‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Face Off’: Say uncle

“Was this you? What happened?” -Skyler
“I won.” -Walt
Because Vince Gilligan had a limited window of availability to discuss the finale – in an interview you can read here – I had to watch “Face Off” last Friday, before “End Times” had aired but after I had written my review. And I was sure glad on both of those fronts, because it would have been damned hard to review “End Times” without betraying what I knew about what really happened to Brock, and because I had bought into Walt’s speech to Jesse about what happened to Brock, while virtually every comment on my “End Times” review is a debate between those who think Gus poisoned Brock, those who think Walt did it, and the minority who think it was just an accident.
So I was able to review one episode and then watch another without letting either be tainted by knowledge or speculation about what was to come, and in the case of finding out the truth about what went down with Brock(*), I was able to be floored by a possibility I had barely considered to that point. As bad as Walter White has broken so far, I was nodding right along with him when he told Jesse that he would never hurt a child. A chill ran down my spine at hearing his smug delivery of the “I won” line to Skyler – where Jesse is wrecked by any violence he has to perform on another person, Walt is just so damned pleased to have outdueled the Chicken Man – but that was nothing compared to my reaction when the camera pushed in on the Lily of the Valley plant in the final shot.
(*) Most of it, anyway. Though “End Times” did foreshadow the reveal by showing Walt’s spinning gun pointing at the Lily of the Valley plant, the finale still left some blanks to be filled in by outside interviews. Short version of what Vince told me: Huell did, as Jesse initially guessed, lift the cigarette from Jesse while frisking him at Saul’s office (Walt didn’t need to get the cigarette itself; just to have it no longer be on Jesse’s person), and the writers never entirely broke down how Walt might have gotten the berries to Brock, but knew he would have had enough time to do it.
Even before that shot, “Face Off” was another tremendous finale for the show – in many ways more satisfying than last year’s “Full Measure,” which was mainly building towards the great cliffhanger. Walt finally takes out Gus (and Tyrus), with a huge assist from Tio, who’s more than happy to end his miserable existence if it’ll take his hated nemesis with him, and it was such a pleasure to see a Walter White scheme unfold almost entirely according to plan. The moment when I realized what Tio’s trip to the DEA field office was really about filled with me with a perverse joy, the shot of Gus’s wrecked body right before he died (standing straight and regal to the end, even when missing half his face) will haunt me, and the sequence of Walt and Jesse finally working together to destroy the Super Lab like the well-oiled machine they’ve only been from time to time in the series was a tremendous pay-off to their season-long schism.
And then the final reveal blew up everything I thought I knew about the state of the White/Pinkman team, and had me frantic at realizing how long it will likely be before we get new episodes, let alone a new episode in which Jesse finally finds out about either Brock or Jane.(**) Just fantastic, from beginning to end.
(**) I asked a couple of the other critics who saw the finale in advance whether they think Jesse would be angrier about Brock or Jane, and the consensus was strongly for Brock. Though Walt accidentally put Jane in the physical position to choke to death, and did nothing to save her, Jesse will also know that Jane was in a doom spiral and played a role in her own demise, whereas Brock was just an innocent kid whose life was put at risk by Mr. White as part of his own selfish game.
But given the contentious discussion about “End Times” – not just the question of who poisoned Brock, but various other dominoes that fell – I think there are several important questions we have to answer about “Face Off,” and your answers to each may be very different than mine:
1)Does Walt poisoning Brock make logistical sense?
For the most part, yes – and ultimately, much more sense than Gus being the culprit would have been. Even by Gus plan standards – and this is a man whose plot to take out Don Eladio and his capos left a lot to chance – this seems convoluted. If he wanted Walt dead and couldn’t get Jesse’s assent, surely one of Mike’s contacts would have been able to arrange a death that appeared accidental. And failing that, Gus would have killed Walt and started applying pressure to Jesse in other ways (here with imprisoning him in the Super Lab, but I imagine threatening his brother could have come next, etc.). Even if he knew about the ricin cigarette, it’s too much.
Walt, on the other hand? Walt doesn’t have the resources or time that Gus does. He has to work with what he knows: chemistry, and the psychology of his former student and current partner. He knows about the ricin cigarette, and that Jesse still carries it around but hasn’t used it, knows how Jesse feels about children (and/or people he cares personally about) being hurt, and knows that he’s been able to convince Jesse of all sorts of insane ideas over the last year – starting with the decision to go into business together.
You can question whether Huell (who until now has been depicted as a clumsy oaf and not in any way an A-Teamer) would be able to successfully lift the cigarette (or swap in a different pack) without Jesse noticing, and also about how Walter White might have gained access to Brock and gotten him to eat the berries. But overall it’s the much more plausible angle of the two – and makes several seemingly-sketchy moments last week more logical in hindsight. I buy Gus’s Spidey-sense moment much more if he played no role in the poisoning and is wondering why Jesse is telling him about it in such an accusatory way than I did when I was under the mistaken belief that he did it. (Though Gilligan gives a good argument for why he thinks Gus’s reaction works either way.)
2)Does Walt poisoning Brock make character sense?
Unquestionably yes.
Though we’ve debated off and on for years exactly how sympathetic Walter White is or should be, he’s been on a bad road for a long time, going deeper with each passing season. He got into the meth trade to make money, then declined multiple opportunities to get out when other financial opportunities (Gretchen and Elliott) or changes in health (the successful cancer surgery) presented themselves. He killed people first out of self-defense (Emilio and Krazy-8), then to protect his reputation and legal freedom (Jane, though there it was as much about inaction as action), then to protect his partner (the two corner dealers), and was more than prepared to shoot Gale, who represented a threat to Walt but wasn’t the threat itself. This is a progression in his journey, not an improbable leap. Walter White is all about Walter White, and though he told Skyler last week that he’s prepared to face the consequences of his actions, his survival instincts and narcissism are too damn strong. When the spinning .38 snub landed on the plant, he saw an opportunity and took it. Gilligan argues that from Walt’s perspective, the hope was to make Brock sick but not fatally so – and you can see relief on Walt’s face when he finds out Brock will survive – but I think ultimately if Walt had to choose between his own life and that of a kid he doesn’t know, he would choose his own. Maybe he wouldn’t have done that at the start of season one, but he’s come to enjoy life, and the adrenaline rush that comes with winning, too much to still go by the old moral restrictions.
Along similar lines, the episode foreshadows the Brock reveal with the earlier scene where Walt sends his next door neighbor Becky (played by Vince Gilligan’s mom) into his house, like a canary in a coal mine, just to flush out any goons Gus might have parked there. Again, he was glad when she survived, but he still sent her in there, knowing full well that she could have stumbled across the goons and taken a bullet to the face as a result. This is who Walt is now: a guy who will use anything and anyone, innocent or guilty, to keep himself alive.
Also, one of the reasons I went along with Walt’s story was because, as I said about his tearful speech to Walter Jr. in “Salud,” Bryan Cranston is a brilliant actor, but Walter White isn’t. What I failed to factor in is the third man in the equation: Heisenberg, who very much is a good actor – or, at least, is good at seeming to believe whatever bullshit he’s spewing at Tuco, Gus, etc. “Crawl Space” ends with Walt underground, cackling hysterically, having completely broken from reality after the confluence of bad news he receives. He’s framed through the trap door as if he were a dead man in a coffin about to be buried, and you can look at that as the show portraying the death of Walter White and the full-time birth of Heisenberg. At the very least, he’s much more in Heisenberg mode throughout these two episodes than he’s been in a while, and I buy that Heisenberg could sell Jesse on this fable.
3)Did the show play fair with its audience in telling the story this way?
Here’s potentially the stickiest issue – though I understand anyone and everyone who wants to object to the logistics of the thing as implausible. Through four seasons, “Breaking Bad” has had a fairly consistent narrative style and voice. It takes an objective third-person view of this world, giving us access to people and events that Walt doesn’t know about, but it also goes out of its way to show you everything relevant that’s happening from Walt’s point of view. We know what he’s thinking, what he’s doing, what he’s planning, more than 95% of the time. Before this season, the most obvious exception that comes to mind is the first half of the season 3 finale, when we don’t know that Jesse is still in town and that he, Walt and Saul are all in communication with each other.
So this is a significant departure from the norm, but not completely without precedent. (Even within the context of this episode, we don’t know the details of Walt and Tio’s plan for a long time, which makes Tio’s behavior at the DEA offices so surprising, and darkly funny.) And it’s a significant departure setting up the reveal of the most significant (but also not unprecedented) step in Walt’s transformation from Mr. Chips to Scarface.
Is it appropriate that such a big moment would come out of misdirecting the audience (some, anyway; lots of you seem to have fingered Walt all along) for an episode and a half? Is that a cheat?
For me, it worked. As I said, I was wowed by the episode and then gobsmacked by the reveal. For those of you who’ve spent the past week debating among the Gus/Walt/accident camps, I’m sure it was much less so, and that lack of surprise may have made you feel more or less manipulated as a result. But in hindsight, I think we do see the moment where Walt decides on this course of action – when his expression changes from resignation to calculation after the gun points to the plant – and the rest is misdirection but not an outright cheat. Walt and the show have been building to this moment for a while – it’s certainly much less out of the blue than the falling airplane debris from the end of season 2 – and so I’m okay with both the development and its presentation. If ever there was a moment for the show to bend, if not break, its own storytelling rules, it’s this moment, I believe.
Again, I understand that opinions on this will vary wildly, regardless of what camp you were in going into the finale. (I completely get, for instance, why someone would argue that this, of all moments, is one we needed to see step by step.) To me, this was both another fantastic hour of suspense and intrigue, and another brilliant chapter in this much larger saga, which still has 16 more to go.
Walter White began this season at an incredibly low point, spent much of it as the prisoner of Gustavo Fring, suffered one humiliation after another… and yet when we come to the end, there he is, on top of that parking garage, master of all he surveys (including Gus’s station wagon, never to be driven back to Los Pollos Hermanos). He has vanquished his greatest enemy (and, as collateral damage, eliminated two other men who have wished him dead at one point or another, even if one of them was a willing participant and obvious suicide candidate). He has put Jesse Pinkman firmly back on Team Walt. He has perhaps finally satisfied Hank’s obsessive quest to find Heisenberg (though my money’s on Hank getting back on the scent). He has kept his family safe, and sent a stronger message than ever to Skyler that he is the one who knocks and that she should perhaps step cautiously around him.
