward walk back to his car at the end of the episode.
• In addition to Gale being alive and well in the opening flashback, that glimpse of the bullet hole in the tea kettle in his apartment also briefly made me wonder if Vince had changed his mind. Instead, the bullet went straight out the back of poor Gale’s head and through one of his beloved kitchen gadgets. And brought the cops in to find his incriminating lab notebook. Uh-oh.
• Skyler's trip to
Walt's condo didn't turn up anything, because it's a cold, empty place devoid of any personal effects (other than the judgmental doll's eye, currentyl rolling around a kitchen drawer), but it did show Skyler continuing to slowly break bad herself, here using little Holly as a prop to help guilt the locksmith into breaking into the place for her.
• Meanwhile, you can absolutely understand why Marie had to brace herself before going back into the house, because Casa Schrader is a very unpleasant place, and Hank a very unhappy patient (and suddenly a collector of rocks/”minerals”).
• Nor are things much happier at Saul Goodman’s office, where our trusty lawyer has gone into full paranoid melt-down at realizing where Mike’s true loyalties lie, and how much danger he could be in because of Walt and Jesse.
• Re: the matching apparel the guys were in for the final scenes, it would have ruined that wonderful cut from the blood being mopped up to some ketchup being swirled at Denny’s, but I almost wish we could have seen Mike buying the guys their new non-bloody clothes just to see the look on his face as he settled on the Kenny Rogers shirts.
What did everybody else think?
Most hilarious episode yet! Particularly Jesse in the Denny’s at the end.
Yea…cause I watch this show for the humor…
Did anyone else think the violence warning ruined the kill scene? You knew an emmy winner wasnt going down and the whole scene felt telegraphed.
Having said that, so glad to have the best show on tv back.
Same here. I thought, fuck yes somebody’s going to die or get tossed in a chemical vat or something, and then I realized Cranston and Paul are the entire show so it’s either well-established Mike or the guy that that just got his first first person perspective in a scene a few minutes earlier.
Definitely.
The warning before the scene made it clear someone would be killed and it wasn’t going to be one of the leads. The close up on the box cutter in the flash back, Gus putting on the protective suit and Victor’s overly smug attitude (he should NEVER) have started that cook or made the recipe comments made it overly clear what would happen. So great episode, but I disagree with you Alan because instead of feeling shock / manipulation I felt one step ahead.
No… if there was no warning I wouldn’t have been thinking that anyone was in danger at that point. I agree with people, I wasn’t shocked cause the disclaimer basically told us what was coming, which was a shame.
Totally agree. Horrible job showing that disclaimer. Didn’t lessen the scene’s impact by any means, but it was annoying to know “okay bloody scene coming up”.
I thought one of the leads could have gotten tortured/carved up a bit but not quite killed, but yeah, the warning was idiotic.
The sense one gets from this complaint is that it is undesirable to be stuck watching TV shows on TV. What a disappointment that this medium called television exists, and we can’t just go to the theater and watch this as a 13-hour miniseries unencumbered by ads and stupid promos giving away plot details.
Yes! Couldn’t agree more. Really annoying. I thought it was funny the Walking Dead clip they showed right after of a face getting smashed in by a rock has no violence warning as well. Dissapointing AMC.
The ‘violence warning’ was a disaster and proof of the ridiculously absurd lengths to which the nanny state we live in will go. What a joke. It’s bad enough that movies have to describe every little detail of their plots not just in trailers but in the little box that says R – Restricted, but as someone who doesn’t have tivo the whole middle of the show was TOTALLY ruined. They did this last season with Hank’s shooting, putting commercials in the middle of the episode that telegraphed that he would survive. I suspected Victor was going down as soon as Mike asked him if he’d been seen and Victor had to justify himself as just an easy to miss looky-loo, but still, the sad pathetic little country we’ve become was reinforced once again with the pithy little ‘warning’ in the middle of the episode even though they ALREADY HAD ONE at the beginning of the episode. Ooh, you can say the S word but not the F word, the B word but not the R word and you have to bleep out ‘god’ and blah blah blah. The USA sickens me again.
LMFAO @ Sean S nerd raging!! It annoyed me at first but now it’s turned out to be a great source of entertainment. The guy is turning on his country because of a violence warning in a TV show, that is true comedy right there.
I was getting some ice cream at that moment and missed the warning. I thought that Walt might lose an ear or just some blood. What did Gus have against Victor? Can someone tell me? Was he just the only expendable character? It didn’t sit well with me. Still a big fan of the show but here and there cracks are showing, for me.
Victor got iced because he A. Got Gale killed. Remember how he followed Walt and Jesse around and still never managed to figure them out? B. Because he got seen at the crime scene and didn’t sweep it. C. Because he called Gale about two thousand times. D. So Walt and Jesse didn’t mistake his kindness (wrong word maybe?) for weakness.
Referring to Gus in D, by the way, if that wasn’t already painfully obvious.
I too wasn’t surprised by Victor’s death. When Mike asked Victor if he’d been seen at the crime scene, I knew he wasn’t long for this world. Gus doesn’t like loose ends. I think Mike was most surprised by the fact that Gus did the deed himself and didn’t get Mike to do it. This was a message to all parties that Gus won’t tolerate errors.
I don’t remember specifically seeing a warning only before this segment, and if I did then I didn’t even think about it. They showed one at the beginning of the show and I guess when/if I saw it again I probably thought they were doing it after every commercial break.
Don’t even try to say that this made you know for a fact that Victor was going to be killed. It could have easily been talking about a hundred things. It could have been about Jesse shooting Gale, a flashback to a previous episode, or anything else basically. All it let you know was that their was going to be violence of some kind, why is that surprising?
