There have been times when Vince Gilligan has known from the start of a “Breaking Bad” season exactly how it was going to end (the plane crash of season 2), and other times where he and his fellow writers have had to improvise (they realized midway through season 3 that the Cousins were too dangerous to plausibly hang around forever, and as a result killed them off and made Gus into the new big bad).
As Gilligan and his writing staff have begun work on the final 8 episodes of the AMC drama, they’re taking an approach that’s a little from Column A and a little from Column B, where they have an idea of what’s going to be happen but are open to changing that idea if something better comes along.
I spoke with Gilligan about planning the ending of the series, and also about several of the key developments of the first half of this final season, up through the final images of Sunday’s mid-season finale.
We have to start with the poetry book. First of all, I know we had seen the book before, but was this the first time we saw that it had that inscription from Gale?
Vince Gilligan: That’s the first time we see it. We were very obtuse about it, in all honesty. Way back when, when Gale gave Walt the book, it is there, in that episode where Gale talks to Walt about Walt Whitman, he recites the poem, “When I Heard the Learn’d Astronomer,” and the next scene we see after their first cook together is Walt reading that very book. To be honest, at the time we came up with that episode two seasons back, we were not thinking about that book playing in the very important way that it plays. But having said that, it seems to fit right in. It was always in our mind that that was a gift from Gale, so we figured why wouldn’t he have written something like that?
But if Walt knows that the inscription is there, why would he leave it lying around in a house that he knows Hank visits all the time?
Vince Gilligan: Because Hank is not a poetry reader, I think. (laughs) I think this speaks a fair bit to Walt’s increasing comfort level with living a life of crime. People get comfortable in their lives, and I think unfortunately for Walt, it’s no different. I think it’s a similar mindset to the Walt that keeps the plastic eyeball eyeball from the teddy bear, keeps it around and doesn’t get rid of it. Clearly, it was a mistake on Walt’s part to keep it around. But it was a matter of nostalgia.
How long ago did you come upon this as the way that Hank would finally get wise to Walt being Heisenberg?
Vince Gilligan: Probably more than a year ago. We really liked the idea that after everything Hank has said and done, after all the hard work he’s put into catching Heisenberg, it would pretty much literally fall into his lap. We liked the irony of one of life’s less dramatic moments serving as the very moment when the biggest single revelation that will ever occur to Hank, occurs to him. It is quite literally an “Oh, shit” moment.
There were several times this season where Mike seemed to be uncharacteristically sloppy with regard to Walt. He leaves one of Walt’s arms free when he cuffs him to the radiator, he lets Walt bring him the bag and then turns his back on him after delivering one final taunt. Was Mike just getting sloppier? Did he underestimate Walt? How do you feel about this guy who was the ultimate professional making this many big, and ultimately fatal, mistakes?
Vince Gilligan: That last moment was ultimately fatal, for sure, but I don’t see them as terribly big mistakes. I do think Mike was getting tired at the end. He had a bullet in him from down in Mexico that was probably still giving him grief; we see him wincing in pain throughout the season, and moving slower than we see him customarily move. He’s feeling his age and getting tired as the season goes on. Is really going through the motions and making donuts simply for his guys in jail, and for his granddaughter Kaylee. He is definitely not enjoying himself this season. As he says in that early episode with Walt, Walt’s a time bomb waiting to go off, but he has no other choice but to sign on with the Devil, the guy he least wants to work with. Going forward, he gets the job done, maybe at a slightly slower pace than usual, but if his heart was ever in this business, it’s lost and gone out of it. And perhaps slowing down as he’s been doing based on his wounds and whatnot. Maybe he’s not being quite as careful as he should, but he has held a gun on Walt many times and faced Walt down. In fact, the moment he cuffs Walt to the radiator, he doesn’t have to have his gun out or beat Walt up to do it. Walt just gives in and takes it. In that moment and many moments previous when Mike has held a gun on Walt or punched Walt off his barstool, it’s clear to Mike that he is the alpha here, and Walt will blink and bow down. Mike is very used to that, and probably got a little too comfortable with that. And there it is. At the end of the day, face to face, mano a mano, Walt is not going to take a swing, not going to fight him toe to toe, but that was a moment of distraction and a misstep definitely. But I think going into that moment, Mike feels like Walt is on his side, because Walt and only Walt had called Mike to get out of the park. So they seem to be on the same page and same side at that moment.
And just to clarify, I assumed the feds seized Kaylee’s money along with the other boxes, but some of my readers have held out hope that it was untouched.
Vince Gilligan: Oh, yeah, they got her money. Saul even says this is the second time they’re taking the bankroll. Kaylee does not get her trust fund.
When Walt is meeting with Todd’s uncle, there’s a reference to the Bin Laden assassination. I’d always assumed the show was taking place in 2007 or 2008, given when it started and how little time has passed for Walt, but that’s a much more recent reference. When does this show actually take place?