Much is still up in the air in terms of Walt’s position in the drug trade. Don Eladio’s cartel has been wiped out, as have most of the core members of Gus’s operation (but not Mike, which I’ll get back to), but video footage exists of Jesse producing the Heisenberg formula south of the border, and Eladio’s cartel was just one of many. I don’t think Vince Gilligan intends to spend the series’ final 16 hours on Walt and Skyler really getting the car wash humming. Jesse may not be gung-ho for getting back into the business (and he has much more of a nest egg saved from his stint in the Super Lab than Walt does), but I imagine those two will be back cooking somewhere, some way. And with Gus eliminated, Walt is currently Bad-Ass Number One in the greater Albuquerque area. His power is as great as it’s ever been, but so are the moral depths to which he’s sunk to consolidate this power. Though Vince told me it wasn’t necessarily planned this way, I couldn’t help noticing that this is the first time a Walter White plan has worked spectacularly from beginning to end (if we allow for the hiccup with Gus in the parking garage), and it happens as a result of Walt becoming as unquestionably despicable as any of the men he’s gone up against here or in seasons past. To make it to the top of this business means breaking especially bad, and Walt has absolutely done that.
Something tells me the final season (or two half-seasons) will deal with Walt rising even higher monetarily, and falling even lower ethically. And I can’t wait to see every last minute of those 16 hours.
Having spent so much time on the last 30 seconds or so of the episode, perhaps I need to deal with the rest with the bullet points:
• A moment of silence for Gustavo Fring, and for one of our last opportunities to see Giancarlo Esposito’s incredible performance in this role? (Gilligan said he’d like to have Gus appear again at some point in flashback, akin to how Gale continued to be present this year.) Such an indelible character and performance, all the way up to his final moments, where he was still so damn precise in all his movements, even as he was letting his desire to personally avenge Max’s death overwhelm his usual cautiousness. It’s still amazing to me that Gus, like Ben on “Lost,” was something of an accidental super-villain. Remember, the Cousins were supposed to be the big villains of season 3, and it was only when the writers realized they had to die sooner rather than later – and then decided that Gus would be the man pulling the strings of their deaths – that Gus became the master criminal we saw for the last season and a half. Great work, all around, and while I’ll miss Gus’s regular presence, Walt and Jesse are right on the roof when they say he had to go – if Walt’s going to become Scarface, then at a certain point, Scarface can’t have a boss anymore.
•How fantastic was it that the bomb’s detonator is the bell that Tio has been so ominously ringing for parts of the last three seasons? I knew I was going to miss Esposito whenever Gus died, but these last few Tio appearances have allowed Mark Margolis to do some incredible work, as well. No words, so little range of motion or expression, and yet so much said with just those eyes and the curl of his lip. Who knew I’d actually be rooting for the sick old bastard in the end?
• The scenes with Tio’s nurse patiently using the bell and an alphabet board to figure out what he had to say were pretty much “Breaking Bad” in a nutshell: we don’t care how long this takes, we’re going to get it right, dammit. (And it’ll usually have more weight because of how long it takes.)
• Some of you were wondering why the cops and/or feds hadn’t immediately descended on Jesse after the doctors were told about (what turned out not to be) ricin poisoning. Turns out it took them a few hours to mobilize, but they made their move, and temporarily kept Jesse out of harm’s way. (And would have done so for the whole time if Jesse had simply called for a ride instead of foolishly running down the sidewalk.)
• As I said above, Hank gets his moment of triumph: between Gus’s explosive death and the fiery destruction of the laundry (which was torn down in real life) and the lab beneath it, everyone knows how right he was about both man and location. But I still say he’s feistier than ever within a few episodes of next season.
• Mike conveniently spent these last few episodes recuperating in Mexico, and completely out of the fray. Assuming season 5 doesn’t start with a big time jump (if nothing else, it might allow Jesse and Walt to get more current-looking phones), I look forward to Mike finally getting back into town and discovering the insanity that went down while he was healing in that white tent.
• If Skyler ran all the way to Four Corners after getting the “one who knocks” speech, what’s her reaction to “I won” going to be? Or did she already make her bed here, and will ride it out in that house and that car wash until the bitter end?
• One bit of Walt’s plan that required a bit of improv: Saul’s secretary taking advantage of the situation – and her intense dislike of Walt – to extort him for $25 grand. I liked getting a glimpse of what a relatively minor figure in Walt’s criminal enterprise must think of him, always showing up unannounced, making urgent demands, etc.
• Two notable songs in this one: “Goodbye” by Apparat, which added another very spaghetti Western feel to Gus’s long walk into the nursing home, and “Black,” by Danger Mouse, Daniele Luppi and Norah Jones over the final sequence.
As I said, the Gilligan interview will be up around 2:10 a.m. Eastern – UPDATE: here it is – and I imagine we are going to have a lot to talk about between now and whenever season 5 begins.
What did everybody else think?
that picture ([www.google.com]) leaked a few days ago. HECTOR IS THE MAN! loved Esposito, figured it was Mike who helped Walt though. HOW ARE WE SUPPOSED TO WAIT TIL JULY/AUGUST 2012???? I WANT TO BREAK BAD NOW!!!! WALT AND JESSE REIGN SUPREME!!!!!! (until Jesse sees that plant in the backyard)
I, too, was spoiled by that picture after having seen it on a message board discussing the show. I had figured Hector would be in the finale (as he was such a presence all season), so once I saw Gus exit the car in the window pane plaid suit, I realized his face was going to be blown off in the nursing home.
Cmon. You weren’t spoiled. The camera shot as he walked thru the home’s parking lot (I think they even slowed it down a bit),, the swelling music…Gus’ demise in Hector’s room was played as a complete foregone conclusion. As well as it should have been. VG would have been insulting our intelligence if he feigned suspense.
Yes, anyone who saw that pic was spoiled. Gus’ demise was predictable, but the manner was entirely a shock. I thought Walt was going to appear around the corner and shoot them both dead.
Really? As soon as Walt asked Jesse if there was anywhere he could get to Gus without him knowing, and listed off every place in the area we’d ever seen Gus except the nursing home, my first thought was “Bomb under the wheelchair, hooked up to the bell.”
In fact, when Tio went to the DEA after Walt had visited him, and specifically asked to see Hank, I was thinking “Oh crap, Tio is going to take Walt’s bomb and get revenge on Hank for killing Tuco and the Cousins!”
Yep, we all knew WHAT was going to happen with the hotel bell and Gus the minute Walt talked to Tio, but as Hitchcock always defined suspense – it’s knowing there’s a bomb, but not WHEN it’s going to go off. Classic tension. And the little coda faking us out that Gus survived, was a nice DePalma touch (Carrie). Gilligan learned from the masters and has mastered the best suspense show to ever air on television. Thanks!
“Huell did, as Jesse initially guessed, lift the cigarette from Jesse while frisking him at Saul’s office (Walt didn’t need to get the cigarette itself; just to have it no longer be on Jesse’s person)”
But how did he get the pack back into Jesse’s pocket? Why were his hands empty in that frisking scene? The show cheated.
And THAT’S why the story was told “behind the scenes” instead of keeping the audience in the loop. Because it can’t be done w/o that cheat.
I’m guessing, two cigarette packs? Identical, except for the one which Huell lifted which contained the ricin cig, and replaced it with the one without the ricin cig. Huell was probably skilled in pickpocketing given his criminal history, which Saul knew well about
Huge cheat, and I’m not just saying that because I was wrong and feel stupid. (Although that is definitely partially why). Thank God it’s the finale, it’s going to take me a long time to accept this blatant plot hole.
As someone who smoked for years, I rarely knew how many I had in a pack. I always smoked the same kind. Any swap of packs would have been un-noticed if they were at all similar (IE One out vs 18 out)
And how would they know how many cigarettes are in the pack? I’m not a smoker, but my friends seem to always have a sense as to how many are in their current pack (give or take)
Yeah, I don’t know much Adam used to smoke, but I always know how many I have, and I don’t smoke as much as Jesse does. When he checked for the ricin cigarette, he had half a pack left — hours after it was lifted. This would put it at about 3/4 of a pack when Huell took it [if we're assuming he smokes roughly the same amount over the course of a day].
It was a full pack that morning so he would have no idea how many there were in there when he dumped the pack on the ground and broke them all up.
I figure it was a straight pack swap and I’m okay with it. I mean if Penn Gillete was the body guard instead of Huell it would be easier to believe, but then again we would have known what happened the minute the ricing cig was missing.
“It was a full pack that morning”
It was, and then Jesse went to work, and then Jesse got a ride to his car, and then Jesse went to Saul’s. That’s at least three cigarettes, if he took no breaks and didn’t chainsmoke anything (having been nervous because the DEA was there).
Don’t feal cheated. Assuming the only way this is possible is Huell’s swap of the pack. Who cares how many are left in the pack? He’d have to switch the Ricin out of all his packs each time he gets a new one. I assume if you leave it anywhere near three quarters full Pinkman isn’t questioning how many smokes he has left. Especially if his mind is occupied.
There is a simple explanation for how Huell got the ricin cig. He lifted the pack during the ‘frisk’, took out the ricin cig and when Jesse left Saul’s office preoccupied and carrying a heavy bag of money, it would have been easy for Huell to slip the same pack back into Jesse’s pocket.
“Especially if his mind is occupied.”
It isn’t that he would think of it in the moment when he saw the ricin cigarette was gone when he was already freaking out. It’s that he would notice in the time between being frisked and when Andrea called him, when he was incredibly nervous and fidgety and likely to smoke a lot.
“I assume if you leave it anywhere near three quarters full Pinkman isn’t questioning how many smokes he has left.”
But how would they know when he bought his latest pack? If Jesse had roughly 3/4 of a pack left, and got a pack that was 3/4 full, I agree, he wouldn’t notice the difference. But, for the plan to make sense, it has to be possible no matter how many cigarettes Jesse had — if Jesse had, say, five cigarettes left, he’d know exactly how many he had left, ’cause he’s a nicotine addict. The less cigarettes in the pack, the more likely the smoker knows exactly how many he has.
There is almost nothing about the cigarette plot line that makes any sense any way you look at it. It is basically impossible.
The writers had to know this. They must have been stuck, had no better way to put it all together, and had to come up with a script by the deadline.
This can happen when writers make up it up too much as they go without having a well thought out and thought through end game.