I thought the violence warning was for watching Hank take a dump in the bed pan
I was sure that Victor was going to be killed, but I came to that conclusion when Mike questioned him about being seen at the scene. Victor had clearly screwed up, so that, and the logic of stars, dictated that he would die. Knowing that, however, didn’t diminish Gus’s threatening demeanor in the least.
after watching the first three years in the states, i’m now overseas and reduced to bittorent to stay current – one benefit of this is no commercials, but another was no disclaimer – even so, i knew what was coming since victor made the statement ‘just another looky-loo’ in response to ‘did those people see you?’
off to a great start, gus is as bad-ass as ever, in his own low-key way, and i’m anxious to see what the next dozen eps bring us for this season. SO glad this is back on the air.
LMFAO @ Dave’s comment. Classic. :)
The violence warning was a total spoiler. I’m not sure why they had to include a second one–didn’t they issue a warning at the start of the show? Although I suppose if someone joins the show late, theoretically don’t know what they are watching or what could be coming.
I watched the first 3 seasons over the course of last month on DVD so there were no commercials or warnings. Now that I have caught up (and really, how did I not know about this amazing show until recently!?) it’s very odd to watch an episode with commercials and warnings. It weakens the tension in the episode, especially if it is one building up to a final dÃ©nouement (the murder of Victor). Since Jesse and Walter had one-upped Gus with an unexpected action of murder, the chicken man had to counter with an even bigger and more shocking counter-strike. The most dispensable person in the room was Victor and when I saw the box cutter it was clear it had to be him.
Love the reference to the disposal of the body by hydrochloric acid in episode 2. The victim fit perfectly in the plastic drum this time. Jesse and Walter have come full circle, although this time as more hardened criminals who have broken badger than we ever thought.
Broken badger! Ha ha! Broken badder than we ever thought is what I meant. I need to start typing comments on a regular size keyboard not an iPhone.
Of course a very gruesome episode as well. But the dark comedy that underlies Breaking Bad really shown through tonight.
Didn’t Gus kill Victor because Victor got seen at the apartment? That seemed to be the logical conclusion to me. And also they’d have Victor’s phone calling Gale multiple times near the moment of his death.
It was Mike who was calling Gale & all the cell phones used by the ‘bad guys’ in this show are only temp phones. Mike would have destroyed it immediately. Gus offed Victor because Gale’s security was Victor’s responsibility.
That was my assumption as well…
Megadittoes on that, Max — Gus has never drawn a stupid breath, and having an employee both reveal himself to too many civilians to kill without causing a task force to go after his organization, and having said employee potentially ruin an expensive batch of chemicals (if Gale weren’t needed, Gus would have killed him as soon as Jesse muscled him our) in a fit of envy and pique. Victor was dead as soon as we heard him growl “Two weeks” — that was a lot of resentment for these white boys taking his place in Gus’s team, a team probably built on Hispanic talent.
Besides, Victor was a pig and will not be missed. Interesting to see who Gus slides in next, to ride herd on Walt and Jesse.
My thoughts exactly. Victor had become a liability and thus had to be disposed of. I thought that ‘the cleaner’ was going to go through with the murder via box cutter, but I underestimated Gus. We now know that Gus is one ruthless killer.
I was going to say that Victor got offed because he was seen by too many witnesses to kill without getting the DEA on their backs — but then we know they’re heading their way, due to a pudgy prodigy leaving notes behind….
But the interesting bit, about Hank? Both he and Gale wondered about the source of the blue color in the meth. Is Hank doing digging his own way, in finding Walt’s chemical signature? Even when he’s down, Hank doesn’t let go…
I thought it was simply to show Walt just how little his life means to Gus. If he thinks so little of offing a loyal employee, Walt and Jesse should not assume any better (and the one thing that will keep them breathing is making Gus money). But you all might be right; it works for a few reasons.
Did Victor’s knowledge of the recipe make him a liability who had to be eliminated? If Gus had already decided to keep Walter and Jesse on (as the best cooks), does that leave Victor distressed, disappointed, and conceivably willing to leave and sell the recipe to a rival?
Even if Victor couldn’t reach proper purity himself, maybe a rival could get someone sufficiently qualified, once the recipe was out. Gus killing Victor tied up that loose end. He retains his monopoly, absolutely.
I think him killing Victor is a lot of things, but mostly it’s just a message:
“I kind of liked this guy, he made a tiny mistake. Think about what I’ll do to you if you give me a smaller reason than he did.”
I really think that even Gus knew he didn’t HAVE to kill him, but he really felt he had to show Walt and Jesse what he’s all about. Up to this point, he’s more like a figure. A man who they know is behind violent acts, but never really attached to them. He was an enigma, but now they know he’s much more than just the man behind the meth lab curtain.
Cgey- great call! e I didn’t think of that on the mineral collection / blue meth color having to do with Hank still pursuing Heisenberg while down and out.
Agreed. That was my first thought as well.
As I watched this episode, I too felt that Gus was sending a message to â€œthe two screwupsâ€. On the other hand, my husband felt that Gus killed Victor because the neighbors at the crime scene saw his face, and that Victor could be linked to Gale as a â€œbusinessâ€ associate. Also, those â€œlab notesâ€ might reveal a lot of incriminating evidence. Gale was watching Walter, but Victor was also watching Walter. Gale was probably well aware of this, and felt threatened by Victor.
VelocityUnknown, I also completely agree with your theory. It was message-sending. However, Victor was also a major liability since he’d been seen at the apt, so it was necessary to eliminate this loose end.