Vince Gilligan: We do have a few inoncsistencies here and there, to be sure. We try not to set it in any particular time. Going backwards, I don’t think we ever say. We do have clues, like in the first episode, Walt’s hanidcap placard has the date 2007 on it, which if I had my druthers, I’d go back and change. Every now and then you’ll see a license plate or something else, like a plaque in Pollos Hermanos saying it was voted “Favorite Restaurant 2010.” As time has progressed, a few of these things have slipped by. But in my mind’s eye, this is the present. What I mean by that is, I like people in 2007 thinking this is the present, and now in 2012 thinking this is the present. At a certain point, 20 years from now, it will, based on clothing and technology and cars, it’ll begin to feel more of a specific time, but in my mind’s eye I see it as continually the present. That’s also why we don’t ever say what month it is.
You took four-plus seasons to tell a year in the life of Walter White. Yet you’re going to tell more than a year over this final season, and you told three months of Walt’s life in a single montage near the end of this episode. How and why have you changed your approach to the passage of time?
Vince Gilligan: It is tricky to proportion out the story. It always has been, since day one. In the early going of the show, I saw time passing quicker than it has turned out to pass. The show, story-wise, a lot has happened in very little time, chronologically-speaking. We came to realize that that was the case and should be the case, because Walt,for the first time in his life, is doing a whole lot of living, and he doesn’t have much time. That was the philosophy in the early days. And also, this has always been a show about process. It’s the process of an average Joe becoming a criminal. There’s the morality of that and then the mechanics of that. How do you learn to become a drug dealer? We, in a sense of process, have tried to milk out every bit of learning, every bit of hard knocks learning that Walt could derive from that. But halfway through (episode) 508, Walt has ascended to the throne. Mike, who was a bit of an obstacle for him this last season, is now out of the way, and Walt is basically making money and meth, and running his business with a minimum of muss and fuss. When one lives happily ever after at the end of the fable, the living happily ever after part is the boring part. When Walt finally no longer faces an adversary, at least for a while, that’s when you can speed things up and let the audience know, for a while, things are more or less smooth in the sailing department. But that, in this particular case, leads to its own problems. Walt is less and less satisfied with doing this job. He’s more disenchanted with it. I think we start to realize it’s the obstacles that Walt has overcome that in large part make him feel alive and give him his vim and vigor and excite him. Once it’s just a matter of making the donuts week in and week out, it becomes less interesting. That’s when in fact, you find yourself as a writer speeding things up.
When you did the press conference call earlier in the week, you said you were still figuring out exactly what the ending was going to be. But given how you opened the season with Walt in the Denny’s buying a machine gun, I have to assume you had some sense of the shape of the ending already.
Vince Gilligan: Yeah, some sense of the shape of it, but we are at a point now where we may go with our original intention or we may change it up. We obviously have to answer why it is that Walt looked the way he did and was talking about New Hampshire and was buying an M60 machine gun in a Denny’s parking lot. We have to dot those i’s and cross those t’s, but we don’t necessarily have to abide by our original conception of what that scene meant. We are at a point, the writers and I, where we have a lot of good ideas, but we are ready and willing to discard the good ideas for the better ideas, if and when they come. It’s interesting. We have a good thought for how that plays out, but we are actively looking for better thoughts still. It’s an interesting time in the writer’s room. We try not to hold anything too sacred. We try to be open to any possibility, any possible permutation.
How long have you known that the song “Crystal Blue Persuasion” existed?
Vince Gilligan: I couldn’t even tell you when I first heard the song. 30 years.
So you’ve just been waiting for the perfect moment to use it on the show?
Vince Gilligan: Having heard it my whole life, growing up listening to local rock stations in Richmond, it was not front and center in my mind for the last four years. This was only a fairly recent thought that we could use it. Sometime in the early going of season 5, only six or eight months ago, I was driving to work and it came on the oldies station, and I thought to myself, “Oh, yeah, this song. Oh, man, listen to these words! Of course! We’ve gotta use it in the show.”
Good interview. I find it interesting (and kind of satisfying, honestly) that Gilligan sees some of these aspects of the show the same way I do, and answers common criticisms in the same way. The slipping of Mike – it made perfect sense to me that after the worst few months of his life, at his age, he might stop being an infallible machine. Especially given how consistently he looked down upon (and frankly underestimated) Walt. Same thing with the poetry book and the question of whether Walt would leave it around his house. As smart and ruthless as these guys are, their human moments are also part of their character arcs to me (an indispensable part) and it bothers me that so many viewers seem to feel they should only be taken down by someone else’s superior smarts and ruthlessness. I think the show definitely wants it to be the other way: human beings are their own Achilles’ heel.
Agreed. As Hank himself says, Mike is a pro, but even pros slip up sooner or later. Same is true of Gus and (now) Walt.
I’m satisfied with the explanations of Mike’s “sloppiness”, I was championing the idea that it was Walt who called Mike and warned him at the park. As much as they don’t like each other, I don’t think Mike would ever conceive Walt wants him dead and/or in prison. They were Frenemies, and Walt, and Walt alone, saved him in that park. So the trust later in the episode worked for me.