I understand the skepticism about Huell switching cigarette packs. I re-watched the scene with Huell frisking Jesse repeating to see if I could see Huell do it, just in case it was Huell who took the ricin cig. . . . I couldn’t see it. But I don’t think it’s a cheat, not if we believe Huell once was an expert pickpocket. Pickpockets can be unbelievably skilled: it’s not just a movie/fiction fantasy that pickpockets can be very good. I lived in Bogota, Colombia for one year in 1973-74. AT the time, it was said every city in the world has a school of pickpockets trained in Bogota. I have had pickpockets slide their hand into my tight college girl jeans — and not feel them but just once I happened to glance down and see the guy sliding something out of my pocket. I did not feel a thing. So if Huell was an expert picker . . .
Last week, I was able to believe Gus has stolen the ricin cigarette and that Gus had known about the ciggie all along. . . . in a past season, Mike had wired Walt’s house under Gus’ instructions, when Walt first tried to get Gus to buy his drugs. Then, sure, Walt had the surveillance ripped out but it was naive for both Walt and Jesse not to assume microphones were in their homes. Jesse and Walt had talked about killing Gus in Jesse’s house. And, in hindsight, I am surprised Gus did not audit them with more technology surveillance.
What agreat show. Every detail has potential ambiguity.
I am so repelled by Walt using the kid to get to Jesse but I wonder if we should be surprised. Has Walt ever shown concern for kids? Jesse has. . . but has Walt? He watched Jane choke on her own vomit, he was all set to off Gayle when Mike captured him in the lab . . . I don’t know that Walt has ever shown much empathy for anyone except his kids and, to a lesser extent Skyler. After all, when Skyler said he should move back in, he didn’t.
I am loving hating Walt. And I loved loving and hating Gus. What a great great show.
Guys, Adam says he used to smoke. Me too. I used to smoke when cigs were $7.50 for a carton. Now that they’re, what, $11 a pack, I guess you do watch them more carefully. But unless the pack is almost full or almost empty, it’s probably fudgable.
-Adam “As someone who smoked for years, I rarely knew how many I had in a pack. I always smoked the same kind. Any swap of packs would have been un-noticed if they were at all similar (IE One out vs 18 out)”
I suppose I could buy them switching packs, as Walt would probably know what kind of cigarettes Jesse showed. However . . .*
-Tizzielish “But I don’t think it’s a cheat, not if we believe Huell once was an expert pickpocket. Pickpockets can be unbelievably skilled: it’s not just a movie/fiction fantasy that pickpockets can be very good. [snip] I did not feel a thing. So if Huell was an expert picker . .”
O.k., that sort of makes sense. However . . .**
* First, the cigarettes. Yeah, they could have swapped the packs if they knew what Jesse smoked. Really, Jesse was eventually going to figure out the cigarette was gone and that a switch had occurred. I suspect that element will pop up next season (he may have some lingering suspicions about Walt). All that a similar brand a/o # of cigarettes gains the cigarette-snatcher is time between when they lift the cigarettes and when Jesse notices.
** Good point. There is no reason to suspect Huell ISN’T a skilled pickpocket. The main problem I have is they just brought that out of nowhere. It just does not gel with their character portrayal. Not that they can’t change Huell from bumbling strong-arm of the “A-Team” or anything. However, it feels like a bit of a cheat to just show him largely ineffective other than to look tough, only to have him be a masterful pickpocket. Even that I would not have had a problem with if he hadn’t pulled that off while Jesse was watching him pat him down during a half-mauling search. Slipping a wallet when you know what you are doing while somebody is not paying attention or otherwise distracted? Sure. Swapping packs of cigarettes (because I REALLY don’t buy him lifting the single upside-down cigarette) while somebody is actively aware of you patting them down and half-fighting you off? That seems a bit harder of a sell.
-Cheers
As I said last week, it doesn’t matter how many cigarettes are in the pack. The whole idea is to make Jesse think Gus or Tyrus removed the cigarette, which means he WANTS Jesse to notice.
I have trouble with Huell being a pickpocket also, but some of the things people are focusing on aren’t really issues.
Re-watching the scene, I think it’s clear that Huell made the switch (or that they instructed the actor to do some things to leave their options open, at the very least). Watch it here: [cliqueclack.com]
There are a few key points of interest in this scene, to my mind:
– Huell appears to reach for something with his left hand right as Jesse walks in. Maybe a replacement pack of cigarettes sitting on a table? The actor makes a semi-lunge to his left just as the scene starts.
– As the patdown occurs, we don’t see Huell’s left hand for at least the first half of it. It is deliberately kept low and out of frame. There’s no telling if he was empty-handed on the left, though his right hand was clearly empty. When his left hand does appear in the shot, you only see the back of it – if he was palming something it would be hidden from the camera.
– And finally, just after he steps away from Jesse, he clearly puts that same left hand in his pocket.
Ta da: Huell picked Jesse’s pocket and swapped out the pack for a different one.
Scoot, you’re probably right. On both counts actually.
Eric, I still have issues with it, but I think you’re probably right-on about how it all went down.
-Cheers
Okay, yes they painted themselves into a corner that was hard to write themselves out of. But we had to be unaware quite how Jesse got his cigarettes (or the ONE) lifted for this ending to work. I was thinking that if some line was dropped about Huel being a former pickpocket in past episodes, it would have helped. But, if this was the case, then the FIRST thing we would have thought about Brock’s illness was Huel’s involvement. So that wouldn’t have worked, either.
I am letting this one “go through to the keeper”, as we Australians say. In fact, the show has so many credits racked up that in the end I felt that Gus’s terminator thingy felt weirder than the BIG reveal.
Now I just need to work out how Walt got down into the lab.
It’s all there in the scene, as Eric pointed out. Huell’s not exactly a “master” pickpocket — the pat down was such a sloppy distraction that a smarter mark would’ve figured it out, but this is Jesse we’re talking about.
Huell switched in a pack with 15 cigs in it. What if Jesse’s pack had only 4 cigs in it? How could they know Jesse would not immediately notice on the way home that the ricin cig was no longer in his pack?
That’s just a start. Far too much is left to chance and pure luck.
I understand people’s issues with the degree of difficulty in the cigarette pack swap, but there are very possible – if not exactly probable – ways it could have been executed.
(If you’re worried about how lucky Walt had to be to pull this off, try not to forget that Walt’s entire plan was rooted in his desperation – and given that he was out of time, he had to accept there were risks and holes in the plan and hope it could work out; they’ve also set up for some time that Saul is terrified of Gus, and therefore, would go along with this.)
To me it was always clear that’s when Jesse lost the ricin cigarette. Otherwise it would make no sense for Saul to frantically call Jesse to come to his office – leaving SIX messages – and then have him frisked (I think you usually frisk people when you have not invited them and/or actually fear them).
golf wang
You were correct sir!
Ok, I just want to come on here and admit I was wrong, I was one of the believers in the Gus poisoned Brock side of the debate, and I WAS WRONG. I said that if I was wrong I would come here and say so, and so you have it.
I would like to add I still find it highly implausible, but also that I’ve “figured” things out about this show before, only to be proven wrong. That is what is beautiful about this show!!!! You never can totally figure it out….
Next season cannot come soon enough…
as was i rowan. this show always keeps me guessing. too bad it isn’t a giant cliffhanger
I found every possibility implausible (Gus didn’t have much to gain by that plan; Walt was betting that he could convince Jesse to turn against Gus when Jesse was already barely talking to him and now he was convinced he was a child murderer. What if Jesse had brought his own gun and shot Walt when he opened the door? What if Huell had fumbled the pick-pocketing? What if the poison did kill Brock? What if Jesse figured it out when he got better? I know Walt was desperate, but his plan seemed like such a stretch).
That being said, by the end, I didn’t care if I found it implausible. I was perfectly willing to suspend disbelief. The show’s too well done for me to care about it.
I also thought Gus did it. But I don’t feel bad about it. They were able to swerve me, and it made it fun.
@Filaphresh: Walt was dead anyway. He had 0 to lose (Though my argument on why Gus did it was that Walt wouldn’t let Jesse get the gun to hold on him if he had done it.)
Yeah, I was wrong too. I guess I just wanted to believe there was still a little shred of humanity left in Walt. Now that I look back on it, Walt spinning the gun with it twice pointing toward him and lastly pointing at the plant was an obvious clue. Maybe a little too easy? But it could be I only feel that way in hindsight. I think too I had come to believe that Gus was omnipotent and in control of every angle of the game–but that’s what makes this such a genius of a show!
Mea culpa as well. ALTHOUGH, most of the debate took as fact that the poison was ricin – my argument was no way does Walt fatally poison a kid, and in that we were correct.
I was in the accident camp. Having Huell pick Jesse’s pocket leaves me with two questions. The first is how he managed to swap packs and the second is why he would do it. Also, I have some real questions on how Walt managed to poison Brock. It all seems a bit of a cheat, but the episode was so good I can forgive it. It was no golden pond or sideways universe at least.
I’ve seen sleight of hand far more impressive than what would be required to switch out a pack of cigarettes, and we had no idea what Walt was doing for several hours of the previous episode, leaving him ample time to devise some means of delivering the poison to Brock.
Wait, dammit —
Isn’t the bigger plothole the necessary cooperation between Walt, Saul and Huell?
I know Saul was bugging out because of all the grief, but the implication was that he was *really* bugging out, as in disappearing. I should have suspected something was going down because Saul was available at all — but why was the number hard to get from that bitchy secretary? That seems like a misdirection by the writers, to keep us off-track that Saul was in on the plot. If anything, Saul should have been getting regular calls from Walt, as well as making arrangements to take care of Huell, one way or another.
And, the other gap: How did Brock get the berries? Saul wouldn’t need to come by, since Brock’s living with Jesse. But if Brock’s living with Jesse, wouldn’t the security be better, if only to keep his creepy druggie friends from coming back and robbing his ass? If the security was good enough to promptly cattle-prod Walt, then how did the berries get there? I know, I know, wait for the clever teaser flashback, but still, more loose ends for Walt to consider…. and more of a need to keep cooking, to keep those payments coming….
Mea culpa as well–I was *sure* it was Gus. And I’m totally okay with the show “cheating”: re not showing us how Brock got the berries. It’s Breaking Bad. It’s earned it. Jesus Christ, Walter White is a bastard.
Hey, at least you took a side. I was full-on riding the fence.
I’m pretty much on-board with Filaphresh’s assessment. Every possibility seemed (and still does seem) like a stretch. Including what actually happened.