I think Victor was killed because he was in charge of taking care of Gale and he failed. ThatÂ´s why he was so pissed and started cooking, trying to convince Gus that he could do without them.
Gus killing him in front of them was just to make a point for sure, if he was killing Victor anyway, why not use it to scare the shit out of them?
Like the Joker said in The Dark Knight, “It’s about sending a message.” Of course he also killed him to cover up some loose ends but the main point was to send a message.
Max, any action can have multiple causes, but I’m quite sure you’ve hit the prime cause. Mike asks Victor “Did you sweep the place?” and when he says there were people there, he asks “Did they see you?”
Presumably Mike tells Gus that, so he knows the guy didn’t get the job done and he’s become a target for the investigation– two good reasons for Gus to wipe him out.
And,as long as you’re going to do that, might aw well do it in front of two guys who know you kill people but assume you never get your hands dirty.
By the way, I have to differ with people here. When I saw the “extreme violence” warning, I didn’t assume anyone was going to die. Possible, sure– but the warning could have meant we’re going to watch Gus use the box cutters on someone’s face, cut off a finger or a tongue, pour acid on someone or myriad other awful stuff. I considered the possibility that Walt and Gus were going to re-enact a scene from CHINATOWN.
Also, unless Alan has inadvertently passed on a spoiler, I don’t see any reason to assume Skylar doesn’t have stuff on Walt. No one knows how long she was in there and the show has a habit of giving you a seemingly minor scene and then detonating it much later.
And, I’m sorry, but I don’t know how anyone could look at Hank surfing a crystallography site and not assume he was still pursuing the drug ring.
There’s 5 options by way of explanation, none of which are mutually exclusive.
1) He killed him for getting seen at the crime scene.
2) He killed him for not ‘sweeping’ the crime scene (of evidence such as Gale’s phone and the lab notes).
3) He killed him for screwing up Walt’s assassination; allowing Walt to contact Jessie. True Mike is also responsible, but Mike is more useful to him.
4) He killed him for indirectly insulting Gus by suggesting that cooking didn’t require skilled chemists.
5) He killed Walt to show how deadly he was, just because he could to make the point.
Personally, I like all 5.
6) We might, and hopefully will (because for Fring’s organisation to be realistic it would have to be compartmentalised with us having only seen one compartment thus far; it seems unrealistic that this guy was his top lieutenant) find out in the coming months that Victor’s job was to oversee production and protect Gale, which he has clearly failed at. I did think (not knowing about the ‘major character is going to die’ interviews and not watching on a medium with the violence warnings you folks apparently got) when I saw him start cooking ‘this is a guy desperately trying to cover his ass’, so it seems plausible he knew he had screwed up in some way (Mike’s comments of course making it seem as though the screw ups were just related to the crime scene).
I thought it was mostly a mixture of all of the reasons that have been mentioned here, including sending a message. I’m sort of new to reading these posts, but this Tim Isola person seems to fancy himself an expert on the show in the comments on every post – someone who’s practically inside the minds of the writers and it drives me nuts.
I am mostly commenting here to point out that Giancarlo Esposito (Gus) gave an interview to NY Mag (posted today) in which he said he views the murder as a necessity to protect ‘the family’ – the vast network of people Gus employs. Because Victor was compromised, he had to go. But the method in which it was done was a message to his other employees. So there, Tim. Everyone is entitled to an opinion, and all of this is subjective, so please stop stating your opinion as if it’s the definitive answer.
Nice pickup, cgeye, on Hank’s possible motive for the mineral collection. That rock he was bidding on did have a familiar blue tint, didn’t it? Thanks, I didn’t pick up on that.
Any idea on what the song playing at the end of the episode was?
Ah, Alexander Ebert’s “Truth”. Sorry, I missed that the first read. Thanks for the detail, Alan!
Alexander is from Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros. His solo album (where “Truth” comes from) is pretty good, but the Zeros are where’s it’s really at.
Jesus Christ that was awesome.
brilliant. at first, Gus killing Victor didn’t make sense, but that just shows how important that message is to send to walt and jesse to not ever cross him
Christ that was a fast hour of TV. I like the idea of the episode being devoid of any of the subplots and I wish they had gone there instead.
“Skyler’s trip to Hank’s condo didn’t turn up anything”
*Walter’s Condo
Yup. At least twice per season I make a Walt/Hank accidental switcheroo.
I didn’t think I could continue to be blown away by Breaking Bad, but I was left slack jawed at Gus calmly slitting Victor’s throat. What a show!
Has there ever been an image that sums up the show quite as well as Walt trying to shuffle back to keep his shoes out of a growing puddle of blood? I couldn’t be happier to have this show back.
I saw Victor’s death coming a mile away. Even if Victor was able to cook the meth, he was seen at the crime scene and would have been a liability… and as we’ve seen, Gus does not like liabilities.
Of course, knowing that Victor was the logical person in that room to die didn’t dampen the impact of the scene.
Also: “Skyler’s trip to Hank’s condo…” I’m thinking you meant Walt’s condo. :-)
The box cutter scene was one of the most unpleasant deaths I’ve ever seen. I think it was because of how he held the wound open.
Exactly! Victor’s head kept dropping forward and Gus was actively holding it back. I don’t know if he did that to ensure that Walt and Jesse got covered in blood or what, but it was indeed gruesome.
Really great to have this show back. I thought that Gus killed Victor because maybe Mike told him he was seen at Gale’s house.
I felt that gus was trying to terrify walt by killing victor in front of him. At dennys jesse says something like “Since he can’t kill us he wants us wish that we were dead.” I could be wrong though.