The book…is more problematic. It seems a little…I don’t know…lazy? to have the book come into play in such a major, MAJOR way when it wasn’t really treated as a piece of the puzzle for 2 years. It really does kind of read like, from this interview, the writers decided it was time for Hank to find out, and this was the easiest way to do it. I like the idea of the “ironic A-ha” moment, its a nice sentiment, but this is a meticulous tv show, and his discovery should have been as meticulous imo. Everything about Gilligans’ explanation, from “knowing” the book was a gift two years ago to his explanation of Walt getting comfortable and leaving the book out….just seems lazy. Kinda disappointed with that. It certainly doesn’t really hurt my opinion of the show, I just think they could have done better with that. Between poisoning brock, magnet heists, train heists, mike’s sloppy behavior, and now this….it’s just not as intensely perfect as things used to be. Of all things the magnet heist actually bothers me the most because it simply wouldn’t work at all. Hard drive would still be recoverable. Stupid.
Anyways, great interview. Love some things, didn’t love some others. C’est la vie
I think the one thing Gilligan should have made sure to do, once they decided that this is how Hank would find out, would be to show us the inscription sooner. I know this wasn’t the plan until this season, but we’ve seen the book a couple of times earlier. Maybe when Walt finds it in the box of stuff from his bachelor pad, we see him thumb through it and actually pause on the inscription for a second. That’s playing fair even when you’re improvising the endgame, and it’s not a situation like Brock’s poisoning where the audience had to be kept in the dark for the plot to really work.
I disagree. I think that showing the inscription early on, coupled with the fact that Walt has kept it around would go too far to telegraph that the poetry book would somehow be Walt’s undoing, and so we’d all be waiting for Hank to somehow find it.
Once you accept that Gale gave him the book I have no problem believing that he would’ve left an inscription. I know people who do that, and Gale totally seems like one of those people.
I would’ve settled for something in the middle of what Alan suggests and what they ended up doing. Definitely show us the book more with Walt flipping through it with JUST A HINT of the inscription but NOT PAUSING on it at all. It also could’ve been in a scene where Walt flipping through the book wasn’t the focus at all.
I’m still a bit confused as to how Hank got hold of the book. I thought it was part of the evidence that was gathered when the police were investigating Gale’s murder. So if Gale gave the book to Walt, why did Hank have it?
@mulderism – Hank recovered Gale’s notebook/lab notes as part of his investigation after the murder. This was a book of Walt Whitman poetry that Gale most likely bought at barnes & noble or some such as a gift for Walt. The thing Hank had was a personal notebook/diary kind of thing, totally separate.
The ‘book’ Hank had before was Gale’s lab notes that had a reference to a W.W. (“To W.W. My Star, My Perfect Silence.”) the poetry book is a different book.
I agree with Alan. I don’t know why but I never assumed that Walt’s copy was given to him by Gale. I always thought that Gale had stoked some literary fire in Walter White and he had gone out an purchased the book. I always thought it was Walt’s ego that made him buy the book. I did not think he was comfortable with Gale knowing more than he did. I’m not disatisfied with the way Hank found out, only that I was left in the dark all this time that the book had been a gift from Gale to Walt.
Thanks. That clears it up.
Neon – I made the same comment in the Breaking Bad thread this week, regarding the inscription. I think they’ve had this idea long enough in mind to have set it up (and Gilligan always talks about trying to play the longest game possible so things like this don’t feel like a cheat). But even a brief glimpse of that inscription before the finale runs a big risk of it being thuddingly obvious when Hank eventually sees it, and like you say, we’d call it in advance and end up sitting around waiting for Chekhov’s Inscription to prove to be the beginning of the end. They were kind of between a rock and a hard place there. I imagine that was the thought in not showing it (because surely they had this in mind the time or two that they brought the book back this season). The only alternative would be to come up with another way to handle it. But I kind of like this one – it really closes a long-left-open loop that began when Walt refused to let Gale rest as his Heisenberg stand-in, and (as others have said) it’s some pretty great, literal poetic justice.
To be fair, up until reading this interview I was buying into the theory that the book wasn’t from Gale at all, but rather from Gretchen. I guess I still have a problem buying the fact that Walt would hold onto something so incriminating, but oh well.
Mulderism, The Lab Notes is separate from the Leaves of Grass book. Gale gave it to Walt as a gift when they worked together and signed it.
I get that. but now it seems like a bit of a stretch. I thought Hank recognized the book and the Gale quote. But Walter has a different book with the same inscription.
This could be explained away. Maybe Gale sold the book to a used bookstore and Walter bought it? Does Hank have any *real* clues that Walter is Heisenberg? My bet is that Hank checks the DEA surveillance tapes and sees Walter retrieving the bug. There was a shot in the scene that looked like it would be at the same vantage point as a camera.