And Lionel . . . “I’ve seen sleight of hand far more impressive than what would be required to switch out a pack of cigarettes, and we had no idea what Walt was doing for several hours of the previous episode, leaving him ample time to devise some means of delivering the poison to Brock.”
True. And I suppose you could argue the mauling of Jesse was intentional to take his attention away from the switch. It just seems like a cheat since they never really showed that side of Huell, and it’s terribly convenient to have that trait just happen to show up at that particular critical point in the story. It’s just not their most believable twist. I still love the show, however it all seems a bit too contrived.
-Cheers
No, pickpocketing is not something that’s been established in Huell’s character, but he’s not exactly someone with whom we’ve spent a great deal of time. Presumably, there’s a lot we don’t know about Huell, and pickpocketing is not such a rare skill. Bearing those things in mind, it didn’t feel like a cheat to me.
Hey Lionel Mandrake, sure that all makes sense. From a writing standpoint, I tend to think it’s usually the norm to clue readers (and in TV/movies, viewers) into your characters’ pasts & skills before throwing stuff like that out there. That is something an undergrad Creative Writing Prof. literally used in a story where it was first person omniscient and then for a brief time went to first-person limited so he could slip in the twist, and he admitted it was a bit of a cheat. Still, it’s pretty minor in the grand scheme of things.
What still bothers me is how much of a stretch the whole plan was. First, Huell has this skill none of the viewers knew about. In fact, NOTHING much has been established about Huell’s character except he’s one of Saul’s employees and has been used as the tough-looking guy on some of his jobs. Second, he had to execute it while Jesse was aware of the pat down. I suppose the pieces all fit, it just seems like they could have been made to fit a lot more seamlessly with only a little more effort. Something as simple as a flashback showing Huell’s background and a bit more depth, or Walt discussing the plan with Saul to both swipe the cigarette (perhaps mentioning although he might not look it Huell is a slight-of-hand/pickpocket type) AND somehow poison Brock with non-lethal berries. Then it’s just a bit of a long-shot that Jesse doesn’t blame Walt and shoot him, I guess, but you can still makes much more sense to me. Maybe it’s petty, but those sort of details matter to me, and I can’t help but think that expectation has been set by the past attention to details this show has had.
-Cheers
I don’t see how they could have done those things and still postponed the reveal about Walter till the end of the episode. They purposefully left stuff out to maintain the surprise. I don’t think the episode would have worked as well if we knew all along that Walter had poisoned Brock. We needed to see him beat Gus, have that moment in which we’re happy for him, and then realize just how far he went to achieve that victory.
Well, Lionel, two thoughts.
1) You are probably right. They could probably not have done things differently without sacrificing the surprise.
2) The “Twist” is not the important part. They should have stayed true to the narrative of the show. Sure, the big reveal was great. However, the questions around it still sucked. Much like an M. Night movie, when you sacrifice strong storytelling for a parlor trick, even if it’s a great trick if you sacrifice too much it’s not worth it. For me, it was just too jarring to be completely satisfying.
That said, despite my incessant whining, I really liked the episode and what it portends, not to mention how it could act as a nice end to the series. It wraps everything up, and even though we have one split-season left, it makes everything coming after seem like gravy. We’ve already seen Walt evolve into Heisenberg. In one very real sense, that part of the story is done. I have a guess where they might go, yet in reality they could really do a lot of things. It is wide open.
-Cheers
replying to someone who said they would apologize saying Walt did not poison bROCK.
I said I will never watch the show again if Walt poisoned Brock. Of course I will watch it. I will also never predict anything again. Vince gets it right .
the plant he used is easier to recover from and not as lethal as castor beans (ricin) i will miss you all until summer!
So Walt poisons Brock…how? He had no access, which means he must have enlisted Saul to a) swap cigarette packs on Jesse, and b) deliver the poison in the kid’s milk or juice. Saul’s OK with this? He’s a sleazebag lawyer, but he’s on board with poisoning a child? Also, no one could know the full effect this poison berry would have on a kid. Just because Wikipedia says some toxic berry is not lethal, Walt has no idea if Brock has any pre-existing conditions, allergies or other issues that would cause him to die after ingesting it. Quite a gamble on Walt’s part. Which means he (and Saul) were OK with the potential collateral damage of an innocent boy. I still maintain that’s a bit of a stretch by the writers.
Yeah I also don’t understand how Walt arranged for the cigarette to disappear.
The cigarette is the easy part – Huell swapped out Jesse’s pack when he was patting him down so roughly and ostentatiously. The poisoning is the bigger question mark.
It’s not that much of a gamble. If the kid had died, Walt would’ve felt bad for a little bit and moved on. To me, the stretch is that Walt knew that Saul knew the kid at all.
The show left us in the dark as to what Walter was up to for several hours. Is it so hard to believe that he was able to come up with some means of delivery during that time?
Saul doesn’t need to be involved. I think this was the message board where somebody pointed out that Walt had the tracer on Jesse’s car.
What I would like to know–and maybe we will eventually get it in a flashback–is how Walt convinced Saul to go along with this plan? Would Saul intentionally poison Brock?–that is where I cannot suspend disbelief. I suppose Saul could have only been in on the part of the plan that involved swiping the cigarettes.
@Sean: Saul needs to be involved because he had Huell pat Jesse down.
@Remy: Walt may have said something along the lines of, “Look, it’ll look kinda bad, scare Jesse, but the kid won’t really be hurt at all.” Saul is willing to turn a blind eye to mostly anything, so I can see him not looking up on the internet that this will put the boy in intensive care.
@filaphresh: yeah, I guess we have seen that Saul is easily persuaded to do something, especially if it involves money! If Walt pulled out the “I’m Mr. White the science expert” I could probably see Saul deferring to his knowledge. Maybe I feel a little cheated because we lost pieces of the back story. I’m hoping next season we find out more.
“Hey Saul, I dont have enough to escape, and we contacted the DEA. You’re about to flee the city but if you do this, I’ll take care of Gus.” I’m pretty sure that’s all it would take to get Saul’s help.
The writers were too busy BLOWING MINDS to worry about the minutiae this time around
All Walt had to tell Saul was that Jessie was runnin around with a Ricin cig and it ‘needed to get got’ before Jessie did something stupid with it.Saul fusses but he does like Jessie. Remember how he encouraged Jessie to go get BACK in their lives?
“Saul needs to be involved because he had Huell pat Jesse down.”
Fila – I mean Saul doesn’t need to be involved with the actual poisoning, or with tipping Walt off to where the kid is. Walt could just tell him to get the ricin cigarette away from Jesse without filling him in on the rest (“You don’t want to know.”). He wouldn’t have to know that Saul knew about Brock.
As said above… if Saul were in on the plan, why the frak did Walt have to bust in the office, and not be prepared to pay that skank of a secretary a large bribe — the procurement of same exposed him and his neighbor to Gus’ men?
Wouldn’t Saul give Walt a burner phone with a preprogrammed number to his own burner phone? We’ve seen Saul use and trash phones like kleenex, so there shouldn’t even be the complication of one more person seeing Walt come in, for business.
The LOTV poisoning I buy more than this episode’s teaser — just saying….
Last episode, Saul actually was serious about leaving town. When he said “I don’t want to butter the wrong bread,” I think that was a semi-tip-off to the fact that Walt hadn’t actually given up as much as he seemed to. But Saul was still planning to leave town until either Gus or Walt was dead. Walt needed Saul because he saw the cops take Jesse away and he knew Jesse wouldn’t be able to get in touch with Saul.
Last episode, Saul actually was serious about leaving town. When he said “I don’t want to butter the wrong bread,” I think that was a semi-tip-off to the fact that Walt hadn’t actually given up as much as he seemed to. But Saul was still planning to leave town until either Gus or Walt was dead. Walt needed Saul because he saw the cops take Jesse away and he knew Jesse wouldn’t be able to get in touch with Saul.
Saul could have been involved with Huell stealing the ricin cig because Walt told him it would help Walt kill Gus. Saul has tended to have a policy of not wanting to know everything from his dirtbag clients. I can see Saul cooperating with Walt with the Huell/ciggie stunt but Saul not connecting the dots about poisoning a kid. Walt could have convinced Saul getting the ricing cig was key to killing Gus and Saul would be ok with killing Gus cause he’s afraid of Gus. And re: mike — let’s not forget that Saul has a healthy fear of Mike but Saul also uses Mike sometimes. Saul wouldn’t give walt the names of hitmen cause he got all the names from Mike, meaning he works with Mike regularly. Or was Saul in cahoots with Gus all along and is that why he knows Mike? ambiguous, I guess. Fascinating.
A few Things
During this finale, while Walter was outwitting Gus, I came to a realization that I had been fighting throughout the season. I want Walter to be fooled. It is not because I think he is an asshole or a bad human being because I have liked many antiheroes and I enjoy them winning over good people. I want Gus to win and Walter to lose because Gus is careful, Gus is smart, and Walter is, well, a fool. He isn’t dumb, clearly he is one of the smartest people around, but he is careless and desperate. I really loved this finale, but I don’t buy Walter as a winner. I find it more compelling and convincing to watch him lose. I’ll see next season if I like this version of his character.
Felt the same way about him poisoning brock. I just don’t know if Walt has proven to be crafty enough to be like Gus in his planning. That was a very gus move
Two Face Gus straightening his tie was either really stupid or amazingly cool and for some reason I can’t decide how I feel about it
All things aside, I enjoyed watching it and I think next season will be really interesting. Walt vs. Hank!
As a side note, this finale was over scored (with too many pop songs) and could have benefited from a lot more silence.
Good point. To make a Godfather analogy, Walt is not Fredo, but he’s not Michael. He’s like Sonny reckless and foolish.
I wasn’t happy with the two faced Gus scene. It was too much overkill with the Gus is a fastidious man theme–are we to really believe he could walk from deep in the room to the doorway facing the hall with half his brains hanging out of his head? Just seeing that the end involved Tio, the bell, and Gus figuring it out at the very last second would have been enough for me.
Somenody at AV Club is plagiarizing your comments.
Thought the tie-straightening was just cool…Gus being Gus to the last moment, even as he knew he was dead. Liked the shocking reveal. Thought Tio was going to spit out some word or another from the depth of his being at the fateful moment.
The two faced Gus was reminiscent of Terminator- just like Jesse mentioned in the scene when Gus walked into the Cartel’s gunfire.
Regardless of the tie-straightening and the graphic nature of it, the audience had to see that Gus was certainly dead. This was the only way to do it – graphic yet believable.