I agree with Ben, Gus took care of two things by murdering Victor that way. The first was about being seen at the crime scene. The second is to let Jessie and Walt know that they are dead no matter what they do. Poor Jessie; Walt is going to die anyway from cancer, but Jessie’s life is now over thanks to “Mr. White”.
They don’t call him the Chicken Man for nothing.
This just made my day
Wonder if the Kenny Rogers t-shirts were chosen in some sly nod to Kenny Rogers Roasters…after all, Walt and Jessie almost got roasted by the Chicken Man.
The Kenny Rogers shirts definitely were both an homage to the chicken connection, as well as emblematic of Walt having embraced a role as “The Gambler.”
Maybe also an homage to Pulp Fiction?
I thought the homage to Pulp Fiction was the phone call between Skylar and Saul when she mentioned “meth lab”.
Just to echo the thoughts expressed in the review: the scene where Walt monologues and Gus gets in his lab equipment was pure brilliance. So brilliant I’m not just ready to call it one of the best Breaking Bad moments of all time, I’m ready to call it one of the most brilliant, nuanced, and expertly crafted pieces of dramatic television that has ever been done.
I have never seen attention to detail like I’ve seen it in this show. And man, even knowing that poor Victor was going to die, even knowing it would be gruesome, it was so perfectly put together that I found myself almost gagging right there with Walt. How do you do this Gilligan? How? (Insert unavailable clip of George Bluth Sr. screaming “Gilligan!” here)
Going on a different tangent, has anyone else noticed the attention to colors on this show? The lab stuff stuck out mostly in this episode, but the something else that showed up that’s been series consistent is Marie in purple. And I just know there’s some reason that they chose a bright green boxcutter and I’m curious about the lingering shot on the red converse when Walt exited the cab.
So happy to have this glorious show back.
The shoes when Walt got out of the cab – I just figured he needed new shoes, cos his old one were drenched in blood. There’s a meta-commentary there about how easy it is for Walt to walk away from the deaths he causes, too.
Mike bought new clothes for Walt and Jesse, whose clothes were covered in blood. It seems apropos that Mike selected blood red sneakers.
Re: purple on Marie, if you re-read Alan’s interview with Gilligan, he notes the colors assigned to specific characters, including purple on Marie. Could catch though. Also, in the flashback, as Gale commented it was like Xmas, the primary colors visible in the lab were red and green.
^^^
Love the Christmas observation, never thought of that but it makes total sense now.
Absolutely agree with you over the brilliant writing, directing and acting of that scene. And yes I aways notice the colors used in the show, especially Marie’s wearing of purple. She even had a purple bedspread. And the use of green. Gayle was wearing a green shirt in “last seasons recap” when Gus visits him at home. Of course the opening shot with the green box cutter and green wrapping over the cooking machines. I think even Mike was wearing a green jacket (I remember the green ribbon shoes in last seasons finale that Mike took off the Asian lady, and Skylar wore green in the finale). Saul is wearing a green shirt and holds a green cloth over the phone at the telephone booth. Tonight, Jesse, Walt Jr. and Gus are all wearing red and that red floor in the lab and the red sneakers! And as Victor gets up to start cooking, his shirt is lit blue but looks then turns back to green as he is cooking. The sink that Gus washing his glasses next to – green! Major primary colors! Great reading your insightful post.
I felt like tonight rewarded me as a view from the first season. There were so many callbacks. Holly did help convince the locksmith to let Skylar in but her hyperventilating also did the trick. That reminded me of the scene from the store when she was accused of shoplifting. Who knew this skill would come in so handy?
The only thing I found anti-climatic was that Victor was the one who was killed. I had accidentally gotten spoiled that someone would die in this ep but I was made to believe it was someone significant so when it was the non-contract guy, I was both relieved and felt let down. The way this show immediately switched to the black comedy it’s known for was worth it, though. Mike’s expressions as he watched Walt and Jess try to get that body into a barrel were hilarious.
So glad this show is back.
And I got almost nostalgic when they brought out the chemicals to melt the body.
Oh I forgot to mention that it didn’t matter that Aaron Paul didn’t say a word, I felt he stole those scenes. It’s such a testament to this show that all these actors have the charisma to be compelling in silence.
Mike’s expression as he watches Walt and Jesse try to get that body into the barrel = Spike’s sarcastic remark from Buffy the Vampire Slayer: “This is the crack team that foils my every plan?”
Enjoyed the body-in-the-barrel scene. As they were struggling, I said to my girlfriend, a late-comer to the show, “the funny thing is, they have experience in this sort of thing.” So when Jesse said “trust us” I was practically ROFL.
Refresh my memory. I know Marie was doing some shoplifting, but I don’t recall Skyler ever doing the same. Or any character feigning hyperventilating.
When Skyler returned the tiara that her sister stole, she was accused of stealing it.
Loved the “Pulp Fiction” homage of Walt and Jesse in the Dennys after cleaning up the body. If only someone had made a Honey Bunny reference. The whole episode was brilliant! Worth the wait.
Good call on Pulp. Immediately expected “everybody be cool this is a robbery” to be shouted by a customer
Aw, nuts, you stole my planned post, Controller. Took the words right out of my mouth. I also noticed the visual homage. Travolta and Jackson in a Denny’s like diner dressed in ridiculous t-shirts they had to wear because their own clothes were completely bloodied. Good call.
Major good call!
“If only someone had made a Honey Bunny reference.”
Nah, it was perfect as is. Any more would have been too self-aware, too “Hey, you’re watching a TV show!” Shows can get away with that if it’s part of their established universe (I’m thinking Community) but it would have been a jarring break from the show’s reality in Breaking Bad.