In the Nerdist Writers Panel podcast, they say they planned a flashback to Gale giving Walt the book, but David Costabile was getting married so wasn’t available.
Mulderism – Hank didn’t recognize the book itself, just that it was a book of Whitman poetry (when Whitman was referenced in Gale’s journal) and that it was inscribed in Gale’s handwriting, with similar flowery language. I don’t believe the inscriptions were at all identical, though I haven’t watched the episode with the journal recently enough to confirm.
@ Paul O’Regan – that makes a lot of sense. Gilligan so loves setting things up in advance that it doesn’t surprise me at all that they wanted to underline it a little further before the big reveal. My guess is that they still might have withheld showing the inscription (as that is the most incriminating part), but having a flashback like that would have probably dimmed the concerns of some of the critics of this scene.
Mulderism – Also in answer to your question about Hank, he doesn’t have any real evidence yet. The inscription is incredibly circumstantial. If Gale wrote it (and it strongly appears that he did) then he can match the handwriting and prove that Gale inscribed it for someone with Walt’s initials – that’s all. It doesn’t prove Walt cooked meth, it doesn’t even prove Walt knew Gale (though it is highly unlikely for that not to be the case). Walt would have to dream up a damn good lie to get Hank off his trail. I don’t think anything like that will happen – I think Hank will keep his suspicion quiet until he can prove something, which probably won’t take long now that he knows to investigate Walt specifically.
The inscription that shows us the book is from Gale is part of the big end-of-season reveal/cliffhanger of Hank finding out. I think showing the inscription earlier than then would have given too much predictability to it and diminished the strength of the ending. The first time we see Walt reading the book we infer that Walt probably bought it.
This way, at the end of the season, we get the “OH! Gale bought him it…. oh shit!” reaction. Plus, there’s the possibility Walt may never even have seen that inscription.
The book makes perfect sense. As Walt gets more and more comfortable with having an easy empire, the book gets covered by magazines and it is out of sight and out of mind. He probably completely forgot the book.
Originally, he brought it in the bathroom without regard because he didn’t think it would incriminate him at all. Skylar wouldn’t question it. Hank, doesn’t read poetry and why would he be looking for the book. So he got comfortable and sloppy, just like Mike and just like Gus.
I think it would be interesting if the book was actually from Gretchen, rather then Gale. I know Vince said it was from Gale, but he has mislead the audience in interviews in the past (see the claim that Ted Beneke had died last year).
Even if the book was from Gale, I would expect Walt to try to convince Walt it was from Gretchen when there is a confrontation over it.
If Walt is smart and a good liar (and we know he’s both) he would definitely fall back on Gretchen as the source of the book and inscription. But first, I don’t think Hank will confront him at all – I think this will just be a launching-off point for his investigation. Walt may never even know it was the book that tipped him off. And second, even if Walt had the chance to tell that lie, it wouldn’t convince Hank at all. He’s seen Gale’s handwriting (which this certainly appears to be) and knows of his affection for Whitman, knows he had a fondness for replacing names with just initials… basically there’s no way Walt could pull off that lie, even though it’s the best one available to him.
I just watched the episode “Sunset” where Walt and Gale first work together and develop a bond. Walt is shown reading that book like 2 scenes after Gale recited the poem to him. So Gale gave Walt that book as a gift before all the drama, before the shit hit the fan, before walt ever thought he’d have to kill Gale. So he probably read it, and then stored it away in a box somewhere not seeing it again until he moved back home this season, simply forgetting that the Gale inscription was in the book. Its also possible walt skipped over that page and never knew gale signed it at all.
Gretchen would also have to have the initials G.B. We know her last name is Schwartz so unless her maiden name started wtih a B that isnt even remotely an option. But likeive been saying, Hank cant just pursue this , all out, guns blazing, his entire family is inovolved in this, its all too close. It will be fascinating to see how it all plays out. He’ll be kicked out of the DEA in shame, that is one absolute certainty, among many other dark possibilities. So intrenched, so complicated, so layered, so brilliant, so the best show in tv history….
@JAXEMER11 – Do you really think that Gillian would lie like that, about the book being from Gale? Being coy about it is one thing but to lie about it, I don’t know. Did he say that Beneke was dead in some interview? If so, that would be a bit different because the plot doesn’t really hinge on whether he’s dead or not, so maybe they hadn’t decided at that point.
If the book WAS actually from Gretchen, Hank could verify that, and he would probably be relieved and happy to ignore any other possible clues. If the book is not from Gretchen, I don’t think that Walt lying about it will get him very far unless he somehow kills her before Hank gets to her, or gets her to corroborate the lie.
If people want more from the BB writers, the Nerdist Writers Panel interviewed the entire writing staff for the latest episode: [nerdistwriters.libsyn.com]
Ooooh this looks so awesome! Thanks for the link, man
Thanks so much! Really enjoying this.
I think Flynn should get involved with either selling or smoking the blue meth, that would be insanity. He’s been off doing his own thing for a long time now, who knows what he could be up to.