Gus was in full Terminator mode in that instant. I felt he could either walk out (Tyrus shielded him?) or collapse. I thought it was great.
@ Ben: You make a good point. Given all the discussion last year about whether Gale had been killed or not, I think Gilligan probably felt he needed to show something that definitively demonstrated that Gus is dead.
Walter White is like Fredo. Heisenberg is like Michael. Once Walt spun the gun the third time, Heisenberg was in charge.
my friend lives in ABQ and said they took down that building in June (the laundry place)
I told my fiancee at the start of the episode that someone’s face was going to come off. This show’s titles are all too literal. Wow, that was grisly.
Oh, wow. The title pun didn’t even occur to me. That’s funny.
Just want to point out that the Chicken Man kept moving after his head was blown off. Gilligan definitely meant that one.
LOL, Rick. Good observation.
I feel like it also applies to Walter White taking his nice guy face off for good
Great call, Rick. Woah!
WTF, did Huell really swap Jesse’s cigarettes? The guy’s pretty dexterous for a big oaf.
A guy like Saul has goons that probably have a myriad of various skills and talents. It doesn’t surprise me that Huell could be a skilled pickpocket; it shouldn’t surprise anyone, really. Saul’s a sleaze, his goons are sleazy, and anyone (fat or thin) can be an excellent pickpocket. The theft isn’t the hard part. Keeping the mark distracted is.
I guess… but perhaps his “clumsiness” and pawing helped. He didn’t have to sneak things in and out without Jesse feeling it… he just had to have his hands all over him.
Or maybe Walt planted the replacement cig pack and Huell just had to remove the pack with the ricin. Walt told Huell or Saul beforehand where the replacement pack was and all Huell had to do was feel around for the pack with the ricin
Rewatching End Times, and Huell keeps his frisking strictly below the waist — no frisking of Jesse’s inner jacket pockets… fast forwarding… he reaches for his smokes below the waist (his elbows don’t rise up, as for a breast pocket); on freeze, the pack he takes one smoke from has six cigs in the first row, five cigs in the second row, and two in front, for a total of 13 in the box, one in his hand.
If we take Jesse’s memory as good, he switched the cigarette into a new pack. We now see the motive, and the opportunity was Huell’s. Anyone want to take bets on how long Huell is for this world?
Walt had to poison Brock, but only as means to an end. Don’t know how but he had to do it to get Jesse back on his side
Wow, so Huell is the world’s greatest pickpocket. Great, great finale. It’s a testament to how well the story is put together that even while I really questioned the logic of Walt poisoning Brock last week (all the risks he was taking and how he thought he could convince Jesse to turn against Gus even though he hadn’t been able to talk to him in weeks), I didn’t care when I was watching it, and I don’t really care now.
Another nit-picky question: why has Hector been taking Gus’s visits all these years? They must have a sign in for visitors. Hector could just tell his nurse, “Don’t let Fring in,” and they won’t. Speaking of sign in sheets, won’t they check who’s been visiting the old man when they investigate the explosion and se Walt’s name?
Oh well. Great episode.
I’ve been to plenty of nursing homes where I haven’t been asked to sign in, even if there’s a sign-in sheet. They tend to be casual enough about it that I’m sure Walt left no written record of his presence.
Wow, thanks Alan! That makes sense. Or I guess make up a name.
I don’t think it would fit Tio’s character to enlist the nursing staff to protect him from Gus. Sort of a geriatric omerta.
@Jenny: Yeah, I thought of Hector’s “a man solves his own problems” ethos, but I said to myself, “C’mon Hector! You’re just refusing a visit. Who cares if you’re telling a nurse not to let Gus in or a henchman?” But let’s be serious. Hector cares. He’ll suffer through ongoing taunting rather than have a nurse tell Gus not to come anymore.
No written record, but plenty of fingerprints and there’s undoubtedly a surveillance camera.
I think there’ll be some investigation leading to Walt’s involvement in the explosion next season. Video camera or something. Interested to see how that will play out.
I have never experienced a nursing home requiring visitors to sign in and out. Also, most are open to all during daytime hours. The entrance is not monitored. Nursing homes strive for a home like atmosphere. They usually only request that visitors sign out residents, if they are being taken out. They just want to account for the whereabouts of their residents. They are not concerned about who visits. Afterall, if you know the resident’s room number, you would not have to inquire at a reception desk. In addition, I have never been at a nursing home that has surveillance cameras.
At the nursing home where I worked, we never asked visitors to sign in – until a visitor at a different home mugged a resident. After that, a resident’s relative made a locally-publicized complaint about our lack of security, so we had to set up a guard station at the main entrance and insist that all visitors sign in. So, this is a local decision – don’t know the situation in Albuquerque.
I’ve visited my fair share of nursing homes over the years – I’ve never had one that monitored or checked visitors.
I don’t get why all the talk about Huell having to be a master pickpocket in order to swap the cigs. The man was all over Jesse and I would imagine that a master pickpocket would be able to make the swap without Jesse even feeling it. Seems more likely that he was delibrately causing a commotion to make up for his lack of pickpocketing skill.
*deliberately
Good point, CAS.
A few initial thoughts:
– Walt calling Becky a “life-saver” and meaning it literally tickled me.
– Saul’s secretary being out of work is another example of indirect collateral damage that Walt causes. Still… I was hoping he’d Heisenberg the info out of her.
– Gus wears a clip on? And he’s so meticulous; the last thing he does before he dies is fix it?
– Speaking of which, the title “Face Off” is great, after seeing Terminator Gus Connor.
– Heisenberg is Superman, Walt is Clark Kent. Hank’s going to realize Walt coming out of the phone booth very soon. That HAS to be next season’s theme. Well, that and the cancer, as he’s been coughing more and more.
– I guess Gus didn’t really give Jesse the week off… he just said that to temporarily pacify him…
– That being said… those who said Walt poisoned Brock were right. Good job to you fellas. (But he still wasn’t trying to kill him.)
– When is Skylar going to find out about Ted?
And I don’t think it was manipulative story telling. If this were a two hour season finale, it would have been great. But, since there was a week to dissect what might have happened, people either veered heavily one way or another.
Gus wears a clip-on as part of his chicken manager’s outfit. He changed into something more dapper when going to see Tio.
Learning about Ted should be interesting in light of what Skyler has just found out about Walt.
Thinking about Huell… he’s good for a felony murder isn’t he? Ted died during an extortion/abduction attempt (can’t leave his home, must write a check), so Huell’s facing the death penalty, since the check/transaction involves deceiving the government about ongoing criminal activity…. guess I answered my own question, above. Helping Saul and Walt keeps Huell out of a Supermax, or from faulty protective custody from all of Saul’s other criminal clients….
Clip-on ties are used mainly as a health & safety measure to stop you being strangled by either getting it caught in a machine or angry customers (be they meth-addled or not).
Where’s Mike? Where’s the boy at, Vince?
Nice, Tigh66. Any callback to my favorite series is alright with me.
Awesome, gotta love The Wire!
I’m going to miss Esposito, I mean I still can’t believe that this is the same guy who played “buggy” in “Do the Right Thing”
Also played FBI Agent Jack Baer in “The Usual Suspects.”
Whoa — you’re right! I never even realized that!
It would have been funny if one of the nursing home aides came up to him after the explosion and said, “Yo, man — your face is *@$%#^ up!”
Also, Esposito played one of the robbers in “Nothing to Lose” (the action-comedy with Tim Robbins and Martin Lawrence). I was watching it this summer, saw GE’s name in the opening credits and went, ‘wait, WHAT?’ I had to REALLY pay attention to identify him. The thug he played had a little character quirk where he listened to classical music in their car instead of gangsta rap. This movie came out in, I think, the first Clinton administration, but even though Esposito was roughly 15 years younger in it, that’s not why I didn’t recognize him. My phone’s external wallpaper had (at the beginning of S4 of BrBa) of the biggest “HFS scene”, for me, Gus mowing down the bulletheads w/the Aztec then shooting the one in the head, and saying, “Run”. Now it has the last 30 seconds of Hector’s surprise for Gus and an RIP for the banner… since I have a NEW most shocking scene of the series!
Going to miss Esposite, can’t believe the same guy played “Buggy” in “Do the Right Thing”
Just wanted to comment on “is it a cheat or not?”… To my mind, it isn’t a cheat. First of all because I am willing to extend a creative team as great as this one a little more freedom than most; they’ve earned it, and they usually do wonders with it. But second (and more importantly) because I think this might be a very telling narrative shift. This is arguably the worst thing Walt has ever done – risking a child’s life, manipulating Jesse in this particular way – and he’s never been closer to completing that Scarface transformation. The show might be signaling us that, even in Walt’s greatest moment of triumph – and one we were probably all cheering for – Walt has actually and irrevocably become the bad guy. It would make sense that we’re no longer inside his head to the extent we were before. And it would extremely ballsy, from a narrative standpoint, if they were to go the full distance with that and start telling things more from Jesse’s point of view.
I like this train of thought. I like it a lot.
Eric said, ” he’s never been closer to completing that Scarface transformation.” Actually, Walt’s worse than Scarface. Tony Montana refused to go after children.
It’s not a cheat. It’s just storytelling. And all of us were totally fixated on the show for the past few weeks, so they did a pretty good job. I wish people would stop complaining about how the kid got poisoned. The show doesn’t claim to be exactly 100% accurate, so I’m willing to go along for the ride.
Excellent points. I like the way you think!
Considering all the clues were there in “End Times” if people were WILLING to see them, it’s pretty hard to call anything a cheat.
I found myself grinning like a kid at Christmas when we fine out Walt was the one that poisoned Brock. Loves the “I won” line. Heisenberg hasn’t been around for most of this season. I was happy to see him again.
Bleh. Yes, I was wrong about Walt, But that doesn’t change the fact that there’s no reason for him to have known who Brock was or that Saul would know him and be able to get berries to him. Or for him to predict that Jesse wouldn’t bring his own gun to confront him, or just shoot without asking anything. All the problems and plot holes are still there. Terrible writing.
That said, everything else was fucking awesome and I’m just going to have to accept this and move on because the show is too good not to.
Walt knew about Andrea at least somewhat because of what happened to her brother. Then Walt sees them as Jesse’s house and asks Saul about it. Not a leap at all, certainly not ‘terrible writing.’