That whole scene with Gus undressing and then getting ready to kill was unbearably tense, and when they cut to the ketchup later, I nearly threw up. Nice jolt from Gilligan & company!
Loved the Denny’s scene–reminded me quite a bit of PULP FICTION.
I say this on almost every episode, but they get so many things right about Albuquerque. From the streets the guy calling 911 references to the radio station in Walt’s car when Skyler drives it (Coyote 102.5, a classic rock station), to the local alt weekly the Weekly Alibi, to the Denny’s across the street from the University of New Mexico… everything.
Only thing; any self-respecting Albuquerquean would be eating at Frontier right down the street instead of Denny’s.
Still, the attention to detail is amazing. Something that only people who have lived in Albuquerque would notice but that Gilligan and crew make sure to show every episode anyway.
You are 100% correct. It’s one of the many reasons why I love BB!
I lived in ABQ for a year in 05-06. The way it becomes a character is one of the best things there. From the way the NE Heights is treated as happy, the houses off of Golf Course on the west side being so pristine, to the grittiness of everything south of 40. I got a buddy at 610 KNML and he said they were in recording his show for use in an ep. later this season.
I’m just waiting for someone to be listening to KUNM.
Speaking of radio, did I hear correctly that it was mentioned over the air that ABQ has 330 days of sunshine or something to that effect? Sounds the opposite of Seattle…at least the Seattle we see in “The Killing.” Also, concerning the ABQ area, does anyone have any idea where Gus and Heisenberg’s meeting place in the desert was filmed. Where there enough landmarks? A friend recently visited NM and some of her photos evoked strong memories of a scene or two from “Breaking Bad.” With “In Plain Sight” also filming in ABQ, Sunday night television seems to be funded by the New Mexico tourism board.
although DENNY’S is HUGE in portions of the Asian-American community…”Dennito’s” in Japan….
Danny – I’d guess 330 is about right, but I was only there 13 mos. That desert could could have been one of hundreds of places. Get on I25 and go north or south and you can be there, or I40 and you can find it east or west of town. I didn’t pay that much attention, but the foothills in town could have functioned too, if they pointed the camera north.
I couldn’t really tell where the meeting place in the desert was but as Adam said there is desert everywhere around here. And yeah, its sunny basically all the time here. Right now its sunny and hot.
There is a cool Flickr set of Breaking Bad locations that someone did: [www.flickr.com]
FBIHop, Please do keep up the comments about the details of ABQ shown on Breaking Bad, as I find them quite interesting being a person who has never been. Plus I really like learning about the ways in which Gilligan and company choose to make this show. One can learn a hell of a lot about how to do it right. God I love this show. :)
Danny, If my memory serves me correctly (and I think it does) you can find out where that desert scene is shot by listening to the podcast for the final episode (on i-Tunes) of last year. Gilligan directed that episode and is one of 2 commentators. I think he said that if they had panned the camera just a little bit more in one direction, (I can’t remember which direction) they would have been able to see the “offices” for Breaking Bad and or a major land mark. Here’s the link: [itunes.apple.com]
BTW Danny, I thought I heard 366 days of sunshine a year, which caught my attention :). I’m going to have to listen to it again but I like the idea that Gilligan was making fun of The Killing. (I never could get into that show.)
I saw the closeup on the boxcutter and assumed that the “intense violence” would involve Walt losing an eye, so I squinted through my fingers til I saw Gus’ blood-spattered face and realized it was safe to look again.
Most hilarious product placement: Hank’s laptop. Bet Sony is thrilled.
I had forgotten how darkly funny this show is, and was surprised to find myself laughing out loud throughout. Gus’ one-liner, Skyler tricking the locksmith, Marie’s relentless perkiness.
And the opening reveal of Gale’s face was so well done – the surprise and pleasure as he sees what’s inside… and a few minutes later, his surprised face with that tiny black hole in it. I haven’t felt this well-manipulated since “The Sopranos”, and can’t wait for next week.
I only have two complaints: the segment-by-segment violence warnings seemed like potentially spoilery annoyances for a show on this late. One warning at the beginning should be sufficient. And, I wish they had done a longer set of previouslies. It has been so long, and, much as I love it, this isn’t a show I just dip into on a Sunday afternoon. So I found myself having a bit of trouble putting the pieces together of how last season ended.
Other than that, cool perfection. So happy to have the best show on TV back, even if it means my Sundays end on a grim note.
I agree that they could have done without the second violence warning. Luckily, the scene was done so well that the violence spoiler didn’t completely ruin it. To be fair, for basic cable, that was one of the most gruesome scenes of violence. At least we can be thankful that AMC didn’t force the writers/producers to tone the scene down.
It was too bad the second violence spoiler, er, warning came up.
Going to disagree with you on the previouslies, Chrissy. 1. I prefer to maximize the time on new material. 2. Previouslies are usually too spoilery for my liking – going back to the season 3 finale, the previouslies completely gave away that Gale was re-entering the picture. I’d rather they just show 10 seconds to recap the very last things that happened rather than try to “prep” us for a specific connection to something that occurred before.
I dunno Patrick, while that was pretty violent, I kinda think that the gang-rape scene in the second season premier of Sons of Anarchy was just as gruesome and violent as this. Also, in One Minute last season the camera gets splattered with the brains of the cousin Hank just shot and you get a good image of the hole in his brain before he slumps down. I think maybe the warning was because of the shocking killing, not because of the gore from it. I could be wrong though, but I must say while I was a little shocked at Gus’s reaction, the killing itself and the spurting blood aren’t things I’ve never seen before on tv.