I’ve been thinking for a while that we might see Jesse’s younger brother using the crystal, given that he was hiding pot in his room the last time we saw him.
Before the end, I just want a scene where Walter Jr. and Jesse interact.
The book doesn’t bother me as much as his attempt to explain Mike’s sloppiness actually. Mike can’t possibly regard Walt as a “time bomb” and basically a loose cannon and also think he’s on his side, or that Walt’s the kind of guy who would back down. Instead it just seems like Mike needed to go for story purposes and the method they came up with wasn’t really satisfying.
As for the book, it certainly would have been preferable to have seen it earlier in the season at least. But I can believe that Walt would leave it out there due to his hubris and that the note is pretty cryptic, and he may have even just forgotten about it. Plus he loves Walt Whitman!
eh, by “time bomb” I don’t think he meant that Walt was a dangerous calculating force to be reckoned with, rather he meant that he was a reckless idiot who would get them all killed by doing something stupid.
Mike never respected Walt and that was what killed him.
I think they did show the book in a previous episode this season. Can’t remember which one though. I think Walt might have pulled it out of a box when he moved back home and placed it on the night stand or something. They definitely didn’t show the inscription though.
The book was definitely in episode 501. Walt took it out of a box, looked at it, considered what to do with it, and then put it on his bedside table.
I don’t understand all the angst about Mike. I had no problem with the mechanics of his demise at all.
So Mike thought Walt was a reckless idiot who would get them all killed, but didn’t see him as a threat? That doesn’t make much sense.
Yes, because there’s a difference between….
A) I don’t want to work with this idiot because he’s arrogant and reckless and he’ll probably end up getting me arrested or killed through his careless actions.
and
B) I better be careful around this guy because he would make a formidable adversary who is willing and able to kill me if given a reason.
I think that Hank discovering who Walt is has been inevitable for so long that it became a scenario where each viewer had their own idea about how it would happen and they couldn’t help but be disappointed when it actually transpired. Similar to Lost with all the different mysteries viewers speculated about.
I’m cool with the Mike slipping thing too, I thought Vince made a good point about him just coming off a gunshot too. Old, hobbled guy who’d been through a lot of shit, makes sense he would slip. Same with Walt leaving the book out too. He’d been getting increasingly sloppy and arrogant. Leavin the book out is no worse than inviting Jesse to his house.
Agreed on your last comment there. You could actually make a long list of the ways Walt has slipped over the seasons, but he always remembers and takes care of it before it becomes a problem, or someone else (like Gus or Mike) takes care of it for him; or he just gets lucky. This one came back to bite him. But Walt, for all his brilliance, is hardly infallible; on the contrary he’s been reckless and forgetful in equal measure in different parts of the show. I don’t think he ever was, or ever will be, anything like the meticulous machine that Gus was (and even Gus had his vulnerability).
Very disappointed you didn’t ask about Jesse, and his role next season. I’d like to be reassured that Aaron Paul will still be a fundamental part of BB going forward. This season was Jesse light and I worry next season we’ll see even less of him.
I didn’t really learn anything from this interview, VG is always so vague, general and obvious in his answers, it annoys me.
Gilligan commented in another interview that Jesse has a huge role to play in the show’s endgame. It couldn’t be otherwise, really, but I’m glad he confirmed it.
Eric, do you know what interview that is? I’d like to read it.
Unfortunately I can’t recall now – I’ve read about 4-5 interviews with the guy in the last week and they’re all blending together, and some I don’t even recall where I read them (I bumped into them randomly while surfing, in other words). Sorry. But this question was specifically asked – along the lines of, “I’m a big Aaron Paul fan and am worried he’s phasing out of the show now,” and Gilligan was quick and emphatic in allaying those fears.
Thanks Eric! like Nina said it’s nice to be reassured. I would be very disappointed if Jesse was put on the backburner.
I am pretty sure this is the interview you are talking about…
[blog.zap2it.com]
Yeah of course Jesse has a huge part to play, it couldn’t be any other way. The main-character relationships I think need resolving at this point are Walt-Jesse, Walt-Hank, Walt-Skyler, and last but not least Walt-Heisenburg.
Nina- entertainment weekly online had an interview with Vince gilligan and he addressed questions about the future. I think it was on Monday or Tuesday. I’d post a link but not sure how to do it on my phone.
Oops I meant Jesse’s future
Jesse doesnt have the stomach for this business, he’s not made for it at this level, so if all he was gonna do was bitch and whine i had no problem not seeing alot of him in the first group of 8. But i wouldnt worry, im fairly certain once Walt finds out Hank is on to him, he’ll tell Jesse, and the two of them will take off on the run together and we will get plenty of fantastic walt jesse moments. I hope theyre thinking that way in the writers room, itd be a shame if they didnt.
Thanks guys, I feel better now that I know VG adressed my concern.
@ Tim – Walt and Jesse on the run together for a big chunk of the final 8 would be so great. I hope you’re right. We might see another (and probably the best) bottle episode yet after “Six Days Out” and “The Fly.”