The delivery is a question mark but how can something be implausible if you don’t even know what happened? I figured Saul swung by Andrea’s place to give her the weekly envelope, and gave Brock a tainted snack. Not a reach at all.
The toughest part is with Saul agreeing to do it. But Walt could have promised Saul that Brock would be OK (what does he have to lose by exaggerating?) and Saul’s life was on the line as well. He’s selfish enough for it to make sense.
But won’t Andrea ask Brock where he got berries?
Jesse didn’t explain Andrea to Walt. He was hiding the full story because he met her while trying to sell the meth he had snuck off the top at the N.A. meetings. All he said was “I found out who killed Combo from the kid’s sister.”
But Saul doesn’t need to be involved in the poisoning, Walt had a bug on Jesse’s car.
I’m sure they’ll ask him. No one said Walt would ultimately get away with it. I also wouldn’t be surprised if flashbacks were used to elaborate on what actually went down.
@JA, it’s implausible because Walt didn’t know Saul knew Andrea and Brock and where they lived.
@Sean, Saul has to be involved, Huell stole Jesse’s cigarettes.
So Saul had to have been the one to poison Brock, and he’s the only one who could’ve gotten away with it. “Here’s your monthly check, Angela, oh hi there Brock, I’ve got a snack you.”
The problem remains Walt knowing who Brock is and knowing Saul knew him. If there’s some flashback where Saul mentions Brock in passing to Walt a few weeks ago, fine. But it’s still dumb and a cheat.
It seems likely Brock didn’t ingest berries. Walt probably ground them up into something else, like fruit punch. I think the kid’s too smart to eat unfamiliar berries from a virtual stranger.
Saul taking the ricin cigarette away from Jesse doesn’t mean he had to be involved in the actual poisoning of Brock. Walt had a bug on Jesse’s car and, thus, had access to the knowledge of where Andrea and Brock live.
Jesse didn’t go see Andrea and Brock when the bug was on his car, he was still feeling guilty at that point.
“Jesse didn’t go see Andrea and Brock when the bug was on his car, he was still feeling guilty at that point.”
Nope. Jesse & Saul’s scene is #408 [the video is up at AMC]. Walt reveals the bug in #409.
Mind you, yes, we don’t *see* Jesse go there at a time when we know the bug is on the car, but I think it does help smooth over the plotholes a little bit.
I think granola bar.
It doesn’t take much to dry berries — an oven on low heat, open door, a couple of hours…. and a granola bar is just oatmeal, peanut butter, honey, nuts, berries, mooshed together and baked. If Walt’s not about homebrewing a bomb at home, pizen kiddie snax would be a walk in the park.
The only thing he’d need do is wrap it in a store wrapper, and get someone to plant it. *That’s* the bug I haven’t figured out, yet — moms know which foods they buy for their kids, and what homemade things are in the house. Unless Walt made a berry distillation, and injected it into a snack specifically kid-marketed…. the issue would be picking a food that Andrea would no way eat, even as a leftover bit on Brock’s plate.
*above* homebrewing a bomb at home… sheesh.
CG – I don’t think Walt’s plan required Andrea to specifically not be poisoned.
He went with Saul in Saul’s car in 408. He didn’t actually see Angela and Brock until he got back from Mexico and was feeling better.
but it’s about control of incriminating evidence.
The food had to be completely consumed, in order to sell the idea that the poisoning looked like ricin, but was in fact accidental. Leftovers could be traced back to a LOTV plant, which disproves the idea that the poisoning was accidental. Therefore, the poison had to be targeted solely to Brock, to leave no evidence behind.
“He went with Saul in Saul’s car in 408. He didn’t actually see Angela and Brock until he got back from Mexico and was feeling better.”
No, in 408, he gets out of the car to go and see them.
CG – I see your point, but how can any plan guarantee Brock eats the entirety of the poison? Isn’t part of the point of lily-of-the-valley that it’s so easy and common that investigators wouldn’t look into it?
I’ll grant you that, if Andrea (or Brock again) suddenly gets sick, somebody might figure it out, but if we’re assuming Walt can do all the stuff required to get him there once, how hard is it to them assume he went back after this episode ended and made sure there was no remaining poison at the house?
People keep saying that “Saul had to be involved” and “had to have poisoned Brock” which makes no sense at all… none. Saul had to have been involved in stealing the ricin cigarette, but that could have been a simple request from Walt, not getting Saul involved in his grand plot. He could have just told him he wanted to use it to poison Gus; he could have told him he feared Jesse had turned against him and might use it on one of them; he could even tell him it’s part of a plan to get Gus without spilling the whole thing. There are certainly ways Saul could be involved that far without helping with, or knowing about, Walt poisoning Brock.
Addendum – if you read Alan’s interview with Vince Gilligan, he pretty much confirms that Walt did the poisoning. Saul likely wasn’t involved and didn’t know about it.
People seem to be missing the bigger picture with this gripe about plot holes (e.g. getting the poison to Brock, etc):
This is going to be a HUGE plot thread in the coming 16 episodes – WHEN and HOW Jesse finds out about it – and what happens between Walt and him when he does. This is bound to be one of the main conflicts leading to the end of the series.
Gilligan doesn’t want to come out and say this directly (since it would be tantamount, for some people, to spoilers), and it’s quite possible that the writers haven’t worked out the exact details yet: Did Saul help? If so, how much? Would Saul tell Jesse? Would he tell Mike? Etc, etc. But they have worked out enough to know it’s POSSIBLE – and that’s all they needed to have done for now.
But I have no doubt whatsoever that the details will be filled-in, as we need to know them, in order to drive the grand story to it’s conclusion – and they will be satisfactory.
So please, enjoy this great 2-part finale and don’t worry. We will get the rest of the info later – as Jesse starts to discover it.
Great end to a great season. I thought it was pretty obvious that Walt was behind the poisoning, and that it probably wasn’t ricin, but that didn’t take away from the episode for me. The key aspect was the showdown with Gus, which was fantastic.
With respect to the poisoning issue, it wasn’t so much about the logistical details as to the increasing dominance of Heisenberg over Walt. I still think it makes the most sense for Saul to have delivered it, but I assume there will ultimately be a good explanation.
Did anyone else catch the “Bridge on the River Kwai” reference at Gus’s death?
When Gus visited Tio a few episodes ago to torture the old, Tio is watching the famous ending of the movie. In it, Alec Guiness’ character is mortally wounded and right before he dies, he cleans his hat off before he falls on the dynamite plunger and blows up the bridge.
When Gus walks out of the hospital room, the always-proper drugkin adjusts his collar right before
dropping dead.
Brilliant homage Vince Gilligan!
I didn’t see it during the show – but Yes! Great catch, Mark!
Nice pull, I didn’t see that homage until you pointed it out.
This was my first thought! Great to see I wasn’t either crazy or too much of a Bridge fan.
I think this is an excellent review that really tries to cover all the bases of possible logical holes. However, I think you’re making a mistake by comparing what’s more plausible between Gus being the poisoner and Walt. While it might make more sense for Walt to do it, NEITHER make sense compared to other plans. There’s an infinite number of ways for Walt to attempt to kill Gus. There’s probably a 100 ways in which he can try to kill him after getting Jesse on board. However, the idea that he’d poison a kid, knowing that Jesse will instantly blame him, and that he can win him over in a conversation, and then…what, that was all set up for Gus being vulnerable to a car bomb? There’s gotta be a better way to get a bomb on a car planted than poisoning a kid. Also, a commentor last week said the gun pointed to a castor oil plant (which is used for ricin). Was that not true?
Also, if we’re keeping score, I was in the camp of gus poisoning brock, and that being stupid. So I’ll admit I’m wrong. But, I don’t think Walt doing it makes sense either.
Walt couldn’t simply kill Gus. He needed Jesse on his side. Once he killed Gus, Jesse would know he was behind it, and Walt had to assume he’d retaliate. Before Walt could even attempt to go after Gus, he needed Jesse’s loyalty. And while you may find it implausible, I can’t think of any other way for Walt to get Jesse to come to his side. He’d seen Brock, Saul definitely knew about the kid (remember, he gave them money on Jesse’s behalf, and could’ve told Walt everything about him and his relationship with Jesse), and he likely remembered that the last time Jesse wanted Gus dead it was because of the death of a child. Walt had to take the chance that Jesse wouldn’t kill him (and let’s face it, Walt knows Jesse well enough to know he’s not a killer and is still deeply loyal). It makes perfect sense to me.
Um, does no one think it peculiar that Walt has a weapon of mass destruction, and a lesser poison, as decorative plants? Was this deliberate? Does Heisenberg do the gardening?
He needs Jesse on his side because Jesse is working with Gus and can draw him out of his usual patterns. Think about what Walt asked Jesse in this finale: where does Gus go and what does he do that isn’t Los Pollo Hermanos, Gus’s house, the laundry? Walt didn’t know. And he knows he will never be able to kill Gus at any of the known locations because Gus is too careful – everything is under surveillance, and he has men everywhere.
I’m sure Walt wants Jesse on his side because he loves the kid (in his twisted way) and doesn’t want to risk Jesse backlash, but the larger point, in my mind, is that he needs a way to even get to Gus – and Jesse’s the guy that can provide it. What does he do as soon as Jesse rejoins his team? He talks him into drawing Gus to the hospital, a place Gus doesn’t usually go and where he will be vulnerable. When that fails, he finds out about the nursing home from Jesse. That’s why he really needed him, and why this doesn’t work without the poisoning. It’s a very happy side effect that reuniting with Jesse in this way also gets him to want Gus dead.
The gun pointed to a plant. Lots of people speculated what kind, they were all wrong. The plant was a Lily of the Valley, which they showed in closeup in the last shot.
I thought it the utmost irony that in his deviously awesome plan he got conned by a simple secretary faced with unemployment. He was so caught up in the long con, he failed to recognize himself getting extorted.
What an awesome season.
but, as I’ve said, if Walt has conspired with Saul before, to get the poison to Brock, why does Saul become unavailable, and why involve a secretary who can testify against Walt, about the events of the day in question? It’s an unnecessary risk that would be solved by two burner phones — and it aggravates the one man who Saul wants to keep happy, as a co-conspirator willing to murder very dangerous men.
Again: Saul is not necessarily involved in anything beyond stealing the ricin cigarette.
Why didn’t Jesse ask where the ricin went? He had it, lost it, thinks Brock was poisoned by it. So it turns out it wasn’t the ricin but some berries. Why doesn’t he wonder where the ricin went?