Personally, I thought the whole thing was really well executed.(giggle)
How did the previouslies give away that Gale was going to appear in the episode? I mean, obviously his death was going to figure.
I want new material too, but spending two minutes on background when the show has been off the air for a year would have helped me enjoy the other 40-something minutes just a little bit more (I was wracking my brain trying to remember what exactly Walt did to get into this situation in the first place, and why Jesse was desperate enough to kill Gale. I sort of recall the broad strokes, but it was hard to keep track of motivations without a reminder.)
Chrissy, I was referring to the previouslies before the season 3 finale episode (wasn’t referring to last night’s). Gale had been absent for several episodes after Walt brought Jesse into the lab to replace him, and going into that episode at that time there was no obvious expectation that Gale would ever return. But the previouslies showed Gale and that was like waving a big flag letting everyone know he’d be back for that episode.
I may be oversensitive and completely in the minority on this. I’m one of those who like to go into episodes COMPLETELY fresh with not even a hint of what I’m about to watch.
AMC has been showing last season like crazy the last few weeks. I was able to re-watch most of the season and get my head ready for the start of season 4.
The matching quirky outfits – sitting in diner after taking part in extreme acts of violence. Couldn’t help remind me of the great John Travolta and Samuel L in Pulp Fiction. Anyone else catch that?
The shot when Walter looks down at the spreading blood approaching his feet, with all the saturated reds and blues, might be the most beautiful shot I have seen on television … ever? SICK!
Awesome episode as usual. Not sure I’m going to like Seeing Hank in that state for a whole season. I really liked where his character was going, hopefully he’s back on his feet at some point.
Hot. Damn.
Slowly, quietly, methodically, and ruthlessly (as if he would do it any other way), Gustavo Fring might be making a case for the pantheon as one of the greatest television villains ever to grace the small screen. I wouldnâ€™t bet against him making it there by the by the time this show finishes its run. One episode into season 4, Giancarlo Esposito might already have an episode that could win him an Emmy a year from now â€“ and if you leave aside the cold open (which was also excellent) he said only five words for the entire running time. The entire sequence was just a masterpiece of silent theatre for all the actors involved – Cranston, Paul, Esposito, and Banks all put on an acting clinic the caliber of which I could try to put into words, but I would fall woefully short, so I wonâ€™t even try.
Loved the callback to the seriesâ€™ second episode, and Walter and Jesseâ€™s first attempt to dispose of a body. They have come a long way since then, yet I fear that they havenâ€™t learned nearly enough to keep up with where this turn of events will take them. By the end of the season, theyâ€™re going to need much more than a mop, a polyurethane barrel, and a few jugs of hydrofluoric acid to make the bodies around them disappear â€¦
Much as I like Gus, even his over the top actions with Victor here only reinforced that in the fight between he and Walt/Jesse, it was Gus who blinked. As he always has. Every attempt he’s made to rid himself of the duo, to show who’s really in charge, has failed. As has this one.
And I think Jesse’s talk with Walt here was the first step in Walt realizing who really holds the power in the Gus/Walt relationship. Gus comes across as a smart guy, but he’s got a real blind spot when it comes to Walt, just as Walt has the blind spot when it comes to Jesse. Those two are going to bring him down before the show is over and he’s a fool not to realize it.
I don’t think you’d see someone like, say, Micheal Corleone making the same mistake three times…
RWG (no, let’s try not to give Gus TOO much credit :-)
Those are all good points. Gus’s dealings with Walter and Jesse (even with Gail in that prologue, when he allows himself to be talked into hiring Walt) have certainly proved that he is far from infallible – in fact, he has made more than one strategic error in the last few episodes alone.
Perhaps I’m putting too much stock in the ambience Gus creates whenever he walks into a room. He’s clearly a man who thrives on establishing an aura of control and then maintaining that aura through fear and ruthless efficiency – but you’re right that Jesse, at least, was able to crack that aura in this episode simply by being willing to meet his gaze. Thus far, Gus is still playing on his home turf – we’ve yet to see him truly out of his element yet, and it’s entirely possible that his icy calm will crack when he finds himself in an environment where he doesn’t know how to manipulate the pieces at hand.
One of the keys to a great villain in my book is adaptability – how they are able to stay on top when their carefully laid masterplans fall through. I have a feeling we’ll get to see Gus face that challenge this season, and if he fails to survive, I will have no problems conceding that my exultation of his greatness was premature (even now, I’d like to rein in my enthusiasm somewhat). Still, Gus remains the most dangerous obstacle that Walt and Jesse – formidable anti-heroes in their own right – have faced to date, and I suspect that even when the two of them gain a decisive physical and mental upper hand (and I expect they will), Gus will not go quietly. If their struggle ends up being as fierce as I expect (and hope) it will be, then Gus will have proved himself as a villain worthy of remembrance. He’s got a long way to go, but so does the show itself, and I can’t wait to see how where they wind up, even if my assessment ends up being totally wrong :)
@rwgibson13: I think Walt has realized that Gus needs him. Most of his defense of himself tonight was based on the idea that Gus needs him. So far he has been reacting with that knowledge in mind. What could come of Jesse’s talk at the diner is for Walt to take initiative and develop a strategy based on that knowledge.
The case can also be made that Gus is a fool for getting into business with Walt in the first place over an extra 3% in purity. That might be a gulf to a chemist like Gale, but to Gus’s customer base? How was it ever worth the risk?
@Jared – You have to remember there are two sides to Gus. Much as we’ve seen a lot of his efforts in making himself seem intimidating and powerful in his dealings with the police and especially the Cartels he survived by ‘doing a Walt’; seeming completely innocuous and inoffensive.