Eric, thats what im hoping for, it would be so freakin awesome. Minor correction “4 days out” not 6. As the Walt/Jesse connection has always been and still is my favorite part of this show and to just get to see the two of them sit in a room together for 47 minutes just talking one last time would be a dream come true.
Tim, thanks for the correction. I was just going from (faulty) memory and didn’t bother looking up the actual episode title. But yeah, another one of those with the DEA on their tail and the untold secrets bubbling up near the surface… holy crap. I really hope it’s in the works. Hell, that could be the final episode of the show, or maybe second-to-last; the content of it would be worth featuring that heavily.
I could see something like Walt being on his death bed dying of cancer and Jesse sitting there right by his side, because he loves him, no matter what and maybe walt will confess somethings to him then. It’ll all just be very sad, i still think he did the best thing for jesse by letting jane go, he saved his life. And someone is gonna die from that freakin Ricin before this series ends lol and its def gonna be a main character, i think either skylar or Hank.
If they can do right by the Walt/Jesse relationship then I can forgive them for anything else they might F up in the finale 8. Like Tim, they are my favorite part of the show. But their last scene was so much like a goodbye I wonder what their relationship will even be like next year.
And yeah, that damn ricin need to used and I can’t wait to see who finale gets it. Ricin was first mentioned in a March 2009 episodes. That’s a long wait.
“…and you told three months of Walt’s life in a single montage near the end of this episode.”
Not quite. Marie only said that it had been three months since they took the kids, which happened in 504/505. There are 2-3 episodes after that to account for, so there’s no way the montage was more than two months.
Yes! I keep wondering where the math is coming from, since Marie’s comment is all the evidence we have.
The “Crystal Blue Persuasion” montage covered nearly three months.
Maries says “It’s been almost three months, right? Almost three.”
Ed, again, Marie was saying that it had been almost three months since she and Hank took the kids. They started watching the kids in episode 5.04/5.05. Therefore, the three months covers episodes 5.04-5.08. She wasn’t referring to the montage.
Then she and Hank watched the kids for 85 days, thus almost three months.
You really think those three episodes cover a month? That sounds a bit of an overshoot. It took 50 episodes for them to do a year.
Marie said 3 months in 505 or 506. The montages with Lydia and the Arizona guys covered another 2 or 3 months, how else could you account for that massive pile of money? As Walt was nearly flat broke at the start of season 5, as the 600 grand Skylar gave to Ted crippled them, at that pile looked closer to billions than millions to me. So between Marie’s comment and the montages we gotta be talkin at least 5-6 months.
@Tim Isola
According to Vince Gilligan on the official Breaking Bad Insider Podcast, the montage covered three months, so that’s what I’m using as my reference point.
Now that i think about it i could be mistaken. Marie’s comments about them being there for 3 months came in 508, right before skylar came home and found walt by the pool and took him and showed him the money.
@Tim Isola
Thank you. Isn’t it better when we all agree that I’m right? :)
yea i was just confused for a bit , for some reason i thought the convo with marie and skylar occured in an earlier episode, but it didnt, same one as the montages.
I am willing to believe that Walt would keep the book in his house, but that he would put it in the bathroom seems more unbelievable. A large part of me wants to pretend that the book was on Walt’s nightstand or bookshelf or something and Hank saw it chasing Holly or something like that
Or maybe Walt assumed that Hank wouldn’t use his master bathroom.
Oh, thanks Warwick. That makes me feel better. I didn’t realize it was the master bathroom. It still seems weird to read Walt Whitman in the bathroom and reminisce about Gale there, even for Walter White, but the visual and the irony are worth it.
Let’s be honest, the typical male will read anything in the bathroom.
A Vince Gilligan homage to Deadwood – or is Anna Gunn just that good at potatoes?
[www.youtube.com]
Very good interview, Alan. I’m particularly interested in VG’s comment that the flash forward season opener may or may not be that big a deal. As a sometimes writer, I always appreciate the fact that writers are the puppet masters and can change things on the fly as long as they remain true to the story and character. So yes, maybe Walt fled to NH before returning to ABQ to buy heavy artillery. But maybe he decides not to use the weapon. So it may not be Chekov’s gun, but a red herring. Is that fair to stoke speculation from the opening moments of the season? Maybe not, but if the story evolves in such a way where the weapon isn’t actually needed, then the writers have the privilege of coming to that conclusion. I’ve never liked thinking that we were destined to have Walt cornered with his “little friend” simply because I prefer to be surprised. So kudos to VG for not feeling the need to make that scene as vital as we all thought.
Regardless of how it’s actually resolved, the season opening teaser has served to inform our perception of everything we saw this season, right through letting us know that Walter had not really made a clean getaway when he told Skyler that he was “out.”
Walter didn’t go to New Hampshire.
Jim Beaver (sorry, forgot the character’s name) either imported the car or just the license plate, and supplied the fake ID.