Good point, Jesse is pretty dumb though.
I don’t know if jesse is dumb, he was pretty emotional at that time. Still a logistical plot hole that might come up in season 5.
Ok, so at the end Jesse doesn’t think that Gus had anything to do with the poisoning, right? That it was just some coincidence that the little kid ate poisonous berries at the exact time all of this was going down. How does he not get that Walt manipulated him. Because the ricin was still gone at the end meaning that he either misplaced it (which is unlikely given how careful he was with it all season), or the whole thing was a setup. Someone explain this.
If he accepts the premise, the absence is easy to explain — Tyrus or another goon took it during a routine inspection of Jesse’s locker at the Superlab. That way, they got Gus just in time, before they died due to the ricin showing their hand….
It’s more likely that Jesse will put the pieces together at some point next season. He’s not dumb, it just takes him a while. Right now he trusts Walt but that could change later on. Maybe Mike will come back and start questioning Jesse about how it all happened.
Jesse better be the one who kills Walt.
Really good finale, but it defiantly reminded me I need to stop reading anything about BB online. Because I wasn’t surprised by Gus death (because of the leaked photo) or the poison (because so many people guessed it). Only 16 more episodes, I think I can do it .
How come the NY Times didn’t have to embargo their interview with Vince Gilligan?
[artsbeat.blogs.nytimes.com]
Because some people honor embargo agreements and some people don’t. I gave my word; I keep my word. (That said, I have no idea what kind of conversations Itzkoff and/or his editors had with AMC; I just know the ones I had.)
The esteemed New York Times is the same organ that leaked sensitive facts about Mad Men before the beginning of last season, in spite of a strict embargo that everyone else honored. That is why Matt Weiner decided that no one, not even honorable people like Alan, can get advance screeners any more. Vince Gilligan is a nicer guy. So far.
yet somehow they muffed the story about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. TV details, though, they get the accurate skinny in advance….
I’m confused as to why they would want the interview embargoed, but not the review. Isn’t the review more time-critical?
It’s a long, stupid, complicated story not worth going into more details about. Suffice it to say, I imagine things will be different this time next year.
CGEYE … Good one!
Some people have criticized that final Gus shot but to me, it represents the two sides of his life. The Pollos Hermanos/entrepreneur and the druglord. The first shot of him walking out of the room, you wouldn’t suspect that anything had happened to him, much like you wouldn’t suspect that a man like him could be a powerful figure in the drug business. But then the camera zooms in front and you see the ugly side. Brilliant!
Probably because it was pretty unrealistic in The Dark Knight, and that’s a comic book movie.
This show isn’t supposed to be exactly realistic though, much like a Tarantino film, it has those moments and scenes where you can definitely see the influence
I was gonna say — Americans lined up to watch Two Face become two-faced, when that level of burn would have killed him, but of course, *this* was realistic — all ten seconds of walking out and dying, because the shock kept him going….
A few thoughts.
Was it clear that gus was planning on blinding hector rather than kill him? Seems like this would be far crueler and still prevent him from communicating with law enforcement.
Second, im not sure i understand why people see killing jane as anything less than cold blooded murder. Even if she had slipped into choking position on her own, walt both had the ability to change the outcome and knowledge of the consequences of his actions. The decision to do nothing is not ethically different than a decision to smother jane with a pillow.
Csnt wait for the next season, what a great rde…
“Was it clear that gus was planning on blinding hector rather than kill him?”
I was pretty sure he was going to cut his balls off.
That’s a very interesting hypothesis about blinding Hector. However, I don’t think it fits with Gus’s attitude going into that scene (saying he should be the one to “do it.”)
Is there any evidence within the show that the injection was meant to blind Hector?
Why would blinding Hector make him unable to communicate? People could still read him letters and he could respond with the bell. Gus was definitely going to kill him.
Hector could still spell while blind. They were going to kill him, obviously,
Kids, Gus was a cautious man when it came to the cartel, and he’d make damn sure that syringe had potassium, insulin or another chemical that wouldn’t leave a trace during an autopsy. Even though most of Tio’s family was killed, bringing attention to a man who’d just visited the DEA wouldn’t be smart, especially when Hank’s still around to snoop.
Besides, a knife or needle could blind Tio, would be easier to carry, and wouldn’t need Tyrus to procure it, to keep the evidence trail away from Gus. And, remember that Gus as a pet doctor with expertise in poisons and antidotes? Nope, poison is the surest solution….
Letting Jane die/not intervening versus actively killing her is totally different. This is Philosophy 101. Seeing a baby in the middle of the street and not running out to save it from being hit by a car is not the same as throwing a baby into moving traffic, is it?
CGEYE, don’t mean to nitpick, but I’m pretty sure potassium would not be a subtle option, given that it would burn and explode upon being injected into Tio.
Dunston,
That would be pure potassium, not the salt. Pure potassium is sensitive to water since it very rapidly sheds its solitary valence electron, resulting in the expulsion of energy in an explosion. Potassium ions, however, are chemically stable and present in every cell of the body-life is actually not possible without it. Injecting a large amount of potassium solution is deadly however, since it disrupts the potassium gradients that are critical.
I understood what CGEYE meant, but frankly I just wanted some excuse to take issue with him in light of the condescending way he referred to us all as kids. And he did just say potassium, which implies elemental potassium as opposed to any of its various salts, so I figured why not rip into him for that. I apologize for being so passive aggressive.
Walt didn’t murder Jane. He let a junkie who had already OD’ed die in her own vomit. It’s manslaughter or aggravated manslaughter legally. If he stuck the syringe in her, or smothered her, or spiked her heroin, that’s murder.
Walt had every reason to let Jane die: she was threatening him and his family, plus she was about to skip town with his partner and get his partner killed. At that point, Walt had only made his first sale to the chicken man. He still needed Jesse to make and sell the blue meth.
Doesn’t make it right, but Walt is far more guilty of murdering Krazy 8 than Jane.
@Dunston-
Sorry, wasn’t trying to be condescending either! Not sure what everyone’s chemistry background is, haha.
For whom the bell tolls.
I have a theory that Walter Jr. is actually Ted Beneke’s kid. Don’t know how this will come into play in the final season, but it will. All hail BB!
Maybe Holly, but Walt Jr. doesn’t work in the timeline. Skylar was pregnant in the flashback in the final ep of 313, when they bought the house, when Walt was still doing okay, and she didn’t yet need a second job.
Yeah, or maybe Holly and Walter jr. are both Gus’s kids. That would make even more sense.
Maybe Gus and Beneke were lovers in Chile.
Am I the only one who thought that Gus’s skull looked machine like?
Agreed. Looked like terminator. Was comical. Only badly done part of the episode. Too bad it was a big part.
exactly! This was the second time Gus was compared to the Terminator in this season. This time way way too weird, would have preferred he just die in the room
It looked like there was someone inside it. Like Richard’s mask on Boardwalk Empire.
This was one of te two parts of the finale I didn’t like. It was totally unneeded, porrly done, and too gross. I never had a problem with the violence (box cutter never bothered me) but this felt like a horror movie thing, like something out of Final Destination or something. Perhaps it was a shout out to Vince’s old XFiles writing partners?
Second was the close up on the Lily of the Valley. I thought it was overkill, but it seems that Alan needed it to drive the point home so maybe it wasn’t overkill at all.
I agree about the lily of the valley–overkill. I immediately knew that had to be the plant Walt used although the first time I saw the gun-spinning scene, I thought it was more like Skyler’s actions at Four Corners: two at me, then one where I live. The second time I watched that scene, though, I thought the look on Walt’s face showed he had some additional plan. I had first thought Gus was the poisoner, but then decided that that didn’t make sense. I’m sorry that we don’t have Gus as an adversary for Walt anymore, though. I had hoped he would continue to be 10 steps ahead even at the end.
Lily of the Valley was overkill? It gave us a definitive answer that it was Walt who poisoned Brock. If they hadn’t done that the implication would have been that the boy was accidentally poisoned. The skull might have been a bit much. Can’t quite make up my mind on that.
@Grizz, what are you talking about? The minute Jesse mentioned what poisoned Brock, it should have been obvious that Walt did it. There was ZERO implication that the poisoning was accidental.
I’m not saying that it was overkill…but anybody who watches the show in any sort of observant way knew Walt did it, even without the benefit of the final scene.
@Jay V. I don’t think it would have been obvious to everyone that Walt did it. Kids can accidentally eat poinson berries. It also explains how Walt thought of poisoning Brock. Not everyone who watches the show reads comments here, so many people would not have even considered that Walt did it. An accident would have been a logical assumption for many people.
That was an incredible episode…wow. Supervillains have to die an epic and memorable death. Gus being vaporized off-camera may have been more realistic, but it would’ve been pretty routine, if not anticlimactic. That shot of him straightening his tie, still in shock right before he dies, was un-freakin’-believable.
ALso, I find it very interesting that Gus had his own Heisenberg persona. Before he goes to kill Tio Hector, he changes out of his dull work clothes and puts on his bad-ass gangster suit. Besides their willingness to kill innocent children, Gus and Walt are perhaps more alike than we thought.
and let me add that I think Gus’ death scene played on the criticism about Gus being too clever and untouchable. After the climax in Salud and last week’s “spider-sense” moment, you almost DID expect Gus to walk away from the bombing mostly unscathed.
I honestly thought for a second that Gus was going to walk away from the bombing. Then the camera panned to show his face and I had to cover my eyes.
I thought the same thing until they showed us the full impact of the explosion. Can’t believe he had enough energy to walk out, looking like that. Yikes!
I thought he survived too, and said, oh no! But then when they showed the face, not so much.
I don’t think it is absolutely clear that Gus had ordered Andrea’s little brother killed. I think there is a least a slight possibility that the corner drug dealers planned to do it on their own because they were really mad at the kid.
That would make Walt the only one of the two who would jeopardize a kid’s life.
Walt, oh Walt. Any last shred of morals is long gone. I hope you enjoy this victory because you are in for a vicious end. Amazing show, stellar season, can’t wait for next summer.
I still kind of have a problem with the amount of speculation we as an audience have to do about the hows, but the episode was sonenjoyable that i guess it is forgiven..
The way they built up to gus finally being offed was great. The two face gus was a little campy but ultimately i thought in a good way.
Let’s presume that the cigarette pack was in fact removed by sleight of hand. Walt’s plan then requires having Jesse figure out it’s Walt, and wanting to kill him. Which works. And then Walt turns his back to Jesse in his house. What if Jesse brought his own gun? Which you know, he probably should have done since he was going over there to kill him.