Yes, it was amazing to see Jesse perk up after Gus killed Victor and stare Gus down with an unflinching glare. Meanwhile next to him was Walter slumping down in his seat almost trying to will his body away from the scene, just shaking in fear. Jesse seemed to be saying with his long unblinking look, “hey I just shot someone point blank in the face” and I can do murder cold and up front just like you Gus.” Aaron Paul conveyed so much just with his eyes–no words necessary.
Great episode. Two thoughts:
Walt and Jesse at Denny’s wearing goofy t-shirts? Very “Pulp Fiction”.
I’d have preferred it if the Chicken Man had walked out of the lab without saying a thing. Actions speaking louder than words, etc.
Otherwise, top grades all around. Welcome back, BB.
I miss Don Draper.
I don’t disagree that it would have been even more bad ass if Gus had walked out having said nothing at all. But even Mike seemed to not know the hell was going on or why, so those five words were needed to make it clear.
Man, I live this show. Because of interviews U guessed that Victor was going to die and how he was going to be killed. And yet, I was still nervous when Gus walked in.
Like you said, they aren’t going to kill Walt, and if they kill Jesse it will either be in a finale or the premier of the last season. so it pretty amazing that they can have any tension with those two at all and yet they somehow pull it off.
There was a second there when I thought dismemberment or some nasty knife work might have been in the cards for Walt and/or Jesse. Would have fit the violence disclaimer and worked to get Gus’ point across.
In the end though, the absolutely brutal throat slitting got the point across perfectly.
Another suspenseful, wonderfully acted, and violent episode. But let’s not forget what also makes this show so memorable: the humor.
I was laughing my ass off all episode. That scene with the heavily breathing security guard? Priceless lol
You mentioned the music during the walk, but I thought the music at Denny’s stole the show. They really don’t get credit for the music they use. It’s wonderful. Aaron Sorkin’s SportsNight is the last show that had music make an impact on it other than conveying the tension that we’re supposed to have.
The final scene at Gale’s says “Heisenberg” to me.
Good point, Gale can be set up as Heisenberg. The notebook will bring in the DEA and Hank will think otherwise and the case will bring him back in his feet. I can maybe stand one more epi at most of angry bedpan Hank.
I wonder what happens to Hank when he’s NOT the one who got “Heisenberg.” Is getting him all he’s got left? If “Heisenberg” is dead, where’s Hank?
Plump-faced jolly Gale as the mastermind Heisenberg? LOL!
In regarding to giving credit to the use of music in TV shows…LOST was one of the best.
I thought MOaCA was wonderful with their use of music.
My take on why Gus killed Victor…He screwed up. He should have never let them find out where Gale lived(he had been tailing Walt) and he definitely shouldn’t have let them kill Gale. IMO, it didn’t have anything to do with being seen at the crime scene.
Only thing I don’t buy about Victor being seen at Gale’s being the primary reason Gus killed him is that Mike genuinely seemed shocked about it. Sure, could’ve been Gus simply didn’t tell Mike what he had planned, but still.
Look at it this way… Would it make more sense for Gus to decide to kill Victor and say, “Well, as long as I’m killing him I might as well do it in the lab to send a violent message to my chemists” or for Gus’s primary intent to be to send a message to Walt and Jesse, with Victor’s mistakes just happening to make him the ideal sacrificial lamb?
They have also set up gale to be Heisenberg……the police will connect the lab book on blue meth to gale . In a word brilliant!
Unlikely. Not when the blue meth is still being produced. It is likely, though, that the authorities will connect the dots and realize the murder was Blue Meth related.
No, they will assume what happened to gale was what gus had planned for walt and Jessie. They will figure that hiesenberg (gale) was a middleman that was not needed anymore, smart, very smart. So gale (with his perfect academic background) will be deemed as the infamous Heisenberg and ce la vie, what do you think Alan?
Is Kelley Dixon still going to be doing the BB Insider Podcast? Anyone know?
They’re still promoting the podcast on the iTunes page for season 4 episodes, if that means anything. I guess we should find out soon.
And Kenny Rogers was a “chicken man” himself for a little while, too.
Very good catch. I used to LOVE KR Roasters!
Fantastic observation, Renton! Kinda too bad we didn’t get any beautiful cinematic shots of a giant red sun in the shape of a chicken…
Loved when Walt moves his feet to avoid getting the blood on his shoes. Reminded me of “No Country For Old Men” when Chigur (Sugar?) deliberately moves his feet to avoid the blood from Woody Harelson. I’ve always read this show reminds people of a Coen Brothers film. Nice little wink from the peeps at Breaking Bad me thinks!! :)
To echo everyone else, SO glad this show is BACK!!!
WOW. But why did Gus kill Victor? Also, wasn’t the condo Walt’s (it said Hank’s in the review)? LOVE THIS SHOW
Lots of good callbacks in this episode, but the best was in the cold open, when Gale called Jesse’s meth “quite good.” It helps explain why Fring keeps Jesse alive, aside from Walt saying he won’t work without him.
That was Walt’s meth, not Jesse.
I love how Walt and Jesse match like twins but only Walt has the sticker on his shirt.
This show does the little things better than ANYBODY. That Skyler got to peel the sticker off by show’s end made it even more hilarious.
I didn’t get the whole Hank and the mineral purchasing. How can you find a parallel between that and him looking for Walt?
Blue crystals?