I was actually a lil annoyed by that. That was the best cold open they ever did, got me so excited imaging the possibilities, i hope they dont cop out in any way.
And Ed, Walt was in New Hampshire, the car Walt was driving was the one with the New Hampshire plates, he opened the trunk to that car, got his go-bag out of it, and then flicked the alarm button to see which car Jim Beaver left for him. The car walt was driving was the new hampshire car, not the one with the gun in the trunk. So we gotta assume Walt uses Saul’s dissapearer.
@Tim Isola
Again, according to the official Breaking Bad Insider Podcast for episode 501, the Denny’s was located in ABQ, and the scene took place in ABQ.
No part of the cold open should be considered outside of the state of New Mexico.
[itunes.apple.com]
I didnt say the scene took place outside of ABQ. I know it took place there. He came back there to meet the gun dealer. But the car he arrived there in had new hampshire plates and he had a new hampshire ID. So he opened up his NH car got his bag out, flicked the alarm a few times and found the car Beaver left for him. So he was in NH for a time and drove back to NM (also mentioned to the waitress exactly how long of a drive it was)to buy that gun for purposes unknown.
@Tim Isola
Yes, the car had New Hampshire plates; Yes, Walter had a New Hampshire-issued ID.
However, I doubt any of them are legit. My thought is that Saul or Todd’s uncle procured them for Walter.
Again, i agree with you. of course he obtained them through illegal methods. My only point here being that Walt went on the run for a time and actually did spend some time in NH before returning for that Dennys meet with the gun salesman. Which logically makes you think walt escaped clean but something so awful happened that he just hadda return home, seeking revenge on someone, maybe Jesse was killed and he’s going after his killers, endless possibilities
i mean it wouldnt make a whole lot of sense to get a car with NH plates and a NH ID if u dont plan on going there, just to hang around ABQ, where the man hunting you is your brother in law and knows exactly who you are and what you look like, ya know lol
I originally loved the season opener. But while watching this last one, I found it let me down. As the episode wound down, I wanted to feel like this could all end up well for everyone, but we knew (okay, 85%) from the opener that it won’t.
Of course, I’ve also been saying all along that that scene may not be quite what it seems.
@Peter…..we have no idea what that scene means, so might not be what it seems doesnt really apply…all we know is walt comes back to ABQ meets a guy at dennys and buys a machine gun. Thats all we know. It could mean anything, there could be a million possibilities and that was the point of the scene, to get us thinking and speculating and guessing and anticipating.
@Tim Isola
Tim, you’re right: we don’t know what that scene means, including if Walt has actually ever left ABQ (which I don’t think he has).
so what you think growing his hair and a fake id and car with NH plates is gonna fool his brother in law? Of course he left.
@Tim Isola.
No. I think, by the time we see Walter at the beginning of season 5, that Hank is already dead.
possible….and def interesting
Everyone trying to tear apart the ending needs to chill. This has been the best show on tv for the last 6 yrs. I know I’m not alone in saying its going to be sad when the show ends. I hope walt gets away with everything he has done and more. I don’t look at him as the bad guy but most people do and the bad guy never wins in tv shows, hope it happens.
Mike just was getting tired and he thought walter was just going to take all the shit he use to give him. As far as the book goes I buy the explanattion that he just didn’t think hank would ever see it. I can’t wait to see how he is going to try to explain this one away.
I thought that there were going to be 8 episodes now then 10 next year, sucks its only 8.
Amc got the best shows on tv
Everyone feels bad about losing BB. Too bad it wasn’t picked up by another network. I commented just a short while ago, do not see it, so here is to this coming Sunday that everyone will have to live without BREAKING BAD
And so sorry, I guess my tears for my favorite show blocked my vision. I see my comment.
Alan, wish you a wonderful season of good TV I have a feeling their will be many EMMY’s for this show on September 22nd
The fan in me wants to see the story resolved in the final 8 episodes. However, the writer in me can see the story very much moving beyond the final 8 being driven by these thoughts:
-If Walt evades capture and flees for good & stops cooking, Blue Sky will then be off the market UNTIL some other wing of The Cartel realizes that Jesse (via the video taken of the cook in Mexico during season 4) can cook Blue Sky for them.
-The Cartel captures Jesse & forces him to cook Blue Sky against his will.
-When Walt realizes Blue Sky is back on the market (& knowing Jesse’s desire to no longer cook) he suspects something’s wrong and decides to renter the criminal underworld to investigate the origin of the new Blue Sky & learn of Jesse’s whereabouts.
Tell me you wouldn’t’t watch that Breaking Bad movie?
That does sound exciting but Gus killed anyone of any consequence from that Cartel.
The worst thing about losing BB is between AMC and VG they couldn’t do it in a full 14 or 16 episodes!
That way they wouldn’t have any of this rushing episodes and having so many disputes on many topics.
We were all short changed by this ridiculous 8 now 8 next year.
This show has caught the attention of so many people.