As many others have said, this can all be very easily explained away by the fact that Walt was on his last legs. Everyone was against him. He had nothing to lose at that moment. So why not just throw a Hail Mary like this?
If you’re gonna leap over all the other cheats and problems, you might as well say that Walt knew that Jesse would go to the hospital in a panic (thus, not have a gun) and would, at some point, realize about the cigarette and immediately rush over to his place (without a gun).
Actually, Walt’s plan doesn’t need Jesse to assume it was Walt that poisoned Brock. In Walt’s head, he probably assumed Jesse would think it was Gus right away. The fact that he thought of Walt first could have been a surprise that Walt worked around.
I understand the purpose of the phone call for theatric effect, but the idea of Skylar asking Walt questions so directly over the phone, which would probably be bugged because of the threat on Hank’s life, and with a roomful of DEA agents 20 feet away just felt stupid. I loved the reveal, but that seemed a bit awkward.
And I agree with Alan. This is just going to stir Hank up even more. He was right about Gus and the super lab, now he’s going to go after the guys behind the murder/fire.
I’m guessing next season picks up almost immediately after this one ends with Mike getting back into town and surveying the damage.
Why would Skylar’s cell phone be bugged because of a threat to Hank’s life?
Not bugged, but I would think the DEA would be monitoring all calls in and out of Hank’s house because of the threat on Hank.
Even if they were monitering the call, a call between Walt and his wife would have been deemed non-pertinent and immediately shut off.
Hey Alan,
I know it’s really early, but like you I can’t wait for season five, so I was wondering if there was any word from Vince or AMC about when we can expect the 5th season? Hopefully it’s not another year+ wait.
AMC’s spot for their website said that it offered something to do in the off-season “until Breaking Bad returns next summer”. So it will probably be mid-July like this year.
Fantastic review Alan. I’ve been lurking for a while, just reading the fabulous comments. I have two questions:
1) who was looking out at Jesse and Walt at the end, as they were talking on the roof of the parking garage.
2) and who was in the car with the Pollos Hermanos ornament dangling from the rearview? Was this Mike? Walter just smiled at it. Or was this Gus’s car? I thought Gus left his car at the hospital garage and it looked like Walt was at a different garage altogether.
3) We never did find out whether Ted was truly dead, did we?
And an observation – it seemed cheesy with the BIG REVEAL at the end with the lily of the valley coming slowly into focus. I thought it could have been more classily done if casually referenced or shown in the first or second epi of the new season. Just MHO
I’m not sure about that. I think it’s okay to forgo a little subtlety when you’re talking about the season’s final plot twist and its closing image. There are plenty of fans who might not have gotten it otherwise. After all, remember last season, when so many people thought Jesse didn’t actually shoot Gale? I think Gilligan didn’t want to leave anything open to debate.
DK, 1) I don’t believe anyone was watching them on the garage roof…it was just another interesting camera angle.
2) That was Gus’ car, and it was empty. Just a bit of satisfaction for Walt.
3) We’d have heard by now if Ted wasn’t dead. He’s a goner.
I didn’t have a problem with the not-so-subtle reveal at the end. I think it was necessary to answer a key question and avoid a winter-long debate.
Yes, the show’s writers must know by now the endless debates on small details in their show. They probably just decided to make it very clear and unambiguous.
Gary, there was someone watching on the garage roof. You could hear him breathing.
I’m just curious as to how Jessie will find out about what Walt did? And is this the only main plot trend within season 5?
Mike will figure it out, tell him. Skyler/Walt drama and Hank finally figure out Walts secret life i predict will also be big plot points
“I’m just curious as to how Jessie will find out about what Walt did?”
When Walt accidentally meets Brock.
Jesse’s gotta wonder what happened to his cigarette at some point. I don’t think he’ll ever find out about Jane, though, because no one knows about that but Walt.
Walt could let slip about Jane at some point, or say something while he’s drunk or under the influence of medication, as he’s prone to do. I think eventually Jesse HAS TO learn the truth about Jane’s death (and Brock) so as to set the final end game between Walt and Jesse in motion.
So Walt’s gonna kill the president next season right? Right?
No, he’ll kill Jesse. Or Jesse will kill him.
Great, now this board will be monitored by the FBI.
The pulling out of the cigarette, and how Brock was poisoned, will remain the black holes of the whole season. But what reward to let those things go!
The thing is, the plane crash came out of nowhere, and it seems to distant now that its irrelevant. But the plot with the ricin, which seemed dangerously close to becoming the Russian of the woods of Breaking Bad, IF I can accept the holes outline above, redeem the bumps that I had to take to get to the final destination. The resolution is so damn good, that I’ll take the plausibility.
Yes, the last few episodes broke the narrative style–for once we did not know what was really going on. Although objectively I will say that it took BB a peg down, it was worth it because 1) Gus was worth it 2) Turning Walt into Scarface required something especial.
Overall well done. Still the best show on TV. The last episodes, however, will not stand the test of time in terms of critical thinking. I wonder if once the euphoria dies, I’ll hate how the show changed its style. Maybe it was too much of a daunting task to do it without this issues. Much like the fake serial murderer plot in the Wire S5, this one took a stretch. Its up to the final 16 season to make it less obvious, much like the plane.
They can do it.
The ricin really wasn’t the trickiest part of the story: the simplest thing to do is swap cigarette packets. No real skill (as in, not too difficult for a decent pickpocket).
And poisoning someone isn’t rocket science either. I don’t see any “black hole”, except for the fact that some of this happened off screen.
But I don’t need to see Walt physically administering the poison (in whatever form it ultimately took) to believe that Brock could have been poisoned by Walt.
The best part, for me, was watching Walt rationalise the story to Jesse. Everything Walt says is credible. Of course, I’m sure it’s going to niggle at Jesse that the ricin wasn’t the cause – and that might be the ultimate undoing of the partnership.
When Walter White knocks, he’s lethal. And a huge dick. Holy shitballs!
Coming off last week I had a lot of beef with the way I saw the ending playing out. I bought into the idea that Gus poisoned Brock and whatnot, and it really seemed stretched and didn’t make too much sense. So I see why people are not into Walt being the one who poisoned Brock, but ultimately I think it all makes sense. Jesse wouldn’t even pay attention to Walt. When Walt tried to talk to him, Jesse totally dismissed him. He had to do something to get him back on his side, let alone get his attention.
I love the way Gus’ death played out. Gus insisted in being the one to kill Hector, but he really didn’t have to. In my opinion this tied in beautifully with what we learned about Gus’ past earlier this season. Gus got to where he got because he needed revenge. Yes, of course part of it was the money and power that came with it, but ultimately he needed that position of power to get revenge. The Gus we always knew was extremely cautious, very calculated in every move he made, in order to hide and protect what he had built. You would have 100% expected Gus to stay away from Hector at all costs after knowing he talked to the DEA, even if his room was checked out beforehand and whatnot. But he didn’t. Gus wasn’t the calculated and robot-like character he seemed to be before this season. His emotions clouded his judgement, just this one time, and it cost him his life. Awesome, awesome season overall.
“Who knew I’d actually be rooting for the sick old bastard in the end?”
Good question. Maybe the most impressive/interesting thing the show did this year was turning Gus from super-villain into very sympathetic, and then back to being happy when he died (and I was on team Walt poisoned Brock going into the episode). Nice that they did a similar thing with Tio.
Haunting? Everyone I was watching with thought that Gus’ “terminator face” was the most ridiculous way to show Gus dying.
yeah….as awesome as it was….it felt wrong. Kinda like the twin killers, just a bit TOO cool. Would have preferred to see his body apart or something more realistic. Whatever, Gus deserved to go in glory. What an amazing character.
considering he was standing after the explosion. walked outside the room without half his face, FIXING HIS TIE. Maybe he had a interview on THE WALKING DEAD. hAVE TO SAY FIXING HIS TIE WAS QUITE OUTRAGEOUS
I don’t think it was THAT ridiculous. Let’s say he HAD escaped the bombing uninjured. From everything we’ve ever seen of Gus, straightening his tie and acting completely nonchalant is exactly what he’d do.
So with his brain in shock and acting like everything’s normal, it actually does seem plausible that he’d stick to his normal routine in the few seconds before his brain shuts down.
I’m sure we’ve all seen war movies where a soldier is grievously wounded but is focused on some trivial matter in the few seconds afterward.
I’m not sure he had any brains left on the right side of his head that would actually enable him to move his body, walk nonchalantly into the hallway out of the room, and straighten his tie. Damn, his entire eye socket is blown out, his jaw is half gone….at the very least that dude would be stumbling!! Moving from inside the room into the hallway was more than a few seconds. It was a little to cutesy for me although I’m sure VG wanted to give Esposito a proper send off.
Gotcha; Love the Walking Dead comment. Made me laugh for the first time on this comment board.
Loved the episode but it’s really hard to imagine how they can do those 16 episodes now without a bunch of filler. The drug/meth seems to be out of the picture now. Can they really do 16 episodes of Walt and Jesse running from the DEA?
I highly, highly doubt that the meth is out of the picture.
Heart rate 180, sweat on forehead, massive sh*t eating grin on my face. BEST season finale ever! Maybe even beats the Sopranos series finale.
Forget about the logistics of how every little thing could have been pulled off, just take it all in for the masterpiece of TV it was. Amazing!
Gus looked like a Terminator when they revealed his face…….and then he was gone. RIP Gus…best villan ever.
I was a little surprised that show confirmed it completely that Walt was behind Brock’s poisoning. It was confirmed enough to me from Walt’s reaction when Jesse gives him the update on Brock’s condition, so I was surprised that they flat-out said Walt did it.
Funny though, I thought that tonight’s episode showed the death of Heisenberg, which is a character Walt plays when he needs to look tough, and the birth of Broken Bad Walter White. He’s a true-blue bad guy now, no way about it.
I admit, I covered my eyes when they showed Gus’s face. I knew he had to die sooner rather than later, but I was a little sad over it. What a great character, and fantastic performance from Giancarlo Esposito.
Overall, another brilliant season finale.
What about Gus’s computer surveillance of the lab? They lingered on the shot of him looking at it and closing his laptop…if it records video then Walt and Jesse are done for.
I didn’t even think of that…
I think that’s a pretty valuable point…
Damn, good point. His computer is just fine, and with Mike not around, there might not be anyone to make sure it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.