I asked a fiend of mine who has two PhDs in mineralogy, and he didn’t see a connection between magnesite (what Hank was looking at on the auction) and meth. Hank also had a bunch of crappy looking amethyst specimens which would indicate he’s not really a collector. I’ve never really seen anyone sell or purchase a magnesite specimen, though I suppose you could… <– Over-thinking it
I thought that Victor’s emotion in trying to get to Gale in time and then finding him dead, was unusual, and shows a deeper relationship between Victor and Gale, and a deeper dimension between them as well. I even thought for a moment that Gale and Victor were brothers. I even thought that they were Gus’s sons. How weird is that? But Victor was so out of character this epi! He was griefstricken at Gale’s death. I think we are going to be in for a bit more backstory in season 4, to see where Gale and Victor REALLY came from. JMHO.
I think that if there was any deeper dimension between Victor and Gale, it was that Victor respected Gale’s loyalty and simplicity. He was never going to cause all of the headaches and problems that Walt and Jesse caused.
Who knows, maybe Victor thought he would step into the role of Gale’s assistant after Walt was killed.
So much for that…
I wouldn’t go so far as to say they were brothers or anything, but Victor clearly liked Gale, and I think there was some personal feeling of loss there, not just for a respective colleague or whatever.
Yup Emily, I too wondered about those same things. Victor’s response to Gale’s death was over the top. I don’t think it was just fear driven, it felt like something much deeper to me.
About Hank’s shopping for minerals. I think this is just a phase poor Hank is going through. Some fixation on crystals and their healing power, maybe? Some viewers thought he was trying to find the ‘blue’ in Walt’s formula, but I thought it was proven that the blue in Walt’s meth formula came from methylalanine, and the DEA knew that, back when Walt and Jesse stole the drum from the chemical warehouse and it was caught on tape. Any thoughts?
it is the methylamine. when jesse and badger cooked in the rv it was just cloudy gray (they used pseudo). when jesse cooked walt’s “more or less” haha, formula it was blue. it is just a chemical reaction, not for an effect. (but they are just making rock candy, dying sugars and syrups and water)
Emily brings up a good point. Ryan, WE all know it’s the methylamine that makes it blue, but Emily is trying to figure out if the DEA knows that too. I can’t remember if they put two and two together with the warehouse theft or not. If so that would definitely rule out Hank’s mineral collecting having any substantive purpose.
It is definitely not just “some phase.” This show doesn’t waste things like that. I don’t know whether his mineral purchases are in any way connected to trying to find Heisenberg…but at the very least, they are symbolic of that quest.
Hank (or one of the other agents?) said something early on like, “This stuff is like that old biker meth.”
@JayV, you’re right–the show doesn’t waste things like that. So I’m curious where this mineral collecting thing will pop back up.
It was brilliant. I was so tense and happy watching this. Just wonderful.
The Lab scene was incredible. I’m glad Breaking Bad’s back!
One bullet just below the left eye…Terry Crowley reference?
My favorite part: Mike instinctively pointing the gun at Gus/Victor during the stabbing with a look of pure horror. This was a surprise even for him.
Reminded me of Boba Fett in Jabba the Hutt’s palace. Both appear to be true mercenaries, ready for action when things start to go south.
I liked the brief glimpse of Stephen King’s “Everything’s Eventual” on Gale’s coffee table. A nice allusion to the outcome that had to be, but maybe also an omen of what’s in store for the rest of the season.
it is on in 15 minutes. i have watched it a second time just for the slice. and those clothes with the matching red converse. in the episode “737” walt says he needs 737,000 and obviously ot is the plane. in “i see you” the cousins are in the ICU, haha, and gus shows himself to walt in public. EVERYTHING IS PURE BRILLIANCE
Was Anna Gunn pregnant while filming this season? She looks it.
I don’t think that Skylar looks pregnant. However, she does appear to have gained weight.
Maybe she had a baby in the last year? I also thought Victor looked a little heavier than he did a year ago–which was just five minutes ago in show time, of course.
Yes, Victor also looked heavier than he did in Season 3. I haven’t heard any news about Anna Gunn being pregnant or having had a baby during the off season. Maybe she gave up smoking, is eating more, is getting less exercise, or her metabolism is just slowing down. There are many reasons for women and men to gain weight.
Anyone else see the parallels between the season 2 premiere? Their boss (tuco, gus) kills one of his employers- for different reasons of course- and leaves walt and jesse fearing for their lives and thinking of a way to kill their boss before he kills them.
“Mike is horrified and shaken that his boss would throw away a trusted employee like Victor just to send a message to these two screw-ups”
I don’t think that’s it. I think Gus killed Victor because Victor admitted to being seen at the scene of Gale’s murder.
I understand that it sends a message. I’m disputing that Victor was killed “just” to send a message. Victor was a potential leak. Gus eliminated him. The message was bonus.
Why did he kill Victor?
Until I am offered a believable motive (which hasn’t yet been proffered by the writers, so we can only speculate), I can’t give this episode a positive rating. All I can say is this, no believable motive was contained within the episode itself.
Two were offered at least, and one could infer even more.
1) Sending a message (Gus was slitting Victor’s throat and all-the-while looking at Walt and Jesse, like saying “This is what I’d like to do to you, myself”. And the message works (by Walt’s reaction and Jesse’s quote about all of them being in the same page now).
2) Victor was seen in the crime scene, and also did not/could not clean any evidence.
Other motives:
*) Victor starts to cook a batch (only by watching experience), but does not really know the chemistry. He tries hard to prove something, but in reality he bahaves unstably -given that Gus has not announced his decisions yet- and is in way over his head. (Mike behaves way more rationally by doing nothing).
*) For Gus, Viktor was the best choice for someone to get killed. Jesse, though may seem a possible choise, would be a very wrong one, because killing him would generate a whole different range of emotions in Walt. Which is something Gus does not want.