I could have accepted it ending, but not like this.
I think VInce said something on the insider podcast referring to that.
BB has taken television to another level of drama. The only thing I hope is VG writes another masterpiece.
Something else! Today I saw Glenn Close on a show. She said they were very lucky that DIRECT TV picked up damages after FX cancelled it after 2 years. They are in their 5th and final season.
This Sunday will not be the same.
I love Vince’s answer about the ending. He is an incredibly smart guy, and realizes that hanging on to a pet ending could ruin the show. It has to fit right with all the stuff in between.
I am distraught about losing this show next year, but can’t wait to see what Vince does next.
I totally forgot about Mike having a bullet in him still. That really does explain a lot.
I wish you would of touched more on this 8/8 final 16 and how the writers had to have felt rushed and they couldnt tell this story with the usual excruciatingly deliberate pacing we’ve come to expect from Breaking Bad. I’ll site “Box Cutter” as my perfect example, but could list a hell of alot more. I’d like to know why they did it this way when the ratings are as high as theyve ever been, they could easily tell more story and if it was more AMC’s decision or Gilligan and the actors?
“they could easily tell more story”
I don’t think that’s a very popular opinion, I think this was the perfect length for the series without artificially stretching it out. I don’t know where you get this idea that the writers feel rushed, that’s not true at all.
It’s an amazing show but it lived for a decent while, I have no complaints at all when it comes to the series’s length.
The pacing to these episodes was clearly very different from the previous seasons. The slow deliberate unbarable suspenseful pacing is what makes this series great, one of its greatest attributes. I still loved every bit of sesason 5 so far, but you cant tell me you didnt notice a difference , alot of things were rushed and or skipped over when in the past we’d see every little detail. And i think this is a pretty popular opinion, i think Alan would agree, but he doesnt like me so he doesnt answer my posts.
Why did mike have to die? How about he take his “go” bag and leave. We never hear from him again but are left wondering if he will return.
cause he ran his mouth and bullied n disrespected walt once too many times
I get that. It also would have been in Walt’s character to let Mike go. It will be interesting to see if Mike’s death as opposed to just leaving affects the rest of the story.
Doubt it. I dont think theres any room for anything more to do with Mike. Its gonna be all about Hank vs Walt and all the complications that come along with that. Its going to be quite the viewing experience if they do it right, the possibilities are endless with how dark this can get.
I agree. Speaking of dark, if Lance (Todd) had merely wounded spider boy I wonder what the gang would have done.
Yea although that was cool as hell the way he just offed that kid with no hesitation and established himself as a coldblooded killer, it would of made for some awfully fascinating drama if Walt Mike and Jesse had to keep this kid and figure out what to do with him. Thats another thing we probably got cheated out of by forcing this to be the final season. If this was a regular 13 episode season and not the last one either, that decision itself could of taken up 2 excruciating episodes. We got cheated out of alot of what makes breaking bad so great, its slow, deliberate, suspenseful pacing. I know Walt is glad Todd took the decision out of his hands, cause we know Walt would vote to off the kid and if Jesse saw that it’d get him thinkin about Brock again, etc.
Excellent interview, Alan, thank you, as always. FYI, typo in the word “hanidcap”. handicap
And what in the hell is up with this “Flynn” nonsense again? I thought we were done with that in season 3. What does he go back to calling himself that everytime hes mad at daddy? Fuckin Flynn, im glad walt never acknowledges that name its so ridiculous
Also the way he just ignores Skyler and answers his cell when his mom asks him if he wants to watch a movie. Irritating, especially since they were all enjoying themselves previously.
Every problem would have been solved if Mike just shot Walter. Jesse is just as good a cook.
I made the point on Monday that at first I didn’t like how the “reveal” was handled, but drawing on my own experiences I realized that such a mundane thing as leaving a book lying around with an unintended clue is exactly the kind of careless mistake that often takes down large criminal organizations. If the truth was known, the single best source of information that can be used to uncover a criminal enterprise is …… ex-girlfriends. They are goldmines of information because the ex-boyfriends were careless, and the “ex” part often makes them motivated to share what they know. Its really kind of funny at times, as the thought goes through your mind when listening “What was that idiot thinking when he told her that?”
Sort of similar to WW leaving a book with an inscription from Gale in his toilet where Hank could find it out of simple boredom while doing his business.
He had to have not known the inscription was there. And if had did know, and briefly forgotten, he certainly would of torn it out when he was unpacking and moving back home early in the season. Its quite possible walt skipped right over that page and never read the inscription. Who knows, we’ll all know soon enough, well not that soon, in another year, yay AMC.
Seems bizarre that meth cooker Gale would write something like that in a book at all. “Nice working with you”? It’s incriminating in so many ways–the initials, that they work together, that they are close.
Gales not your typical criminal, and he gave walt that book long before the shit hit the fan and doubt he was thinking of them getting caught at the time, everything was running smoothly when he gave walt that book. But yes, still a risky thing to do